UnitedHealth Is Undervalued

The shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) are currently undervalued when using optimistic estimates. However, even with slightly conservative estimates, the current share price could still provide a 9% annual return potential from this moment onwards.

A majority of investors are more likely interested in how the valuation and possible long-term return for a specific stock look like. Let us start with valuation first. I will not be delving into the current business situation of UnitedHealth as there are already plenty of excellent articles covering this topic. Personally, I prefer to keep my estimates as conservative as possible in order to avoid negative surprises. In the case of UnitedHealth, if we were to assume the historical 10-year annual revenue growth of 10.0% and free cash flow to sales ratio of 5.2% could be sustained in the future, we would arrive at a normalized free cash flow level worth $11,823 million. With the current amount of outstanding shares, this translates into roughly $12.4 per share. Just as a reference, the 20-year historical values for the annual revenue growth and FCF to sales have been 16.3% and 6.3%, respectively. For 2017, analysts are expecting free cash flow per share of around $10.25 per share, which is much more pessimistic than mine.

For simplicity's sake, when estimating the current valuation, let us only use the Gordon formula. This formula is simply valuation = dividend / (required rate of return - growth). In this exercise, I will replace the dividend in the previous formula with free cash flow. This is because we do not care whether profits are distributed to shareholders via share buybacks or via dividend payments. If UnitedHealth would not grow at all, free cash flow would equal to net profit as there are no costs related to growth. In addition, if management has no growth projects in sight exceeding the company's weighted cost of capital, all profits can be distributed to shareholders.

Before we are able to apply the above Gordon formula to UnitedHealth, we need to find out required investment ratios for different levels of growth. The investment ratio can be derived using growth and return on equity with the following formula: investment ratio = growth / return on equity. The investment ratio plainly means how much from free cash flow needs to be deployed back to the business to fund growth. Let us assume UnitedHealth to reach in the long term 26.9% return on equity using free cash flow. This is a 10-year historical average while a 20-year one has been around 20.6%. With the previously mentioned return on equity, we can calculate various investment ratios with different growth rates.

Table 1.

Growth rate Investment ratio 1% 3.7% 2% 7.4% 3% 11.1% 4% 14.8% 5% 18.5% 6% 22.2%

Source: author generated by applying a 26.9% RoE to investment ratio formula

We can now find out the free cash flow value in the Gordon formula by deducting the investment ratio from normalized free cash flow value mentioned above ($12.4 per share). By applying the Gordon formula with the previous values, the value of UnitedHealth can be deduced to be between $108.5 and $481.8. This range was achieved when the required rate of return is in the range of 8% to 12% and growth between 1% and 6%. The below table describes these values in more detail. For example, the value of $157.4 in the below table with a growth rate of 3% and required rate of return of 10% is achieved the following way: $12.4*(1-0.1114)/(0.1-.03).

Table 2.

Required rate of return Growth rate 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% $170.5 $191.3 $220.3 $263.9 $336.5 $481.8 9% $149.2 $163.9 $183.6 $211.1 $252.4 $321.2 10% $132.6 $143.4 $157.4 $175.9 $201.9 $240.9 11% $119.3 $127.5 $137.7 $150.8 $168.2 $192.7 12% $108.5 $114.7 $122.4 $131.9 $144.2 $160.6



Source: author generated by applying the normalized FCF per share and Table 1 to Gordon formula

From the above table, we could quickly eliminate the three rightmost columns. This is because the company is most likely in reality be able to achieve annual growth rates in excess of 3% in the long term even though in shorter periods this might not be possible. In the long term, a 4%-6% growth rate does not sound too unrealistic for UnitedHealth. Especially considering that in real terms this would equal around 2% points less, i.e. 2-4%. One could consider that the required rate of return the markets are expecting in general is between 8% and 10%. So, using these ranges for growth rates and required rates of return and applying these values to the above table, we could conclude that the fair value for UnitedHealth is between $176 and $482. Since my personal required rate of return is 8% at minimum, I'm completely fine with this price range as a fair value. As the current share price is at the low end of this range at the time of writing this article, the shares can be considered as undervalued using even when slightly optimistic estimates.

However, what if we were to assume that we have been too optimistic in our assumptions regarding the normalized free cash flow level? If we would use the free cash flow per share value analysts are expecting ($10.25 per share), we would arrive at the following range for fair values with different growth rates and required rates of return.

Table 3.

Required rate of return Growth rate 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 8% $140.9 $158.1 $182.1 $218.1 $278.2 $398.2 9% $123.3 $135.5 $151.7 $174.5 $208.6 $265.5 10% $109.6 $118.6 $130.1 $145.4 $166.9 $199.1 11% $98.6 $105.4 $113.8 $124.6 $139.1 $159.3 12% $89.7 $94.8 $101.1 $109.0 $119.2 $132.7



Source: author generated by applying analyst expected FCF per share and Table 1 to Gordon formula

From the above table, an investor can deduce that the markets are valuing the shares of UnitedHealth purely based on extrapolation. What I mean by this is that the markets consider the current level of free cash flow as normalized and sustainable and growth to be around 3-5% per year. I arrived at the previous growth ranges by applying the current share price and 8% to 10% required rate of return to the above table. My personal view is, of course, that analysts are wrong and that current level of free cash flow is way below the normalized level.

So, if you were to believe analyst estimates, the shares of UnitedHealth do not provide any upside potential. However, if you were slightly more optimistic in your estimates, you could conclude that the shares are undervalued. Still, irrespective of which view is correct, the shares could still provide easily a 9% annual return going forward. So, it is no surprise that I would recommend adding shares of UnitedHealth to anyone's portfolio.