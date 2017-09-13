GW Pharmaceuticals' (GWPH) CEO Justin Gover Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 11:05

Executives

Justin Gover - CEO

Volker Knappertz - Chief Medical Officer

Julian Gangolli - President, North America

Analysts

Andrew Berens - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Berens

Okay. Why don’t we get started? Welcome to Day 3. It’s winding down Morgan Stanley Conference. Andy Berens, senior biotech analyst. Thank you for joining us. Today we have GW Pharmaceuticals. We have Justin, Julian and Volker joining us. Thank you. Appreciate you guys spending the time.

Why don’t for the benefit of the audience, I’m sure most of you do know the company but just give an overview I guess on what you guys are doing and where you are in terms of the company? Obviously you’re about to transition from a development stage company to a commercial company and so we’ll talk a little bit about the preparations and so forth. But I think it would help to get an overview for the audience.

Justin Gover

Sure, thank you. Thanks, Andy. Thanks to Morgan Stanley for having us and just a customary cautionary wording before I start. We will be making forward-looking statements and refer to the risk factors in our SEC filings.

So in terms of context, the last few years of this company has been extraordinary experiences. The Epidiolex opportunity has emerged and data has been generated. In 2016, we had the three positive Phase 3 studies; one in [indiscernible], Dravet two and Lennox-Gastaut.

This year has really been one of execution in terms of tiding up everything that we need for the NDA submission and really to explain that commentary, this has been a very short development. The IND was opened in May of 2014, so three and a half years from IND to the NDA submission which is on track for next month.

So in that time we’ve not only done Phase 3s but we’ve completed a full clinical pharmacology program and importantly been scaling up production. And that I’m sure we’ll talk about later. It has been something that’s been very active even today as we look to the submission very shortly.

In parallel with that, of course, we’ve been building a commercial organization. Julian who is alongside me on stage is leading that effort in the United States. At an earlier stage we’re also starting now to Europe in terms of commercial opportunity as well. So as I said a lot of building around the organization for this year, submission of the NDA and thinking ahead to a successful launch for next year.

Of course, we continue to believe that cannabinoids are – there’s more than just CBD and more than just CBD in epilepsy. So as a company, the company’s been – over the last 18 years has developed an important positioning as leaders in the world of cannabinoid science. Of course, I’m sure today we’ll focus on Epidiolex but just important to remind the audience that there is an awful lot more within this area of science that GW already has data on and will continue to prosecute over the years ahead.

Andrew Berens

Great. I think you guided that the rolling submission will be completed in October. Is that still on track?

Justin Gover

Yes. So the submission was – unfortunately did push back by a few months but that is for good reason in the sense that the important feature of the submission we’ve been seeking to achieve is to ensure that the capacity of which – for all the steps in the manufacturing process are at a comfortable scale to meet what may well be quite early and large demand for the product. So there are some final steps in terms of processing of material to allow for the data from some scaled up processes to be in the NDA and that’s what – it will be the final step.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And then I think focus for some investors has been the drug-drug interactions between your drug potentially valproate; clobazam, which is one like Onfi. What’s the update – when will we see the data that a lot of people are anticipating?

Justin Gover

So the American Epilepsy Society meeting in early December, the first weekend in December, there will be some data to expand upon this subject and there will be data looking at the Lennox-Gastaut syndrome trials. As I mentioned in my introductory remarks, there were two relatively well-sized studies in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and a couple of comments around this issue. We’ve always said that we should file the NDA and do the analysis for the NDA so that anything we present publicly is consistent with that submission. So the timing is right for that.

And secondly, as a result of that it become clear to us, would advise that really it was the LGS population because it was a single – the same inclusion criteria for the two studies; same patient population, same end points. That was the best way to pool the data that we have to look at this issue. So we’ll look at the response rates at various thresholds in the Lennox-Gastaut patients for those 50% of the patients that were on clobazam and about 50% that were not and look at the sort of responses that you see. And my hope frankly is that the data won’t be a surprise.

