Nevro's (NVRO) CEO Rami Elghandour at the Morgan Stanley 2017 Global Healthcare Conference - Transcript

Nevro. (NYSE:NVRO)

The Morgan Stanley 2017 Global Healthcare Conference

September 13, 2017, 11:05 AM ET

Executives

Rami Elghandour - CEO

Andrew Galligan - VP, Finance & CFO

Analysts

David Lewis - Medical Device Analyst at Morgan Stanley.

David Lewis

Wrap up the -- wrap up the morning session here on day three. My name is David Lewis, Medical device analyst here at Morgan Stanley and I’m pleased to have with us here Nevro and two members of management, Rami Elghandour and Andrew Galligan, CEO and CFO respectively. They have dispensed with preamble comments and we’ll jump straight into Q&A

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Lewis

So Rami, I want to start with kind of what has been the biggest debate or year, which has been sort of the incremental disruption in your business. You’ve had a change out in the head of sales there has been a lot of consternation about acceleration, deceleration and re-acceleration in your business. So can you just sort of level that us you know where we are on middle management transition, senior sales leadership transition, how you are feeling about some of the commercial infrastructure right now?

Rami Elghandour

Sure. Thanks, David. It’s great to be here with you and with you all. Look, we feel really great about where we are from a commercial perspective. I’ve got a lot of confidence in our team, in our sales management team that’s in place. I think you saw the result of that in the second quarter and we certainly feel like we are going to carry that momentum into the back half of the year.

In terms of the VP of sales search, like we – as you would expect that this is a very exciting opportunity and it’s appropriately attracting very strong candidates, so we very much look forward to adding a very capable person to our very talented team, and hopefully in the future.

David Lewis

Okay. The timeline there Rami, we had weeks, months...

Rami Elghandour

You know I don’t want to put a specific timeline around there. We’re going to try to get the right person. Again, this is not a situation where we feel like we need to rush out and do anything. We feel again, I feel very strongly about our existing team. I like where you know our execution in the second quarter. I like where it’s going you know in the back half of the year, so we want to make sure we got the right person. It can really help us continue to scale and get to the potential that we all know we can achieve with this product in this market.

David Lewis

Okay. So we often see with emerging growth companies your inflection in business corresponds to more significantly rep hiring. You’ve hired 90 some odd reps in the last three quarters, that’s up 45%, 50% up over the prior few quarters before that. So it’s really a couple of questions. Are you seeing an inflection in your core business and Andrew, you’ve also talked about this ability to get the 1.3 million to 1.5 million revenue per rep I think in 12 to 15 months. So you’ve added a lot of people, you’ve had some of this commercial disruption; you know how are these reps maturing in the organisation? And Andrew, you are still confident you can deliver 1.3 million to 1.5 million of rep within 12 to 15 months of maturity.

Rami Elghandour

Sure. I mean like all – I think the best thing I can say is that our and I expected in the past that the higher that we’ve had the date [ph] continue to deliver along the same trajectory that we’ve seen over the last two years, which I think tells you a couple of things. One, that the model continues to work, two that there is still ample opportunity in the market that it’s not because we’ve gone to different territories or adding resources into existing territories that there is some fundamental or ongoing change in the market. The reality is, when we add reps we continue to see positive momentum and productivity and Andrew can comment on growth.

Andrew Galligan

We came into the quarter on the last call talking about the belief that we’ll continue with the $1.3 million to $1.5 million, 12 to 15 months, but also pointed out that we expect to be upto 15 months because we’ve moved from predominantly SCS experience sales people to non SCS and historically they have tended to be on the long end of that productivity ramp. So I think we are now tending more towards 15 months ramp than the 12 month ramp.

David Lewis

Okay, so there were two – UBC went from 0% to 15% share in a very short period of time, and one of the things lot investors don’t appreciate is there is large swaps of the market. We are not competing in one obviously, it’s just you didn’t have enough reps or service broad – a broader U.S. Number two, you weren’t in the paddle leader surgically market place which is you know close to 30% of the market as well.

