Microsemi's (MSCC) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

September 13, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Steve Litchfield - Chief Strategy Officer

Analysts

JiHyung Yoo - Deutsche Bank Securities

JiHyung Yoo

Right everybody. Let’s keep going with the next presentation. We have Microsemi up on stage with us. Steve Litchfield, who is the Chief Strategy Officer, will kick us off with some slides, then we will go into Q&A. So, Steve, why don’t you kick us off?

Steve Litchfield

All right. Sounds good. Thanks for joining us. Apologies for being little bit late here. I will jump right in and get to the meat, the disclaimer. So, as you probably aware semiconductor company based in Orange County, California, did $1.65 billion revenue last, focused aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industry markets.

Really we are high performance, reliability really matter, that’s kind of that underlying thread of the places that we like to play. We are not really a consumer semi player. We are much more high performance areas, higher reliability, tough to do problems, that’s what we like to do.

Something on end market standpoint, so aerospace and defense is 25% of our business today, very good, nice growth coming from the aerospace/defense market, a little different than what we have seen over the last few years. And so finally starting to see some tailwind, we are expecting record revenues this year in our satellite business.

I have been very encouraging to see that finally pick back up and we really anticipate over kind of moving into 2018 with a lot of the international markets for defense. We will probably see record years in foreign military sales for international defense.

And then moving beyond now, I mean, the DOD budget expected, I mean, you have seen this in the media, they are asking for a 10% growth. In 2018, not approved yet, but I think the invitations are good, that it, even if it’s not a 10% grower that you are going to see a pretty significant uptick in 2018.

And remember that, these are pretty long cycles, if you are not familiar with kind of these defense cycles, there is like eight years to 10 years typically and we are at the pretty early stages of that. So we are very excited about this market.

The other thing that I'll probably highlight here is, so this has been our focus market for us for a number of years. We – as we went to the last cycle and if you go back several years, the number of products that we have, we have a lot of discrete products primarily in that last cycle. I have spent a lot of time really investing in this product portfolio, some of our FPGAs, our power management products are all new and we have been able to get a lot of traction with some those older customers designing in some of the newer products. So we have a much broader portfolio to sell today.

Communications, 34% of revenues, so there is a broad mix of products here. I mean, we have got Ethernet products, switching, timing, go on. We have got FPGAs, discrete product, there is a number of offerings within the communications segment. This business, hot topic here as there are some optical components, our OTN processor products, probably $75 million, $89 million a year. So we will see double-digit growth this year in revenue and it’s been a nice grower last year, again this year and we are still very optimistic about ’18.

Now with a lot of the kind of the inventory builds in China, lot of questions around that particular market. That said, this is where we have – we own majority of the players here. The one guy that we don't own is Huawei and Huawei has an ASIC solution today. And so because of that that gives us a lot more visibility into what’s going on. So with regard to channel and end demand then we have a much better feel for what’s going on up there and so I think that’s why we have not been as impacted as some of the other peers that participate in this space.

I will keep moving here. Data center 25% of our business last quarter. So this is primarily storage business and so SAS/SATA, controllers and then also Flash Controllers, PCIe switches, big business for us, a lot of this came through an acquisition of PMC-Sierra business that we bought closed January 2016, performing very well that particular business will end up growing about -- on about 20% this year is what we are anticipating.

Big jump up based on some of the end markets that we are exposed to, some of the market shares that we have gained in those markets. And so this is something that we are pretty excited about moving forward.

Our industrial markets, little bit of hot spot of a portfolio here, a lot of medical products, there are some products that go into semi cap equipment. FPGAs that are kind of sold through everything, whether it would be factory automation, motor controls, these are some the newer areas with our next-generation FPGA portfolio that we have been able to take market share and are growing nicely for us. The last one is medical, medical is a probably a decent size portion of this business, implantable medical like the Medtronic and St. Jude are big customers of ours that have done very well.

Just kind of highlight on our results, I mean, sales is growing nicely over the last seven years and I think what we have been really focus on is on the profitability of the business as well, the EBITDA has grown nicely over that timeframe, I will talk about the target I think a latter in the presentation.

A big part of that strategy has been acquisition, so we have focused on growing organically 6% to 8%. It’s been our long-term target, making nice progress against that. We have seen tremendous improvements, some of the markets that we participate are getting a lot bigger – a bigger portion of our revenues today and so that’s a big driver of it. But as you can see a number – we have done a number of acquisitions to really transform the company, so the product offering itself is very different than say it was five years ago.

