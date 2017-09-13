CDW's (CDW) CEO Thomas Richards Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 13, 2017 11:20

Executives

Thomas Richards - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Sherri Scribner - Deutsche Bank Securities

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Good morning everybody. I am Sherri Scribner. I am Deutsche Bank’s IT hardware and supply chain analyst and I am very pleased to have with us today CDW’s CEO, Tom Richard. There is a [safe harbor] [ph] slide. There [Indiscernible] be disclaimers here so please read them in detail so that you understand. These are forward-looking statements and so I am going to ask some questions of Tom and then I am going to open it up to the audience. So if you have any questions get ready.

So Tom maybe let me start out the demand environment has been better than you had originally expected this year. [Indiscernible] looked for US IT spending go up to 3.5% to 4% in 2017. So what you think is driving this growth and the change in your view versus 90 days ago?

Thomas Richards

Okay, first, thank you for doing the Safe Harbor. Thanks, so I don’t have to do it [Indiscernible]. As I said on the – as I said at the beginning of the year and then I said on the second quarter earnings call, we thought there would be a pretty strong hardware refresh this year. Although not really having that kind of prescriptive insight to be able to tell people exactly. I remember on the first quarter earnings call people, why do you feel that way and some of it is just a cycle of refresh that goes on in this industry.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And if you looked at our performance through the second quarter, we had year-to-date top-line growth of 8%, it was pretty strong. We had growth in eight of our nine segments. It was pretty strong. We measure ten product lines. We had growth in eight of ten product lines. It was pretty strong. So, you kind of get the sense that people are going through a refresh cycle.

I’d say that one of the biggest drivers has to be the client refresh aspect of it.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And if you think about at the last time we had a meaningful refresh was when we had the Windows XP, what I’ll call forced refresh and so it’s about 3.5 years that feels about right and then for us, as I alluded to, we had some pretty significant Federal business.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

That we had won that got delayed in shippings. All of those things kind of combined gave us the sense that it look like it was going to be a little more robust than we thought.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Maybe just quickly, you mentioned, federal business. What is your expectations as we go into the end of the year for federal. I mean, it seems to some extent now that the budget issue sort have gotten pushed out. But I know, a couple of weeks ago people were pretty concerned that there was – and some suppliers were talking about a slowdown on the Federal side.

Thomas Richards

Yes, I think, we don’t talk kind of about how things are going in the quarter for the rest of the year.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

But if you look back at what I said in the second quarter, which was the federal consumption model has been a little more normal this year, which is a little flatter; we had some years where it was some pretty unusual behavior where you had strong buying cycles in the second quarter. This feels a little more traditional.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Thomas Richards

And so, we kind of dealt like at the second quarter that it’s going to be pretty much what we expect. Now we do have line of sight and so, you have to recognize. We have line of sight to a couple of those big deals.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And those things are important [Indiscernible] on the shipping the way we hoped.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Great. Typically, CDW targets outgrowing their markets by 200 to 300 basis points. But I think this year you expect to outperform this and I think you’ve said 350 to 400 basis points. What’s driving your higher outperformance above the markets this year?

Thomas Richards

Well, if you look back, I think it’s important to put in context. If you go back to 2011, the 200 to 300 basis points is kind of an average or as I like to tell some of the people, that’s our minimum expectation of ourselves.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And so, we’ve had years where it’s been 500 or 600 and some years it’s a 150. So I don’t want to make it sound like we have that kind of precision.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

But I think the second thing is, is that, if you look at some of the areas that are growing, they tend to drive top-line revenue and as I mentioned on the second quarter earnings call, if you thought, if you think about what I said, we had growth in clients, strong growth in net comp, strong growth in software, strong growth in services. And so, one of the benefits of the CDW model is the breadth of capabilities we have to offer customers.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

So therefore, Sherri, what it tends to do is, when you are in a growth environment, you just have an increased number of opportunities and our ability to execute against that, I think has been pretty strong.

Sherri Scribner

Yes. No that’s definitely true, that actually feeds in pretty well to my next question which is, what is unique about CDW’s strategy that allows you to continue to consistently outgrow your markets?

