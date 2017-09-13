Texas Capital Bancshares' (TCBI) CEO Keith Cargill Presents at Barclays Global Financial Service Broker Conference - (Transcript)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barclays Global Financial Service Broker Conference Call

September 11, 2017, 11:15 ET

Executives

Peter Bartholow - COO & Director

Keith Cargill - CEO

Analysts

Matthew Keating - Barclays PLC

Matthew Keating

Okay, good morning. If you could all take your seats, we'll begin momentarily. So my name is Matthew Keating, and I cover the U.S. mid-cap banks for Barclays. This morning, we're very pleased to welcome back Texas Capital Bancshares, who's been one of the most consistent presenters at this event for several years now.

With me this morning for the fireside chat, we, obviously, have President and CEO, Keith Cargill; and COO, Peter Bartholow. Also in attendance from the company is Heather Worley, who is the Director of Investor Relations. And as many of you may know, Peter will be retiring at the end of this year, and so this is kind of akin to the Derek Jeter farewell tour, I think, so...

Peter Bartholow

It's just like that. Totally just like that.

Matthew Keating

So with that in mind, why don't we get started with our fireside chat this morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Keating

And obviously, maybe we'll start with probably the most difficult news, but obviously, Hurricane Harvey had significant impact in the greater Houston area. Obviously, that is an area where Texas Capital does business. Maybe you can begin with just some commentary around what the impact has been. It's been a difficult few weeks, obviously, with the storms that have hit both Texas and Florida.

Keith Cargill

It has, Matt. It's good fortune that, we've very blessed, all 154 of our employees are safe. Only 2 had water in their homes. So we're very grateful that, that was the outcome for our immediate constituency. And then with our clients, thus far we have seen relatively little disruption. That doesn't mean there is not a lot of misery and heartbreak across the footprint there, with people that have lost their homes and personal possessions, and our heart goes out to them, and our people are very involved, trying to help and all the efforts there to get everyone back on their feet. But the local, state and federal response has been really excellent too on the disaster. Our diligence thus far, and we've been doing quite a lot of checking in with clients, of course, to be sure they're safe, begin to find out what they're experiencing with their business. It's been quite encouraging. So there will be some issues, but relatively few compared to what I would have thought a week ago.

Matthew Keating

It's good news. Maybe outside of Houston, can we talk a bit about Texas Capital's loan growth trends. So growth was, obviously, anticipated in the third quarter to moderate. From the second quarter, it was quite strong paced. However, now that we're further into the third quarter, we'd appreciate an update on that expectation. You're looking at the Federal Reserve's H.8 data. Your loan growth is okay, but it's certainly not particularly robust in the third quarter. So I guess, there was that expectation for a moderation in loan growth trends, albeit still maybe comparably healthy vis-à-vis the industry, does that still holds for Texas Capital?

Keith Cargill

I'll let my cohort, Derek, answer that question.

Peter Bartholow

We are not seeing that softness. We certainly do not, and would not, have expected the same level of growth that we had in Q2, that was a record by a very significant margin, but we entered Q3 with $0.5 billion more in traditional held for investment loans than the average for the quarter. We are seeing significant pay-down activity as we have over the last 2 years. It's affecting mostly, of course, the CRE product, because we're naturally in the cycle of support the construction, and then we don't provide permanent financing. So we expect that to continue to tail off and as, I think, we've made very clear over the last 2 or almost 3 years, we are not as aggressive in committing to new CRE projects as some people are in the marketplace. But we expect to have very solid growth this year. And I think, at the end of - for the third quarter. And I think at the end of the day, the differentiator between us and the other banks, for whom you can see loan growth in Texas, it tends to be the - we strongly believe actually, it's the recruiting model. More opportunities, less competitive transactions.

Matthew Keating

Anecdotally, it does seem as though some larger institutions are looking at Texas' economic recovery, I guess, maybe before Harvey, but just in general that economic trend, they tended to - seem to be on an upswing in Texas. We've seen some anecdotal evidence of larger companies going in there and actually focused on sort of middle market commercial customers which have historically been, sort of, Texas Capital's kind of bread and butter clientele. So what impact - have you seen that impact on the ground? Or is that something you see more about in the press than in actual practice at this point?

