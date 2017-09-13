CA's (CA) CEO Mike Gregoire Presents at 2017 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call (Transcript)

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA)

2017 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 13, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Mike Gregoire - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Karl Keirstead - Deutsche Bank

Karl Keirstead

Good morning, everybody I'm Karl Keirstead with Deutsche Bank, and honored to have Mike Gregoire of CA here. I think most of you are probably here for CA. But I suspect a number of you are here nearly for the spectacle of watching two Canadians do a fireside chat. Mike and I only ask that you show some respect. No jokes about our accents. No ice hockey references going to where the puck is, stuff like that. So you’ve got those ground rules. We’re good to go.

Mike Gregoire

Great Karl.

Karl Keirstead

So thanks for coming Mike. Mike, why don’t we start off, may be with a question about the broader demand backdrop. One of the interesting things that I think is going on in tech these days is for the couple of years, there has been an environment where the supposed traditional incumbence have lagged, both in terms of stock price performance and growth, and the SaaS names and anything cloud related, have been terrific stocks. It's almost like we're seeing a little bit of a comeback of the traditional firms these days, because a number of your peers, larger established technology firms, have been putting up surprisingly good numbers in the last couple of quarters. And you're probably aware that some of your peers CEOs of those incumbence are suggesting that there has been a little bit of on-premise revival. And I'm just curious I thought it might be an interesting opening question, whether you agree with that. And if you do, and why do you think that might be happening Mike?

Mike Gregoire

Let me try and unpack that. There is two things, there’s the valuation, which I think is coupled with it. But we can hit that one rate off that. Investors are starting to pay much more attention to companies that make money. And when you take a look at our sector, or some of the mature software vendors, we do make money. And we're not apologetic about it. We make money, lot of this pay a dividend, a lot of us have market cap appreciation, and you take a look at that investments, it's unique.

And when you’re looking at a portfolio of things you want to hold, those are assets that you might want to have in your portfolio. So I think that's why you're seeing the performance of the stock. Now, why would you trust that you're going to be able to generate those kind of earnings in the future. Well, that comes back to the second part. It all comes down to the product and the product fit. And the platform and the platform fit. We are pendulum swingers in our industry. And it always gets back to normality, but you have to wait until you swing one way or the other.

And I think what most companies have determined is they want to pick the right tool and the right platform for the job at hand. So take a look at the mainframe business, which we've got an obvious stake in the mainframe business. When you take a look at that platform, if you're doing high transaction processing that has, to be either highly available or at some cases fall tolerant, mean that is an incredibly appropriate cost effective platform for solving that problem.

If you take a look at the new z14 mainframes that just came out, it's going to be the fastest encryption engine. And based on the news you see happening in the last few days, encryption and security, which should be incredibly important to every company. I think people are realizing that it absolutely has to be part of your fundamental decision making process if you're going to put technology up to the public domain. And that mainframe is going to be the fastest encryption engine on the planet.

Coupled with that, there is a modernization of technology where the platforms becoming much more flexible. So for example, you could put 2,000 containers upon a Z-class mainframe to replicate that in a processer with a bunch of commodity chips. Now, it's not a walk in the park to be able to do that at a scale. So I think for certain applications that require scale, either a hybrid datacenter, a mainframe or a public cloud, you're going to pick and choose. When it comes to bursty transactions, where you don't know what your volumes going to be, I think public cloud is an awesome tool for that particular use case. And I think you're going to see a lot of reporting, a lot of data science.

If you are experimenting with technology, I think the public cloud is a great space to be. And I think for our whole industry, it should be lost on anybody that our industry is morphing, like the days of selling large ELAs where the customer has never tried this technology in their environment, I think those are dead. You are in a try and buy world. Land and expand is the business model. And if you can’t have your product work in a low cost public cloud, where a customer can have an opportunity to test and make sure it works, I think you have disadvantage.

Now overtime when they scale and you do get to that ELA, more sophisticated players where they know what the workload is going to look like, they probably will be to that bring that in-house or they're going to make sure that they don't have any vendor locking with the cloud. And then there is the competition. We have some customers that, for pretty obvious reasons, if you are in certain cloud providers, they will not buy your product.

