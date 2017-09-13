Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Presents at the 2017 RBC Capital Markets Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)

The 2017 RBC Capital Markets' Industrials Conference Call

September 13, 2017 01:50 PM ET

Executives

Persio Lisboa - Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President

[Starts abruptly] we just had with our age, so now we have a regional hall with a 12.4 leader now competitive product that also opens a lot of doors in conquest. So we do think that conquest accounts are now part of our future. We are seeing some of those customers coming back to us now. We are getting good momentum with customers that now were with us throughout this journey that we having last four years and our shares growing most of them. So we have a positive momentum taking place.

So our attributed product, a good part of our upside opportunity but also attribute to the fact that we fixed a lot of it from the mentors of the company. We removed cars. We lean out our operations, our manufacturing quality got now significantly better which is actually you can see the product quality being at completely different place today when you look at our expense as a function revenue. We're running today at 2.4% which is kind of close to benchmark and we are going down further down because of the improvements we made in the product. So that made us more competitive, right. And becoming more competitive is an important thing for us. Now new products much more competitive cost position I think it opens a lot of doors for us.

And how would you characterize pricing on these new offerings, is it - are you able to get a pretty relative to your legacy product, and so you know maybe just talk your picture about pricing, new truck pricing across the market that's an easier way to talk to?

Yeah, I think the new truck pricing, you know first, the markets stays very competitive. So don't - we don't think that any of our competitors will just open the door and except that will take market share away from them and we respect all of them very much, now high professional companies and we are going to be competing in a fair play. I think there is all is an opportunity when it have 9% better economy should have a value conversation with customers and that's a value conversation we what to have. We don't want to be just transactionally talking about pricing. We want to talk about value with our customers. And then we add to the product itself or the services that we can provide, right. So we have our OnCommand Connection platform which is very important platform. It is now providing now 340,000 new customers today full connectivity in their vehicles in a fleet management environment if they want so or just known diagnostic no portion of the connectively that we offer.

So I think there is a value conversations, I am not going to speak through on behalf of the industry because I think there is always an opportunity for us to improve our pricing but it is really a value conversation. The only think that we continue to see in a market is used truck prices is, in a nutshell, used truck prices when trades are involved they are part of the pricing equation right. And as used truck prices they are more stable now but they continue to slide down. That keeps coming now, putting pressure back on the overall pricing equation with customers.

Now since you kind of went down there down the used truck growth, Navistar is kind of adopted this strategy to tap the export markets, is that the source of this pricing for Navistar, I know there is an industry issue too much inventory in the industry, but are these export sales just structurally lower pricing or is it just across the board?

Yeah, they are and they have been lower for a long time because we haven't started our exports strategy now. We just decided that we would repurpose the inventory that we had of MaxxForce in a much larger quality to the export business, which by the way we opened few years ago when we had to find place for those units. And that was one of the reason why we took so many of the charges on our used truck inventory. And that for us what we wanted to do in that last quarter was to no message to the market that we are getting close to the end of that huge inventory afar proprietary of engines on our trucks that we are kind of actually preventing us from being able to take further trades that are more of a competitive vehicle.

So for us I would say those charges are already accounted in the Q2 adjustment. We had another adjustment on Q3 and that is more of a reflection of the industry adjustment is now we have a mix of competitive vehicles in our used truck organization right now and that's what now was reflected in our Q3 results, the 40 million, the charge that we took.

But you did so something like 2,500 of the MaxxForce, right? And you kind of came out with a very positive message that you feel like you are going to be through this by the end of fiscal '18.

Fiscal '18.

Yeah.

Yeah, that's when we see. Now people asking now, have you take all the charges on MaxxForces? No, we can't take charges on units that we haven't taken yet. So there will be we see a much smaller volume of units that will be traded now throughout next year. And once that happen, we'll probably have to make the adjustments, but that's a kind of varies now lower - much lower rate than what we saw in the past. And we believe that by the end of '18 we'll be pretty much done through the trades on this.