Keith Cargill

Well it is certainly not something we take lightly. But as you know, Matt, we're - in Texas, we're perpetually seeing new competition come in. We've had quite a healthy economy for a long time, and even with the energy slowdown, it was not nearly as severe as much of the press had forecast it would be. So yes, we have some new entrants, and we are not seeing any significant impact on our client base or prospecting yet. But we intend to stay sharp and on our toes so that we don't see any significant impact relative to our ability to grow the company.

Matthew Keating

Great. So Texas Capital recently reduced a bit its full year, sort of, balance sheet, average balance sheet growth expectations for the mortgage correspondent aggregation business. Fairly minor, you went to $900 million from $1.2 billion. And - can you explain sort of what changed this expectation? And why the bank decided to reduce the hold times for the MCA unit, what was kind of behind that decision?

Peter Bartholow

You can hold longer, increase the average balance, earn a little bit more net interest income, but then give up all or a meaningful portion of that in hedging cost. So business optimization favors in today's environment more rapid sale. It is not a reflection of what we think the earnings contribution will be over the year. That actually has increased compared to what we would have said in the first quarter. But it does mean the average balances will be slightly lower. And the only thing it would change that is if we grow more rapidly with new customer acquisition than we would've been able to foresee in the second quarter.

Matthew Keating

One of the comments from last quarter's call that interested us, and I would appreciate some more perspective on, was a comment that with growth sort of stabilizing in a low double-digit type of like loan growth per se, the company is transitioning its focus a bit away from growth, where they feel pretty comfortable, and continue to drive that level of growth and towards profitability or increasing profitability. So what specific actions are contemplated in that dynamic? And what exactly was the bank referring to by that statement?

Keith Cargill

Well, it - actually a couple of years ago, Matt, we took a hard look at our ability to grow, our pace of growth and, as you may remember, it was mid-to high teens year after year after year, some years 20%. But the concern we really had was, now that we have a sufficient market position, where we are known in each of our key markets in Texas and beginning to be better known in our national footprint, in those businesses that are in fact national, it seemed far more important to begin to focus more on ROE, in lifting sustainable ROE and EPS, than just showing how fast we can grow. So we still anticipate we'll be able to grow at a multiple anywhere from 2x to 4x the pace of our peers. Most of our peers grow at about the GDP rate.

And if we are successful in executing on integrating more technology, improving our processes, essentially focusing on what does the client want, and that's simpler, faster, more efficient. Much like the FinTech mantra. That if we do that and execute at that level, we can further develop closer client relationships that are more strategic and importantly lift our ROE sustainable rate to double digit, and eventually over time, we think we can achieve a mid-teens ROE. By doing so, we then are no longer dependent on going to the capital markets as frequently as we did when we grew at the mid- to high teens rate. And so that's the emphasis. It's not a question of, could we grow faster? We could. Our organic growth model enables us to recruit top talent and grow at a fast pace. We've grown our own businesses, not acquired any businesses, just as we've not acquired other banks. But it seems important to also deliver this higher ROE, so we have less dependence on timing with the capital markets.

And that dilution you take is just frustrating for our investors, as it is for the management team. They have to then deploy that new capital only to find yourself, again, growing so fast that you have to go back to the market yet again. So our goal is to, again, focus on lifting ROE to sustainably higher levels, eventually mid-teens, and that enables us to grow, again, 2x to 4x faster than peer, but sustain it on our own capital.

Matthew Keating

So is there an opportunity for the bank to improve its return on equity in a stable federal funds rate environment, if we don't see additional rate hikes from here? Is there still opportunity at the organization?

