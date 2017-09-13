Big Lots: Moving Higher

The fact that shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG) are up only 2% over the past twelve months is stupefying to me. I’m quite bullish on this name for a host of reasons including the excellent financial history, the potential for dividend growth and the fact that you can buy an excellent business at such a discount to the overall market. In my view, investors with a long time horizon would do well buying this company at this price.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past four years BIG has grown the top line at a CAGR of about .5%, while growing the bottom line at a CAGR of about 7.4%. This strongly suggests that the company is quite scalable, which I like a great deal. They wring more and more profit out of each dollar of revenue as they grow. This trend seems to be firmly in place, and over the past six months, revenue and net income were up .1% and 31% respectively.

In addition, management seems to be very shareholder friendly as demonstrated by the fact that they have returned just under $1 billion to shareholders over the past 5 years ($892 million from stock buybacks, the balance from the recently initiated dividend). In addition, on February 28 of this year, the Board announced another $150 million share buyback program, so get ready for more to come. Various share buyback programs have decreased the shares outstanding at a CAGR of just under 6% over the past five years. This has resulted in the dividends per share growing at an CAGR of 18% since being initiated in 2014. I’ve said many times that shareholder friendly management teams are a necessary precondition to investing.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Big Lots is no exception. The company has a significant amount of debt in the form of unsecured credit lines and, on this debt, they pay an interest expense of about 4.8%. It may be prudent to knock some of this down and spend slightly less on share buybacks and dividend hikes in the coming five years. It may be the case that the company is reducing the rate of share buyback, as the $150 million program is less than the previous $250 million program. All that said, the company can very easily cover this interest expense and I don’t anticipate any imminent problem from debt.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial history here is interesting, investors are for obvious reasons more interested in the future than the past. It’s for that reason that I must spend some time making a forecast about what I think is a likely future here. Whenever I make a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the one that I consider to be most important. In this case, it’s the dividend. I’ll infer what will likely happen to price when the dividend (inevitably in my view) grows.

Over its relatively short life, the dividend here has grown at a CAGR of just over 18%. In my view, it would be irresponsible to assume that this level of growth will continue, so I’m going to assume a growth rate of about 10% over the next four years. I consider this reasonable in light of the relatively low payout ratio (~27%) and the financial flexibility the firm has in its capital structure. When I project what happens to price based on this growth rate, I infer a CAGR for the shares of just under 12%. I consider this to be very good compensation for taking on the moderate risks here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for BIG turned bullish with a daily close above $48.00 on September 12. This signalled a bullish breakout above a consolidation box on the daily charts, which began on August 29. From here, we see the shares rising to $52.00 over the next three months.

Today, we will buy BIG call options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $47.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $52.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years, not months), we believe BIG is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

I’ve lamented many times that investors are in the awkward position of buying into the future cash flows of businesses via the public markets. This is potentially problematic because those markets act according to rules all their own, that may have very little to do with the health of the underlying business. In my view, investors get themselves into trouble when they buy assets that are “optimistically priced”, meaning assets where the crowd has bid the shares up in anticipation of a great future. This it troublesome because of the negatively skewed risk-reward presented. If the company continues to report great earnings or revenue growth, the shares may not do much as perfection is already “baked in.” If, as is a constant in all human endeavours, the company missteps, the shares will get slammed. It’s for that reason that I like buying shares that trade at a relative discount to the market. Bad news is already priced in, so our only surprises will be pleasant ones. At the moment, Big Lots trades at a 46% discount to the overall market, which makes no sense to me. In addition, not only is it trading at a discount to the market, but it’s trading at a discount relative to its own history.

It seems that this discount doesn’t make sense to some very well informed investors also. Over the past year, it seems that David Dreman, Joel Greenblatt, and Robert Olstein have all been net buyers. In my view, it makes sense to ride the coattails of some of the world’s best investors and buy into this high margin business with an inexpensive stock.