Thomas Richards

Yes, I think it’s not a single thing.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And I think that’s really probably three or four things. It starts with the value proposition and we really think about our value proposition in two different ways. The value proposition we offer to our partners, our OEM and the value proposition we offer to customers. In the case of partners, you think about what CDW walks into that relationship with, 250,000 customers.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

A market share leader already. A solutions organization that’s 1700 strong and in some cases it’s bigger than some of my competitors, just in technical support. And what I’d call I have strong reputation in the marketplace. So if you are an OEM partner, you look at CDW and say, if I have to place a bet, I am going to place a bet on somebody who has got that kind of capability.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

So that’s one thing. The second thing is, the customers we serve and this is something I find people tend to constantly overlook. We focus on what I would call businesses that have between 5,000 and 6,000 is our sweet spot of employees.

That doesn’t mean we don’t have Fortune 100 companies. Well, if you think about the needs of that marketplace, what does CDW offer them. We have 1,000 OEM partners and 100,000 products. So as I would like to tell the sales guys, you got no excuse with me that there isn’t something you could help a customer with.

Sherri Scribner

Right.

Thomas Richards

Sometimes, during a cycle, that’s one. The second is, that group of people tends to not have the ability to have technical organizations, right. They just can’t afford to have large groups.

Sherri Scribner

Right. They can’t have those resources.

Thomas Richards

Those 1700 people in our techno group are a huge asset. And then I’d say, the last thing, now that we have kind of the full suite of capabilities. So, in theory, we can help a customer think about this, assess what they want to do, design what they want to do, implement the solution and then manage it and that kind of full breadth I think is why the value proposition.

The second thing would be scale. Our scale affords us to do some things that, it’s tough for our competitors to match and probably one of the greatest examples is, we have a vertical go to market strategy.

So we have people who get up at everyday and they either think about, K-12, higher education, federal government, state and local, healthcare and that gives you, I think a competitive advantage in the marketplace because when you walk into a school district, you’re walking in with an idea already about what their issues are, what their problems are, and so you get first mover advantage, I think is a second thing.

And the third thing is, we are not dependent on either a particular product always doing well, or a particular OEM. Because of our – the breadth of our capabilities, when a particular OEM, as I like to say has a – maybe a personal [brain cramp] [ph], we’ve got three or four people in the same category to help customers.

And so, and probably the last example is, healthcare, all right, it’s a pretty meaningful segment, has been struggling as they go through how do we pay with the Affordable Care Act and we still continue outperforming the market even though that segment is going through a rough time.

And I’ve seen that - I’ve been at CDW now close to nine years and it’s been interesting just to watch the different segments have their peaks and their valleys and I think our ability to serve all of those segments is one of the reasons we continue to outperform.

Sherri Scribner

Perfect. Let’s switch gears, you recently did an international expansion with the acquisition of Kelway. And that’s been very successful. Can you maybe talk about your views about expansion Internationally and what effect that has on your business?

Thomas Richards

Sure, I think it’s always important when you talk about CDW UK which used to be, for those you that track us as a company called Kelway, was why we did in the first place. It was interesting, I think people perceived that we did it because, there was only some perception, well, they are looking for additional growth and it really was driven out of our multinationals in the U.S. that says, look, we love what you do for us in North America. But we don’t want to love six of you across the world. We can’t afford to have that many people on our supply chain. So, to the degree you can help us with our international procurement, you are going to gain a bigger share of our business.

That was the driver and so therefore that’s how we ended up landing on Kelway, because what - we did a study and looked at it and what we learned from our multinationals something like 40% of their International IT spend was in Western Europe. So, it starts to narrow the field where you need to go.

Sherri Scribner

Right.

Thomas Richards

Second thing they told us is, as much as we’d love to have you everywhere in the world, we’ve realized there are certain places in the world you are not going to go. So, if you get to where you can cover 80%, 85% of our IT spend, that’s a good deal. And so, with that as backdrop, we looked for a company, found Kelway.

The most important thing about Kelway is, the culture, it was the same culture that CDW had. Performance-based, kind of customer-focused and so, we have been thrilled as you’ve heard me say on the earnings calls, Chris Leahy is with us here today. Chris led the integration and has done a great job and they have exceeded our expectations.

They get the performance and quite honestly one of the things I told myself, look guys, everybody wants to – my experience with acquisitions, everybody wants to get on with integration. And they lose sight of performance. So I told to Chris and the team, I said, look, what I care about the first 12 months, 18 months, performance. You perform, proved to the world that you can perform and they had done that in spades.

