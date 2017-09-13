Black Knight Financial (BKFS) Presents at Goldman Sachs Financial Technology Conference (Transcript)

Black Knight Financial Services (NYSE:BKFS)

Goldman Sachs Financial Technology Conference Call

September 07, 2017 12:45 PM ET

Executives

Kirk Larsen - CFO

Analysts

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

James Schneider

All right. I guess we can get started again. Welcome everybody again to the Black Knight Presentation here at the Goldman Sachs Fin Tech Conference. My name is Jim Schneider, I'm the Payments and IT Services Analyst here at Goldman and it's my please to introduce Black Knight Financial Services, we're very happy to have CFO, Kirk Larsen and VP of Finance and treasurer, Bryan Hipsher with us from the company today. Welcome guys.

Kirk Larsen

Thank you.

James Schneider

Maybe Kirk, for investors who may not be so familiar with Black Knight as a company, if you can now set the stage for us with a little bit of a quick overview of what company is and how you are making money in the different parts of your business. Fundamentally you do software and transaction processing services for your customers who are largely mortgage lenders and servicers, but can you help us understand where your business starts and where your customers business ends?

Kirk Larsen

Sure, thanks. So, as Jam said Black Knight is a provider of software data and analytics to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets industry. So that's really what we serve. As we think about the business, we have the majority of our revenue little over almost 70% is in servicing software. What that means is at its core is a product called MSP, and MSP is basically the core accounting system for mortgage loan. So it's really what's necessary for a servicer to do their business.

So, to get to the where does our business end and the servicer really begin, we're the software at the center of it, all the decisioning, all the actions, all that sort of ongoing customer support is done by the servicer them self. But at the core is that that they need or they can't service the loans on an ongoing basis.

That is a business that is underpinned by long-term contracts with annual price escalators, we get paid on a per loan basis, we've contracts that are subject to minimums. And so it's a very steady business and as you think about position in the market we have roughly 52% or so of all the mortgage loans from the U.S. are serviced using our software.

And if you take one level deeper and say first lien primary mortgage loan, the first lien loans versus home equity we have roughly 62% share on the first lien side and 13% share on the second lien side with a lot of sold deals that will take us to nearly 70% share on the first lien side and 30% share on the second lien side. So, it's a very stable business the core group of 69 clients that really is a tremendous platform to sell more products into.

The next business that we have is called origination software, so I think about the software that's used for clients the loan origination system that's really the engine that they use to originate a loan. So we have two platforms, one is a retail wholesale platform, one is a correspondent platform. So, that's a business for us, it's smaller, but growing very rapidly and then we also have products within origination software that are part of the electronification of the origination process.

So I think about the e-delivery, e-sign and e-closing capabilities we bought a business last year that does that that's part of our origination software business and then we also have a network that connects lenders and service providers during the origination process to do things like all the different settlement services that are necessary to close the loan that's product called the Exchange.

So in the loan origination system business we get paid on a closed loan, so their long-term contracts we get paid on closed loans, but we also have minimum in those contracts. The important thing about that is that you thing about what originations have done over the past five to seven years they have bounced around a lot, right.

So, as rates have moved and refinancing originations spiked and now they're in decline for a period of time. We have to trust [ph] protections in our contracts that level off that revenue stream. So, while one might think that piece of the business will be somewhat volatile, it actually is not because of our contractual protection. So, important think to understand.

The third leg of the stool so to speak is our data and analytics business. So that's a business, it's a little more diverse few more products in there. We have a public records database that covers virtually all of the population in the U.S. We have a multiple listing service platform business. We sell test data, we sell analytic tools that have models around prepayment likelihood and propensity to default, so really covering things not only that are in the mortgage space with something that I just described, but also into the real estate and capital markets aspect as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Schneider

That's helpful background, thanks. Maybe just kind of queue off that you mentioned the core servicing piece of the business where you've got pretty dominant share I would say at the core of that is MSP, which is this platform, can you help us understand why MSP is still kind of vital to the operations of your customers did they and kind of how you view that as a spring board to get into the origination space as well?

Kirk Larsen

Sure, that's been a business we've then in for 50 years. So it's really - what it is that's literally at the center of the services operations, it calculate the interest that applies the cash, it does all the investor reporting. So it's really without if you cannot service a loan. So it's really the core system a kin to a core banking system for deposit accounts would be an analogy. And so the beauty of that as it has been around for a long time we have a core base of the 69 clients that I described before.