Gross margin improvement, so if you go over -- this goes our way late to 2010, but we are at 45% gross margin up to 64%, so good progress there. And I think this really speaks to obviously there is some operational efficiencies that are really important, the scale of the business is really important, but the mix of the business and the value proposition that we have with the customer today is very different than it was late in 2010.

Cash flows, so cash flow, as you can also tell, nice improvement over that timeframe, 2008 we are doing $67 million. The forecast for 2017 is $400 million and now here you can also see kind of what we've done as we've levered up to buy companies and then we paid down that debt. And so been very consistent in some of the acquisitions we've done and been aggressive about payment – paying down the debt and realizing the cash flow from the businesses.

I will now spend too much time here, you guys are aware some of our product portfolio within the data center. So again, you have got scalable storage, SAS/SATA and then on the other side of the business you got PCIe and Flash Controllers and that’s really where SSTs become a bigger and bigger portion of the market and that’s where a lot of the growth potential there and that's where our product leadership is, that’s where our market share gains are going forward.

So just a maybe a very high level view of some of our defense portfolio, again, this is something that we see is a nice grower, big cycle kind of coming right now and some of the areas that we play. We are really across the Board. We are the largest semiconductor supplier into the defense market today and here is some of the application, so like radar, any other surveillance type activities, you are seeing more and more electronics growth in the DOD budget itself and we fully intend to participate in that.

Financials, last quarter, $458 million, 63.9% gross margin and 32.3% operating margins. I will highlight the long-term outlook itself. I mentioned the 6% to 8% organic growth. Number, gross margin 60 plus percent, we have been very specific about the gross margins, while I’d showed you we have grown from 45% up to 64%. The intent is really to not keep stretching that up to 80% gross margins and really limit the topline growth potential but rather to keep it above 60% and really drive the topline growth.

Last one operating margins, we set this target at 35%. I think we feel very confident as we look out on the operating margin side, the leverage and the scale that we have in the business. I would say, even over the last several, I mean, say, few quarters starting to following see the scale that we have. We now having to invest on the sales and marketing front, some of the resources that we are needed to really expand.

We don't naturally have to add bodies in a lot of these areas and then on the R&D front. I mean, where there is less competitors today, some of these geometries go into 14 nanometers and 7 nanometers really are kind of pushing out a little bit, so we are able to reuse a lot of silicon now and the software also is something else that’s becoming a really important aspect of our business, firmware, software resources, while they are expensive when you are ramping that up, it becomes a much more efficient model and really kind of leads to that 35% and I think even potentially we go above that as we are looking forward.

I think that’s my last slide. So I will stop here and come on.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - JiHyung Yoo

Take your seat. Thanks for running down as quick the one-on-one and this is a short run.

Steve Litchfield

Sure. Okay.

JiHyung Yoo

So why don’t we talk a little bit about the 6% to 8% revenue growth.

Steve Litchfield

Okay.

JiHyung Yoo

I will make it a long question, while you are taking drinking the water. So over time the company has done a great job deleveraging and have done a great job integrating acquisitions and having the margins rise, the revenue growth side seems to be one that’s less under your control, but to the extent we talk about the levers that you can see to pull to get to the 6% to 8%, you rattle off a lot of the end markets up there.

Steve Litchfield

Right.

JiHyung Yoo

But if we just thought of an industry that probably over time grows maybe mid-single digits, how do you guys grow a little bit faster than that by whether it’s end markets or product types, how do you want to answer?

Steve Litchfield

Right. Yeah. So this is something that we have said we have got very good sites on exactly how to get there and it is – as I mentioned, the markets themselves are important, but our positioning within those markets and the portfolio that we have, so some of the bigger drivers, I mean, on the storage side is, I mean, data center big growth market itself. But our positioning there, I mean, in the – on the SAS/SATA side it’s really us and Broadcom we have taken a significant amount of market share which will show nice growth in 2018, ‘19 and potentially even ’20, just on that product portfolio itself.

On the PCIe and Flash Controller side, this is another one that, I mean, I think, we grew 3x what we were at this time last year on the PCIe and Flash Controllers and PCIe really hasn't even ramped yet, most of that was really driven by our Flash Controller side of the business.