Sherri Scribner

No, it’s been definitely a successful acquisition. And then you also talk about the VAR market overall, I think you’ve talked about your market share as being somewhere around 6% of the market. How much has your TAM grown over the same period? I don’t know if your share has grown, it doesn’t seem like it’s grown substantially and what are the keys to gaining market share? How do you view sort of the competitive landscape?

Thomas Richards

Well, I think, our share has grown, but so has our…

Sherri Scribner

The TAM.

Thomas Richards

The TAM.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And so, the way I think about it pretty simplistically is, when you add somebody like Kelway…

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

Right, you now go from a North American TAM to somehow assessing an international TAM, then you add, for example, an OEM like Dell, right, you add to your TAM, then you add some of the capabilities in our cloud business. So we keep by design making the pie bigger.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And so, at 6% I think we are at twice as big as our nearest competitor. And then feel pretty confident that we are taking share and we are going to continue as I like to say to put arrows in the quiver of our sales organization, so that they can have new capabilities, new geographies, new partners and if you think about this, I talk a little bit about this, one of the ways we add addressable market is we add 50 to 70 new OEM partners a year.

Right. I look at that as a way to drive innovation inside of CDW. My sellers look at it as a way to identify new opportunities in the marketplace and it is one of the ways that we drive our total addressable market up.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Let’s talk about notebooks and mobile devices which has been a real healthy grower for CDW. You talked about a little bit earlier sort of the refresh. But maybe can you talk a little bit about what’s driving your growth, because even if there is a refresh, we really aren’t seeing the notebook market grow that much and the mobile devices probably aren’t growing that much. So how are you driving this above industry average growth?

Thomas Richards

I think the one thing to remind people is, again, when I talk about client devices, whether it be mobile or notebooks, or Chrome books, first of all, it’s a B2B discussion. And I find that I always have to kind of make that known because, so many of the OEMs, they have big consumer organizations.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

And they ride the roller coaster which is one of the reasons, we are just not interested in being in that marketplace. And I think in a B2B market, if you think about it, even when we weren’t going through what I’ll call a refresh here our growth has been pretty steady. Like last year, it would be a good example if you think about it, we had a lot of customers last year focusing on what I’ll call our solutions business.

Right, you’ve heard me talk about netted down software and cloud computing and warranties, while we had mid single-digit PC refresh and I think because it’s become a part of the productivity aspect of running a business or running an institution, running a health organization. And so, it’s not been this roller coaster and we have, I think, back to our value prop, we have lots of options for people. We can help them.

I think one of the things that people underestimate or don’t think about, when they think about a company like CDW is one of the reasons we don’t focus on below 20, organizations that have below 20 people, because we view that as being more of a consumer….

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

Acquisition experience. Our customers are asking us to, we need you image it. We need you to configure it. We need you asset tag it. We need you to actually help us do the rollout which means you need to keep it in your inventory, we’ll buy, you hold it, you deliver it. All of those things are services that support the B2B marketplace and I would argue are part of the reason we’ve had pretty consistent growth.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Unlike most of your suppliers, you guys have seen very strong hardware growth in your hardware business over the past couple of quarters. We finally saw that server market, I think that the numbers were out last night, grew a little bit last quarter as opposed to declines that we’ve seen over the past couple of quarters. Again, same question, what’s driving outperformance in the hardware market on servers?

Thomas Richards

On servers, I think it starts with, I’ll go back to 6%, right.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

I mean, there is a 94% opportunity for us to win business in the marketplace and despite our size and despite our success and despite all that, there is still meaningful opportunity. So, I think to some degree, it is just acquiring new customers. And we are not unlike the OEMs, which they are in kind of one swim way.

Right, when I say hardware, think about all the different ways, the hardware business can grow, it can grow on the client business, it can grow on the server business, it can grow on converged infrastructure. It can grow on networking. And so, I think that breadth is one of the reasons that we may have a quarter as you know like our traditional storage didn’t grow in the second quarter.

Sherri Scribner

Right, right.

Thomas Richards

Hyper converged grew I think, it’s something like 50%, right. Servers didn’t grow the quarter before and in the second quarter I think they grew about 3% or 4% and what’s really fun for me is, I do this kind of maniacal thing where I look at every segment and every product and I just kind of get a sense for what those line and what you find is, in some ways, I am managing a portfolio. Right, each of those organizations has its own rhythm and for example networking grew a great deal in K212 when they had a refunding.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

So, people look around say, well, networking is not growing, well it’s growing in K212 because of the e-rate funding mechanism or if you look at small business, cloud computing is growing like crazy, well, it’s because small businesses probably have the lowest cost of change of anybody. Right, so there are reasons, it’s just when you have that kind of breadth, it enables you to play your portfolio, if I can say it that way.

