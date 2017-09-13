Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's (RARE) CEO Emil Kakkis Presents at Baird 2017 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Baird 2017 Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 07, 2017 12:50 PM ET

Executives

Emil Kakkis - President and CEO

Analysts

Michael Ulz - Robert W. Baird

Michael Ulz

So, good afternoon, and thanks for joining us. I am Michael Ulz, one of the Biotech Analyst here at Baird. And it's my pleasure to introduce Emil Kakkis, President and CEO of Ultragenyx.

So, just a reminder of the format for today is fireside chat, so feel free to ask any questions, but before we get into the Q&A, I will turn it over to Emil to go through few slides to give us an overview of the company for people who maybe aren't familiar.

Emil Kakkis

Thanks so much, Mike. Happy to be here at Baird, and give you a very brief high-level view of Ultragenyx.

I founded the company in 2010, and so to be here at 2017 with a couple of products filed and another day three has been exciting and exhilarating ride, here's our legal warning.

Questions, how we have done that? We started with products that are genetic and have very clear biology. We know exactly what's missing and what's going on and we've tried to focus on metabolic stories primarily.

We were focus on ways of dropping rapid development. It involves a lot of diverse strategy that how you do that that are special to the rare disease field.

And finally, we look at these products as global products, some of our products are partnered by the product may have come from the partner, but generally look at global vision for commercialization is the best way to gain value from these programs and that's where we are headed in commercialization for those products that we have.

Our pipeline right now looks like as follows; burosumab is an antibody Anti-FGF23 with two indications, the XLH indication is filed in both the U.S. and Europe. The TIO indication in Phase 2, Vestronidase alpha is an enzyme replacement therapy for NPS 7, it's a lot like the other NPS enzyme therapy, that you may have heard of and it's the fourth one that myself and the team have worked on, that one has filed now for U.S. and Europe and we have PDUFA date in November, so that could be potential their first product out.

There is a product UX007, which is a substitute replacement therapy being studied in two indications, the Glut1 Deficiency Syndrome is in Phase 3, it's basically a cell through replacement for an energy deficiency stage in those patients that have either glucose, or fatty acid defects. The fatty acid program has read out Phase 2 late last year, we are currently devising our Phase 3 plan, expect to have that in the second half.

Those are the essentially three programs and five indications that we're working on currently. We also have early pipeline, our UX004 program with an enzyme therapy for Galactosialidosis is at stage 0 that means we made the transition heading to what would be an IND during the GMP manufacturing and all the work required to get to an IND and that's underway right now.

We have other programs, we haven't spent a lot of time talking about, we show them here in terms of the general indication area and approximate patient sizes because there is a wide variety from very small to relatively large. At the end of the year, we plan on doing an R&D day where we will talk about some of the early pipeline and our next steps on building the pipeline.

Finally, looking at catalyst going forward, we expect the CHMP Opinion around the end of the year for XLH and have the Adult Bone Phase 3 data, which would be early in 2018, we would expect the base on the timeline of filing that the PDUFA date would before XLH would probably be sometime in early second quarter assuming the timeline moves as it is.

For TIO, we are planning to bring out some Phase 2 data soon and next week at SPMR, there will be some presentations both on XLH as well as on TIO. For MPS 7 PDUFA date is November 16th and then CHMP Opinion would probably be in early 2018 and we would expect assuming approval would be launching then.

For UXO7, we are still going to within the second half this year we should come out with our Phase 3 study design and agreement with the FDA. And for Glut1 we are continuing enrollment, hope to finish enrollment end of the year early next year, and we would expect Phase 3 data than in 2018. Condition that we will look at what are early pipeline activities there are and we are actively doing this enrollment as well to look at in potential opportunities.

That sort of the high-level update where we are, I think for the company started seven years ago with me and secretary to be at 400 people, two products filed, I think we are doing well and we have been successful and I don't think there is anything stopping us from being the successful company and I think now we need to continue to keep it going, bringing in new ideas and new products and driving forward in the rare disease space.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Ulz

Great so, Emil thanks for that introduction and I thought maybe we can start with more of a big picture question just given your experience in rare disease space maybe you can provide your perspective on sort of what makes it attractive and then how you've seen it evolve over the past few years?

Emil Kakkis

What makes the rare disease space attractive is really what got me interested in the beginning is that, there are so many diseases in which we know exactly what's wrong and if the strategy for treating is not so complicated. When I started with aldurazyme, what was aldurazyme in my own lab, is a pretty straight forward started to making enzyme if you are missing and giving it back, the challenge has always been that they are very rare and how do you successfully do drug development and get it approved.

