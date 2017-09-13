Gigamon's (GIMO) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO)

Deutsche Bank Technology Brokers Conference

September 13, 2017 11:20 a.m. ET

Rex Jackson - CFO

Rex Jackson

Unidentified Analyst

Certainly, so like to kind of move to a different chapter here, once again everything you're saying is very helpful. Security is a hot topic and perhaps will stay as a hot topic for as long as it [indiscernible] time around, and it doesn't go out of style. So, I know you have capabilities there, core capabilities; once again that reflect back on some of the previous Q&A around what's the sustainable differentiation, it is a very crowded space, you have the pure plays, Palo Altos and the likes, you have Cisco quite aggressive now, the likes of an Akamai was starting to become very credible in security, so help us understand the security play and then what's your sustainable differentiation, and which aspects of security that you do better than everybody else?

Rex Jackson

Okay. So, no doubt, you know, breaches keep happening. One of the things that we deeply believe in at Gigamon is obviously the security things are here to stay, but it's not so much about prevention anymore. Obviously, you have to do prevention, you need a firewall, right, and -- but I think people have figured out the firewalls are not perfect. And so, what you need to get better at is not only prevention, but detection. And then, once you have a detection of that, you need to be able to do something about it.

Yes, the space is -- so take that and you go all right, so what's actually happening, East West for example, is extremely important, and that's not where people's heads have been [ph] from a security perspective, it's gotten more complicated, just way [ph] of proliferation of all the security companies. If you look at the proliferation of security companies, one of the things that becomes abundantly clear is there is more and more potential solutions that you're going to apply in a data center is how do all those tools get access to the data that they need in order to do the jobs, right? So, if there were only two vendors, that wouldn't be a big problem, they would just connect to the network in order to go, problem is there is over a thousand vendors at this point. All those tools need access to data, and there's not an efficient way to do that, but through someone like a Gigamon who can be Switzerland you know, agnostic little ware, whatever you want to call this, sitting in the center, providing the connectivity and the conditioning of the data traffic, and basically being the traffic top [ph] for all of these tools.

So, you could go to -- Cisco could try to do it, Arista can try to do it, Juniper could try to do it, but in the end, there is an enormous value we believe in being the neutral player in the center, who actually connect to everybody, right? So, if you buy an Arista switch, are they going to connect to a Cisco switch, I don't know, where you're going to have an environment that's only Arista, I don't think so. Almost everybody has a hybrid environment, almost everybody has different types of equipment in their environment, different tools. And so, having one player system to center that can provide tap aggregation and then more importantly the software components to sit on top of it, we think is a value proposition to the market that is highly differentiated and well in front of anybody else from the competitive standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

So, Rex, if I heard you correctly, do you view Gigamon as a security company or more of a security enablement company to your point about the Switzerland model?

Rex Jackson

Yes, exactly -- the latter for sure, security enablement company, you know, this is how you define security company, but there is no question in my mind that once we developed -- we've been very successful last couple of years having developed a used case that says, we provide the tools to traffic that they need and only the traffic they need in order to do their jobs that has turned us into a security enablement company. And the increasing complexity until the security market consolidates, and I mean a lot, you're going to need somebody in the middle to solve this problem.

Unidentified Analyst

Certainly. So, we are at middle of the slot here like to get any questions from the audience?

Rex Jackson

Certainly.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Can you maybe just comment on any -- maybe competitive changes you see in [indiscernible] I don't know if you have any color on any -- whether pricing or go-to-market strategy or anything else that you may have seen change as a result of that?

Rex Jackson

Sure, okay. So, last -- let's see how far back was this, many months ago during the tendency [ph] of the transaction, so it had been announced that it had not been closed. We definitely saw a increase in how aggressive EXIA was being from a pricing perspective. We just started seeing them more all of a sudden and they are being very, very aggressive from a pricing perspective. That's primarily -- I mean, they primarily provide tap and aggregation services as opposed to the higher value add services that we provide in addition. So, if you end up in a customer situation where the customer said, "Hey, all I want is tap and aggregation," you really had to buy heads [ph] on price in that situation. It's not as bad as it was since the deal was closed. We don't see any meaningful change in their go-to-market activities or in the marketing. The messages have been pretty consistent. We do see them as -- I would say, I see them more than I see anybody else from a competitive standpoint. But again, I think it is -- if it's battler on price, we can do that. If it's battler on long-term architecture and the solution, our win rates are really quite good, but I don't see any major changes. So, things have sort of settle down little bit since the close.

Unidentified Analyst

Do we have any other questions? If not, let's continue, Rex, it's very helpful here. We follow our Keysight. We followed EXEA so long time before it got bought by Keysight. So I would agree with, you know, several of your observations. So I think one thing interesting, Keysight is also viewed approximately as the Switzerland and nobody hates them you know, but [indiscernible].