Keith Cargill

There definitely is. We chose 2.5, 3 years ago to rebuild 3 of our businesses, tear them down to the chassis and rebuild them to the A-plus businesses that our clients expect and we want to deliver. And we created 3 new businesses, 3 new initiatives, complete buildouts of new businesses for the company. And that was a big undertaking, and it was costly, and we hired a number of people. We invested in quite a lot of technology. We had some, of course, marketing to do to get launched. And so now, here we are in most of the cases of these business, they range anywhere from 3 years to 2 years since we launched them. We're at a point where we're not adding the same pace of cost, new employee pace nor technology pace that we did early on. So we believe, even in a rate environment without further increases, we're going to begin to show some efficiency improvements and again, still have a very strong organic growth model, more focused on our core C&I, and that's where most of our recruiting talent is being focused, is on C&I talent too.

Matthew Keating

Great. So we spent some time talking about the loan growth outlook, loan growth expectation. And maybe we could switch to the deposit side, which is, obviously, become an important investor question around the deposit pricing pressures and also deposit growth in general. So, obviously, Texas Capital last quarter did reduce its full year deposit growth expectations. You know there is some seasonality, potentially, maybe associated with deposit trends at the bank. But maybe you can talk about what you're seeing from a deposit growth profile and also from a deposit pricing pressure perspective within the bank's Texas and, also, national business lines?

Peter Bartholow

The pace of growth in expectations for rate in our deposit base is less and more muted than we had anticipated. As we've made clear, we have 2 deposit categories that follow not quite directly in tandem, but may certainly have a high deposit beta, and they total about $4.5 billion. The rest of the book is subject to some pricing pressure. But really on an ad hoc or one-off basis, where the customer, who is a treasury management customer, not just an idle - typically, not an idle balance DDA customer, wants a review that says aren't we entitled to earn something on some portion of our balances, and we'll undertake that study on a one-off basis. And if it's justified, we'll provide it. But we have not changed posted rates, I think, since 2010 or 2011. I could be wrong by 6 months or 1 year. We are still willing to address it.

The real focus of deposit pricing has to do with how it matches what's happening on the other side of the balance sheet. As you know, and maybe you'll address later, we are, we believe, as high, as asset-sensitive as any other bank in the country. So we are not as afraid of raising rates so long as we remain confident, as we are today, that the pace of rate growth and the level of rate growth will be substantially less than what's happening on the earning asset side of the balance sheet. There's a lot of talk about beta. Beta is important, but beta, to the level of importance, is actually more a function of what the asset side of the balance sheet is than strictly the liability side.

Matthew Keating

I guess, given that relationship, does the bank still believe that in the second half of this year deposit growth will exceed its growth in traditional loans held for investment?

Peter Bartholow

Absolutely. The pace has started in second quarter off of a soft first quarter, and is building extremely well. Now the reason we changed guidance is because we've seen the loan growth, we saw an opportunity in - beginning in Q2, to see the excess liquidity deployed in mortgage finance and in MCA, and we just did not feel as compelled to force deposit growth to some arbitrary percentage growth rate. It's going to match more carefully the traditional growth and help - growth in traditional held for investment loans, but exceed that pace of growth in the last half of the year.

Matthew Keating

Perhaps, for the audience perspective, can we review the bank's relationship management hiring activity year-to-date? And maybe talk about what the pipeline looks like going forward for additional RM additions for the organization?

Keith Cargill

I believe we've hired 6 new RMs year-to-date. We - I'm talking about net. We may have had someone internally promoted into an opportunity, but I'm talking about outside hires. I think that was your question, Matt.

Matthew Keating

Yes.

Keith Cargill

We're very pleased with the early results of a management program that we - management training program we initiated 2 years ago, and so we're beginning to see some internal candidates also step up in the more junior relationship manager roles to be tutored by some of our all-stars. And so the hiring pace of external hires is not quite as large a number as you might have heard from us a couple of years ago or even a year ago. But that's an evolution we think's been important for our company. The opportunities are as good as I've ever seen as far as talent opportunities to acquire great talent, but we created a lot of capacity. You may remember the, just outsized pace of hires 2.5 years ago, and then, since then we've been hiring at a pace of around 14, mid-teens kinds of numbers of RMs on an annual basis as opposed to the 28 RMs back 2.5 years ago.