And overtime with time at BioMarin and Ultragenyx, we kind of figured out the formula in how to do that, and how to do it efficiently. And at my time in BioMarin, we've got three products approved, two more of those that I started, they were approved.

So, in total seven programs successful in genetic disease at BioMarin and now we have again essentially three programs with five indications, they are showing good data as well, so what you can see about the rare disease space, when you know genetic exactly what's going on and you know very clear mechanism of action, probably success is much higher.

We did have a product that failed, so it can happen, but the probably success is just so much higher and I would say we started a company, right four products and six indications and one fails and two already get to a filing stage and you are doing well and that's the part of the industry what's exciting that you are ability to deliver something within a few years is there and if you look at any other space, the amount of money and the amount of time and the amount of risk is just so much greater than it is in the rare disease space.

Michael Ulz

You showed a pipeline chart of the earlier stage pipeline, maybe you can just comment on your level of comfort with what you have there and you also mentioned potentially dealing some business development, can you just pan on that a little?

Emil Kakkis

Well, the stage 0 programs are ones that we have decided should go to an IND, so if you like the cell doses, we believe we had the data, the non-clinical data work and we're going into the clinic and so we've been working through that, doing the GMP manufacturer.

We have two programs that are a part of a 10-program deal with Arc [ph] and mRNAs. We think they are going well and our back-end project as far as, can't really tell it's anymore yet, but R&D day we will be talking about the early stage of pipeline.

There is a substitute replacement molecule, we haven't talked about, its making interesting progress, but we are still not quite ready to roll it out and we won't roll out any of these things until we really are confident we are heading to an IND, it's just not fair to investors order the patients affected by the diseases to ready to until we really feel confident, we have something. So, it's just our philosophy of not talking in more detail.

For the GNE Myopathy program, we do have a pro-drug that we have been working on for a couple of years, which was intended either is a backup or as the second generation or obviously now, it would be the backup. We should enhance the delivery of the substrate and that still in the clinical studies.

The FSHD program is named because it was part of a deal with St. Lucia University researchers who are working on that disease and that program is a fairly large muscle disease and they have a strategy patented method that they are approaching and we are supporting that research through them in a partnership. And the important thing to recognize about that program is that program at St. Lucia University, which is the place for MPS7 enzyme therapy comes from.

And so, when you work in the rare disease space you also developed reputations and relationships, that then translate into a next molecule and that's how that molecule came to us because of those relationships.

And finally, we had the Takeda compound which is one we licensed with them, but we also have a deal which will look at other products that they have may not have continued that our high potential or rare disease targets that we can develop and, I see one thing interesting about what we have seen in number of companies interested in partnering with us regard to taking assets that they may now feel develop and having us pick them up new more with them.

We are currently doing a reactive in business development, looking at both clinical stage and early stage things that we think that our formula very clear biology and simple treatment stories. And we hope to continue to bring in some things, because of UX01 program. We have some capacity to do more work and as the other two programs get to post-marketing, we would expect to have more capacity that we'd be running at development.

So that's we're actively doing that now and we have done it in our past, we started with two programs in 2010, we added a third in 2012, we added a fourth in 2013, we added two indications in 2014.

So, we have been building it out and now that we've pushed it a long and finish the deal, which is getting too filed now it has chance to turn the crank from back around again with the new products.

Michael Ulz

Great. And maybe if we can switch to Burosumab and maybe it would be helpful if you could just provide some context on what it's like to have XLH and what are the current standard therapies?

Emil Kakkis

So Burosumab, XLH itself is a direct defect in the regulation of phosphate. And as you and I today don't think much about phosphate. Your body is constantly regulating it to a relatively tight range every day based on what we eat and what else is going on. These patients have immediate defect that doesn't let their bone cell properly regularly phosphate and they inappropriately make this hormone.

And basically, they're urinating out all their phosphate and they're able to make active vitamin D, which is the same thing. You don't have phosphate there is two fundamental things happen, one your body can't make bone properly. And depending on how old you are that will affect you in a number of ways.

But secondly, a lot of other body functions including muscle functions affected by low phosphate. Your muscle and ATP requires phosphate in order to generate ATP in the effect of relaxation of muscle and function of muscle.

So, if you're missing phosphate, you have soft tissue issues like muscle, which you also have bone issues. And what happens with the bone it depends whether you're young XLH patient or an old, all of them, all patients both teens and adults have osteomalacia, what that is the situation where they make osteoid that's the basic matrix, the protein metrics, but they can't turn the osteoid into bone.