The message that we’ve been providing throughout the entire program starting from expanded access data all the way through to the Phase 3 has been there is an interaction which is important to understand and will be featured on the label and in various sections of the label. But this is a molecule which is not dependent on an interaction for its effect and that you do see responders on clobazam and you would see responders off clobazam. The magnitude of the response is larger on clobazam patients but there’s still a meaningful amount of responders off clobazam. And that I believe is a very comfortable position for the company and hopefully will address this issue for our investors.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Why don’t we – I’d like to talk a little more about that. One of the things we know the drug does is that it causes the liver to be more active and metabolizes our drugs into active metabolites. In the case of clobazam I think that has been documented in some of the Expanded Access stuff that you guys have presented. And then with valproate it causes potential liver toxicity which is known effect of valproate. So why don’t we talk a little bit about the efficacy.

How should we think about it from a regulatory perspective? How do you think the regulatory agencies will look at that if there’s a big difference in efficacy although there’s still some efficacy with Epidiolex alone? And then commercially does that matter because the doctors we’ve talked to don’t seem really to like that, so it can get better if their synergy between those two molecules, that’s a good thing. They don’t frown upon that. But I just would like to hear I guess how you think from a regulatory perspective that drug interaction might be looked at?

Justin Gover

Sure. I think the point you just made there, I’m sure we will hopefully come back to is very important here. This is a situation where the outcome for a patient appears to be a very positive one and that is a good thing for this product and it’s a good thing for patients. So the fact that there is in highly treatment resistant patient population on multiple therapies, what physicians are actually trying to do is find what is the optimal balance of these – a few different therapies that would provide optimal risk benefit for patients.

This is clearly an opportunity for physicians to do just that with CBD. The regulatory hurdle is not one of clinically looking at different subgroups of clinical differences. It’s around a very simple question actually which is does CBD have anticonvulsant properties? So we need as part of the regulatory submission to demonstrate that CBD has anticonvulsant effects.

We’re not required to look at different subgroups because of course there are many and looking at the clinical meaning of changes in all these different subgroups to tease out an approval. That is not the regulatory requirement. So CBD will be labeled as a drug to treat seizures and it is important that we are able to demonstrate that it does. But we’re not required to look at different subgroups and access relative efficacy in subgroups.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Is it important that you be able to share it with statistical significance that in the group that’s not on clobazam, there’s still --?

Justin Gover

No.

Andrew Berens

Okay.

Justin Gover

And in fact because these are subgroups non-pre-specified, statistician would generally – that would not be something you would do. And as I said, the regulatory test seems to be a very different one from the test as it might appear from questions from investors.

Andrew Berens

Right, okay. And then I guess Stiripentol is a drug approved in Europe. My understanding is that it gets hard to really tell whether it was actually submitted ever for approval with the FDA or they just got official notice from the FDA that it’s not an approval drug with the dataset that’s out there, and some of that was because the drug had no documented data without clobazam and that’s possibly some of the reason investors are concerned about. But how do you think that differs from the Epidiolex package that’s being submitted?

Justin Gover

I think if I may, I think I’ll ask Volker to address that.

Volker Knappertz

Yes. And clearly as you are stating, Stiripentol has one similarity and very many dissimilarities with CBD, the most important one is that CBD is an antiepileptic drug in its own right and has clearly demonstrable efficacy outside of a drug-drug interaction with clobazam. So what Stiripentol does very effectively, it locks this degradating [ph] enzyme of this newer clobazam, N-desmethylclobazam metabolite called 2C19. And in fact CBD also blocks that same enzyme which leads to an accumulation of both the parent in the case of Stiripentol of clobazam and N-desmethyl metabolite. So the similarities already stop here because CBD creates a different metabolite profile than Stiripentol.

And beyond that, there are other metabolites including metabolites of CBD that itself that have antiepileptic properties that are part of this let’s call it a mesh [ph] of metabolites that have efficacy. So I think what’s really critical to understand is that – and we’ve said this in the New England Journal article and in the correspondence that in those patients that are already on Stiripentol and clobazam, there was clearly demonstrable efficacy in that subgroup of CBD versus placebo added to these patient, albeit these are small subgroups. But very, very dissimilar situation and I believe when we show the data at AES and remind people of some of the pharmacokinetic interactions that we’ve already shown, it will become very clear that this is a very different situation between Stiripentol and CBD even on the interaction with clobazam.