And as I described earlier, it's also the platform to cross-sell into. So you can imagine that list of 69 clients that we have we will go to every one of them and say, we think you should buy our loan origination system, we think you should buy our data and analytics. We think you should buy these other ancillary servicing products like a bankruptcy and foreclosure workflow management tool and invoice management tool claims loss mitigation. There is other things that we sell into that base, which is the concept that's really important to us around maximizing that filling in that wide space and maximizing the cross sell opportunity to what we call enterprise clients.

So if you think about that ability to sell across the enterprise, we look at it as if a client is using what we try to get to at a minimum, is we want them to use our servicing platform, we want them to use our loan origination system and we want them to use that network that I described that connects lenders and service providers at its core. And so to the extent that we are able to sell those three dimensions we call those enterprise clients.

And so that's really the goal is to maximize the number of enterprise clients that to leverage the value of the franchise and the reason why that matters is as we look back to the beginning of 2014, we set a strategy to cross sell. And so we wanted to measure it so this is how we measure it. At the time we had four enterprise clients what was by accident that the time, so we weren't focusing on doing that. We've since sold and implemented six more so it's 10 today, and there is four more that have sold in implementation so why does that matter.

The reason why that matters is when we measured it we looked at someone at a representative clients at scale that was a long time servicing client. When we sold them on the loan origination system and on the exchange, which is that network that I described. We saw the revenue opportunity increased by 2 to 3 times. I shouldn't say revenue opportunity that is what actually happened was the revenue at that client first increased to 2 times and now is up to 3 times.

And so you think about that opportunity within that core base of the leaders of the industry, so what I didn't mentioned was I talked about market share, but in servicing once we implement the deal that we've already sold, 13 of the top 15 servicers in the country will use MSP. 20 or 21 of the top 25 of the top servicers in the country will use MSP. So when I say we have 69 clients they are the biggest and then they feather down into the mid-tier and smaller companies.

And so you think about that opportunity and it's really pivoting off of that core MSP platform that is necessary from a servicer perspective, but also there is an opportunity around it to add enterprise clients.

James Schneider

Helpful. And then you talked about the origination piece of the business as well. And clearly in this cross-sell and maintenance in servicing clients, but in addition there has been kind of the exogenous factors, compliance mandates, consumer mandates things like that have driven adoption solution. Can you maybe kind of help us understand how that's evolved overtime?

Kirk Larsen

Sure, if you go back post crisis. So Dodd-Frank forward and you think about all the things that have changed all the new regs around servicing was first because there are a lot of issues around for the mortgage crisis. And then within origination there were many changes as well. So you go back to 2015 and there was trade. So really the integrated mortgage disclosure changes. Then there was - and that was so that was live that drove a fair amount of urgency to put a new loan origination systems. And there were changes to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, which are upcoming.

And there were changes the uniform residential loan application for Fanny and Freddie. So there has been a lot of change. And there has also been a realization of the benefits of using a third party and outsourcing something like a servicing platform, which is done for - has been done for long time. And then now more on the loan origination system side whether it would be for efficiency purposes and the fact that they can leverage the scale of our client base and the investments we make in our platform or from a risk perspective, from a regulatory risk perspective which while the pace of change may have flowed over the past 6 to 12 months the risk is still the same.

The regulators are still out there though the risks of bad loans are still something that originator wants to avoid. And so that's driven demand as well. There have been - there has been regulatory risk and regulatory changes that have occurred over the past five years or so, but there has also been sort of a sea change in the thought of an outsourcing.

James Schneider

Helpful. Maybe before we kind of jump into the more details of your business, maybe highlight the kind of the current event, which I think it was on a lot of investors' mind, which is mainly your plan to kind of dissolve the current corporate structure that you have right now with your parent company FNF, you aim to distribute I think it's 83 million shares to the market. I think you've got a shareholder vote scheduled for later this month and maybe actually distribution date that maybe announced this morning. So maybe you can give us an update on the timing around that, and kind of how mechanics the transaction play out.

Kirk Larsen

Sure. Yes so we did announce this morning. We're previously announced the shareholder day of the special meeting on the 27th of September. This morning we announced that subject to that shareholder vote that we would expect to close on the 29th of September. So clean by the end of the quarter and trading of the so called new Black Knight which start on October 2nd.