So, they have this gluey scar tissue thing, but they can't mineralize it properly. That doing gluey stuff is the matrix of bone but it will harden and so you end up with bones relatively soft. When you're little that causes bowing, when you're older, it causes fracture.

But osteomalacia is pervasive, when you're young, the ends of your bones are growing rapidly and they can't grow properly and you end up with called rickets that's the end of the bone not forming correctly and knows deformities and lead to other long-term alterations of your bone.

But when your end of your bones is not firm, they actually hurt to walking on them and the softness of the bone is actually impaired these patients as well. Their bones will also bow and which can cause other problems. If you ask kids with XLH, they have whole series of different problems, they are also fatigued, they're tired and they are in chronic pain symptoms.

As an adult, the patients have chronic pain, but they also have the stiffness and the host of physical properties mainly they end up being disabled or say not being able to work fully. So, it's a devastating disease very disabling. It doesn't appear to be lethal directly. But it is extremely disabling.

Michael Ulz

All right. If you can just remind us you recently filed in the U.S. in XLH for Burosumab. Can you just remind us what data was included?

Emil Kakkis

So, we filed for XLH of BLA and MAA. In the BLA, we included the pediatric data package, which included the Phase 2 data that you've seen at 40 and 64 weeks showing improvement in rickets and improvements in symptoms.

It included 24 weeks of data in patients 1 to 4 years old which looking at their phosphate and tab, we're just showing that they behave similarly it's a 5 to 12 included adult Phase 3 data which included both the phosphate control symptoms improvements with stiffness as well as fracture healing.

And finally, included bone quality data in a couple of patients showing improvement from severe osteomalacia and mild osteomalacia to patients that are part of the bone quality study.

There were one other standing adults for which we've done therapy now for a longer period of time, but there is a little bit of longer-term extension data as well. That's basically the data package for both adults and peds.

During the filing process, we will supplement that with more biopsy data as it comes through from our bone quality study. And we expect to have bone disease results for the under 5 the young patients as well submitted to the agency during the review. Both of those programs have only 13 or 14 patients, they are relatively small chunks of data in those populations. And so, we'd expect to submit those next week, there will be data SPMR on under entire population.

Michael Ulz

In terms of the bone biopsy data, you've mentioned supplementing some of that data would it be on all 11 patients in that study or it would be a subset?

Emil Kakkis

Well, we have baselines for all 11. And we have two effects. We will have most of the patients, but there won't be all, the last patients in a final report will be available at the end of the year early next year.

Michael Ulz

Maybe just from a high level across all those studies if you can just give us a sense of what all those data points are telling us and how that all fix together?

Emil Kakkis

I think if you look across the Burosumab program integrated the peds and adults' you see that application of Burosumab gives you normalization of phosphate while not impacting the calcium part of the side of the story so it's just low phosphate coming up to normal, little normal range in calcium and the rest of the calcium staying stable. This is the first-time people enable manipulate the phosphate side without affecting the calcium side.

So that normalization of bone osteomalacia is also about peds and adults' in an improvement of bone turnover market. the ability to make bone and to bit remodel bone in both peds and adults have improved and if you look down at their bone disease itself you can show the pediatric the rickets is improving dramatically, the bone has started to improve and in adults the fracture healing is happening as well.

When you look at how those changes a bone affect function bone and also soft tissues we can show in peds particularly in those patients that are impaired with walking or function and who are impaired to both the pain and physical function standpoint, a substantial improvement in clinical symptoms. And the adults who show the improvement in stiffness in the study with the trend and the pain in the stiffness part of the story.

When you think across the order we can show you from phosphate to bone turnover, bone disease and clinical symptoms in both adults and peds are showing a consistent pattern. When you look at that efficacy story then you ask what are the safety risks and the therapy what we're showing so far that you can administer the subcutaneously every other week or every once a month and not had hypersensitivity reactions or allergic reactions or antibody production at this point.

There are injection side reactions and the placebo control study there were at 12% the same is for the placebo. And so, we think from the safety standpoint we're seeing in a good profile that we're very comfortable with and given that efficacy we feel pretty strong about the benefit risk of growth amount in XLH.

Michael Ulz

Maybe if you can just focus in on the adult Phase 3 data and the secondary endpoints specifically pain which we saw improved directionally but missed statistical significance just hear your thoughts on to maybe why you didn't hit that and then secondly how important is the pain to the patient?

Emil Kakkis

Well I think to start with pain is important to the patient but in XLH the pain is multifactorial some with osteomalacia related, some of with fracture related some of it could be osteoarthritis a generation of cardiology coming from years of deform bones and they can also have something called anti- which is calcification of ligaments.