Karl Keirstead

So Mike, do you think -- I get it for the burst like workloads. But for large scale IT workloads with fairly predictable transaction volumes, when you're talking to CIOs of larger enterprises, are you finding that the pendulum of swing a little bit where there might be a somewhat greater preference to keep those kinds of workloads on-prem for little bit longer than may be what those CIOs were thinking a year ago. Is there anything like that happening do you think?

Mike Gregoire

I think it is happening. But what I’ve seen and I'm one person’s opinion and the set of customers we have, which is primarily the Fortune 500. When you're driving a transaction or when you’re coming up with a new solution today, the end result is probably going to be a tablet or a mobile device. And the transactions that we're seeing happen, it's not mobile device to one application. It’s usually mobile device to some type of middle ware software, probably an API, that’s amalgamating three or four different systems to answer the question that you have on your phone.

And when you do that, the laws of physics do matter. If you can have all of that data on one protected network, you can solve your customer's problems faster. Because people that use mobile devices are impatient. The networks are not highly -- you can't guarantee what kind of network connection you’re going to get, so you want to have very short quick thoughtful data transferred back to the customer. And if you are hitting -- take a look at your banking solutions. And we do 19 of the top 20 banks. And most of them are running on mainframes, either on DB2 or IMS and even some DCEM flat files, all technology.

They will use our API management system to get that data, merge it with things that have been running on a Lamp Stack or the units back in their own data center and then dump the result and the log files onto a public cloud. And that all has to happen in a fraction of a second. If they keep putting everything up into these clouds and you’re going directly into their private network, from their private network to a public cloud back merging with data, the transaction processing time becomes an issue

Karl Keirstead

Okay, interesting. So let’s start may be with that macro question out of the way. Let’s dive in a little bit more into CA. So maybe we’ll start with the traditional mainframe business and then ask some questions about the enterprise, the other enterprise stuff. So, on the mainframe side, obviously, one of the interesting things going on is the potential for your business to get impacted by a pending IBM mainframe refresh. So Mike, do you mind sharing with us how that impact CA when you get to IBM mainframe refresh opportunities? What's the history been and what are you expecting out of this particular renewal?

Mike Gregoire

In general, we usually have about one to two quarter lag and it usually shows up in capacity. And I think that that will probably look that the same way with the z14. Although, I'm expecting a little bit -- I'm expecting something a little bit different with the z14. Because if you take a look at the two cycles that I’ve been CEO, I’ve been here for almost five years now. So this is my second cycle, now this year for the z13. And the z13 was just a fine machine, but it didn’t do anything more. All it did is peddle faster. I didn’t feel like it added a whole lot of net new interesting things that a business user would say, I need to have some of that.

When you take a look at the z14, there is a whole bunch of things that I think that particular platform does. They have Docker support, which I think going to be important. They’ve relaxed the licensing with respect to running Linux on a partition, on the mainframe, which I think opens up a whole new avenue. You have once again highly dependent transactions small tolerant. I think the encryption is going to be a big ticket item. It’s the number one Bitcoin platform in the world right now. And you're starting to see a lot of different companies start to think through using that shared ledger technology. They are the market leader at this point. They have to fight it out. I don't think that they're going to keep it if they don't continue to invest.

But that just makes the platform more relevant. So it's been a long time since I’ve heard people think of net new workloads going on to the mainframe. And these specific use cases, I think that platform, is extraordinarily competitive and highly differentiated. So I think we're going to see more of that coming. And what that does for us is we have a lot of the tools for enabling the workload to be on multiple mainframe devices, monitoring those devices, monitoring the databases. And I think that’s net upside for us.

Karl Keirstead

And that upside that would be realized spring mid-2018-ish, if there is a couple of quarter lag, Mike?

Mike Gregoire

I think so. The other thing too, I think, IBM Global Services. I mean those are our biggest customer. We work very closely with them. And they've done a nice job. If you meet an IBM professional that works with the mainframe, you almost never hear him use the word mainframe anymore. They consider it to be a server. So they're trying to abstract it and just treat it like an AWS cloud. And what they're trying to do is help customers, instead of having that mainframe in their datacenter, get it into IBM's datacenter, get economies of scale, and all of the staff that can support it; and just trying to abstract that it's just a great processing machine.