So the mechanics of it are all of this was announced as far as the record dates and all of that. But effectively the shareholders of FNF are going to receive on a pro-rata basis the 83 million shares that FNF owns of Black Knight. So that will be distributed so 83 million shares will go directly to the shareholders and then from there we'll have much greater float and other benefits from the spinoff as well.

We also announced this morning we're changing our name and our ticker symbol. So following the spin our name will be Black Knight Inc. to simplify the message and really highlight the fact of clarifying our position in the market and kind of dropping the financial services aspect of it to simplify the message. And then the ticker will also change to BKI following the spin as well just to match the name. So couple of minor other things that we announced this morning. But we're looking forward to being independent and benefits that come with it.

James Schneider

So very exciting time, clearly one of the other things that you talked about previously was how you kind of trying dampen the volatility of kind of situation from a share price perspective you announced the 10 million share buyback as part of all this. Maybe give us a sense about the parameters of the buyback how you plan to use it as a kind of like a fixed price kind of saying or how do you think about kind of levels or how you would use it overall before - actually after the transaction.

Kirk Larsen

Sure. The whole point of - well we put the share repurchase authorization in place back in February. The thought process around that was as we've looked at our capital allocation framework that's really been consistent since we went public back in May of 2015. One element of that framework is returning cash to shareholders. So there is organic investment there is managing debt, there is product focused tuck-in acquisitions, the M&A and then there is returning cash to shareholders.

The concept around it was not so much purely around the spin, but rather be opportunistic. And so as we see situations where we think it make sense to deploy capital in that way through share repurchase we'll do it. And so as we look to the spin as we look to what's going to happen anyone's guess exactly how the stock trades when 83 million shares are distributed to FNF shareholders, the point is we've said if there is disruption, if there is dislocation if we see opportunities we'll take action. But as far as specific parameters I think that's probably not something I don't want to discuss.

James Schneider

Fair enough. So maybe just kind of get back to a couple of macro factors, which I think were also on peoples' mind right now. One is something you touched on earlier which is when people think the mortgage industry they think volatility with respect to originations I think you've pointed out already that a big piece of the business the biggest piece servicing doesn't have any exposure and then the origination piece does have some. But you've contractual terms in place to kind of dampen that. So give us a sense of - if we go into a real housing down cycle what you expect the impact on your P&L would be?

Kirk Larsen

Yes, so I think it's back to how we get paid in the servicing business. It's on a per loan basis, number of loans outstanding. If you go back and look at the number of loans outstanding in the market, it's been very consistent. It did bubble a little bit pre-crisis and then has been - but it's been very steady the last several years right around that $50 million or so level of loans on the first lien side. So that is a business very steady, you wouldn't worry about that in a volatile origination market.

The rest of the business as we looked at it coming to this year we thought that this is something that investors could use more detail about, because we do get questions about originations very, very regulatory. And it is an absolutely critical point to understand the very limited level of exposure that we have. So the way we quantified it was well first of all we broke it down and said, there is some exposure in origination software and there is some exposure in data and analytics.

In data and analytics we have a title data business that doesn't have minimum that is volume sensitive. Frankly it's smaller after we did a realignment of the business earlier this year. So it's relatively small, and there is some other components within data and analytics that can move with origination transaction. Within origination software we're protected from a contractual perspective in our loan origination system business, but that network I talked about that connects lenders and service providers that's historically been refi centric. That business does move a bit.

But as we quantified it, we said based upon the projected decline in origination volumes in 2017, which at the time was projected to be about a 15% decline. So I think a very significant decline in originations, but an increase in purchase so somewhat netting down to about 15% decline in total originations. We said that would cost us about 1.5 of revenue in 2017. So, with all of volatility, all the noise is here around origination volumes and what rates are doing, it was 1.5 percentage point.

So it really is not in the grand scheme of things it's not significant, we don't walk around every day trying to predict what origination volumes are going to be because in a year like this year it's really more of a fringe element than anything else. And so I think a lot of that is a testament to the contract and the business model, so the way we've got to these contracts in origination was we looked at the best practices of the servicing business, which has been around, which is the industry leader, which has contract that really are best in class and we said how we report that over.

And that's how we came up with minimum volumes and the way we price them in the long-term nature of these contracts that really has a huge benefit to us. So, we aren't a name that you should walk around thinking about, okay, I'm going to worry about what market volumes are going to be, so it's really just like I said on the margin it's a fringe element.