So with last used truck overhang and new product introductions, do you have an outlook for market share for next year for FY for 2018 that you would share with us at this point?

I don't think we're going to do that here today. I wish I could. We have our internal aggressive no goals. And - but - now the goals are not no just lofty goals. We believe that the introduction of our Class 8 truck both on having honestly in the vocational segment as well with a competitive 13 liter product is probably the biggest upside that we have. If you think of our share, overall retail share on Class 8, if we're averaging 10% and you think of the market being divided 50-50 between 15 liters and 13 liters, our average shares no 10 but now you go and look at our share on 15 liters for incidence is up to 16%. The share on 13 liters 3% to 4%, so that's where we are.

So new products and the real focus that we are putting with A26 now, I think presents a great opportunity for us to go up on the share, fair share of the market on the 13 liter segment. And that's I think probably the best upside that we have. We counted all new products are going to perform better and we will be able to know improve our share in all segments. But when I think on upside, I think A26 is the best one we have. We want to cautious on not saying okay, in a year we will go up to 16% of 13 liters either. So we know that to my prior point the competition is not going to stand still and sit idle and wait for us to you know take some of their business. But we are going to aggressively go after customers.

And do you think that the markets stays at this sort of 50-50 balance for the next couple of years or?

In a short term, yes, but we do think that's with the evolution of technologies and how we see performance on 13 paying out. There is in a long run I think 13s will be more predominant in the market place. There is all is going to be a big, big I think grow for a 15 liter. So in the short term we don't see a big string but I think in the long run when you five years off there is probably you know much more predominant presence of 13 liters in the market.

And can you talk about, there has been a lot of discussion about electrification on truck, autonomous driving, can you talk about Navistar's strategy in electrification maybe where - how you see this evolving, what the company - the company has a history with this technology. You know can you talk about where you think first adoption might be and how quickly this could happen and you know where you think Navistar's position in this evolution?

Sure. You know first of all as you mentioned that we've been in electric market segment actually technology since 2010. We launched our eStar in March of 2010 and actually some of customers are still running those vehicles in the marketplace. We've learned a lot from those units, so we did and actually a lot knowledge that was captured on battery management systems which I think is one of the biggest deals on how you control your energy in the vehicle. So we are very proud of what we've done. But to you point where we are going to is really we are now in a very interesting moment of the industry because electrification is a reality, it is going to happen. Now the question is when it is going to be at an affordable level that and will impact the adoption rate. And that's strives the cost of batteries. So where we are today? We are working with our options. The good news is that we have for us the experience that we gain with our own eStar but also we have suppliers and some of the technology partners and do ask that can provide us very interesting solutions. But if I expand that within it is relationship with Volkswagen Truck & Bus we also now have access to the European technology that now Scania and MAN have been developing for their electric park, so you know it's going to have no buses, a large fleet of buses running on electric platform already.

So now with the relationship we have with Volkswagen Truck & Bus, part of our alliance with them now goes after innovation and new technologies and that's one area that we believe we can collaborate very well. So hopefully now very soon no not too far, no further, no future here, we'll be able to share with you some of your thoughts on how we are going to market and where.

When you look at Class 8, I think we respect what Tesla is doing, now we know that there is something coming, we know that there is what 20% of the Class 8 market that runs less than 200 miles and those are probably good candidates for regional deliveries and we don't think that probably the long haul. We'll immediately have an effect on electrification because of weight and that's a main factor on weight. But for vehicles that run now 300 to 200 miles a day there is a potential that now there is a higher rate of adoption.

But we really want to focus on segments that absolutely can benefit from that, and we call those the last mile delivery, that's why we started with the van, that's why we believe that you know close circuits, you know vehicles that run closer circuits are strong candidates for that. There would be a future where we will have low emission zones or no emissions zones that will require electrification and that's probably a perfect candidate for segments like buses, school buses and even a medium duty platform now could be a very strong candidate.

So we are working on that right now. We have now several fronts of opportunity you know how to go to market, now being now developed as we speak and we hope that now really soon we'll be able to message to the market where it's going to come from.