And so those two products just the market share that we have that or I'll say that the design wins that we have in place today will drive a significant amount of share gains in 2018 and ’19. So those are two, I mean, Ethernet, our aerospace and defense, as I mentioned, the FPGA products, FPGA is another big driver. So in aggregate there, I mean, if you just take those five or six products/markets or applications, I mean, this is where we are gaining share in high growth markets.

If you go back and look at that mix, what it is today versus it was say five years ago, it was very, very different and so we are able to take more of this -- more market share from the competition. And I mean, the other thing and a couple of these markets, I mean, there is very large competitors that customers are looking to move away from, that’s – we have definitely benefited from that.

Most of the design wins today have been purely on functionality features sets that have been one, say, year and half ago, now we have seen competitors really get a lot more aggressive on price, which is frankly, just kind of adding fuel to the fire on our customers interested in designing our products.

And so -- so yeah we are very excited about that’s kind of growth potential in ‘18 and ’19. A lot of talk about what’s happened in ’17, frankly, you’ve kind of seen a very lackluster calm year, data center has been good, aerospace has been okay, but if I look out into 2018, I mean, aerospace should pick up nicely – aerospace and defense, just to be clear.

Data center, I think, really continues that growth and then comm. Infrastructure, I mean, that’s probably the wildcard right to some degree. I -- we have kind of see, I mean, comm’s kind of been bounce along the bottom here for several quarters, more or less as expected. We start to see this a year ago. So we will see how that recovers in 2018, but those are some of the growth drivers as we look out into the next year.

JiHyung Yoo

And one thing you mentioned on the comm side, maybe as you call the data center side, when you said, the customers getting aggressive on price, most people hear that and they think historical semis aggressive, I mean, you are cutting price. I think in your case…

Steve Litchfield

Yeah. Correct. They are raising price, yes.

JiHyung Yoo

Right.

Steve Litchfield

Yeah. Correct.

JiHyung Yoo

And what’s been the reaction to the market. There is a lot of semiconductor companies that get up here and talk about the fact that they have more pricing power today and it’s not really a cyclical commentary, more of a structural one. What are you finding customers reaction to that general trend is and are you guys following through with that trend and are just letting somebody else lead the way and kind of come in underneath?

Steve Litchfield

Look, I mean, I think, we have seen this pricing power trend if you will, I mean, it’s really been increasing over the last couple years. We have some somewhat unique dynamics in some of our end markets. We've done this over a number of years. And so – it’s – this is not unfamiliar territory to us where appropriate to make sure that you're getting the value for the products and services that you are providing. We have been able to raise price. And so that’s – we have never been in markets that have these huge volumes, I mean, that demand of 15%, 20% price reduction every year.

I think the consolidation in the industry is really driving more pricing power down to our level, which is really important. I mean, our customers are really moving upstream. They want to do more services and that’s fine, we can take on more. I think we have got the ability to raise prices in some cases.

Yes, others have done it. We have done it. I don't necessarily feel that we have to follow or lead, I think, where appropriate it make sense. What’s the customer doing about it? I mean, the customers got limited real solutions right now, right. They can't do too much about, just because there is a less supplier. So their options are limited. I mean, we are trying to work with them to help, if you will.

JiHyung Yoo

Yeah.

Steve Litchfield

And because there are ways, I mean, if we can build out a solution or you can bring more silicon, that’s another way that that we can overall reduce cost for the customer.

JiHyung Yoo

So, the good story going on the aerospace and defense side. You went into the data side. That’s -- those two together about 50% of the company.

Steve Litchfield

Right.

JiHyung Yoo

Comps you mentioned being a little bit more lackluster. If you could just dive a little deeper that's about a third of the company, say…

Steve Litchfield

Yeah.

JiHyung Yoo

… 35% roughly, talk a little bit about how that breaks down into some moving parts and what’s been and keeping it lackluster and what could turn to be more positive going forward?

Steve Litchfield

Yeah. So there is some bigger pieces in that. I mean, we have a fairly sizable Ethernet business, our voice business, well, we call it voice on the slicks and slacks which have been there, it’s gone up on markets for a number of years. We are leader in that market today. Optical, mostly OTN processors, as I mentioned a little bit earlier.