James Schneider

Great. And then maybe kind of last one on the macro side, people think low rate, high regulatory environment like we had been in for quite a while, clearly there is lack of internal resources that banks invest in tech and obviously increased pressure to outsource as we move to kind of a higher rate environment and potentially losing in regulation we'll see if that's comes past. How do you think about banks in their; A, their willingness to invest on internal solutions or differ the outsourcing and their solutions or potentially increase the outsourcing? Where you think the banks calculate this when you talk to people not to customers already?

Kirk Larsen

Right. So, what we've talked about now for several years is why do clients buy our solutions. So why would they if they've done it historically, if they are a large institution, why would they choose to outsources, why would they come to Black Knight. And there is really two fundamental issues, one is financial, right. So, leveraging our scale, on the servicing side, you can see with more than $30 million loans in our system, nobody in the market has anything close to that. So, the benefits of that scale are significant from a financial perspective.

The other aspect that we look at is better managing and mitigating risk, right. And again if you think about it, one reason for outsourcing first thing get your head around the financials that's pretty straight forward. The second thing is if you have your own internal platform whether it's an origination platform or a servicing platform you got a unique regulatory risk. So, the regulators are still there, they are still performing audits that you see it in the paper on a daily basis, with things that the CFEB [ph] is doing for example.

So, that's still there. And then there is also the risk around the quality of loans that are being originated and the quality of the process by which loans are originated and services. And so that matters, that risk is still there it hasn't changed. So while there hasn't been a lot of new regulatory changes in the past six to nine months, nothing has been rolled back. And I don't think the attention of the regulators has really changed.

And so, the sales model I think still the same. I would tell you that the clients and prospects beyond those two dimensions, I think they are going one step further and innovation is mattering. And so, the frontend on the origination side is mattering, it matters I should say and I think that that's important and there is also other process they are looking for new and different things and to the extent that institutions profitability has improved because of higher rates and also lower compliance cost to the extent that happens. That's more money for them to invest and we're seeing them want to deploy those funds.

James Schneider

Great. So, maybe kind of dive a little bit more into the details of the business for a second maybe starting with the servicing business, I think clearly there you've announced the big pipeline of new wins, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase second side PNC, KeyBanc others so the list goes on and on. Can you just give us a sense or remind us about kind of the timeline for implementation of some of those bigger clients and how we expect the revenue waterfall to work from here?

Kirk Larsen

Sure, so we announced JP Morgan Chase live with their home equity loans on MSP in the past couple of months we talked about on our last call, so, that was deal done. The rest we actually aren't allowed to talk about specific clients, timing, pricing et cetera it's sometime a big deal just to be let them be able to use their names. But we've talked about coming into the year was that we didn't expect any revenue from Bank of America in 2017, which means that they wouldn't go live. The way we recognized revenue is we differ the cost and the revenue that they pay us during the implementation period then it gets recognized ratably over the life of the contract.

So, if there is no revenue means they didn't go live. And then we talked about Chase and PNC and others and we talk about implementations being more centered around the middle of the year, middle to the second half of the year as oppose to the early part of the year. But then we also talked about the fact that we have seen implementation slip a bit from a timing perspective and that's about 1.5 percentage point headwind to growth this year.

So we have seen that, but I'd say the thing that matters that's important about implementation is that it's just timing. It's whether they go live in one quarter or the next quarter or quarter after that it's really all about the fact that they signed a long-term contract and they are going live it's just a matter of timing. The thing you have to understand about these implementations are they're hard and long transplants. The number of hours a client will spend on these implementations is many times what we will spend on the implementation on their behalf. Because if you think about it it's a hard and long transplant and part of that is all the connections to it within their internal systems.

So it's there is rep applications, there is connections so there are accounting systems and other things that the client has to do that, we'll do the other aspects of the implementation related to our platform, but it really ends up being there is a lot work in our clients from their perspective. And also our clients are the ones who bear the risk of the implementation, so they have to decide when they're ready.

So how they rollout their testing and their training it's really incumbent upon the client to do that we can't force it to go live. And so that's something that as we think about it and as we map it out we'll have an expectation and a believe that first when something will go live, but then once you get into the implementation things can change. But at the end of the day it's just timing.

James Schneider

Yes. And maybe just kind of follow-up on kind of some of the details that you provide around guidance. So thinking of guidance for revenue this year is 68% netting out the 3% property inside realignment. I think you also talked about the 1.5 point impact of the implementation delays. So can you give us a sense of; A, how hard and fast you feel like the rest of the implementations are in the pipeline do you feel pretty good about the timing of those?