Okay. Now you mentioned the VW, it's very far reaching alliance, and I think you know initially the first progress price is on the procurement side, it sounds like we may even see some progress there in the fourth quarter. Can you just sort of frame that out for us, I think the number is $500 million over five years - in the first five years or something like that?

Yeah, yeah. The way - when we put the agreement in place with them a year ago, we had this the calculated opportunity was now we'll be running at a $500 million total synergies by year five and actually year five and that $200 million no annual rates. So that's where we targeted to be. And it's very interesting that now we closed the deal with the agencies and all the antitrust regulators now clearing the path at the end of February, started work in March and since then is just being a very interesting journey. We are confirming most of those things, so the procurement joint venture is performing very well right now. They had more than 100 rounds of discussions with suppliers, which you can imagine that they started in March, right, so they went in March, the team was set up, but now they had a very impactful initial go-to-market strategy and now that is paying dividends for us already in 2017. So it's kind of - I think we're tracking to our plan. And when you add the technologies, I think the benefit on synergies is also coming from access to technologies that probably we wouldn't be developing ourselves from an affordability standpoint.

So we're considering that we're going to probably invest even more than we originally thought we would as a standalone company, because some of those technologies we were not going to engage on, and we are engaging with them right now, which is a very, very important thing for us. So it's access to innovation at a higher accelerated pace and a lower cost, that's how we see the relationship. So far so good.

Okay. So just sticking on the cost theme, Navistar obviously has been in transition or there's been a lot of restructuring and there's been a lot of you know there's been reorganization. Is there any way to help frame, I mean maybe again this is going to come with your guidance in December, but is there any way to help frame you know how - what margins could look like on the upside or how people should be thinking about incremental margins or do you just want to wait for that?

Well I think we'll wait for it from the guidance now in December, but now I think I can give you some qualitative, at least some qualitative elements of how now you should be thinking of that is, first of all we have new products and new products they give us an opportunity to reduce costs. I think I mentioned that in our earnings call in the Q&A session. So that's a positive. The JV, the procurement JV is delivering results as we planned, which is a positive. And the structural you saw that we've made some additional structural changes with our Melrose Park facility, our Conry facility that we sold, the injector business that we sold.

So we are now really making sure that we get the company focused on the core, and we also have to factor in that for next year. There is some commodity prices that will come. And everybody will have to deal with that, okay. We're not the only ones, so we just think that the good balance between the good positives and some of the headwinds and used trucks as we said, no I'm not totally sure that used trucks who end here and who start picking up and used truck prices will go up. And I like to think of used truck trades and used truck prices as a function of a margin as well.

So when I add those all, I think we'll have net improvement, but we need to be kind of a cautious that there is kind of a group of headwinds that we also have to consider. So that's how we think we should think about it.

And from our market share standpoint, which is another function of, is not probably directly on margins, but market share we have - we want to really get back into of our fair share offs, now market share in the segments that we believe we can be and are very competitive, but we're going to be cautious on how we go after that growth. But we want to be realistic, we want to do it in a profitable way, so we are going to be really kind of cautious, taking the right steps to conquers the customers that we need to have to be improve our share, but that's we are not going to be super bullishness, they are going to get five points off share in 12 months that's not going to have.

The parts business has been strong, the organic parts business. You know how should we think about the opportunity there as you're selling more drone engines you know there's a lag on that obviously, I mean should we start to expect to see some more kind of organic parts revenue growth in 2018, 2019 as well or?

Yeah, I think the parts business is interesting. First of all, I think you have the same combination, we have this Blue Diamond business that is gradually reducing, but that's a long glide path in terms of reduction. And we have actions that will help of setting that just like our proprietary Fleetrite brand that is growing at double digits every year for the last three or four year. We really engage much deeper on remanufacturing activities with our renewed brand and that's a very, very important segment for us as well.