And so it's been important for us to be sure that we're getting some of these younger people seated in positions where they can learn and accelerate some of the learning that they've had in the management training program, but also get our utilization rate up on the capacity we created. Many of the hires that we undertook too over the last 3 years related to some of these new businesses or rebuilt businesses, and so if you look at last year versus this year, the number of hires would have been 15 instead of 6 on the RM side, but we were still building our private wealth management. We were still building out some of our MCA sales force. And so those have begun to plateau, which is why year-over-year we should begin to show some more favorable comparisons on expense rate growth, beginning next quarter. We did have some additional hiring related to these 6 businesses, that affected us in fourth quarter last year and even first quarter this year, but it was much more muted than what we experienced through the first 3 quarters last year.

Peter Bartholow

I will say for the reasons that he just mentioned, we've grown 26 RMs from June of '16 to June of '17, but a lot of that has to do with the new businesses and then just the reduced pace of hiring for the other businesses.

Matthew Keating

I guess, as we talk about new businesses, I always think of Texas Capital as very innovative. It seems like you guys are always up to something, figuring out a new business that might make sense for the organization. Are there any new businesses of that type that are in the works at the moment? Or should we expect less announcements on that front?

Keith Cargill

Well, your question makes my management team twitch, because they know, at my core, I can't wait to start just one more new business. But the truth is, we collectively agreed that, about 1 year ago, that we really need to focus on improving efficiency and effectiveness with all the businesses that we have invested in. And we have an offering now that's highly competitive with any of those banks that might move in or we compete against heads up day to day already. And so I think that really remains a focus. Of course, we're looking at a couple of possibilities. Those 2 areas that we're taking a hard look at, our deposit niches that we think could be national deposit treasury opportunities, and we're certainly not going to describe those until we are out in the market and have some traction and have something to talk about other than an idea, but we are excited about the possibilities.

Matthew Keating

All right. So at this time, maybe we'll transition, increase the audience participation levels. So If you could please bring up the audience response questions. Okay. So the first question is, do you own shares of Texas Capital at the moment? One, yes, we are overweight; two, yes, we're market-weight; three, yes, but we are underweight or we're not sure; or four, we're not involved in Texas Capital at all. And we'll take 10 seconds to vote.

And the results from the audience are in and reveal that approximately 43% of the audience are not involved at the moment, followed by a 35% that are overweight to stock and followed by 17% that are markedly at the stock at this point.

So we can move to the next question, please. Improving in which factor would have the greatest influence on you potentially increasing your exposure to Texas Capital? One, higher net interest income; two, stronger fee income; three, expense or efficiency ratio improvements; four, credit quality getting better; five, profitability metrics improving; or six, capital return levels increasing. And we'll take 10 seconds for vote.

And the results show that 48% of the audience would like to see profitability metrics improve, followed by 22% seeing better expenses or efficiency ratios. So looks like you guys were a bit quick to the - or early in terms of understanding that profitability needs to improve. And so I think we have talked about some of the initiatives that the bank has put in place from a strategic perspective to improve profitability. It looks like that's encouraging from - it's aligned with what the investor set is looking for. So that's, certainly, helpful.

Next question, please? What do you believe is the greatest risk associated with investing in Texas Capital? One, loan growth potentially decelerating from its recent low double-digit pace; two, its Houston exposure in the wake of Hurricane Harvey; three, a potential deposit mix shift to interest bearing from non-interest-bearing deposits; four, expenses running higher than anticipated; five, less frequent Fed funds rate hikes; or six, something else. And we'll take 10 seconds to vote.

Peter Bartholow

That's a lot of options.

Matthew Keating

It is. And the results are in, and it looks like the #1 choice of the audience is pretty mixed, actually given the large number of choices, but 33% of the audience would like to see or think that expenses running higher is a potential risk factor, followed by choice 5, less frequent Fed funds rate hikes given the company's leading asset-sensitivity levels.