Sherri Scribner

You’d mentioned the hyper converged infrastructure and converged infrastructure, those segments have done very well for you. Also, I think infrastructure is a service in some of your software-defined datacenter business has also had excellent growth.

Is there anything in particular there are these just sort of new emerging markets that are attractive? Or is there something that CDW is able to do to enhance that growth in those segments?

Thomas Richards

Yes, I would tell you, I think probably – in the case of, let’s just call cloud computing in general, we actually jumped on it pretty early in 2011, we built a practice inside of CDW. One of the things that’s true about us, if you look at our history. When we focus on something, there is a high likelihood we are going to be successful.

So we built a practice what does that mean, well you have a General Manager who owns it. You have technical people, you have marketing people, you have kind of a business within a business. And I think just being on it that early gave us first mover advantages when it came to, I think we have something like 200 products and 70 different OE partners in just the cloud business alone.

So, when you think about walking into a customer and that customer says hey, and it’s generally a workload discussion. It’s not a – I want to go to cloud computing. Let’s have discussion with a customer say, what workload are we talking about. What are the characteristics of the workload. What are the cost constraints of the particular area.

What are the usage capabilities. They knew and find yourself in a position and really being an integral part of making that decision and I think that’s one of the things that ends up driving our performance is that, that embedded place we play with customers.

Sherri Scribner

Great. Are there any questions from the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi, can you talk a little bit about your small business segment? How that helped you in the market?

Thomas Richards

We, about a year ago – this we formed – we made the small business organization a standalone business unit inside of CDW. Prior to that it has been part of our corporate segment. Part of the rationale for doing that was, I began to see differences relative to the consumption model.

Differences relative to the needs of the small business market segment and felt like there was an opportunity if we – or go back to what I just said, if we put some incremental focus on that, and so, we formed a standalone business unit, what that mean, what that means is they have their own sales organization.

They have their own technical support. I thought the e-commerce department or organization and put it in there because that’s becoming an increasingly important part of how they acquire information. How they get technical support. To some degree, how they buy, what I’ll call the second time which is after you built a relationship with them and it’s still, I guess, 10 months in or maybe 11 months in and they’ve done great.

So I am not ready to declare either victory at, but it certainly feels like it’s paying dividend. And just think about it, this is the same analogy I gave you if you are in education. If somebody walks into your business and all they do is think about small businesses, small business taxes, small business market issues, you are going to be, I think well received. So it’s good start.

Sherri Scribner

Do you have additional questions from the audience? This one in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey there. Do you sell Dell products or they a competitor to you and when they – EMC would you sell an EMC and has that changed at all?

Thomas Richards

Okay, the answer is, yes, yes and yes, I think. Yes, we sell Dell products. Yes, even our OEMs are competitors sometimes if we go way up market and yes, we have a big relationship with EMC. So, the combination of Dell and EMC to us is kind of no new news. They were two big partners.

We started our relationship with Dell, let’s say about two years ago. Up until that time through the entire history of CDW they were the bad guys and we decided that actually just serving customers and so we’ve been partnering with them for two years now.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks.

Thomas Richards

Welcome.

Sherri Scribner

Are there additional questions from the audience? Let me ask a question about the cloud and you’ve talked about and you guys have a cloud business model and you talked about it to as a lot of the analysts say, but I think the general perception from investors is that, cloud is a threat to companies like CDW. What is your view about cloud? Is it an opportunity? Is there a threat to your hardware side of the business? Maybe you can talk through the way you guys think about it.

Thomas Richards

Yes, it is, Sherri, and I have a bias here. I kind of screw up, kind of most of my early career in the technology space and the telecommunications industry which is a cloud-based model. It is what it is and so I understand how it works and I would tell you it’s been an incredible opportunity for us. And if you think about it, again, go back to the fact we have 6% market share.

So, if you are looking for an opportunity to break into a new customer, help them with a given workload, it’s a great way. Yes, the economics are a little different, because instead of the compensation happening all at once on the front-end, it’s an annuity, but an annuity business can be a really good business once you build the funnel.