Andrew Berens

Do you know what happened with the FDA on Stiripentol? Is there any documentation? What do you think that the agency’s main concern was?

Volker Knappertz

So we’re not aware that these studies are conducted under an IND and there were small studies, but it would be just speculation. But there could be many reasons why they were not really going through the assessment.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And I have – because there are plenty of instances in the pharmaceutical industry where you have one agent that actually has no monotherapy activity. But when you combine it with another, the effect is magnified. We see that all the time in cancer products. So I just know investors that are focused on this and they got to figure out why there is such a concern that this is actually going to be an issue, but --

Justin Gover

That’s an EOC [ph] and I think we have thought to address it. We’ll address it further. But as I said earlier, I think there are many more important positive features of this – the clobazam discussion than negative.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And we’ll touch on some of the stuff and the other perspectives of interaction but – and then let’s switch a little bit to the valproate interaction which was different in this case, it’s potentially magnifying a safety concern. My understanding is that it’s the metabolite of valproic acid that causes the toxicity which is not something that’s measured. So how should we think about the regulatory pathway for that? Is that something you think that could be discussed at an AdCom or would make its way out of the label?

Volker Knappertz

There is – there are transaminase elevations that are seen with CBD alone without valproic acid. About 60% of patients overall in the trials are not on valproic acid. So we have ample data on this. So CBD by itself induces these enzymes. There is a more pronounced induction in the combination with valproic acid. The mechanism of that is not fully understood. We’re working on the mechanism. Of this, one of the hypotheses is the valproic acid metabolite playing a role there. But the key element is valproic acid is already labeled for this interaction, so we will have to label our drug appropriately and put a precaution into the label we assume with consultation with FDA on the interaction to alert physicians to potentially enhance interaction.

What’s really important to say is albeit we’re still in development stage, so there’s not an abundance of data. We have no cases of hepatocellular toxicity. We have transaminitis, an elevation of transaminase. There’s no elevation of bilirubin or other signs of hepatocellular injury. And of course, this is a situation where time needs to tell, but we already have approximately 1,500 patients in the Expanded Access program which gives our safety database for pediatric orphan indication makes it much larger than other drugs had at the same time in development. So we are confident that we can reach agreement with the agency in labeling to address this issue.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And are you – at this point you haven’t committed yet, but I know the guidance has been before that you expect that there will be an AdCom to discuss the drug’s new entity?

Volker Knappertz

Of course, it’s not our decision and we will – the first time we will know is when the day 74 or less arrives. So our official stance is 50-50 because we just don’t know. There are plenty of good reasons why there may not be an AdCom, but clearly since it’s out of hands I don’t think we should issue any more guidance on that.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Then why don’t we talk a little bit – I think it came up at the dinner that some of the IP – one of the issues I guess some investors have had is, is the seven years of exclusively, how could that be extended. So can you talk a little bit about how the drug-drug interactions are fitting into that?

Justin Gover

Yes, so we’ve been referencing some ideas and plans that we’ve hadn’t previously, but some of those have now started to emerge in the public domain and the U.S. PTA Web site. So I think it’s appropriate now to give a little more color on what we’re trying to do. The data that was generated back in 2014 from the Expanded Access program not only helped to inform our understanding of CBD and form our selection of indications and design of Phase 3 trials, but it actually also yielded some surprising findings that became the subject of patent applications.

And some of those are now granted and some are also emerging into the public domain and expect a grant early next year. And these center around specific relevant features to the expected label. These relate to patient populations, seizure types but also to features of the drug such as drug-drug interaction. So there are four patents specific to one for valproate and one for clobazam which we believe are important for the prescriber to understand in terms of these features we’ve just been talking about them. But they are novel and unexpected.

So there is I think a strategy to play out there that we think have an increasing level of comfort that the orphan exclusivity period of seven and a half years is really a worst case scenario and actually a base case may well be slightly longer than that for exclusivity. We also are working on formulation development which are relevant to IP as well and several formulation enhancements in total intellectual property and as part of classic lifecycle management, convenience of patients and so on.