The osteoarthritis and the calcification of ligaments is something that happened over many years a little bit hard to reverse so there are many causes of pain in XLH. Included in our Phase 3 study both pain, stiffness and physical functioning is three secondary endpoint all looking at different aspects of the same phenomenal how XLH affects the system.

But the pain story was hit a trend of .09. Now because pain was originally put as a single secondary I think people had this sense that the agency or others were highly dependent on it but that's not really the case as what we propose. Although our intent would to have all three we needed to do validation work in order for a month or two. Once that was done we promoted the other two endpoints.

We'd had our discussion with the agency, they saw these results. They did not ask about the pain or the .09 it was not an issue at all, discussed previously meeting and all, it was not a factor at all. So, they saw the stiffness, they just wanted to make sure we have the validation of the WOMAC score in our filing which we had done that I include.

So, I think it was from the investor meeting there was a greater influence on the meaning of the pain but frankly from my own view I preferred I looked at stiffness and the other scores that's being more important because pain is complex and the drug is not a pain medicine. So, you can't compare pain treatment with an opioid drug pain treatment, right, it is not a direct treatment of pain, you're treating the underlying disease, which will change and then ultimately help them.

I think if you look at the fractures, fractures cause pain we all know that right. Well, the fracture healing shows 37% healing of fractures in 24 weeks, right, versus 10% placebo, very big difference.

So, translating that into pain itself is complicated because you have other sources of pain creating noise.

I am very comfortable with the data, I think this strong trend in pain and the result in stiffness and physical functioning with two of the three will hit normally. I think it shows the drivers having appropriate symptomatic effects and I think the bone healing data says there is a fundamental change in biology in these patients that is - shows that we're treating the disease and we'd expect with longer period of treatment beyond 24 weeks and its progressive improvement overtime.

Michael Ulz

Earlier this year, there is some of debate around the size of the XLH patient population, which is not surprising given its rare disease but maybe you can just provide your perspective on the size of the patient population?

Emil Kakkis

We've always felt pretty comfortable with the size of the population. I was a medical genyx physician before I ended up in the industry and I had a number of those patents myself. In fact, the reason we're talking about at all. I was very interested in it because I had a number of patent. So that was why I was looking around and found the caring program and then inquire of what their interest was.

So, I knew it very commonly and I think the numbers that's been put out based on careful prevalence work is about one in 20,000, we think those numbers are right. The debate came from people looking at registry data or other types of data, which is hardly a best way to do it, I would never look at data.

Registry data are - ascertain the population is key in those kinds of discussions and I would never align registry and the registry is nothing right for any disease ever. It was rather unusual choice, I'm not sure why they would do that, but you haven't seen it anywhere in any other program and we use registry data decide a population.

We did some other work, it's in our presentation where we looked at ICD9, ICD10 codes unfortunately for XLH, we actually have the ability to do that. There is a code for familial hypophosphatemia and there are also codes for phosphate and Oral and Vitamin D, active Vitamin D.

So, we search and did an analysis of who we see prescribing, how many patents out there and how many patients chord with hypophosphatemia. And our estimate of that based on that and all the characterized plus U.S. and said, we're still in the 11,515,000-range based on those bottoms up codes based and I also so we think it's our 12,000 members pretty validated from that.

So, right now we're pretty comfortable, it's real, I will point out to people generically that ex-indominant disorders should have the same prevalence in all populations. It's been done a couple of time different populations the same number, there is a reason genetically. If it's ex-indominant then there won't be a founder effect, so you won't see the kind of population variation. So, when people ask what about Latin America and other territory, we'd accept the population prevalence to be similar.

The diagnostic prevalence maybe different in some places right, well there may be less access to care. But we think the true prevalence is same all the populations.

Michael Ulz

As you prepare for potential launch next year maybe you can just describe some of your efforts to identify patents?

Emil Kakkis

Patient identifications is at the core of marketing, it's not brochures and fancy stuff and balloons and dancing bears, launching in rare disease is about finding patient and put them on drug. This is what the whole process is about.

Being really good at service not sales exactly service. So, we have the company I mean it's different as we are created a team called the patient diagnoses liaison. And we have also the ultra-care liaison which is the typical sales team and then the sale team as well.

The PDL team thought gets active as soon as we decide we're going to IND and we've been doing patient diagnosis for all of our programs with the combination of one to many techniques from a call center as well as PDLs in the field that go and meet with doctors one on one.

The PDLs job is basically to launch the disease, they go out with free diagnosis and go to practice and talk only about the disease and provide diagnostic tools. For some other diseases, they require sequencing and we offer free sequencing kits. So that they can get free sequencing done, which is a great service since many of them can't get insurance to pay for it.