So we have some actions that will kind of help us going up and there is now more opportunity that will come up as we continue to grow share with products like A26 for the future. So again our parts business is a very healthy business right now. We again in the quarter, we basically delivered close to record profits and we are very confident that we will make it more than organic, but it will take some more efforts on us adding some additional parts work streams that we're working on right now. But we see it very positive and stable in the long run.

Now the global ops business, which I know is of course you are very close to turn to small profit this past quarter for the first time in quite some time, and you know the commentary out of Brazil has actually been getting a little bit more constructive. Do you feel like we've turned the corner in Brazil in the global ops business or do you feel like we kind of just bounce along here and need a stronger inflection?

Yeah, I think the challenge in the region there is that when they talk growth, it is coming from a very little base right. So for an industry that was probably three times what it is today, three years ago any 10%, 15% growth is an opportunity, but it just continues to put a tremendous pressure in the business. So you know we want to think off, the industry is going to come back because the market is somehow getting agnostic to the political environment and you know move goods, we have to move and people have to leave and we think that the inventories are also and OEMs are going down and our main business there today is an engine business.

So we are monitoring and we are getting good science from an ROE and so it is a positive, but we remain cautious and we are going to continue to make the adjustments we have to make to keep that business ready for growth, so hopefully we'll see some of that in 2019, but we're not ready to declare that today, let's wait for the market.

Do you have any questions from the audience? Okay, can we talk about the OnCommand your opportunity to monetize the OnCommand product I think the telematics portion particularly you talked about last you know with the quarter as a potential revenue source for you? How are you - how's that going and you know how are you thinking about the potential there?

Yeah, I think, well first of all OnCommand connection is evolving from being platform that was initially developed to provide customers with remote diagnostics, so we started with that and actually we did that as a reaction, because we need really to get to know what's going on with our hardware in the few as fast as we could. And then we evolve that to okay now we understand the remote diagnostic we can provide solutions back to customers and actually we include it in the platform over the air program, and so we could - we cancel dates and calibrations for customers and they'll change no calibration on their vehicles as they go, which is was an evolution. So we always thought of the platform on has to be open, has to be affordable we really never thought on monetizing into first time.

We're evolving now to consider OnCommand connection a marketplace, where you have a suite of products that can be offered back to the fleet managers or the owner operators are the ones that are all driving our vehicles, but you can get access to all their tools that are tied to the transportation system, so who have fleet management opportunities and I think that comes with an opportunity to monetize. We just launched our OnCommand connection telematics, so we have now all our vehicles they can have our proprietary telematics, we work with everybody else too, but if you don't have a telematic device our product will be connected and you can get access to OnCommand connection. I think that's a service that we can provide to customers that they don't have today.

And more than that that's a service that we can provide to customers that are in the market already with used trucks that don't have a telematic devices. So I think that will just add to the population, we have today 340,000 vehicles have been monitor every day and the real deal there is the value of the information that we have and how much we can improve our services and products by getting access to that data is very compelling.

Just lastly, you've started this GM cutaway van production and I think that should really be helpful to margins going forward as you know better absorption using up some capacity. Are there opportunities like that out there that you're looking into, I mean I imagine you still have some extra capacity that you could use if something like this came along.

Well, I think the GM is the one that we have already in place is the G van the cutaway van that we started production in February of 2017, but at the end of next year we have the first project that this kind of Class 4, 5, so that basically takes to a very high level of utilization significantly, and we do think that as we grow the enterprise there will be some opportunities to even better utilize and also our bus plant, because it is a very seasonal plant sometimes they have a peak of production in the low end of the season we don't have good capacity absorption so we're starting to think of some opportunities there as well.

So yeah I think the answer is yes, we are open to some of those similar contracts as we had with GM. We've been now talking to some potential partners and we're not done. We continue to find we're trying to the find opportunities to even further utilize our plans, but the good news is that they're reserving our capacity for growth, and that's where we're heading to we're going to grow this company, we're going to be now enjoying the efforts of the developments and new products and new services and everything that we have to do in the last four years that causes a lot of time in line.

Okay, Persio thank you very much, appreciate it.

Thank you Sir.

Thanks for the comments.

Thanks.