We do expect those to be introduced and play a role importantly for patients and the utilization of the drug, but they may also have implications for intellectual property. So still a work in progress but something that I think we’re increasingly confident is going to become a consideration for investors. I’m thinking about the longevity of this product and I think will be an irony particularly if the [indiscernible] felt like an issue which has been a problem for investors actually end up being something which becomes one of the most important attributes of the product.

Andrew Berens

Okay. Why don’t we talk also about in the regulatory domain a little bit about manufacturing? That seems to have been in the past couple of years the biggest roadblock for a number of other companies that have had new drugs. What can you tell investors that would give them confidence that that won’t be an issue for you?

Justin Gover

We’re well aware of course of the importance of getting the CMC right and we’ve been developing cannabinoids for 18 years. We’ve had a commercial product outside the U.S. since 2010 and operating commercial scale manufacturing which has been inspected by regulators from around the world actually and not FDA yet, but from many authorities. So this is an area we’re very familiar with and facilities that are also familiar to inspectors and have been inspected by authorities successfully. So with the kind of I think first level of comfort is we’re not naïve to this issue. We’ve been doing it for some time. Secondly, the production process for Epidiolex involves many steps but the finish product is actually relatively straightforward. It’s a crystalline CBD, 99% pure.

So whilst we have some unusual steps in the sense that we start with a plant material, the finish product is – it’s a very reliable process and it’s a clean process and it produces a very consistent pure outcome. And I think that makes the data that’s required for the NDA and indeed the categorization as far as FDA see this to be relatively simple. So what I mean by that is although we start with a plant material, these are not botanical products. Epidiolex is not a botanical in CMC terms. It’s not a complex extract. It’s actually a pure compound and that is something that has been agreed with FDA as part of our CMC discussion.

And finally I would say that the small delay we’ve had is not about the ability to make the product to satisfactory specifications and standards. It’s really as I mentioned in my introductory comments about ensuring that all the scale in which we do that is one which reflects the anticipated market demand for the product. So I think the fact that we’ve taken a few extra months to do this actually should provide some comfort that we’ve taken this appropriately seriously and have sought the right regulatory advice not just for the data that’s required but also thinking about the scale we need.

Andrew Berens

Okay. When I visited the plant, aside from seeing the operations and being impressed in how sophisticated it was and automated and seemed very, very – everything was documented by computers. The people you have running it, the operations seem to have a very – lot of experience. Can you just tell us who in your organization is running the manufacturing?

Justin Gover

Yes. I think as I said to you and one of the select few that’s been to see what we do, but it is – a lot of time has been spent – the company is 18 years old, so what you’re seeing today and what you saw when you visited is the product of a huge amount of expertise that’s led to this point. Specific to individuals, senior manufacturing and quality professionals from a number of companies, European-based companies that have been through FDA inspections many times, so a highly experienced team [indiscernible] and various other individuals that are used to FDA and used to building these kind of new facilities.

And I think just to repeat what I said earlier, but it’s really important that as a company, the quality system that we have, the facilities that we’ve been operating and in even a new facility that we just brought online have all been inspected many times; the new facility obviously being just most recently. But there is a good level of trust with the existing regulatory authority in the UK and that’s actually becoming increasingly relevant to the United States. There is a Memorandum of Understanding now with regard to joined inspections between European and the U.S. authorities and mutual recognition of those inspections as well. So this all I think becomes highly relevant here.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And then in terms of the actual process on a larger scale, you have the plants that are being grown and then you have the extraction process that happens at the facility that I saw. The actual pharmaceutical ingredient is extracted into a pellet and that pellet is actually stable and allows you to create an inventory of the drug. Is that --?

Justin Gover

That’s right. So whist we have a long time from the initial front being grown to finished product, that is of course we then manage our inventory that way. We stock it into mediates at various stages which have long shelf life and that’s how we have over the years for all the product and we’ll for Epidiolex manage inventory and demand.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And when you would launch, what would be the production capacity at that point?

Justin Gover

We’ve kind of shied away from using a specific number because it starts to look like a forecast. Our job is to make sure that we have demand and sufficient cover over and above that demand and that’s kind of – so I think I’ll just leave it at that.

Andrew Berens

Okay. I know one thing that some investors have looked at is the script for Onfi. It appears from looking at the script, there’s probably around 40,000 or so patients in the U.S., maybe slightly higher that are on Onfi. Is that what your commercial intelligence would suggest?