And so, we’ve had – I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but we’ve had good success across all aspects, whether it’s SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and it’s not like my – again back and I think I am not sitting there with a concentration in just servers, just Net Com and so, it just doesn’t kind of negate the model with CDW.

It was one of the biggest surprises ahead I think when we went public and people were like, ha ha, my gosh, cloud computing and I am like this was a great thing for us. And really what I do think is going to happen as this kind of probably happen long after and then working. What we saw in the telecommunications industry is, when you first introduced the cloud version in the telecom it was a product that was called Centrex and it was right for some people.

But then, one of the things about centralized place which is what the cloud is, as you don’t have the degree of customization which you can have when it’s an on-premise solution. And so the pendulum on over here and then the pendulum kind of sat right in the middle and you found customers saying there are going to be certain applications, certain workloads.

They are going to on-prem. They are going to on-prem because they want high customization. They want to control the cost. There is other workloads that are commoditized and I think that’s exactly where we are going to end up and that’s great for CDW.

Sherri Scribner

Yes. Can you maybe talk through the dynamics of how that cloud type of business gets priced? You mentioned there is a bit of an annuity business for you. I think there is the perception that, okay, maybe you can help people get into the cloud, but then you get paid one -time and then there is not an additional annuity, but that goes to the cloud guys. Can you maybe talk through and refine that?

Thomas Richards

Yes, I mean, well first of all, it’s been fascinating, everybody wanted to have cloud and I think so, even some of the OEMs said, yes, we are going to offer a cloud-based solution and they still price that as over hardware solution. I’ve got to want a deal with – I don’t want to do, blah, blah, blah. That’s kind of evolved, but here is the key thing.

If you are going to be in a, what I’ll call a recurring revenue model it just expanded beyond cloud. One of the most important things is consumption, because if you don’t get consumption of the agreement as the OEM, you are not going to get the renewal. So one of the evolving capabilities that a company like CDW really takes of energy of it, the OEMs look to us to help drive consumption. So it’s not just, I need you to help me sell it. But I don’t have the resources to be sitting with customers driving consumption.

Sherri Scribner

Right.

Thomas Richards

And that’s a meaningful, it kind of goes back full circle to one of your earlier questions about the changing compensation issues, more and more they are incenting people like CDW, help me make sure that consume that. And if you don’t have the resources and the skills, then you can’t do that. So that’s one of the things we are excited about.

Sherri Scribner

Okay, great. I think recently, one of your peers Tech Data mentioned they are having some issues with rebates. It’s not something you typically see in the market, are you guys seeing issues with some of your rebates with OEMs and can you maybe talk through your perspective on that?

Thomas Richards

Yes, I think first of all, the wholesale distribution that Tech Data and Ingram Synnex is a completely different business model than us, right, and so, you got to be careful I think taking anything that happens to us and putting it on them or it’s vice versa. The whole notion of incentive and rebates is one that, it changes every quarter, every quarter and we - fastidiously but the OEM comes and said, here is what we want you to focus on this particular quarter and sometimes you might go, but you got to do it and then manage through it.

And so, that doesn’t feel, we haven’t noticed any sea change going on other than, just like wanting any sales organization the number always gets bigger. Doesn’t go the other way and when they decided a product’s been commoditized and they think it’s not one that they want you to spend time on, they’ll go over here and you have to have the flexibility and the nimbleness in your business to say, okay, gang, we got to be over here, we got to be thinking about this.

And so, I wouldn’t say that it doesn’t feel like there is anything brand new about the grind of making sure you are focused on the things that the OEM partners want for us.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Thomas Richards

Now be a little different. Here is the one thing I think it’s an important difference. We – the postal distribution guys, they are inning into a little longer contract cycle than we are, right. We are talking about working with customers in a shorter cycle I think is one of the ways that you don’t get as caught up on them.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Perfect. Can you maybe talk about the different margin profiles of your various segments and this probably ties in a little bit to the way that you manage your business from a gross margin perspective versus the operating margin perspective. I mean, I am sure there is some more profitable businesses and maybe you can talk through some of that?

Thomas Richards

Yes, we don’t – as you know, we don’t typically talk a lot, the margin of each of the segments. But we do talk about generality. For example, if you think about our client or a transaction business that tends to have lower margins, more of a commoditized product, not totally commoditized but more so than our solutions business.