Kirk Larsen

It's - you don't know until they actually go. But as time goes it will be close to the end of the year there is less time for things to slip. But also to the extent that things can be scheduled for very late in the year. If they slip they're going to slip pass to year-end because nobody goes live right at the end of a year. And so - but I'd say everything is progressing, I think everybody is working hard both on our side and the client side to get to go live. But you never know until it's done.

James Schneider

Yes. And then I think you also talked at the beginning of the year at least about given the pipeline and the timing of all these things just the math the way it looks going into 2018, you kind of starting with this 5 point impact of the pipeline you've got already you implement with that. Those delays does that means the impact on next year is something like north of 6%. And how should we think about based upon which you build on top of what are the numbers?

Kirk Larsen

Yes sure. At the start of the year we thought it was important to say things are based on planned price increases and implementations. The head start that we would have on 2018 because this implementation pipeline that we've talked about so much is not a single year phenomenon it's actually a multi-year phenomenon. And is really a base the platform for growth for several years. So we thought it was important to site that.

Now of course since that moment in time when we gave that 5% we've sold more deals implementations have moved and so it's really can't compare it apples-to-apples necessarily. But the point is the same that we have a tremendous head start on 2018. And frankly some of that goes into '19 and beyond. I don't think the algorithm is as simple as it was the 5% plus the 1.5% headwind because things pushed out because we need to look to next year and implementations that goes live next year and the timing of those as well.

But suffice to say when you have the level of sale really great we thought it was a great sales year in 2014, which was a eclipsed by 2015 and 2016 was what we believe was a record sales year. There is a significant pipeline that will like as I said before provide a platform for growth for several years.

James Schneider

Great. And maybe I think you touched on earlier just from a market share perspective across servicing home equity and then the originations piece. Can you give us just a refresher on where those share numbers stand today and where there will be one can finish all those deals?

Kirk Larsen

Sure. At the end of June, about in the first lien side we were 61% or 62% that will be high 60s once we're ultimately implemented with the deals that we've signed. That number obviously depends on where those clients are when we actually convert, their book can grow they can contract. On the second lien side we were at 13% and we see that expanding up to 30% based on the expectations of when those portfolios convert.

So huge change from being at 7% six months ago to 30% on a pro-forma basis when those are implemented significant progress, but you got more room to grow in there. On the origination side, little harder to gauge market share just because data isn't as refined, but that's a 10% or so market share business and that will be low double-digit - little bit we'll add a few points to that post these implementations.

James Schneider

Given everything you just said earlier about the kind of the strength of the core MSP platform and then the cross-selling opportunities from a philosophical perspective, if you look at your ability to kind of sell from here. Do you think it's easier to take 10 points a share in servicing or 10 points a share in originations at this point and why?

Kirk Larsen

Hard to say, I mean we can certainly see a path to that because as we focused on the larger end of both the servicers and the originators. It's really - it all depends on who you can sign, but there are chunky names there that we can add that could add that level of market share to both. You think it would be a little easier to go from 10 to 20 than from 70 to 80, but it's really dependent on the success and how you can penetrate certain potential clients. But certainly we're trying to grow share in a meaningful way on both sides and we don't think we're done in either space.

James Schneider

Fair enough. I don't want to leave out data and analytics, which we didn't talk about very much so far. Can you maybe give us a sense about that market why it is so fragmented, how the clients are different and kind of the growth opportunities you see there in the next two, three, four years?

Kirk Larsen

Sure. In our data and analytics business is one that that we've done a lot of work with, we've restructured the business in the last few years, we've been very successful selling our public records data and monetizing that investments that we made. But it is a despair business and it's not in business that is necessarily mortgage centric. It has mortgage elements to it, it has real estate elements to it, it has capital markets elements to it, capital markets piece that kind of ties back to mortgage, but it's not selling to the same end market as we would on the other side of the house.

And so it is little more disparate, but we're excited about the fact that we have a strategy there is to leverage the franchise it's to - we have access to - we own public records data MLS data we have access to proprietary data. So our clients servicing origination data that we could use with their permission and bring all that together and create insights that our clients can use to grow their business to be more efficient to reduce the risk. And so that's the future of that business is bringing that all together and utilizing the data assets that we have and the platforms that we have to bring that all together.