Yes, I understand, but a lot of the big OEMs, I mean, they have -- I don't know how many thousand customers, but I think that my view is many of the major OEMs work with Keysight instruments, it's viewed more as a bench -- instrument, it's a designed instrument, and now with EXEA they have the - the tail end of the test life cycle. Just tell me boxes about to leave the door, you can -- EXEA blasted. So I think that you made a fascinating point about that you guys go up market versus them -- but Keysight with it's kind of this neutral, everyone likes new Stardust now with the EXEA, Nuve asset, anybody's or concerns from you and then potentially trading into your territory, like building upon the EXEA Nuve capabilities going up market where you, is that like a competitive concern for you?

Rex Jackson

I guess, it could, but certainly one of the things you hope for when you do an acquisition like Keysight buying EXEA is you get just meaningful sales synergies from the mother ship having spent some time -- we are happy there is a genius in you, I can tell you that's really hard to do. Really sounds great, but it's really hard to execute because you have people who carry, they care their bags, sales people carry their bags and so you puts up new in there for them to sell that is necessary to happen automatically.

I think the big issue for EXEA and for Keysight for that matter and coming towards Gigamon and a higher value-added activities that we do, is we are one company, started in 2004, every single thing we do is on a single code base, everything you know, so whether we are providing it software only and a white box scenario or providing you an appliance or adding functionality after the fact to existing appliances that you purchase from us, everything is on a commentary base. And so, anytime we want to put a new functionality or revolve a software you can replicate everything of course instantaneously.

EXEA has been -- you know, Keysight, EXEA's Nuve breaking points, Net Optics et cetera, so okay, so you've got multiple code basis. So anytime they want to actually do something new against us, they either have to put it only spot or they have to do it three times, and I think that's a meaningful impediment to Keysight becoming directly competitive with us on the higher value-add components of our solution.

Unidentified Analyst

That's very helpful. You made an interesting point, and just want to build upon that, you know, this kind of putting stuff in the sales person's bag. Help us understand your sales go-to-market. You look at names like Cisco, which is kind of mostly a channel company, it will very little direct, what's your model of leveraging big channel, mid market channel, direct sales, help us understand the wholesales go-to-market?

Rex Jackson

Sure. So, one of the refining points you have to start up with and answer to this question is, we have been trying to create this market now for years, right. So, obviously now that we are importing $300 million a year, we've got a very nice foothold and we've done a good job in getting people to be aware of the fact that visibility is important, but there is an enormous amount of wide space out there. And so, we have the benefit of being a newcomer and create a new market and being the market leader with every third market share, but we also have the burden, we always have to evangelize everyday. So, we have this interesting model where we are fundamentally channel. So, the overwhelming majority of our business goes through resellers, right, of ours. We have only three direct customers where a reseller or distributor is not involved.

Having said that, we have a meaningful global sales force of 275 people total of sales and we fundamentally touch every deal that we do, yes. So there is some inefficiency there, and I think that that's something that over time will be less of an issue because people more and more get what we do, but there is a lot of energy and handholding has happened in support of channel. I will readily admit our go-to-market from a channel perspective is something that we are not as good as we like to be, and there is a lot of work going into making sure that we have the right partners, which is -- our partners for example in EMEA. We used to have multiple distributors across Europe, and now we have one. And obviously, the resellers vary by country, but main distributor relationship is solo now. And so, we are working really hard to get leverage from the channel and that's something we haven't gotten today, but there is a huge focus of the company for the rest of '17 going into '18.

Unidentified Analyst

Certainly. Hey, Rex, you made a good point about EMEA and overseas go-to-market, so help us understand like, a lot of the feedback we hear from customers and channel is mostly a U.S. viewpoint. The higher priority given to analytics visibility, make some security and so on and so forth. So when you talk to your customers in Europe or in APAC, is the conversion or is the feedback any different or the use case is any different, it will be truly helpful for all of us. Maybe they could take three principle theaters, the U.S., EMEA and APAC. What are the similarities and differences in terms of priorities, in terms of how they adopt the technology, any geographic color?

Rex Jackson

Let's see. So if you look at our business it's about 80-20 in terms of percentages. North America versus EMEA and Asia-Pac combined, and EMEA and Asia-Pac they trade off in terms of -- one is higher, one lower, but they end up roughly around 20%. So we are pretty small in those regions. The good news is that we are getting bigger in those regions. If you looked at us a couple of years ago, our business there was testable, and I couldn't give you a used case because they're to view. But we got new leadership in both of those areas, and I think EMEA and Asia-Pac are coming along nicely, this quarter we forecasted that they both have very strong quarters from a historical standpoint, and I think they got a very solid foundation from it.

Is it different? I think the selling process is a little different, just in terms of how relationships exist in EMEA and Asia-Pac and who the strong distributors are and who the strong resellers are? How concentrated that can be? From a solution standpoint, however, I don't think there are meaningful differences between -- why someone sitting in EMEA chair or the Asia-Pac chair, which used to buy Gigamon, it is very consistent I think with [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Or even choose how to use the capabilities?