So you began to enter into the paddle lead market in the second quarter, you might then Rami and correct me if I am wrong, because what I think doesn’t’ really matter up here, but I don’t feel like the paddle lead launch really contributed to the second quarter. So how are you feeling about the paddle lead launch into the back half of the year, you are beginning to see traction in that you know 30% of the market.

Rami Elghandour

Sure. Look I think I said it on the earnings call we are in the yearly innings if you will of the paddle launch. It’s a launch in the sense that you know anytime you have a new product you want to kind of pick a select small group of physicians, provide them access to the product that feedback make sure before you broadly roll it out that is what you hope it is and I think we’ve kind of checked out box and felt very good about it. On a go-forward basis the paddle just basically gives us access to that other 30% of the market. So in a territory for example, where we have an existing rep, we’ve gotten sufficient share. We’ve hit our productivity target and we are adding resources to that territory. There may be a neurosurgeon in that market that we couldn’t previously access that we can now access.

So it sort of gives us flexibility and how we scale our business. And similarly in a de novo territory if we’re going in there, we might have been more limited in the accounts that we can go after due to the lack of paddle previously than we no longer have that limitation. So I think that’s one macro comment on the paddle.

The other one is certain areas, certain geographies in the country particularly in this area in the North-east were more paddle heavy, so even in areas where we had penetration and had share you know the sort of the scheduling and the processing of those permanent implants tended to be more challenging and more difficult due to the lack of access to paddle. So I think overtime we are going to see that ease and improve as well.

So overall, things are looking very positive. But I also note just to make sure it’s clear that you shouldn’t think of this as sort of a launch in the sense that you know we launched Senza into the U.S. market two years ago. It’s more – its gives us kind of the, the broader sense flexibility and how we continue to scale our business on a go-forward basis.

David Lewis

Is it safe to assume though that the paddle lead launch is a bigger contributor in the third quarter than the second quarter?

Rami Elghandour

It should yes, continue to be bigger and bigger right overtime. I think that’s definitely would be the case.

David Lewis

Okay. Let’s take a step back, we talked about kind of tactical stuff in the core market. You know one of the things that’s happened last six quarters is the market. This market used to grow 5% to 7% for 10 plus years, now it’s growing 20% and for the audience and from that perspective there are maybe two medical device markets that are growing 20%. The TAGR market’s growing 25% to 30%, one of the hardest markets around is growing bigger than the AF market. So this is a very fast growing market. Can you just talk about why that’s happening? And is there probably several different reasons, so I’d like to get your perspective on what has driven is tripling of the market growth rate in the last six quarters.

Rami Elghandour

Sure. And so we’d obviously I think would like to say and we – I believe we can back it up. But the majority of that growth was directly a function of our entrance into the market, right. And we have talked about this a lot over the last two years, but our ability to treat a broader set of patients than that was previously treatable with the existing class of devices certainly contributes to that.

When you think about that chart, we’ve put up in multiple conferences where you know 15% of the patients that we treat and that continues to be the case or predominant like pain patients 5% or other so the other 80% have some significant back pain component. A large number of those patients weren’t being treated before signing that obviously is a strong contributor to the growth. I think indirectly, there is obviously a lot of growth in the market because we have certainly incentivised our competitors to invest in this market to keep up.

And so, I think that overall I think of the general positive transfer of the market I think there are some probably more short term practical things that our competitors might be doing that may not you know continue. And so I’m not sure that I would bet on a 20% plus growth rate over the long term, but we are certainly comfortable with a healthy double digit growth rate for some sustainable period of time, because we are confident in our ability to continue to execute and contribute to that part of the growth.

David Lewis

You said you permissibly [ph] described competitor habits betting for the audience, those type of things would be things like aggressive general stuffing or inventory stocking to drive growth.

Rami Elghandour

Correct.

David Lewis

Okay. So perhaps some of those things would stay in for the back half of the year. But they theoretically would affect more of the entrance that we are using those tactics relative to euro, how you think about your growth rates?