And so we're excited about business, we think there are significant opportunities to improve the profitability of that business. The margins have historically been low because of that investments in public records and the maintenance of that. And so we have a business that was in the mid-teens from an EBITDA margin perspective and we are targeting to get that at least to 30. So a lot of improvement that we can drive there.

And we think the business should grow pretty strong because the other thing we'll do beyond just bringing all the data together and creating insights is we'll cross-sell to the existing base. So there are certain analytics like something a product called Lien Alert that we're now cross-selling into our servicing base, which is something that wasn't historically done it was very first we sold software inside those and then we fixed that, we started cross selling software. And then now we're supremely focused on cross-selling data and analytics into the existing base.

And if you go back over the over the past six to nine months and you look at announcements that we've done about renewals or new deals more so than ever you've seen that they bought either their existing servicing clients that bought origination MD&A or they're an origination client that bought D&A. So you can see a lot more of that cross sell activity happening and we're excited about that.

James Schneider

Great. So this wouldn't be Fin Tech Conference that have discussion on digital which is obviously big buzz on the entire business point. But there is always interest and I think one of these pieces is just you've seen quick and rugged mortgage these kind of tech enabled players do very well in the market some of the bigger banks have started to respond to this. I think we saw announcement with [indiscernible] Labs partnering with Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank. I think you have your own partnership right at n front end to empower as well. Can you give us a sense of kind of how important that piece of technology is in particular for you in the future? And how you plan on using your own existing technology or maybe potentially acquiring something to kind of push that forward?

Kirk Larsen

Sure yes, the digital revolution is certainly something that's not lost on us. So yes, we have partnered on the front end with a company from that perspective. But the important thing to understand about it is that's the frontend to a platform like ours, to our loan origination system. And so, we're looking at it as we'll partner with multiple folks around that we don't - we need to be able to offer that capability, the digital capability as we go to sell new deals because it's important two prospects. And so we'll find ways to do that.

We'll certainly participate in it we thought it was better to partner at this point than to buy or build and we'll look to keep doing that and we'll look beyond just the frontend in origination to say where can we benefit from digital and in the servicing space. Where would our clients, what would be beneficial to them and how do we do that because again it's all connecting to our platforms so we think that we need to participate in it we think that it makes sense.

And then there is a whole another aspect of it on the data and analytics business and real estate professionals how you interact with that from a digital perspective because that interaction between real estate professional and the consumer is a pretty powerful connection when they go through the home buying process. And so I think that's something else that we'll look to participate in.

James Schneider

Great. And then maybe one final question from me, is just kind of on the capital allocation strategy you talk through the share repurchase program that's pretty clear, but what about M&A? You've expressed preference for tuck-in acquisitions in the past you've done a few of those on smaller side, give us a sense about what product areas you might look to kind of augment your portfolio with and I guess in principle now that you are going to change your corporate structure. What's your appetite for larger deals?

Kirk Larsen

Sure, so strategy remains product focused tuck-in acquisitions that kind of answers the latter question. But as we think about it I will start to our product strategy. And so we have an executive that leads our product strategy team and we'll go through and say where do we think more important than anything as where could we make investment that can deleveraged across the enterprise. And how does it help us better sell - cross-sell and create more enterprise clients.

So, those investments will be prioritized, but then we go through and we say, okay where we have gaps. And we go through the build by our partner algorithm and say are there things that we think that we better to go out and buy and that's kind of the - that's the analysis.

And then when we go out and so as I think about the business as you look at our servicing software business and you say based upon its leadership position its product reps and depth do we really - is there anything we really need to buy there arguably not. In origination, there certainly are some places where we use third parties where we could choose to buy and fill that gap, but we need to go through the aspect of is the risk in something that's why we've outsourced or is it an asset that we want to buy, is it valuable to the enterprise.

There may be some things on origination that could be interesting. Data and analytics is much more disparate. And so there could be aspects there where we could acquire either new analytics data I think we've the data that we need but then there are other ways to leverage the relationships with real estate professional and others that we think there is some things we could fill in as well. So, likely you'd see something in origination or data and analytics, if we were to acquire, but it's at this point still the same product focused tuck-in strategy.

James Schneider

Great. Well I think with that we're out of time, but great overview. Thank you, Kirk and Bryan for being here today, we appreciate it.

Kirk Larsen

Thanks, Jim.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.