Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) CEO Douglas Ingram Presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Broker Conference (Transcript)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Broker Conference Call

September 11, 2017, 10:30 ET

Executives

Douglas Ingram - President, CEO & Director

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

So pleased to have with me Doug Ingram, who's Sarepta's CEO, on stage. And Doug, I thought since you're relatively new to Sarepta, maybe you could just talk a little bit about why you decided to join the company and give some of your initial impressions before we get into some of the products.

Douglas Ingram

Sure, that would be great. I was just reminded I have to mention, we have forward-looking statements. You can read our SEC documents about those. But looking backward, why did I join Sarepta? There's a couple of reasons, and it really talks mostly to the mission that this company has. First and foremost, Sarepta is doing something that I think is extraordinarily important. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a horrible rare disease, and it is bereft of good therapies. And I was excited by the fact that this was a company that really was committed to finding therapies for these children and actually profoundly changing their lives over time.

And that's important because it's not just a great initiative. It actually will explain why this company can be commercially successful because it's populated by a really passionate, high-pedigree group of human beings, about 230 people at Sarepta, that are fiercely committed day and night to getting things done.

Beyond that of course, I'm extraordinarily excited about the pipeline. When I looked at it, I was surprised not only at the pipeline, the breadth of our pipeline - we'll have 7 drugs in phase - in human clinical trials this year, but of course, we're actually making it real now. We have EXONDYS 51. EXONDYS 51 is, we're in the first two quarters of this year of launch, and it's going extraordinarily well.

We've raised our guidance twice, and I was aware that, that was going to happen before I joined. So I knew that we were going to be successful with this therapy. And then I look at all of that and I look at frankly, the valuation, I think this company is underappreciated, and there was a real opportunity in playing a role in changing that.

And what did I see when I got in? I saw really interestingly more of what I thought I might see plus more polished than I would've imagined. I mean this company - and I think hopefully what we saw last week with our announcement about our golodirsen data and results makes that point. This is a company that is fiercely committed to doing great science, continuously improving and being scientifically rigorous is its approach. I just have to tell you without sounding overly salesy, I'm extraordinarily excited to be at Sarepta. I thought I would be, and I'm more than I thought now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Good, great. So I thought since the golodirsen data is new, that would be a good place to start. And then we can talk a little bit about commercial and 51. So I guess, the first question is, you obviously saw a greater dystrophin production with golodirsen than you did with eteplirsen. Can you just talk about why you think that occurred?

Douglas Ingram

Yes. So just let me give you the 2-second version on what we saw across the 3 assays, and then I'll talk briefly about what may be going on with quantification of the dystrophin. So we looked at - again, what we did with golodirsen, which was - which is for skipping exon 53 of dystrophin, we looked at three things, we looked at exon skipping; we looked at the quantification of dystrophin Western blot; and then we looked at, what we call, muscle map, which is using immunohistochemistry to look at both localization and distribution of the dystrophin that is produced. And what we found is robustly specifically significant 0.001 or better, we had strong results across all 3. So in exon skipping, all of the patients, there were 21 children in this study, had exon skipping; and more than that, we were able to quantify the amount of base exon skipping that occurred and then quantify the drug-induced exon skipping in all 25 children.

And all 25 children had that so that's enormously important. I mean, the therapy is working. It's getting to the right place. It's doing the right thing at the RNA level. It's creating the right messenger RNA with the skip 53. And then we look at using Western blot at dystrophin levels and as you point out, we had 1.02, little under 3.5x as much dystrophin versus baseline as we saw with eteplirsen. And then we looked at our muscle map, immunohistochemistry, and what we saw was that the dystrophin was located in the right place, that it seemed to be getting to the sarcolemma, and that it was well distributed, so the presumption would be that it would be functional dystrophin and helpful. And then going to your exact question, the sort of why. I would say just this, that it wasn't surprising because in our preclinical models, golodirsen was a more efficient sequence than eteplirsen. Now, there may be other reasons as well; we've become very rigorous on Western blot. I think we went from some years ago - everyone went from some years of kind of learning on-the-job about how to do Western blot to quantifying dystrophin, which is not easy to being today, I think, the gold standard in being able to do this rigorously. There may be something in that process that allowed us to capture the dystrophin and see it. But pretty clearly, golodirsen was a more efficient sequence than eteplirsen, and that might explain some of the dystrophin as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And then just briefly, I mean people always want to know, when are we going to see everything? I mean, when do you think or what's the reasonable conference to sort of expect when we might see this?