Rami Elghandour

You know we’ve seen that the bulking for sure is one particular strategy. Another strategy we have seen from one of our competitors is kind of driving replacements and perhaps prematurely, right. So reaching out directly to patients, bundling patients and it’s a kind of upgrade to the newest supposedly better device. And so we’ve seen some of that as well anecdotally, so it’s hard to really figure out how much of this sort of additional layer of growth is being driven by the sure of some tactics versus maybe some of our competitors has earned best thing in kind of more market development and helping grow the market as well which would be I think positive for the market. So it’s kind of hard to separate, right. We don’t have exact information on this but there’s probably a mix of positive investment in the market and some other short term tactics that kind of drive revenue.

David Lewis

Okay. So to think about it, say the short term dynamics and that’s a lot more together and try to have some clarity on the back half of the year the way I see it is you’ve added a significant number of reps in the three quarter prior period they are beginning to get some level of traction. You’ve got stability in your commercial organization and feel you are executing at a high level. You’ve just entered into the paddle lead market which is you know 30% of the market place. And these are the forces that are working in the back half of the year, yet your guidance Andrew implies basically stability and revenue per rep into the back half of the year and that just seems kind of locally conservative. So how do I marry, and what we are hearing from you on stage was sort of the existing financial guidance.

Andrew Galligan

Now this does happens, so just think back over the last few weeks, I mean we’ve got Hurricanes, we’ve got all sorts of things happen. So, that’s the first one, unexpected things happen, so that I think reinforces why it’s good to be conservative, firstly. The next is we actually do have a VP of sales that we need to replace and while Rami is doing an awesome job being VP of sales, they are probably more, there are probably better things that he could be spending his time doing. So I think when you – there are a number of factors there that say that you should be some parts conservative and going into the back half of the year.

David Lewis

Okay. Do you see a lot of momentum heading into the back half of the year?

Rami Elghandour

There is great momentum, but on the other hand you know we’ve tried earlier in the year getting a little too precise that is what might happen and then this plant didn’t work out to well, so I think we are suitably conservative.

David Lewis

Okay. What if we talk a second about share, Rami. I wanted the entry dynamics here and you touched on this a little bit, but look you are the smaller share player in this market of the largest four players at around 15% market share. You took about a 150 basis points a share last quarter, one of your competitors St. Jude had 28%, 29% market share in net [ph] of 300 basis points a share. You think it would be the innovator the disruptor with randomized control superior data should be taking more share. Can you get back to a share leadership position in the back half of the year?

Rami Elghandour

Look, I think we certainly expect to continue to take share and we -- our goal would be to have a dominant share position in this market. How that kind of plays out on a quarterly basis with some of the competitive dynamics we talked about and some of their tactics in any given quarter, there is going to be some kind of back-and-forth, but we’re very confident in our ability to take a dominant share position in this market, not just from the back of the clinical data we’ve generated, but on the strength of our commercial execution and over the long-term certainly having our pipeline come into play.

David Lewis

So, when your competitors has both [ph] a competitive technology, has the first technology which is more classically competitive with high frequency even the data for high frequency is I think objectively stronger. And they have a DRG therapy which is the next generation therapy looking at your chronic regional pain, seizure more like leg pain. Do you feel it at any way that DRG therapy is eating into a traditional SCS therapy or is it more market expensive?

Rami Elghandour

Now, we believe that DRG is generally market expensive. Although I think what we've seen both from European perspective as well as a U.S. perspective is a kind of trend down in the utilization of that therapy. So we’re not really sure how that's going to play out over the long-term. It is kind of a more technically involved procedure which I think fit a little bit better particularly in Europe than it seems to be fitting in U.S. And as far as the BURST therapy as you mentioned, David, this is a product that in an RCT performed, had a responder rate in the 30s versus the responder rate for us in the 80s.

So, certainly that particular competitor success doesn't seem to be on the back of an actually better product, it does seem to be tied more to some of the tactical sales and marketing approaches that we’ve discussed today.

