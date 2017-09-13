IEA Revises Higher Global Oil Demand

Welcome to the "sadly always true" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Surprise, IEA once again revised higher global oil demand growth to 1.6 million b/d. The sad reality is that IEA has always underestimated global oil demand, and this rings true year after year.

In an energy week interview we did on June 14th, we said:

Oil demand growth estimated at 1.3 million b/d. No one is going to make the assumption that oil demand growth will be greater than 1.3 million b/d. Reason? That’s not what the consensus does to estimates. Historically, this is how much IEA has underestimated year-over-year demand growth: Source: IEA, WSJ, and Goehring & Rozencwajg IEA has been a poor forecaster of oil demand growth. In fact, since 2014, IEA has underestimated oil demand growth by an average of 975k b/d. Last year, IEA fared better as it only underestimated demand growth by 600k b/d, but the delta in its demand growth from the start of the year cannot be ignored. Delta – 500k b/d.

At the time of our writing, consensus and IEA pegged 2017 demand growth at 1.3 million b/d. With hindsight, this figure looks comical. Coming into 2017, we noted that demand growth was likely going to reach 1.7 to 1.8 million b/d. The consistent revision to global oil demand growth shows the complacency and lack of willingness to be right for the IEA.

Can you imagine being a sell-side analyst forecasting higher oil demand growth? IEA says it's 1.3 million b/d, and if the analyst wrote 1.7 million b/d and turned out to be wrong, what would happen?

In the research business, most people would rather be wrong with the consensus than stick to the fundamentals. We did make a call of $70 oil by Q3, and this call in hindsight is looking just as bad if not worse than the consensus' lower oil demand call. But our reasoning from the beginning of 2017 still stands today.

According to IEA, demand growth increased 2.3 million b/d in Q2 2017.

Two, US shale production growth is being revised lower as we speak, but the pace of the revision continues to be slower than we forecasted. See our tweet below:

The revisions will continue, so readers should expect October's OMR to note "slower" non-OPEC supplies again for 2017 and 2018.

The Focus is on refinery outage, but not for long...

The IEA's latest OMR focused mostly on the impact of short-term disruptions see in US refineries along the gulf coast due to Harvey. While it is important for the market to understand the implications resulting from the storm, the more important variables to watch is how the fundamentals balance develop in the coming months.

First, Brent/WTI spread remains too far apart.

Today's closing spread puts the two at $5.58/bbl. This continues to foreshadow US crude exports to reach 1.2 to 1.3 million b/d in the coming weeks.

Last week, US crude exports rebounded from 153k b/d to 774k b/d, and we expect more to come.

The market already has started to anticipate higher US crude exports via a weakness in Atlantic basin physical spreads. As US crude exports ramp up, we expect WTI to converge closer to Brent at about ~$2/bbl, which would put WTI solidly at $53/bbl in a few weeks.

In addition, physical spreads for Brent point to prices in the high $50s, which translating that back to WTI puts prices closer to $55 to $57/bbl.

As we noted before, the physical market usually leads the financial market, and with Brent well supported, it's only a matter of time before WTI follows along.

Second, global storage continues to counter-seasonally decline. IEA, EIA, and OPEC noted that OECD storage is currently ~190 million bbls above the five-year average. While the five-year average figure is on the rise, OECD storage should continue to decline with accelerated declines in the next few months.

This will be a harbinger on sentiment.

Lastly, we think the final straw to flip the sentiment will come from EIA noting "noticeable slowdown" in Eagle Ford. Hurricane Harvey delayed this realization by a few months, but our analysis continues to point to Eagle Ford dragging on Texas production. The EIA 914 report at the end of this month will be a clear illustration of this, and the market will flip.

Non-consensus comes from conviction...

We are reiterating our call for $60-plus WTI by year-end. A combination of tight physical market, lower OECD storage, and slower than expected US shale production will propel the market to rethink the "lower for longer" shale band theory and allow shale producers to test production growth at $60/bbl.

We think the market is currently encapsulated by the recent range-bound price move, and anchoring, recency and consensus hugging biases continue to force even the rational analyst to stick with the conventional wisdom.