Douglas Ingram

Well, I don't want to commit to a conference because we don't have acceptance yet, I apologize. I will commit to you it will happen this year or Ian's going to get in trouble. It will happen this year, and we'll get all the data out. We're excited, too. I mean we obviously want to get it to a conference as soon as possible so we can really provide more detail around the results. They're great.

Unidentified Analyst

And then as I think about, sort of the investor question that comes in to me the most is - and this has been a debate - this is not a new debate. But obviously, we've got new data so we're going to ask it again, which is what level of dystrophin production is meaningful? How should we think about 1% versus 0.3%? Or is that different? Is that the same? Clinically, how do you think about that?

Douglas Ingram

Well, a couple of things. I mean obviously, one would assume more is better, that's sort of - it seems to be a truism here. What we do know is that the FDA approved eteplirsen on the basis that the dystrophin production there was reasonably likely to correlate to a clinical benefit. So that's kind of the baseline of where we are, and one would assume that these results are at least as good as that, so that's positive. I think in fairness, we're dealing with an ultra-rare disease. We're dealing with a heterogeneous population. And so defining exactly what dystrophin correlates exactly to what clinical benefit is going to be difficult. We do know some things, right. So for instance, what we do know as an example is just the amount of dystrophin in a non-DMD person's body is infinitesimally small already, so there's something about dystrophin and a small amount goes a long way. You and I don't have DMD.

We have about 0.002% of dystrophin to muscle; I mean it's almost non-existent, and it's the difference between living a long, strong life or having one - having DMD children and suffering unfortunately, and dying very young. We also know that if you look across the various mutations, there are these exon 44 children that are probably helpful to look at, at least from a hypothesis perspective, about clinical benefit. Because there's certain exon 44 amenable children, specifically ones as I understand that have an exon 45 deletion. And these children, in natural history, tend to be out of the wheelchair and ambulatory about two years longer than other children that have other mutations in DMD, and that's obviously very meaningful.

And the only thing that, that seems to correlate with is the fact that given this very specific mutation in the deletion of exon 45, these children seem to have a background amount of kind of endogenous exon skipping that's sporadic and random. And in fact, as I understand it, at times, not even accessible on Western blot, below the detection levels sometimes of Western blot. So it seems that even small amounts of dystrophin may confer significant clinical benefit. And that's sort of the hypothesis that we're working on right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And then you touched on this a little bit, but we have an FDA approval path for a product. You've demonstrated something which is better than that. So - and yet they're obviously - there's a halo of sort of complication, I guess as may - or to call it around how the first product got approved. So what do you think about the path forward for 53 given the data that you have? And what are you - how are you going to talk to regulators about it? Or what else might you consider doing before you go talk to regulators about it?

Douglas Ingram

First thing, I've never heard it called a halo before.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I guess that's just a positive word in there.

Douglas Ingram

Look, the short answer is we're not going to be presumptuous. The status quo for golodirsen is we have a placebo-controlled trial ongoing. We're enrolling it right now for both 43 and 53 and 45, and that will be enrolled by the end of year. So that's the status quo. Now, it would be irresponsible of us not to join issue with the division on the data that we currently have, and there was a precedent around EXONDYS 51. But what we're not - what we're going to do is we're going to deal with this on an evidence-based, science-based standing. So we're going to continue to look at our data. We have some additional analyses to do beyond the top line, and then we're going to create a good briefing package. And then we're going to go to the FDA, share this information with the division and then just frankly join issue with them and ask the direct question, what is your view on additional work that we need to do as a pathway to getting this therapy to these children that need it? And we'll take guidance from them, and then we'll go forward on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then one thing that I remember is obviously, with 51, you were asked for a significant amount of follow-up and that seemed to be one of the last things that - obviously, there were personnel changes as well at the FDA, but I guess what's your view on the amount of follow-up that you would need to come to them with...

Douglas Ingram

When you say follow-up, do you mean...

Unidentified Analyst

I guess it was obviously clinical follow-up as opposed to...

Douglas Ingram

Like the post commitment, the post...

Unidentified Analyst

No, no, no. Sorry, I meant, when you ended up filing the data and getting a preview out of - I don't know 165 weeks, I can't remember the exact number of patient follow-ups. So how important do you view that versus what you would think might be a shorter time period now exactly?

Douglas Ingram

I think that is going to be a great question that we're going to have to raise with the FDA and frankly, find out. One of the questions the FDA - let's assume that the FDA was amenable to considering some process that was more accelerated than a placebo-controlled trial. I mean obviously, the very question you have to ask is, how much follow-up do you need and what amount of safety data do you need? I wouldn't want to presume it until I speak to them. There are a lot of ways to do that - preapproval, post approval and the like - but that's going to be something we're just going to have to talk to the FDA about and take advice from them.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. Maybe we can move on to 51 now?