David Lewis

Okay. We had a very simple thesis on Nevro and it kind of go something like. Disruptive superior therapy with sensible intellectual property, the combination of those two things probably lead to share capture and good things. I’m not in mood to have intellectual property conversation right now. But what I do talk about is the notion of frequency. I mean, there is this notion out there that frequency doesn't matter. I wanted if you could just comment on that?

Rami Elghandour

Sure. Clearly this notion is being driven by the same competitor that we happen to be in an intellectual property lawsuit with and -- it's kind of interesting because I’m not sure they themselves have a view, right? I mean on the one hand they are trying to discredit the value of high frequency stimulation with some of the studies that they’ve recently marketed. And on the other hand they are engaged in a pivotal study to try to secure approval for it and engaged in a lawsuit to try to get access to it. It is difficult to reconcile those two things, and again I'm not sure they exactly have a view on it so we’d be heart pressed to have a view, frankly.

David Lewis

Okay. But you obviously believe there is a definitive difference between high frequency therapy and [Indiscernible]?

Rami Elghandour

I think there is no question on the back of the studies that we’ve run, so we’ve step back this space and its 35-year history had two long-term 24 months studies to point to that looked at back or leg pain that were perspective in nature. We have effectively doubled the amount of evidence in this space by running two, 24 month prospective studies that clearly demonstrate superiority of HF10 therapy to traditional SCS. We've now got over 21,000 patients implanted. We have market leadership positions internationally.

We’re working towards market leadership in the U.S. Our scientific research supports our position, our labeling supports our position, our differentiated reimbursement supports our position. Recently, we were awarded the Top Plain Paper of the year from neurosurgery which further supports our position. I think it is unequivocal that HF10 therapy is differentiated and is superior to traditional SCS and we’ll certainly continue to prove that out.

David Lewis

Okay. That’s pretty definitive. This is a year of disruptive. You’ve taken 15% share. You have traditional competitors anywhere from 25% to 30% share historically. Obviously some of those players have lost a lot of share to you. What is an appropriate level of N-terminal share SCS. Do you have a sense of what is the share number that you're trying to achieve?

Rami Elghandour

I do have a sense, but I'm not sure I'm willing to share it. I think look -- the best I could state that in terms of the nearer term goal as we've gone through kind of a 30% to 40% share position internationally and that certainly is a nice goal to work towards in the near term and then longer term hopefully we’ll continue to do better.

David Lewis

Okay. So, we talked about SCS and obviously the entire focus this business since the IPO has been SCS and relative share in SCS. Most recently the debate is beginning to shift and we think encouragingly so in to new addressable market expansion and the two categories there obviously are diabetic neuropathy in upper limb and neck neck or ULN.

Let’s start with ULN, maybe the smaller opportunity. Where do we sit on ULN? There are some very small data that came out of NANS early this year that looked encouraging and you’ve been a little circumspect about how exactly we’re going to move with ULN. So where do we stand now? And can you get additional approvals for ULN with additional data sets? You have to be a more expensive in this data set. And what is the timeline you think to getting some of these indications on label?

Rami Elghandour

Sure. So just for context we’ve run three studies on upper limb and neck pain at this point. None of them are RCTs. And our strategy in this particular indication is to try to aggregate the data that we've accumulated so far in order to hopefully move this therapy forward. The reason for that as we sort of look at the size and scale of the various opportunities in front of us, we have decided to kind of prioritize certain other indications for example diabetic neuropathy in terms of our clinical resources versus running additional studies on that particular indication.

So, with that context in mind nothing has really changed. We’re going to try to leverage that data. We will invest more in this particular indication over time, but in the near term we wanted to see what we can do with this data. We still have longer follow-up to accomplish in some of those studies and we’re going to from a sort of an activity perspective try to emphasize some of these additional studies that we're looking to either start it and rolling like diabetic neuropathy are hoping to begin enrolling in the near term.

David Lewis

How big of an opportunity you think you will end us?