And you can see that in our history if you look back when we have like a client refresh going on and the two that are really vivid in my mind if you think about 2014, when the end of Windows XP and we had all those client refresh our aggregate gross profit or gross margin was like in the high 15. And then this year, which is the second time we’ve had that, it’s got almost the exact same margin profile because it’s we are mixing into all of these client devices as customers go through that.

As compared to last year, when clients were in the mid single-digits, if you think about it, we had gross profit – gross margin was in the 16 plus range, right and that’s because your solutions then is maintaining a bigger piece of the pie. So – and then the only other profile we tend to give people is, in our public segment, which is education, government, and healthcare, as you get into the Federal, if you have a strong Federal year, the nature of the bees in the server market is it’s tend to be a little lower margins.

So you tend to see that reflected and we talked a little bit about when people were asking about our margin thoughts for the year in the second quarter, I had to keep reminding people you got a big client refresh and you got the Federal. But everything else about the business is kind of operating the same.

Sherri Scribner

And you guys sort of manage that through the operating expenses.

Thomas Richards

Yes, that’s a great point. We focused on adjusted EBITDA.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Thomas Richards

Because it is the thing we can control and there is a uniqueness about the model which is incredible. It’s a highly leverage model. People get paid on gross profit, everybody, from the seller, all the way up to me. And so, one of the things that happens is, when you have a client refresh, there is not as much GP, but then there is also is as much sales compensation, because people get paid on GP.

So that’s why we focus on the things we could control which is just that EBITDA. When you have – like a lot of solutions dominating, it has a higher gross margin. It’s a good thing, but you also pay higher comp and as we said to people, look the thing we can control is adjusted EBITDA, right. And flexibility and nimbleness of the cost structure is why we stay focused on that and gross margin is what it is.

Sherri Scribner

Yes, perfect. Last chance for questions from the audience. There is one here. Do you have a question too? Yes, and then, over there, maybe this gentleman over here in the glasses.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve heard some 15,000 units are that you offer in the marketplace and they are seeing a trend where companies are wanting technology delivered as a service. Any lessons learned Kelway’s business seems strong in that regard as well. Any lessons learned from the field’s go to market to incent, the attach rate at the time that you are selling the product to attach the managed service and the recurring revenue at that time as sales gets forward at the customer prem?

Thomas Richards

Okay, first of all thanks, there is a lot in that one, because managed services is a – I would contend going to be an increasingly strong growth area for the industry, not just CDW. And it’s kind of has a lot to do with the as a service growth and the – what I’ll call the complexity of integration. It is a little different selling process though. If you think about it, not just at the front end, but even the ongoing responsibility.

So, if you look at Kelway, you’ve brought up Kelway, they’ve done a great job with service works and understanding the value. I don’t look at as just attach though. To me, it’s a – not just attaching it, it is actually identifying how the customer wants their capabilities delivered at the front-end and so that’s the thing we are moving to the solutions business.

In 2009, it has paid huge dividends, because we’ve been working along the lines of selling a solution which is more different – it’s lot different than saying how many of these do you want and how do I configure them for you? So, I don’t know that any remarkable learnings other than it’s a growth area. We are excited about it and we love the fact that Kelway has helped us even to do a better job in North America.

Sherri Scribner

Great.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have opportunities for further segmentation? You had mentioned having a small business, but is there opportunities again for further verticals that way or to the gentleman’s question, for having a managed services group as well, different types of organizations?

Thomas Richards

So, the answer is, yes. We have a – kind of a vertical in an incubator right now. That’s still an rule while if you’ve heard me on the earnings call, we have a finance vertical that has had incredible success. It’s in our corporate organization today. I am not announcing anything, but I could see sometime in the future if they keep having the success they are going to having, they could be a stand up vertical on their own.

That will be a function of how they perform, but it’s – we’ve developed a unique niche of differentiation there and had great success. And managed service is part of our service practice today. One of the things that I am big believer in when you have a company the size of CDW, one of the best ways you can get focus inside of a big company on a new capability, as you build it as its own practice. And so, just like we do with cloud computing, just like we do with security, I would expect over time managed services to continue to grow.

Sherri Scribner

Great. I think we’ll stop there. Thanks so much, Tom.

Thomas Richards

Sherri, thank you. All right, thanks everybody for coming this morning.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.