Douglas Ingram

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess the first question is you're - I don't know, 9 months in the launch, maybe a little bit longer than that now, sort of what do you think has gone right? What do you think has gone wrong? What are you trying to improve, if there's anything you're trying to improve?

Douglas Ingram

Well, like I said, I am relatively new, so I can say this without the - without arrogance. I think the launch is going great. The team really is doing a fantastic job supporting this therapy. As you know, we've - in the last 2 quarters, we've exceeded our own guidance and analyst expectations twice. We've raised the revenue number for the year to $125 million to $130 million - which if we achieved it, and I'm not giving any updated guidance versus Q2, but if we can achieve one - $125 million to $130 million, that would be, as I understand it, the most successful first-year launch of an ultra-rare disease yet. So obviously, it's doing well. I think what is going very well is that physicians that have the opportunity to use the therapy and work with children are seeing the agility of the therapy, and they are fairly universally - not only supportive but getting pretty passionate about what they're seeing with the therapy.

So the on the ground value that the physician is seeing is a significant positive. The caregivers as well are very passionate about it, and that's important. You need to understand, this is not a prescribed drug. This is not where someone comes in and takes - gets a pill prescribed to them. This requires a child to go once a week in - either in their home or outpatient and get infused. And it's a couple of hours' worth of having to do that. So it's a significant burden on the family and frankly, these physicians have to really work hard not just at that, but with insurance carriers around this therapy. So the fact that they're so passionate, and we're seeing so little discontinuation, we're seeing such a great adherence, much better than our models would have predicted, that tells me that, that's going brilliantly. One of the things happened - that happened right after launch, of course, was Anthem came out with a policy that was not supportive, to say the least, and so I'd say accessing reimbursement has been a kind of a continuing challenge.

But it's probably going better than one would envision from the outside. Regardless of whether there is a restrictive policy or not, it's case-by-case, patient-by-patient experience. And these children are getting on therapy, and they're getting on therapy across plans. And I think that hopefully, that's going to get better even over time for a couple of reasons. We developed data, 53, probably is supportive. As we look forward, we have other things we're looking at as well. And there's also been a lot of good dialogue with payers. I think by now, we've talked to - we've been speaking with payers that probably represent about 260 million lives. 70% or more of them have gone the next level and really want good evidence-based discussions with us.

And on top of that, we hear all the time that they're reaching out to KOLs, which is going to be fantastic for us because KOLs are very supportive of EXONDYS 51 and they're also reaching out to treating physicians. So I think there's an education process that's going to help us. So I'd say accessing reimbursement will - probably with all rare disease drugs, it's going to be a constant challenge that you have to work on the ground on, but I think it's going well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. I should ask this before we jump into 51. But just remind us, what are the sizes of the 51 market versus the size of the 45 and 53 market?

Douglas Ingram

Yes, yes. So 51 is, best guess, epidemiologically is about 13% of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is somewhere between 1 in 3,500 to 1 in 5,000 kids, so estimates go - as to sort of the size of the number of DMD children, it's a little rough, but it's probably 8 to 10 or more thousand. So EXONDYS 51 would treat about 13% of that. Golodirsen, which is a dose of exon 53, is about 8%. So it's about 60 or so percent of the market that EXONDYS 51 would be and that's - the 45 is about the same. So exon 45 and exon 53, which are the 2 ones that were actively in the placebo-controlled trial on, together are actually a larger percentage of the DMD market than eteplirsen. And of course, our long-term goal is to treat as many of these children in therapy as we can, and I think we can probably get to over 80% or 90% of these children over time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. So then I guess some of the other questions that I get pretty often is around, obviously, some of the key components in driving revenue or the average weight of boys. So can you just - and then I guess also - and you touched on compliance, so maybe we should just take weight, and then we'll talk about the payer mix as well. So how's weight trending? I think you made a comment on the second quarter, that you didn't expect as many heavy boys to start enrolling and expected the weight to maybe trend down a little bit. So what are you seeing or how should we think about weight going forward?

Douglas Ingram

Yes. I don't know if that's what we said. We don't give that data on weight. I'm not sure we even frankly have it. But what we said - and I think it maybe was a bit misunderstood, what we did say was that the growth - there was an increased growth in Q2 on the younger kids, 0 to 4, 4 to 7. I think that was misinterpreted perhaps or maybe we misstated it, so I - that maybe - that was to the detriment of growth in other areas. It's not - all of these age groups are growing. All of them are growing, and they're increasing on therapy. It's just that sort of a regression to the mean issue, the younger kids are actually getting on as well. So I don't know if that's going to have an implication on the reduction and frankly, mean weight because, of course, these children are continuing to age as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then in terms of payer mix, I mean you addressed this with some of your earlier comments, but how are you seeing - are you still seeing positive trends and being able to get more and more patients? Are you seeing payers start to clamp down a little bit? Just your views on how that's going.