And I think that's a really good play on their part. And we're partnering them on a global basis, looking at certain workloads. And that would be most appropriate to be in the mainframe type cloud. And that's a net -- what that does for us is it protects the revenue stream overtime.

Karl Keirstead

Of course. So that's terrific. So, on the other part of CA. Mike, what are two or three of the growth drivers you’re seeing on, let's call it, the non-mainframe part of the CA. I think on the last earnings call, you highlighted some terrific performance from some of the recent acquisitions. So maybe you could touch on that. But growth drivers on the other part of the business would be I think of interest for everybody.

Mike Gregoire

Great. Well, we've gotten very disciplined in portfolio management and we're in three big growing markets, Agile. And we have Agile management in our product and portfolio management solutions in there. So if you think of every single company is trying to become a digital software company. I mean, I don't know a single CIO or a single CEO that I haven't met that doesn't understand that they need to digitize their entire business model.

Now, if you're going to be building applications and a lot of these customers that we have that traditionally either outsource development or just bought packaged software, they are into the custom-built software world because they think that they need to own that, because it's such an incredible part of how they're touching their customers. And if they're building that new software, they're going to do it in Agile. The thought that they would go through a committed debt development process, I think that those days are over. And having the number one Agile management tool in place, I think that's a great spot for us to be. It brings us closer to developers, which expands our TAM. And that's a big market for us.

Next is security. We've doubled down on identity management. We kind of bypass the notion of building most with endpoint security. And when you take a look at how most of the hacks, the big ones that have happened it's been compromising identities. And I think you're seeing that play out every day in the newspaper. And when it comes to identity management on servers, identity management for customers, we're a market leader in that space, especially at scale.

So we're going continue to double down on that. And we think it's incredibly important. And with the Veracode acquisition, which you brought up, I think that that’s just another part of our strategy. Veracode is a great company. And what they do is they scan code looking for security breaches that’s in the code. Now, what we’re trying to do is get developers to start thinking about security, while they’re writing the code. When you come from my generation of software development, we did two things horribly wrong; we would write a lot of software, but we wouldn’t how it would operate; and we certainly didn’t care about security. That was somebody else’s job. By the time -- you cannot write applications that way today. I think you put your company at incredible amount of risk.

So we're trying to not just sell product, we're trying to change the way software gets developed. And we’re doing that for the good of our customers, because when they build software and they don’t include security upfront in the design, when you try to do that, as you get into production, it's very expensive and you don’t have the same amount of flexibility and patching in hole. So we're doing a lot of work with that. And I think that Veracode, a market leader in that space, can really make a big difference on our industry. And it's highly competitive. But we think we have a great product that we can make a material improvement in the code that gets into production, which is the last part of our business, which is the biggest part on the enterprise side and that’s DevOps.

We started using that word probably about 3, 3.5 years ago. And I think -- I'm not being [algorian] and invented the Internet here. And I don’t think we invented DevOps. But that is the heritage of our Company because we were doing that on the mainframe and doing that in a distributed world is much, much more difficult. Because in the mainframe, at least you have -- you only really have two operating systems to play with.

When you get into the distributed world, I mean, it’s a free for all. Now, in general, that’s good for us. What CA needs to be successful is people have to build applications and deploy them in heterogeneous environment. If they’re not building applications at that for CA, if they’re building applications and putting it on only one operating system, that’s not good for CA. The fact of the matter is with our industry approaching 50 plus years, we've become more fragmented. There is no standard. Everything is a jump ball when you build an application.

We introduced new technology, new operating systems, new methodologies, every single year. And to the extent that we can help customers, piece that together and go from an idea into production and abstract all the complexity, that’s our purpose with DevOps. And there’s a lot of tools that come into play to make that happen.

Karl Keirstead

Let's hone in on the security one maybe. So Mike, what’s the strategy in terms of building out your security product portfolio, because obviously, that’s an insanely crowded space? So how do you think through what spots you want CA to target? I trust your ambition is not to replicate what some of the security specialists have and try to develop a full suite. You're probably at least initially going to pick your spots. What are those spots? So you mentioned identity management. Where else might you go?