Those are three big drivers, I mean, we got power management, we got POE, we’ve got timing products. I mean these are all kind of big pieces as well. What’s been lackluster, I mean, it’s been to some degree across the board, I mean, the PON business has been weak, as I mentioned, over a year and that continues to kind of we haven’t seen huge signs of life and we have won a couple – we have got a couple of new market share gains there that I think really help out in the short-term. Long-term we are still kind of waiting to see some things improve.

Optical, I mean, more long-haul stuff, which is where our OTN processor participates and that transition into the metro. It’s really stalled out as you guys are all probably aware. I'm still optimistic we are going to kind of get through this. I mean there is a lot of CapEx being spent, but it's pretty lumpy and people are still kind of wait-and-see mode. And our expectations that you are not going to see a big recovery in that in the next couple months or anyway. I think our expectations it's kind of into early to, I am sorry, mid to late next year and so we don't have huge expectations for the first half of our fiscal year anyway for the optical side of the business.

JiHyung Yoo

And just like to frame it for people, if I remember right is somewhat less than 5% of sales total…

Steve Litchfield

Yeah, yeah, yeah. $75 million, $80 million.

JiHyung Yoo

Right, right. So it’s…

Steve Litchfield

Yeah.

JiHyung Yoo

It’s not like it’s a huge needle for you guys.

Steve Litchfield

That’s right. That’s right.

JiHyung Yoo

But the incremental headwind nonetheless.

Steve Litchfield

Yes.

JiHyung Yoo

So talk a little bit, if we move over to the margin side of the equation, you talk about gross margin and I don't think the 60 plus is really going to change and I get what you guys are trying to grow more than – grow the revenues more so than the gross margin. But talk about the operating margin side of things. You have a little bit more upside there and you have even mentioned that, if things go well, there could even be upside to that 35% target. Talk a little bit about how you get from where you are to that 35% and what…

Steve Litchfield

Sure.

JiHyung Yoo

… that takes to get the upside you mentioned.

Steve Litchfield

Yeah. So there is a few things and I mentioned, I guess, a couple of them in my earlier comments. But so mix is a big driver and will continue to be a big driver. I mean some of the products in the portfolio that we see a lot of growth from that have nice gross margin potential that is probably running above our average. I mean all of our kind of storage products in general are running above that corporate target. Our FPGA is running above that corporate target. And these are couple of product lines that are actually growing faster than our overall business.

And so that mix is going to play a definite role. Now we have got some other products like our PON business that actually runs a little bit below our corporate margins and so as that recovers, when it recovers, whatever time period that is, I mean, that will be – that will offset some of that. But, I think, net-net, you are going to see the mix of products of the portfolio that we have, the value of these products actually is a little bit higher, so I see a trend kind of moving up from a mix stand point.

JiHyung Yoo

Is that the gross margin…

Steve Litchfield

Yeah. So that’s the gross margin. On the operate – I mean, that goes to.

JiHyung Yoo

Yeah.

Steve Litchfield

But on the operating margin side, I get back to that the scale question, right. I mean, we are starting to really benefit from the size and look, I mean, a lot of people have growing, I mean, everyone's been acquiring. So while our scale is much better, a lot of others have as well. But what we realized is that we are not having to drove a bunch of additional bodies.

Our portfolio itself has gotten a lot more streamlined. If -- for those of you are familiar, I mean, a lot of our acquisition, some of part of the playbook is to actually walk away from businesses and so if it's an adjacent business or something that's not strategic to the company long-term, we are getting out of it. That allows us to really focus our efforts and our resources a lot better.

And so we are realizing some benefits from that scale that we have. And then on the R&D side, I do feel strongly we are getting a lot more, I guess, efficient and really effective at the point those R&D dollars and I see the potential to continue to do that. I mean you not having to spend at those same levels. The software infrastructure and the number of heads that we put in place are ready. We will start to benefit over the next couple years from that and the efficiencies that – it gets realize.

I mean once that software firmware gets established at a customer, the cost of developing that product or that -- in that application goes down pretty dramatically. And so I don't see us having to spend a ton of spending tons of silicon every quarter. We still have some of those and but as those nodes, I mean, if you push the 14 nanometer and 7 nanometers, I mean, we can reuse a lot of silicon along the way.