Douglas Ingram

I don't think it's - look, I think it started out looking like a big challenge, obviously. Right after the drug was approved, we had this Anthem issue. I actually think it's - on the ground, patient-by-patient, it's getting done and these kids are getting on therapy, and they're getting on therapy even on the most restrictive policy. So I don't think it's getting worse, and I think it'll - I'm sure there will always be constant challenge and it will - we will require a lot of case management to get these children on drug. But I think it could get better over time, simply because we're getting more data, we're getting more experience with the drug. Physicians are getting more confident around the therapy and the like. And so I think it's probably not going to - it's probably going to be stable to better over time. And the mix of payers is about the same, so we're about a 40-60 split, 40 being Medicaid, 60 being commercial, I think that's pretty stable, so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, good. Maybe, before - I want to ask sort of how EU approval is going, but before we turn to that, maybe just remind us sort of where you are in negotiating the post-approval commitment with the FDA and what we should expect in terms of 51.

Douglas Ingram

Well, right now, we're just - right - we don't give a lot of detail out because we're in the middle of discussions with the FDA, and it's going productively. We're in compliance. We've made some proposals, and we're sort of in the process right now of figuring out exactly what the post approval commitments will be. And there'll probably be some group of commitments to kind of flesh this out. It'll likely be commitments that will extend for a few years before we get readouts.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, Europe. So just sort of remind us where you are, what the time line is, when you expect to hear response from the rapporteurs there.

Douglas Ingram

So what we've said is we should get a response by the first half of 2018, we're in very productive discussions with them. There was a clock-stop in part because we had to give them an advy study. We're on track for that so that won't be a rate-limiter step. And other than that, we're just having active dialogue with them, and satisfying questions they're asking, kind of going through the typical process you would go through with the rapporteurs for European approval.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then as we think about commercial in Europe, how - what are the key differences? Obviously, it's a country-by-country reimbursement, but any other key differences you'd want us to think about versus the U.S. And there obviously have been some products approved or not approved over there as well.

Douglas Ingram

I mean, I guess in broadest strokes, I would say - and I have a bit of experience. I've lived in Europe for a while and was the President of Europe for a pharma company. Look, there's a couple of things. To your point, the approval in Europe is a step in the direction of launching the product. Access and reimbursement, that process is - there's often a delay between approval and that, and people that have only worked in the U.S. sometimes get that wrong. And what happens as a result of that is you tend to - if you're naive about Europe, what you'll do is you'll realize the size of the addressable market is often huge and then you'll apply sort of U.S. ideas of adoption and then you will miss all your numbers. Because that's not what happens. The opportunity in Europe - and we haven't modeled this out loud or at least not externally, the opportunity in Europe is very significant. I think it's actually larger, epidemiologically, maybe than in the U.S. but the ramp will be slower. And so what you ought to imagine is kind of a more modest ramp than what you see in the U.S. but a big open end opportunity in Europe.

Unidentified Analyst

And I don't know what kind of discussions you've had with KOLs or you probably haven't had any discussions with countries in terms of reimbursement. But I mean just how should we think about - given what we've seen happening in the U.S. with some payers versus others, what are your expectations on how those discussions are going to play out assuming that you have an approved product?

Douglas Ingram

I think they're going to be - well, so - usually, remember these are governmental reimbursement groups. So you kind of know going in with respect to some of them what it's going to look like. If you go to the U.K., it's called a NICE process and it's this whole quality analysis that you'll do. I'd say in the long - the discussions will look similar to the U.S. They're a little more organized in some ways there because they have an organized process for looking at cost benefit. And of course, the probability in Europe is typically the prices are discounted to the United States, so you would envision something that might look like that, country-by-country. So generally speaking, obviously it will be the same issues, it will be cost benefit analysis and value of the product and clinical benefit and clinical data set.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. I guess maybe we should talk about some of the pipeline things and maybe ESSENCE is the right place to start. So just remind us where you are there. I think you said you had enrollment by year-end. And then given the data you've had earlier this month, what's your view sort of on what the outcome for ESSENCE could be?