Mike Gregoire

Identity management, we’re still in the early days on that. I mean, when you think of technologies, like machine learning, which is the most over-used topic. But think about ease of use and protection. They fight against each other. To the extent that you can help customers protect their assets and their customer’s assets and make it easy to use, machine learning really does play a big role on that; understanding who is likely to be fraudulent and who is just happened beyond a different device around a different network; trying to get access to information. There’s heuristics and machine learning and algorithms that we're training to be able to make that happen. So that you have a super high percentage of protecting and you're making your customers use your application.

Right now, there is a lot of frustration, nobody likes two-factor authentication. It's frustrating to customers. And the flipside of that is nobody wants to have access to sensitive data without an extra level of understand who you are. So we've been able to think that through and there is a lot of engineering that goes into that. And I think that there is still -- we're still at -- if you want to talk about a 1 to 10, I think we're at 3 with respect to what still needs to be done in that industry. So identities are going to be a big play.

Governance, and how do you know that you have done everything you can to secure the castle. And I think that there is a lot of software out there that does mediocre job on providing governance. If you’re publicly traded company, like ours, best practices at minimum is to follow this framework and best practices on a board is to have that representing the audit committee or special committee. And boards are starting ask the question how do you know? So you're going to want to have automation and audit built into your systems, and that's another place that we play very, very well. And there is still a lot to be built out in that space. And there’s a couple ideas we have in our accelerator that we're thinking about that would be unique.

Karl Keirstead

And Mike, when organizations like CA needs to pivot towards growth areas, be it Agile development or DevOps and security. You often don't have incumbent sales relationships, sales structure. You need to pivot that sales or to go after those areas, maybe it's a different buyer or different sales process. So as CA goes after these three growth markets, what kind of stress does that put on your sales structure? And how have you changed that in the last, let's say, year or two monetize these growth markets?

Mike Gregoire

That's one of the things that I don't believe most investors understand. Most investors believe that here, even a whisper of any change and in sales, sale the stock. I would encourage you to think about it this way. If you don't hear a CEO talking about making changes in sales on a regular basis, that's when I would sell the stock. Our industry is moving incredibly fast. Cost to sales is one of the biggest line item expenses on any enterprise software. And if you're not paying attention to how customers want to buy, the days of having three or four, or six leg of sales call, where the sales person is a professional negotiator and is content free. Meaning nobody has time for that anymore.

So you have to be working to change your sales force all day everyday to make them more content rich, they have to more specialized. The concept of ELAs are more of a financial transaction that is in a huge negotiation. And the only way that you get there is if your products are really, really good and they drive value. And then coupled with that you've got to include marketing much, much closer to sales. So if you take a look at what we've done over the last two years is we've gone to a complete digital demand generation, the whole idea of selling with call centers, or at least getting lead nurturing done where you don't have the $200,000 or $300,000 a year sales professional doing early stage cold calling.

So we make changes on that by market, by product, whenever we can. So two quarters ago, we found that we had our sales force broken up into three different segments. And we found that our Commercial segment and our Platinum segment, they behave more or less the same. So getting -- drawing a harder line with respect to where you get the dedicated account support and what are the criteria for making that happen, we adjusted that criteria which had no change to people where it was working really well. The places that we thought we could accelerate sales, that's a net positive.

But I would expect us to be making tweaks through our sale deployment model. Every quarter, as we learn more and as the products change, the products drive the sales. Historically, in our industry, it was sale that drove the products. And it's just doesn’t work that way anymore.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, interesting. That’s a good prospective. Let's talk a little bit about the sales process from a different angle. And that chasing the renewal portfolio versus having your reps out there, pressing on the non-renewal side. So may be let's touch on the renewal portfolio. I think Mike you're -- some level of optimism you have for the second half of your fiscal year is rooted in renewals being a bigger driver. Can you touch a little bit on that?

Mike Gregoire

Sure. I mean, the renewals are incredibly important. And we’ve been fortune enough to have products where customers are willing to pay somewhere between 90% and 95% of what they paid the last renewal. And you want to be able to keep driving that value, and that’s not something that, for the large contracts, that’s not something that you just send an invoice in the mail and it's done. You're going to have to put some work in there. You’re going to have to show how you're adding value. We stopped.

