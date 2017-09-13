Where Can Equifax Go From Here?

The Equifax (NYSE:EFX) data hack is unprecedented. Prior consumer data hacks, including Target (NYSE:TGT) and Yahoo, were less ruinous and not permanent. Password and credit card thefts, while unpleasant, can be dealt with immediately with deletions or replacements. The damages are limited and can be contained. What hackers stole from Equifax – social security numbers, addresses, birthdates, and some driver’s license numbers – are the identities of 143 million Americans. With this collection of information, they can submit false tax returns to collect refunds, apply for credit cards/loans/financial aid, rent apartments, apply for insurance, etc… Furthermore, this potential for theft is lifelong since one cannot change one’s identity. Hackers can commit fraud against the victims 5, 25, 45… yrs later as long as they have the stolen data.

The potential loss to EFX is huge. In the short-term, they will lose revenue from consumers, such as the TrustID Premier, which are now free. But consumer revenue loss is de minimis. The larger concerns are the 3 issues below:

Loss of enterprise business – EFX’s brand is taking a big hit, and the recent disclosures and Equifax’s efforts to placate the consumers have not been well received. The broad based venom towards EFX in the social media is unlike that of any other consumer data breaches. Equifax business customers are likely to monitor this development and potentially switch over to competitors just so that they can distance themselves from the public outcry. Paying for credit freezes/thaws forever – 143m American’s identities are compromised. The solution is to freeze the files at all the bureaus, including Equifax competitors TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY). So far EFX has begrudgingly agreed to pay for Americans who will freeze their EFX accounts in the next 30 days. This is after consumers complained that EFX unfairly benefited from those ordering a freeze due to the hack. However, expect EFX to make more concessions. Senator Brian Schatz is questioning why Equifax is not offering free freezing forever at all 3 bureaus. Freezing at one bureau does not suffice since corresponding files at TransUnion and Experian are still operational. Expect Equifax, voluntarily or forced by senators, to eventually offer the 143m free freezing and thawing at all 3 bureaus. The average cost to freeze and thaw varies by state, ranging from $3 to $10. Assume $5 per event and assume, conservatively, that the average person has one freeze or thaw per year, the cost will be 5 * 2 bureaus (Transunion and Experian) * 143m = $1.43B/yr in addition to EFX’s own operational costs of freezing/thawing its own files. This compared against EFX’s 2016 revenue of $3.14B and operating income of $817m Lawsuits, politics, and the negative overhang – Each day the number of lawsuits continues to mushroom for Equifax. There are talks of chatbots helping individuals to sue Equifax in small claims court. Class action lawsuits numbered over 23 as of 9/12. The state of Massachusetts has given notice that they will sue the company. The S&P is reviewing the company’s credit rating in light of the breach. More negative news will come out in the days ahead. Imaging what will happen if a news outlet were to report of an individual defrauded as a result of the Equifax hack. The publicity and the ensuing fear and anger will be even greater than that of today's. This is a hot button issue that will not go away quickly as it will brew and simmer. It is likely that a huge government fine will follow since the lack of protection of consumer data has been a lightning rod for some time now. The congressional body is eager to make an example of a bad actor, and Equifax is looking extremely ripe for that role.

Even though the stock has lost 18% as of 9/12, we are nowhere near the end. With so many more potential negative events to flush out and very little positive ones on the horizon, it appears that there will be more punishing days ahead for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EFX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.