So maybe, I guess, we could - can we talk maybe a bit about choice 4, which would be the leading choice, expenses higher than anticipated. Do you guys think there's a much of a risk of expenses exceeding the full year forecast at this point?

Peter Bartholow

For 2017?

Matthew Keating

Yes, for 2017.

Peter Bartholow

Limited or no risk.

Keith Cargill

But I can understand the concern, because we are such a rapid growth build-out company for years, that it has been hard for us to predict, with much accuracy, the expense growth rates. But we're really working at that, and I think you'll see that improve.

Peter Bartholow

And the pace is coming down over the course of '17 because the principal build-out activities were in the first 3 quarters of 2016. So the year-over-year comparison and the linked quarter comparisons are improving. So we will see a meaningful improvement in the third and fourth quarters in the efficiency ratio.

Keith Cargill

The fourth quarter, though will be - the efficiency ratio might be a little noisy, because of the mortgage warehouse softening, and that's one of the most efficient areas in our business is mortgage warehousing, when volumes are high, but still - you'll still see the expense run rates improve.

Matthew Keating

Okay. Our last audience question would be, over the next 2 years in your view, is Texas Capital more likely to; one, acquire a smaller bank; two, extensions or mergers equals transactions; three, sell to a larger bank; or four, refrain from M&A. And we'll take 10 seconds to vote.

And the results are in, and reveal that 62% of the audience thinks Texas Capital will refrain from M&A, and 19% believe it may sell to a larger bank or acquire a smaller bank. And so pretty mixed there, but in general, majority of investors do not think you guys will be active in M&A, consistent with your historical experience, of course.

So with that, I want to open up the floor to the audience for questions that might be out there for the team. So maybe while people think of questions, I'll ask another one. So obviously, beyond the mortgage warehouse and mortgage correspondent aggregation business, Texas Capital maintains several national business lines. So I guess, which of those, ranging from lender finance, asset-based lending, franchise finance, builder finance, I guess, which of these categories do you think has the greatest growth prospects near term? Or which of these types of national business lines are you most excited about over the next 12 months?

Keith Cargill

Actually, we're very excited about the potential for each of them. If I had to rank them, and as I think what you're asking, I'd say that franchise finance will be the fastest-growing of those, that you just described. It's an earlier stage business for us. So you would expect that would be a higher percentage growth rate, but we're really beginning to get some good traction with our franchise finance operation. And we're very pleased with the kind of quality that's being brought forward and approved, and that we are winning. Lender finance actually should be an improving growth opportunity for us when - as we're seeing some overheating of the auto finance sector, that actually is advantageous to our clients in the lender finance space.

They're privately owned companies, and they tend to be more conservative on their advance rates, and our borrowing base has helped reinforce that conservatism. And so when you begin to see a peak and a decline in the advance rate - the aggressive advance rates by the larger companies that are in that space, that's actually advantageous to our clientele, and it tends to be very countercyclical too relative to economic recession, which is interesting, but that's how that business has worked for us for years.

Peter Bartholow

Public Finance.

Keith Cargill

Public finance is, perhaps, the one that will exceed the growth rate of the franchise finance - on this side. So in all 3 of those cases we are expecting very strong performance.

Matthew Keating

Any questions from the audience at this point? And there's someone's hand.

Unidentified Analyst

You guys raised some equity last year because of opportunities associated with the change in the administration. Just wanted an update on if those have materialized? Or if it's much ado about nothing so far?

Keith Cargill

It's much ado about nothing so far. We didn't raise it specifically for that, but we raised it because we saw we could potentially see an outsized lift in our clients' internal growth rates. So since we already were at a place where we believed with our new businesses, that we'd been rebuilding, that those were going to grow at faster pace than just ROE. We thought it prudent in both cases to raise the money. And in fact, our clients are growing. They are seeing some positive things change relative to regulation in their industry. But they, obviously, haven't seen the #1 ticket item, and that's tax reform, and that is going to be the needle-mover if we, in fact, get tax reform that is meaningful.