One of the things that I think we've done a really good job of, when I came to the Company five years ago, there is way too many of these renewals that had products that had never been implemented. I mean that’s disaster if you’re in the middle of renewal. So we’re in the really -- our contracts are usually about three years, Mike, on average. So we're in the cycle right now where the contracts we cleaned up are coming up for renewal, and they’re really clean. I mean, nobody can get paid as a sales rep if they’re not implementing the software. We have teams making sure that those -- the software they buy is being implemented.

So I think we're having an easier time on these renewals, but there’s still a bunch of work. What we have to do is especially with the amount of innovation we’re bringing to the company, either organic through acquisition, is selling outside the renewal. I mean every three years is not the right time to up your contract with CA. And that’s a little bit historical and we’ve got much, much better of that over the last couple of the years. And I see us continuing to evolve that overtime.

Karl Keirstead

So how do you force that change to get your sales organization to do a better job, selling outside of those three year contract cycle? Is it a process change? Is it sales comp change? How do you motivate the rest to behave in the way that you would like them to, Mike?

Mike Gregoire

Number one, you have to have good product. If you don’t have great product, nothing you do with the sales force will be sustainable. At the end of the day, you're lucky to have these people. You want to have the best ones you possibly can. And in our industry, which is highly competitive, if you don’t have great product they’re going to go to companies that have great product. So my whole focus over five years is to get great product. When you take a look at how many products we have that are in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, or the Forrester Wave or Ovm, we've moved all of our top 15 products into the upper quadrant. And that attracts great sales people and they will use that to go build relationships with customers and say, hey let me show you CA, it's a little bit different than you might think.

Now, the second thing is you want to compensate them that way. So if you're an account rep of Platinum, you don't get paid on the renewal. When you get paid on putting new product into the renewal, and that's where you get a little bit of tension, because you want to make sure that you're getting a high renewal yield and you want to be able to sale new product. And that's where experience comes to play. If you are overly aggressive on the renewal and they only have a fixed number of dollars, you might get the renewal but you're not getting new product.

And you need to continuously get net new product that adds value into those renewals or else you’ll suffer the faith of every single software company they've got way to comfortable on their heritage, and they didn't invest enough in their future. So we incent the sales force to get net new product into the renewals and net new products sold outside of the renewal.

Karl Keirstead

Got it, interesting. Mike on a different subject around your vertical exposure at CA. One vertical that I think is getting a little bit more focus from investors is around the federal government. You're probably aware. But a few other tech vendors have issued some cautionary statement that September tends to be a big month for the federal government. But for several reasons, there might be a little bit of an air of hesitation or uncertainty, given administrative changes et cetera. And some deals are getting hung up. How are you seeing the federal government in their big third quarter? Is it tracking okay? Any comments you can make about how demand is tracking?

Mike Gregoire

We're little bit of a unique spot in that. The kinds of things we sale are mission critical. And so those contracts on the renewal they're going to get renewed. Federal government is actually pretty honorable, they have a contract, they pay they sign usually. So I'm not worried about the renewals. On net new, the area that I think we're going to see some change that will happen after September is the federal government is going to start building software from scratch, and they're going to start doing it on modern platforms. And once again, I go to Agile. If they’re going to do that, they're going to use Agile. And I think that that's going to be a future uptick for us.

Karl Keirstead

And an opportunity on the enterprise side…

Mike Gregoire

I think so. They spent about $80 billion a year on technology and a lot of that technology is data, and there is reasons for that. Some people have looked upon that and say oh my goodne4ss, that’s a waste of taxpayer money. When you think of the scale that the federal government runs and they have to be more than two decimal points of precision, you can't be experimenting with things that don't scale. So I think that there is going to be some give and take over that. But I think that you're seeing all these -- not just the bureaucrats, but the civil service, they’re very frustrated. They want to do better. And I think that that’s going to be good, not just for CA but for a lot of tech vendors if we can help them to do better.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Karl Keirstead

I've got a couple of financial questions. I can throw it to Mike. But why don't I pause and see if you’ve got any questions on the business? Yes, one at the back.

Unidentified Analyst

How agreeable is the BMC transaction, and is it completely off the table now?