More in case of XLH will offer free diagnostic testing as well sequencing and FGF23. That help to make sure people are making the diagnosis correctly.

That gives a reason for the doctor to see the PDLs, because it brings something to helping them do their care without any special forms or I think complexities to get it done. PDLs and create basically a landscape of doctors one by one with the CRM system that allows us to know where all the doctors are and who have patients and what the patients are like.

Dialogues and the ultra-care team which will be the sales team when they get ready to launch, once improved then they go out they predefine list of where the patients are, and allow them to focus their time on the service of transitioning patient who want to get on treatment after treatment.

The size and they're help support formulary presentations discussions or technical discussions that may occur. The PDLs can shift on to other diseases and other areas as they or secondary doctors for example. And this helps the ultra-care team to focus on the process of getting patients on drug and not on searching and leaving other people to do the searching. So, it's a way of splitting responsibilities.

I think ultimately, we'll be in more efficient way of doing it. And allows the PDLs to operate in the pre-approval setting with the because they only talk about disease state, they never talked about our drugs only disease state. And that allows us to do that in a complying fashion.

Michael Ulz

Maybe you can just share some of your high-level comments in terms of pricing Burosumab?

Emil Kakkis

The pricing of Burosumab is we've been telling people at the efficacy data are excellent and safety, we think the benefit risks are strong. The populations are reasonably large population. It's not at least disease, there is an oral phosphate treatment that's achieved.

So, we have to think thoughtfully about how you price in that environment to optimize the revenue curve, because optimizing the price, making the price is high as possible does not optimize revenue curve. And I think we're seeing that more and more now that if price is excessive, you have a lot more limitations in the U.S. markets these days but ex-U.S. as well. And we've seen a number of rare disease situations where the pricing hasn't played out with the revenue that you would expect because the penetration is not happening.

So, you want to think smartly about the size of the population what's reasonable for pricing. And I think most analysts are suggesting that the pricing is or estimating around $100,000 to $150,000 we haven't set the price.

But we're trying to guide people away from thinking that it's a same as any enzyme therapy that treats only few 100 people. We're talking about a disease that has 50,000 in the developed world right. Pricing at that stage would be an incredibly sized market which we don't think would happen. Now based on our partnership with Caring [ph], which has gone very well, we will jointly work on a price that we'll agree on and that will develop a worldwide band that we'll stick to.

But our plan is to be is to moderate the price based on what we think the population is our goal and penetrating the adult market as well as understanding the complexities of having anomalies of these and some other treatment. In any case we think it's an important size market and an important one for Ultragenyx.

Michael Ulz

Maybe in the last two minutes here if we just shift to RH dose and obviously under review with the FDA and EMA. Maybe you can just talk about different approaches that those two regulatory agencies may take towards the data and what implications that might have?

Emil Kakkis

The RH dose program is a very small program, and the Phase 3 study with the 12 patient Phase 3. We've got agreeing on that Phase 3 from both EMA and FDA. It's a 12-patient blind study design and they all agreed to this design. EMA accepted that you're in gag of the primary and would be acceptable with the trend and the clinical endpoints.

The FDA required that there will be some - that they will evaluate the clinical outcome of patients on a patient in that patient basis. As we know, our primary endpoint of urinary gag we hit very strongly with 65% to 70% gag reduction.

If you look at that compared to other MPS enzyme therapies is equal and better than the others out there. So, we feel very solely that the drug is behaving like other enzyme therapies and it was consistent across all the patients not matter what severity or age.

When you look at the clinical, we had a multi-immune responder index which shows a plus 0.5 domain improvement which was at 0.05 to I think a peak value. So, we think a concern that being hit although I think status tissue I think that's slightly above 0.05. I would say to you that the clinical endpoint resolves 0.05 with 12 patients is a miracle, right.

In a variable disease, which has patients age 5 to 20s or 30s with a variety of patient's half of them walking, half of them not walking, so very diverse and severe population of patient. So, we think clinically there is data demonstrating improvement and walking in those [indiscernible] walk fatigues for something their mobility scores, and we're confident that there is enough data say the drug is improving and just like it does for other patients.

The truth is we will prove all NPS enzyme therapies and what we see in divested patients in front of us the long-term comes from treating patients from birth and changing the future which we're seeing the old year's other and that's what we'd hope for the NPS-7 along.

Michael Ulz

Great. So, it looks like we're out of time. So, why don't we end there. Thanks very much, Emil.

Emil Kakkis

Thank you for having me.