Rami Elghandour

You know, we’ve – from the market research we have done, it looks like it's the best additive to the existing market, so it's not something that would -- for example we’ve talked about back pain potentially doubling the existing market opportunity. We don’t see is anywhere near that. We see it as something that is a fraction in terms of total opportunity of the existing market.

David Lewis

Okay. The other area you've been much bigger bet, obviously is in the SENZA-PDN trial, the diabetic neuropathy trial here and trial that as big, but it’s pretty darn similar to the SENZA-RCT, so you’re making a major clinical expensive bet on diabetic neuropathy. So maybe talk us about here why diabetic neuropathy over ULN or over primary back which you talk about in the second timeline for the study and relative opportunity here for the company?

Rami Elghandour

Sure. So first of all, big picture, we see PDN as potentially similar to the back pain opportunity that's really been kind of the no pun intended, the backbone of our success so far, right? So you if you look at it, it is a large unmet need, dirt of clinical evidence. We believe it's already on label and we believe that it is going to at least have some fairly meaningful degree of reimbursement to it.

So, the combination of those things that are very superficial level looks obviously very, very attractive. I mean it’s hard for -- some of you don't know, I'm a big football fan, so I finally got to watch some football this weekend and that it was hard to watch a game without seeing Lyrica [ph] Commercial, right. It is just a massive, massive drug, massive patient population with really not a lot of options. So that’s what we really like about it. We think there is a lot of parallels to what we've been able to do so far and the primary back and like pain market and we’re hopeful that the both our clinical study and our market research will bear that.

David Lewis

And a readout for the study what’s a realistic timeframe?

Rami Elghandour

So it all depends on the enrollment, right? I think one of the things that you probably seen for us is we’re cautious on making pronouncements just based on market research. We tend to learn a lot from enrolling these studies is this kind of a background of our pivotal study enrolled somewhere in the six to seven month timeframe without any additional support, right from a kind of radio and ads, all that sort of perspective. So I think as we kind of -- the pilot study for PDN enrolled fairly well and fairly quickly, but we want to see that on a large scale with multiple centers. So I think the best answer I can give you as we’ll probably give you a better answer next year when we kind of see how the initial enrollment goes.

David Lewis

Okay. So, non-surgical back, this is this notion, and generally speaking SCS is always been sort of a failure therapy, a therapy of last resort so to speak. I find it peculiar, I think we’re the only ones we’re talking about this, but everyone feels like the spine market is slowing, and I find it very peculiar, that the spine market is slowing last six months as the SCS market is tripling in market growth rate. And I try to get my small little brand link those two factors and you also mention your earlier preamble remarks that -- and one of the reasons the market is expend in SCS is just focus on back pain where one of the first therapy that show SCS can work in back pain. So I’m not asking to a [Indiscernible] fact -- if you are the reason why the spine market is slowing, but yes, I think its important to say, we’re very good on back pain and as a notion, patient can avoid having a surgical procedure instead have a stimulation procedure which is less invasive and perhaps efficacious, why would they not do that. But I feel like you smote [ph] play in the ball on primary back and I think it’s a big market opportunities. So you can talk about your strategy here, and why this is not a bigger focus now?

Rami Elghandour

Its certainly a near term focus for us, but one of the core things here that we want to make sure we take into consideration is that there is going to be a well-defined population that can benefit from SCS that hasn’t have spine surgery and we want to make sure we understand that population and define it well and communicate it well for the surgical community, right?

There is a certain kind of co-dependence between the surgical community and the pain community and we certainly want to make sure that that is preserved in providing this additional therapeutic option for patients. So I think more practically speaking I think having the paddle and developing our presence in the neurosurgical community as we continue to do that will be a kind of a good facilitation and segue into better pursuing the fullness of this opportunity.

David Lewis

Okay. So, this is from a clinical perspective activities here gear up more in 2018 or more in 2019?

Rami Elghandour

They probably are -- I would say that there is a – we’re continuing to evaluate it, but in the next 12 to 18 months is reasonable I would say for us to see potentially more active.