Mike Gregoire

We get hit with rumors all the time. We don't talk about it. We have a great strategy. We have great performance against that strategy. We’re in markets that matter. And we’re just running the business everyday like we should be.

Unidentified Analyst

Just going back to what you -- at the beginning of your talk, you talked about how the importance in terms of going to the cloud of having all of your apps or data in a single place, because of the overhead and latency of using an internal cloud, as well as an external cloud perhaps. As you pointed out, the government is a very big customer. And they’ve got all these legacy systems and all this data, and somebody building an app in the government would just be forced to, I would think, not be able to use the public cloud. And similarly, I think, Deutsche Bank has done some -- a lot of studies that show that there has been a very slower than expected conversion of existing workloads to the cloud. And kind of a little bit a pause because of this problem of separating. How do you see this playing out? And does that leave the government not really participating in public clouds, because it’s too much stickiness of those apps?

Mike Gregoire

I think it's going to be, as Karl pointed, I think it's going to be a hybrid environment. The gating factor, believe it or not, which once again I'm shocked that people don’t understand that, it’s human talent. There is not enough people to build -- if you have a system that’s running on a platform to take your precious human talent and rewrite that application that does the exact same thing on a different platform, nobody is going to make that business decision.

So what you're going to do is; you're going to leave the processing and the data where it is; and you're going to use APIs; and you're going to build the net new system; and you’re going to think you're going to be thoughtful about that platform; it could be public cloud; it could be a Lamp Stack inside your own data center, or you could put it on the mainframe. But I don’t see whole hearted rewriting of applications to do the exact same thing that does today on a different platform. There is not enough cost savings to do that. And let’s face it. It’s a software industry. If you think you're going to take some of these systems that are highly complex with a lot of inter dependencies and you're going to go you write that and you're going to get it done on time and on budget, I mean, that’s just not going to happen.

So from a pure risk management perspective; data is going to stay for the most part; transactional data, where it is; processing will probably stay there; but anything new, you're going to stop, pause, you're going to built it in a modern way; you're probably going to go to containers; you're probably going to build AI or machine learning right into the application. If we have anything to say about it, we’re going to help you build security into your application; and we’re going to try and do our very best to make sure that you have the ability to put that application to where you most effectively want to run it overtime.

You might start out in a public cloud and you might want to put it into a different public cloud, you might want to put it into your own data center and you might want to put it on to a different operating system. To the extent that we can help customers have that level of flexibility, I think, that’s really where you're going to be end up going.

Karl Keirstead

Mike, we’ve got one minute. So one financial question, and that is, you guys put up above expectation margins this past quarter. As we try to model 2018 margins, what are a couple of the variables? I'm asking you for guidance. But what are some of the puts and takes that will go into that margin estimate that we need to come up with for next year? What that thing is, what are the drivers of margins, and what -- is there anything on the horizon that you would call out as being a source and margin pressure that we should keep in mind?

Mike Gregoire

That only that gets into margin pressure is if we do acquisitions. The kinds of things we buy, they don’t make money, we're very disciplined buyers. As you well know, every transaction we've done is beat our internal plan, every transaction we've done, taking margins down just a little bit. But within three quarters, I’ve brought and back up to where they are. And we're going to continue to be very thoughtful on acquisitions. I feel no pressure to have to do them.

Our number one ethos is to build organically. We have see CA World that's going to be here in Vegas in another month or two months. And we're going to launch four net new organic products. We put two organic products in on the mainframe that are selling very well. When I wake up in the morning, the very first thing I want to do is I want to build organic software. Now, when you have a balance sheet that's stable fortress like, like CA does, it's a competitive advantage for us to use it where it make sense and something would fit into our strategy, fit within our culture and hit the financial metrics of what make sense to us.

We have more than willing that we have more than enough capability to go ahead and do that on the execution side and on the financial side. But I think that when you take a look at mainframe margins, I think we're best-in-class. When I take a look at our ES margins, I'd like to see those improve overtime.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, awesome. I think that's it for our time together. So Mike, thanks very much for coming to our event, love to see you next year.

Mike Gregoire

You bet. Take care, Karl. Okay, thank you.