JiHyung Yoo

Great. Why don’t if – anybody has any questions just raise your hand, we will get a mic over to you while you are thinking of those questions. In the last few minutes that we have here, why don’t we switch over to the cash side of things. The company if you look back historically, like I started off in my first question, people question the revenue growth rate, but the chart that you put up there showing how quickly you deliver after every deal, to me is quite powerful and you seem like you're on track to do it again. So the question really is, first on the leverage target, 3 times from you guys seems to be your target, where others are at two, are you just more comfortable within the balance sheet?

Steve Litchfield

So, yes -- so there is a little bit of misunderstanding I think. So when we get the acquisition of PMC, we set a target that was 18-month out. I mean we did lever up, I mean, post synergies it was 4.5 times levered, but we wanted to kind of set a marker, that said, hey, here is 18 months and here is what we are going to drive it down to.

That – 3 times is not the ideal number to be at. We have not said that. It is not a long-term target. It was a target post-acquisition that we wanted to be able to demonstrate to investors how aggressively we can pay down that debt. I think if you look at long-term, I think, we are comfortable, we have not said in actual number. We kind of talked about 2 times, 2.5 times seems about, right. That's really a long-term metric.

I mean based on the businesses, I mean, you have seen the businesses that we participate and the cash flow is pretty consistent. It’s a very diversified business. So I think we are comfortable leaving debt on the balance sheet long-term. But the 3 times was not necessarily that indicator, it was more just an indicator of how quickly we can pay this down. We have had a lot of success in buying companies, levering up and then paying down debt aggressively. That’s what we have done here.

So where do we go from here. I think, so from a cash flow standpoint we will – I think we are on track to deliver the $400 million of free cash flow, on track to get below that 3 times levered. So we just authored – authorize $250 million buyback on the stock in July. I think at this point with the cash flow where it is we will get that leverage down pretty quickly. So now it just kind of opens us to start to look at, do we want to spend some of that money towards the buyback, do we want to, I mean, we will continue to pay down the debt, but buybacks and acquisitions will start kind of – we will spend more time and energy kind of looking into those aspects as well. I mean, I think, you should expect to see us back in the market buying shares next quarter.

JiHyung Yoo

As we think about that that’s a relatively meaningful signal intended or otherwise to put the buyback in place, given how active your company has been doing M&A.

Steve Litchfield

Yeah.

JiHyung Yoo

How should we read into the signal that you're sending their that they are returning cash to shareholders rather than M&A seems to be at the very least and more balanced approach?

Steve Litchfield

Right. So, look, I mean, I think, we actually get this, I guess, prior to the PMC acquisition. So if you kind of go back to that one chart where we levered up and down. Similarly when we are paying down that debt before we did authorize the buyback and we did get into the market and we bought, I don’t know, we were buying quite bit over several quarters until we ended up doing an acquisition.

I think is really important in this particular environment just given the nature of where valuations are and so it just opens up options for us to really say, okay, well, look, if we can’t get the right acquisition done at the right price then look we feel that our stock is very cheap here and we want to get in the market and we want to be buying it back.

So we feel strongly about that and you can expect to see us in the market. Look acquisitions are very much a part of the strategy. I mean we still see consolidation continue to happen in the industry. We have seen a lot of benefits from it, the playbook that we have. We are confident in and we think we can pull a lot of cost out and it really brings more value over the long-term. And so the answer rather – I mean, really we are going to do both, just got the timeframe of doing that.

JiHyung Yoo

Yeah. Last question from my side on that M&A level and obviously, you don’t get into the specifics on this, but from a high level, a year ago right now every single person or company that was up on stage here with me, the first question was about M&A. Their deals happening left and right.

Steve Litchfield

Yeah.

JiHyung Yoo

There hasn't been anything of any size year-to-date. Why do you think there has been a pause and does it say anything about the stage on this consolidation path that we have already…

Steve Litchfield

Yeah. Look, I don’t think it really changes the consolidation phase long-term. I mean, you have got a lot of digestion from a lot of the bigger deals. I think the tax environment the lack of not knowing what's going to happen there I think plays a role. And the valuation, I mean, I think, those are the three reasons why you seeing things slow down. I don't know when it picks back up, but I just think that we will continue to see this consolidation continue.

JiHyung Yoo

Okay. Well, we are right on time. So, Steve, thank you very much.

Steve Litchfield

Okay.

JiHyung Yoo

And…

Steve Litchfield

Thank you everyone.