Andrew Galligan

Yes. I think you’ll see more work nearer term. So you will begin to see things turn up on Clin gov [ph].

David Lewis

Okay. So one of the responses that we got at NANS this year versus the major medical meeting for this particular industry, you had this disruptive therapy and high-frequency, so that the non- disrupters obviously came back with lot of feature and benefit enhancements to the system. And you need to do that for a prolonged period of time, because you have a disruptive therapy.

But at some point you got to make incremental enhancements to your system and there are a couple coming up that we’re thinking about you got a smaller IPG program in the next six to 12 months as well as MRI safe labeling which has been – you’ve had a very disruptive in a CRM world, probably less disruptive in your world. These feature and benefit upgrades, how important are you to from a share and growth perspective, maybe you just update us on the timeline for MRI and the smaller IPG?

Rami Elghandour

Sure, I’ll ask Andrew to comment on both actually, if you don’t mind.

Andrew Galligan

Yes. So smaller IPG, we said at the last call that it was about nine months out and there's no reason to change that is all, but really is an opportunity to price discrimination [ph] as much as anything, and they were rather disadvantage by only having one product in the market whereas all of our competitors have at least two products. And then the conditional MRI approval, we said, was about 12 months out, and so both of those are interesting from an operational viewpoint. There are good things to have to get rid of objections. But I don't think they are particularly market moving per se, they’re just – they’re necessary. There are things you just have to do.

David Lewis

Okay. And the timeline for both, I think…

Rami Elghandour

Nine month and a year, nine months for the IPG, a year for the conditional MRI dated from August when we gave the last update.

David Lewis

And Andrew how are you thinking about profitability, just kind of an interesting time, right, I would say, normally as you get to this level of sales, 3/10 [ph], 3/20 [ph], you can certainly start thinking about profitability, your gross margins have improved dramatically since the IPO, at the same time you have three large in the industry that are coming for you pretty aggressively and you also have a pretty robust clinical programs some of which you disclosed and I’m sure some of which you haven’t. So, how should investors think about the path to profitability now for Nevro over the next six to 12 months?

Andrew Galligan

So what we've says today is that we now believe we can get to like breakeven in the mid-300 and that’s all dependent upon how much investment we decide to make and besides the whole R&D clinical both clinical and future development investment players, we how fast to invest in growing the company. I mean, it’s becoming clearer and clearer as though the market is very large fast growing and to the extent we decide to accelerate hiring, that also is an investment that puts a drag on the P&L. And those are the questions that we’ll be kind of dealing with internally over the next few months since we decide what we are going to do for 2018 as we go through that budgeting period. But I think it’s clear the market is accelerating faster than we thought it would.

David Lewis

Okay, so you Rami everything that’s happened lately as soon as this concern about durable outcomes across these different products and which is interesting because you actually have put out 24 month durability of the prior Senza RTC, no one really has followed up their competitive data from a durability perspective, but yet these things persist in the market place. How can you talk about what you are seeing from U.S. real world implants and how they are comparing to the randomized control trial results?

Rami Elghandour

Sure. We certainly do live in a world of alternative facts. So yes, so look we are – I think I am pretty much the only person in this industry in my position actually knows what our trial success is. We have now data from our internal collection on 5000 plus patients that are all doing fairly consistently with our pivotal RCT results. So to some degree it’s laughable to challenge the long term efficacy of our product in an industry where A, our product works nearly twice as well and in the case of worst maybe three times as well if the data has to be believed. And B, we seem to be the only folks who have visibility on actually how our product works in the market.

So, I think we feel very strongly about our position, our trial success rates continue to be in the mid-80s based on our experience in the U.S. so far. Our long term satisfaction results and our consistently in the 80s similar to the response rates that we saw long term for our products, so we feel very good about the fact that we provide the best possible product and therapy for patients with chronic pain, second to none in this market.

David Lewis

All right. So well thanks so much for listening. Both of you thanks so much for being here.

Andrew Galligan

Thank you.

Rami Elghandour

Thanks, David.

