Weekly Oil Storage Report - Products Lead The Way Down, Crude Will Soon Follow

We show our new US crude storage forecast below.

Negative adjustments once again contributed to a lower than expected build, and we continue to believe that it's the supply that's being overstated.

While the report wasn't overly bullish or bearish, the implications for crude storage in the weeks ahead are massively bullish.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Summary

On a total balance basis, this oil storage report was neither bullish or bearish from a fundamental perspective. What this storage report does indicate however is that crude storage will accelerate to the downside the moment refineries are back online. Today's price move in WTI is likely foreshadowing the impending material draw we will see in crude storage.

For the week ending 9/8, EIA reported that crude storage saw a build of 5.888 million bbls, while total liquid stockpile rose 1.745 million bbls. The last 2-weeks, due to Hurricane Harvey reducing refinery throughput, saw crude storage build a total of 10.468 million bbls. This build will prove to be transitory in the next few weeks.

On the gasoline front, storage saw one of the largest weekly declines coming in at 8.428 million bbls. This brings YTD storage draw in gasoline to -17.140 million bbls. Gasoline storage is now 4.182 million bbls higher than the five-year average.

On the distillate front, storage decreased 3.215 million bbls bringing YTD storage draw to -17.133 million bbls, the largest over the last 10-years.

Refinery throughput fell an additional 394k b/d week-over-week due to issues from flooding in the gulf coast.

SPR release accounted for 228k b/d of the crude build or 1.596 million bbls.

The reason crude storage build didn't come in at 10 million bbls + was due to lower than expected crude imports which fell to 6.48 million b/d from 7.083 million b/d. In addition, adjustment factor once again accounted for -367k b/d or -2.569 million bbls.

On the production side, US crude production rebounded by 572k b/d to 9.353 million b/d. Lower 48 production saw a jump of 582k b/d, while Alaska production decreased by 10k b/d.

Overall, crude storage build was less than expected, while gasoline storage declined more than expected. While the overall report was neither bullish or bearish, the implications for material crude storage draws ahead are being seen in the market today.

Crude

Crude storage saw a build of 5.888 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings YTD storage draw to -10.771 million bbls.

Due to the recent storage builds thanks to Hurricane Harvey, we have readjusted our year-end US crude storage forecast. We expect refinery maintenance to get delayed and high US crude exports to push crude storage lower in the coming weeks.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage declined 8.428 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings gasoline storage draw YTD to 17.14 million bbls.

With this decline, gasoline storage is just 4.182 million bbls higher than the five-year average. If demand remains high with refinery throughput slowly ramping up, we expect gasoline storage to fall to or below the five-year average in the next few weeks.

Distillate

Distillate storage saw a decrease of 3.215 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings YTD storage draw to 17.133 million bbls, the largest over the last 10-years.

This bodes very well for refinery throughput over the winter as refineries attempt to capture the spreads from strong distillate demand.

Total Liquid Stockpile

Total liquid stockpile saw a build of 1.745 million bbls w-o-w.

Despite the last two-weeks showing total liquid stockpile builds, we expect the trend of rebalancing to continue as refineries return.

The y-o-y deficit continues to increase.

US Crude Production, Imports and Adjustment

EIA pumped up its weekly production estimate by 572k b/d to 9.353 million b/d.

On the crude imports side, crude imports were much lower than we expected.

We know there were bottleneck issues in the Gulf for tankers to unload crude, but we didn't think it would be this off. According to the latest tanker tracker data, crude imports should remain elevated as there is still a bottleneck of tankers waiting to unload crude.

Now, moving onto our favorite subject, adjustment factor. This week's EIA report saw another negative adjustment factor of 367k b/d which accounted for -2.569 million bbls. Here's what the adjustment factor looks like on an 8-week rolling average basis:

From our analysis of US oil production, we know the 9.353 million b/d reported in the weekly is overstating where production really is. As the rolling 8-week moving average shows, EIA is either underestimating demand by 152k b/d currently or overestimating supplies by 152k b/d. Either way, a consistently negative adjustment factor points to one of the variables being incorrect, and we think it's likely that supplies are still overestimated.

Over the last several weeks, we have written a total of 3 reports on the case for why US shale growth isn't as optimistic as people think it is.