Douglas Ingram

Well, so the short - and just for those who don't - to just remind you, ESSENCE is a placebo-controlled trial that actually includes 2 of our products. It includes 45 and 53, and it will be fully enrolled by the end of this year; at least that's the way we're tracking right now. It will read out in a couple of years thereafter, so it will probably be 2 to 2.5 years before it actually externally reads out. So it's a pretty long trial, and that's where we are, and that's the status quo. Obviously, we're going to talk to the FDA. If there are implications on ESSENCE based on the outcome of those discussions with the FDA, then we'll have to address that at the time. But as it stands right now, the status quo is fully enrolled by the end of this year, placebo-controlled trial in Europe and the U.S. and probably we'll see results in maybe 2 to 2.5 years.

Unidentified Analyst

And just remind me because I don't remember off the top of my head, how long is the primary endpoint in that study? I mean, is one of the outcomes you could be, go talk to the FDA and they say, take in a normal look at ex point or something like that? I mean is that something you could [indiscernible]?

Douglas Ingram

They could, but truthfully, it would be 2 years out 'til they take an interim look. Because for the - if what they want to look at is biological endpoints, well, they have that, I think, with 53. They want to look at clinical endpoints, which I think...

Unidentified Analyst

You need enough time to see...

Douglas Ingram

Yes. This is a heterogeneous population; it's a degenerative disease. It's going to take some time to see differences.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just remind us also, you obviously have PPMO chemistry versus PMO chemistry that you're using now. What's the time line on progressing some of those assets? And how do you think about - I mean, everybody's question I guess will be, how do you think about dystrophin production with those versus PMO assets?

Douglas Ingram

Well, we're really excited. I get accused of being maybe overly excited about PPMO science, but it could be a significant life-altering therapy if it works the way we imagine it. So our PMO technology does things - it's brilliant. It is precision medicine. When it gets into the cell, it creates exon skipping, which means it literally excises an exon at the pre-messenger RNA level and creates the right - and it skips messenger RNA and then creates dystrophin and then it looks like it's localizing in the right way. So it is doing everything it's supposed to do, and the challenge with the PMO is how to get enough of it into the cell. So as it stands right now, a lot of it's not getting into the cell because it's neutrally charged. The beauty of PPMO is it's essentially - with 51, it's the same sequence with a conjugated peptide.

And with that conjugated peptide, at least in animal models, you can get as much as an order of magnitude more dystrophin production. So it would be extraordinarily significant if it works. The issue that we're looking at right now, our goal right now is to be - to have a first patient in on a trial for a PPMO this year. But we're waiting for the talks. We have the nonhuman primate talks data, that 13-week data that will be coming in any day now, and if that looks good, we'll file an IND and once approved, we'll announce all that, and we'll be first patient in this year on PPMO. And if it works, and if we're able to dose it to therapeutic levels, it could really be a significant game changer for the treatment of DMD.

Unidentified Analyst

Are there certain theoretical hypotheses you're worried about from this addition of this peptide?

Douglas Ingram

Well, so historically, we did conjugated peptides 7 years ago, we tried this and there was kidney-related issues. So we screened hundreds of peptides. We believe, based on the clinical data and the models that we have, that we have solved this issue and that we actually can dose this at a therapeutic level that's also safe. But that's obviously the issue that we're going to look at and that's what we're going to be informed about as we get into the 13-week data on the non-human primate data.

Unidentified Analyst

And then maybe more broadly in the last minute or 2 here. You've obviously done a handful of PD deals to broaden out the pipeline. Maybe you can just talk to us about what you think is interesting about those deals and potential timelines for them.

Douglas Ingram

Yes, so that - we have - look, we want to be all things to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and we want to be agnostic about it. We're not afraid to in-license new technologies if it's going to help these children, regardless of whether we've created it or not. So, for instance, we have 3 gene therapy programs, and I think we'll be the leader in gene therapy and probably the first to dose in children with gene therapy this year. We have one with Nationwide Children's Hospital. Jerry Mendell, we should be dosing this year. If all goes well, he's going to file an IND and dose this year. And that's for micro-dystrophin, that's very exciting. We have another micro-dystrophin gene therapy with Genethon. And we actually have a Galgt2 Gene Therapy Program with Nationwide as well, which is an entirely different approach to create proteins that actually, if they worked, would at least theoretically mimic what dystrophin does.

So those gene therapy programs could be really exciting if one of them hits, and the earliest read we'll get is the one out of Nationwide, which we should have data on next year. I'm real excited about that. We have utrophin technology that we're in human clinicals on right now. That could be very interesting. And we will probably continue to do things like this. If we see an interesting opportunity that treats Duchenne muscular dystrophy in any way, we want to be the first ones to look at it and try to accelerate that to get these children to the physicians to treat them.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, perfect, Doug. Thanks very much. I appreciate it.

Douglas Ingram

Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