Matthew Keating

Great. Maybe going back to the sort of the deposit growth expectations or moderations. Has more of the slowdown been coming from the national-type business lines? Or is it more within the traditional, sort of, Texas deposit franchise that you're seeing?

Keith Cargill

You know, it's a combination, really. Some of it has been the national business lines, but in some of those cases it was a conscious decision on our part, because we had been so successful the last 5 years building large liquidity and deposit growth that it was kind of mad for us to go in and really rationalize each of the different funding businesses we had, each of the national deposit businesses. And we exited one, and have muted the growth in a couple of others, but we just didn't feel like the cost was optimum in terms of servicing cost, and that we weren't going to reasonably be able to achieve scale with that particular type of national business. So part of it has been a function of just, again, having the sufficient liquidity to be able to go and take a hard look at the kind of businesses that we want to invest in for the next several years and get the cost in line. And then part of it has been too, just the overall challenges in a couple of the large businesses relative to their near-term growth, and that's picking up again.

Matthew Keating

Got you. Are there questions from the audience at this point? Maybe, we could talk, then Peter, you mentioned, I think, it was $4.5 billion of relatively high beta deposits. Now would that include relationship-type broker deposits? Maybe you could describe those deposits, and how they reprice relative to changes in either set bonds or LIBOR?

Peter Bartholow

The two components, or downstream correspondent balances, where we are their substitute for a small premium rate to what they could get at the Fed or in the Fed funds market. It's been a very large, a very stable balance for some time. It's very cost effective in that there is no - effectively no support cost associated with it. The other one is what we call relationship broker dealer. We have relationships with, Keith, about a dozen...

Keith Cargill

That's right, 13.

Peter Bartholow

Regional, large, privately-owned broker dealers who leave with us the collected balances from - the idle balances from now hundreds of thousands of additional accounts, and average, I think, $25,000 or $30,000, have been very stable over a very significant time period. Now it doesn't - the first category that the correspondent balances do move in lockstep with the Fed funds rate. The broker dealer component not quite as fast and not quite at the same level. So it lags a little bit in both time and rate. Again, both are very stable. The relationship we have with our broker dealers allows us to extend full FTSE insurance to every individual account holder. So that's - there is no reason, ever, to think that they would feel compelled to move those deposits...

Keith Cargill

Our service level is strong.

Peter Bartholow

And so then they cost roughly 100 basis points.

Keith Cargill

And these are individual customers. So there is on average $20,000, $25,000 in their underlying accounts. So while we only have 13 of these clients, and they make up a meaningful number for us in deposits, the underlying granularity is really significant. And speaking of granularity on our downstream correspondence, Peter, we now have just under 300 banks in 31 states that are our clients in that space too. So quite diversified geographically. It's not just a Texas-centric downstream network.

Peter Bartholow

It's a little more expensive, but it's the right answer for the way we position our balance sheet.

Matthew Keating

That's very helpful. Question from the audience that have come up? I wanted to ask one more. In terms of - obviously, this is a bank that has one of the highest levels of asset sensitivity in the United States. Now that we have seen several Fed funds rate hikes. Obviously, Texas Capital's level of asset sensitivity has grown immeasurably over the last 5 years, call it, if you go back 3, 4 years ago to today. So how are you feeling it with your net interest income simulation models? Now that you've seen actual evidence of how NIM and net interest income have performed as rates move higher, do you feel increasingly comfortable with those levels of asset sensitivity that you project?

Peter Bartholow

Yes.

Keith Cargill

We do.

Peter Bartholow

Our models have proven to be very accurate in terms of minor levels of so far attrition or movement from non-interest bearing to interest bearing.

Matthew Keating

Great. All right, I think that's all I have...

Peter Bartholow

The key components are actually the level of loan growth, obviously, and most growth we have comes in floating-rate product. And we've had such strong growth in demand deposits.

Matthew Keating

Very well. There will be a break-out session for Texas Capital that's in the Clinton Suite immediately after this presentation, but please join me in thanking both Keith and Peter and Heather for presenting today.