Justin Gover

Again, we’re not going to give you a patient forecast but maybe Julian would like just to comment a little bit on --

Julian Gangolli

Sure, Andy. I’d say from a number of different sources that’s pretty much where people think the – on a per year basis the Onfi number is.

Andrew Berens

Okay. And epidemiology – Onfi only has an approval for LGS and the epidemiology we’ve seen says it about 15,000 LGS patients in the U.S., is that a reasonable --?

Justin Gover

That’s probably a little light. Just to remind investors it’s likely that our label will read seizures associated with Dravet and LGS and obviously that’s how the company will be promoting it in those two indications as adjunct therapy. In terms of absolute numbers for those two syndromes, if you were to aggregate them you’re probably in the 30,000 area, 30,000-35,000. But I think it is important that when you look at the market dynamics, there really hasn’t been anything that is being new or novel in these catastrophic epilepsies for the last five years.

The last real innovation was Onfi and rufinamide, BANZEL, and that was five years ago. So I think from a physician perspective, the physician community is looking for is there another way of treating these seizures. And that’s obviously a decision that needs to be made with obviously the patient, caregiver and the payer. That’s a decision that if it’s off label needs to be in that arena. But I think the physician community is looking for a different solution for some of these very catastrophic, intractable epilepsies.

Andrew Berens

Right, okay. The point I make is that I know you don’t want to talk about off label usage for your product potential, but it does seem like a lot of Onfi usage is beyond LGS. So you can’t really get to those patient numbers with just LGS. So I’d suggest that when we did our diligence before launching, I think the physicians said there’s not a lot of payer restriction. They can just write on the diagnosis that patient has LGS-like symptoms, there’s no push back.

Justin Gover

The level of unmet need in this area is clearly very high. As Julian said there’s really been nothing new to try for many years. So physicians will obviously want to take care of their patients. For us as a company we have obviously to behave according to the indication that’s approved. Clobazam is an interesting one. Obviously we’ve looked at it very carefully and can understand the physician response to market research as it relates to Epidiolex.

Andrew Berens

Okay. A question in the back.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

You had mentioned years down the road that cannabidiol drugs may have other treatment uses for illnesses. That’s one question. What other illnesses would that treat? The other one is what data, if any, will you announce at the Epilepsy Seminar in December?

Justin Gover

So we don’t have much time until that pipeline, but the areas of the pipeline include a follow-on compound called CBDV. It’s got a partial onset seizure study that’s actually reading out in a few months time placebo controlled. We’re interested in looking at autism and sort of behavioral features in children. We have an oncology program as well. We’re kind of glad [indiscernible] trying to prosecute that. And there’s a wealth of other data that’s been generated over the years that I think forms the basis of a promising pipeline. I think your second question was about AES which I covered earlier which is – in addition to the clobazam subject that I mentioned, there will be some long-term data looking at patients from the Dravet and LGS open label extension. There will be Expanded Access data looking at long-term usage in that program. There’s I think a myriad of investigator led EAP posters at AES as well and I think there’s both safety and efficacy coming from our program. There is a lot of interesting data which will help provide additional color on the product.

Andrew Berens

Great. One more for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Why do you prefer the derivation [ph] of the CBD from a plant rather than just manufacturing the compound in a lab?

Justin Gover

I think it’s the core competence of the company that we’ve been able – and pretty unique core competence actually that we’ve been able to produce this product using a plant source. And we now do that at scale. It’s actually relative surprisingly perhaps given the nature of your question and a quite efficient process at long-term cost of goods for this very standard pharmaceutical margin, but essentially even better than a synthetic would be. So it’s more a question of why change something that we already believe works and works well. Perhaps an unscientific answer but I think there is an element to the interest in this product that comes from the fact that it’s a naturally occurring compound and we produce the product in this way, and I think there’s some at least element of the profile of the product which we like about that and feel it’s important to retain.

Andrew Berens

Okay. I think we’ve run out of time. I want to thank the GW team for joining us and sharing insights about the company.

Justin Gover

Thank you.

Julian Gangolli

Thanks, Andy.