Rex Jackson

Right. Yes, I think, it's very similar.

Unidentified Analyst

It's very helpful to me.

Rex Jackson

Perfect. Do we have any other questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I mean I have one last question. You have been very helpful, Rex, is you talked to a lot of investors obviously both in the buy side and the sale side, what do you think are the most misunderstood parts of the story? Where do you think are the big disconnects? You know, at least good to get kind of your first person viewpoint there?

Rex Jackson

That's good question, I didn't thought about that. Well, interestingly enough, I always -- I try to start, I didn't do it today, because we got going, I try to start every conservation I have with someone I haven't talked to before about Gigamon with a fundamental recitation or -- for a description of what we do. It's in our marketing materials and people writing notes about us, everything else, it is non-obvious what Gigamon does. And so, I think true -- having a true understanding of -- I call it architectural, I'm pleased to run IT and three of the last four companies I was in, and obviously I am going to sound like a homo when I say this, but you know, I look at what we do and I look at datacenter architectures and I go it is no-brainer, if you really understand what Gigamon does and the extendibility of our solutions, it's a no-brainer for the senior environment because you will save money, you are always powerful from a initial connection standpoint, instead of having spaghetti with every tool touching, every network element, you put us and we touch it once. Everybody plugs into us. Take it to traffic and then condition of the traffic, so people fully get what they need, and therefore I will be candid about it. If you throw all your traffic security tools, you will need a heck of a lot more of them, whereas if you do it efficiently, then you can have less equipment sitting behind us. When people -- I don't think people really understand that and they don't understand the power of that.

As far as anything else, I think people do [indiscernible] little bit on the security side. I think we're a security company as opposed to a security enablement company, so I'm glad to answer that question. And then I think there is a lot of misunderstandings I think when we talk about -- because we have 2,500 customers, but we have 1,000 that really, really drive our business, and then we have 25, our top 25 is massive, and I think people look at that and so they start asking questions like saturation and when are they going to stop buying, and they sort of miss the point that none of these large customers -- for one thing these storage customers have spent millions and millions of dollars, so something must be going well and then the second thing is all these -- none of these customers are static.

So, our business can evolve and our business can grow even with the customers where we're heavily penetrated because the datacenters are growing, the speeds are increasing and complexity is getting worse, and they're buying new tools, new functionality, they need us. I think people don't really embrace the fact that for us it's not like you get a customer, you fully saturate and you move on, they miss the dynamism of it. So, those are some of the major things I would point out.

Unidentified Analyst

So, Rex, very, very last question, we can't exit a conversation like this without speaking about the major cloud companies, Google, I mean you cannot. So there is obviously double-digit or maybe triple digit transfer of enterprise workloads into one or more of these clouds. Would you view that as a kind of a structural negative for your TAM? How do you view this confluence of cloud migration to what you do? And these cloud companies claim they can do virtually, they can solve virtually any problems, so that's kind of this, the consolidate dynamics versus the big cloud?

Rex Jackson

That's quite a claim I believe [indiscernible] give my call.

Unidentified Analyst

Exactly.

Rex Jackson

So, actually I think the cloud evolution is a big positive for us. If we were a multi, multi, multi-billion dollar company and we had over the Fortune 1000, and big in EMEA and big in Asia-Pac, we would be looking for the next thing to do. But that's not us, right, we've got enormous open field running with existing architectures, and then you go well, everybody is looking at the cloud, what are they most likely to do over the next five, 10, 15 years they are all going to end up in hybrid situation. They're going to end up with some of their workloads in the cloud, whether it maybe AWS, it can be Azure, Google, and they're going to end up still maintaining their on-prem datacenters.

We have some conversations, for example, with some of the federal agencies where they go, "Oh, no, no, we are going to lift, we're just going to lift the ship, we are going to go walk into the cloud," none of the enterprises are going to do that, right? And if you are born in the cloud, you're born in the cloud, but most of our customers and most of the available market to us, they are going to end up and going to end up in a hybrid situation. So the question then is, "Well, how do they maintain visibility across both?" And I think we're the only company that has robust solutions for both. And again, they're common and they're seamless. You can manage and see in both environments from single code base, seamless set of solutions, so I see this is incrementally good for us. So we're currently already out with our AWS solution. We will be adding our top three -- I mentioned the software stack for top three software solutions are going to be released in Q4 to support and obviously make AWS solution more robust. And we expect to be in Azure by Q4 as well. So, we'll be able to support enterprises because most people go to AWS probably go to Azure too, right, so our goal is to make sure we're as pervasive as possible and I see this as a very good thing for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. It's great having you, great way to start the day here.

Rex Jackson

Thank you. Thanks everyone for coming early.

