Lennox International (LII) Presents at Morgan Stanley Laguna Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

September 13, 2017, 11:45 AM ET

Executives

Todd Bluedorn - Chairman & CEO

Analysts

Nigel Coe - Morgan Stanley

Nigel Coe

Okay. So, we'll get started again with Lennox International. We're very pleased to have on stage with us Chairman and CEO, Todd Bluedorn. Todd you've been the CEO for 10 years now, is that correct? I think maybe one of the longest tenure as the CEO in the sector.

Todd Bluedorn

I think that's -- you pulled me right in across here. So, I am mentioning that.

Nigel Coe

I'd probably test you there, but congratulations on your tenure there. So maybe just kick off with a quick and then we'll go from there.

Todd Bluedorn

Yeah thanks. Good to see everybody. When we ended second quarter, we were having the second quarter earnings call, we were a couple weeks into Q3 and we mentioned on the call that the quarter was off to a nice start and it was and that the markets looked strong and they did, but the weather surely turned on us in the third quarter.

So, as we got further into the July, the weather cooled and overall for the month of July, weather was -- degree cooling days were down about 6% from last year. And then August was materially cooler than last year. So about 20%, 25%-degree cooling day difference this year versus last year, including a lot of wet weather and cool weather and some swing markets in the Northeast the Midwest.

And then I know there's been lots of -- there's been things written and speculated about how the hurricanes will affect our business. I think midterm being 2018 I think it can be -- create some demand as equipment has been destroyed and have to be repaired or replaced, but it's clearly a negative impact on Q3. So, all that together some negative news from the weather impacts in Q3 that will affect our results.

Nigel Coe

And you mentioned cooling days down 6% in July, 25% oblique in August. How does that so to be called it's your because. So, if they're down 75%, what will that mean to your business?

Todd Bluedorn

It's not an exact correlation just given the fact that it's a multivariable equation. So, it's hard to account for any variable and different things happen in different parts of the year. So, if we have a delay in cooling early in the year, that's worth more than it is at the end of the year because it delays the season and so to stance it.

But what happens at the end of the year, so what happens in August when it cools off and September obviously because of the -- in part because of the storms first week of September 40 degree -- or 40% down degree cooling days is what happens at the end of the year when you have it is sort of the demand for cooling just stops because you get to a point where August the dealers aren’t carrying inventory for cooling or just waiting for demand calls.

And if the demand call stop then could buy an equipment and then you get to a point where in many parts of the country, people will just wait until the springtime. So, the demand doesn't go away. It gets deferred, but on a quarterly basis and gets pushed out one quarter and maybe even out one year into the next.

Nigel Coe

Maybe good time still, but the hurricane and maybe just talking about the impact to supply chain but still operations any impact there?

Todd Bluedorn

So far, it's been reasonably seamless for us. We don't have any manufacturing directly in the impacted area. We're manufacturing in Georgia and South Carolina. So, we had factories I think more of a preventative nature than anything shut down on Monday.

I saw -- read a report last night. I think we have 35 in the impacted area of Irma and all except two or three of them are open as of today. So, we had a couple closed still today and then in Houston we have no manufacturing and we have a distribution center in a handful of PartsPlus stores and those are all up and running.

From a supply chain logistics, we're good. We have equipment pre-positioned in each of those markets ready to go. I think the broader issue is those markets right now to state the obvious is customers got a lot of things on their minds right now and this is lower priority and at even our dealer partners have a lot of things on their mind and are working through things. But we're up and running and we're ready to support.

Nigel Coe

All right. Couldn’t agree more and then in terms of the Florida and Texas hot states, they're important in the spec markets. How do we think about the sale of exposure from both the new build and replacement demand in those two states?

Todd Bluedorn

It's from a market point of view, they're the two largest markets for cooling in the country in North America. So, there are two largest markets, two most important markets. Now to state the obvious, Houston, although they may think differently it's only part of that -- part of Texas, so it's sort of more narrowing the impact.

But obviously Irma impacted all Florida at different degrees and even up in Georgia and South Carolina.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And again, obviously when it says the human impacts of this things, but any early work in terms of number of units of replacement that could be added to the market.

Todd Bluedorn

Brett, some of the sell side note, I'll be honest with you, we haven’t tried to calculate, maybe in December we'll sort of get some points if you want it, but again it's a multivariable equation. I think part of the issue will be as you calculate it will be how much repair takes place versus how much replacement takes place because a lot of people obviously don't have flood insurance in many parts of -- more damage took place or already even hurricane insurance.

And then it's just going to be the time that it comes back into the market. So probably in December we'll give a broader point of view, but I just view it as begin ignoring the human suffering as I think it will create some additional demand in 2018, 2019, but I think it's the period at the end of or an exclamation point at the end of the sentence of the demand that we've been talking about, which is the echo of the housing bubble I think that's going to dwarf any impact from this.

Nigel Coe

I wouldn't want to pay too much attention to that by the way.

Todd Bluedorn

Say it one more time.

Nigel Coe

I wouldn't want to pay too much attention to the fab notes. I think you maybe eluded to the fact that maybe a little of excess inventory entered in 3Q and obviously that's being investigated by the weather storms etcetera. How is pricing holding up in this environment given that we do have a little bit of a channel overhang?

Todd Bluedorn

I think it's holding up fine is the short answer. We all understand the pressure from commodities, better said I'll talk about myself. We understand the pressure from commodities as we go into 2018 and the last thing we want to do is be lowering prices as we exit 2017 season.

That combined with we're not selling let us and so the air conditioners we find as we move into next year if that's how long have to sit in our distribution inventory and my sense is our competitors and our distribution partners feel the same way that we're thinking more about what we need to do to raise price going into '18 to offset commodities. not about trying to move inventory that we know is going to move either way.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And you're very clear there to say we understand the precious commodity, it sound like your competitors do as well obviously pricing being very rational in the market for a long, long time now. Are there any signs of a rational pricing out there?

Todd Bluedorn

No. I always my line internally and externally is on the edge as the Empire, there's always skirmishes but we had as you well know Nigel, we hedge copper, we buy steel based on a quarter or we are pricing, on spot pricing with discounts we get from the mills.

It's order of magnitude 40% or so of the material that we put in our product. Our competitors are all very similar and so in terms of their hedging strategies, clearly in terms of the metal that's in their equipment and so we're all seeing the charts at the same time and larger companies may have an additional zero next to the numbers, but we're all as a percentage are seeing the same pressure.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Price of course is a big question mark and obviously we're defining big routes what the headwind is, in any way to sense what that is and I think $20 million of pressure on the commodities, how does that look next year?

Todd Bluedorn

This year it's going to be $20 million given our hedge position and given the current spot, given all the variables we're looking at. Order of magnitude maybe twice as much and again that's a plus and minus number and I reflect back to 2011, I think we from memory had $45 million of commodity headwind back in 2011 and we were off to offset almost all, but I think we got $42 million or $43 million price.

And so that's all we're going to be focused on as we go into 2018 to raise price as we go into the end of the year and the rest of our profit margin expansion story remains consistent with the addition of we're going to be more focused on SG&A productivity in 2018 we've been in the past.

We had the luxury over the last few years '17 aside, but certainly '14, '15 and '16, where we had commodity deflation at the same time we were getting price and we're able to take a lot of those benefit or portion of those benefits and make significant investments in SG&A, IT, R&D and almost in many ways pull forward some of our innovation roadmaps when we had the money to do it.

And we had always talked about SG&A growing as a fraction or portion of revenue growth. So, the half was our target and if you look at our SG&A spend over the last few years, we've grown it in line with revenue growth 5.5%, 6% a year.

And so, as we enter '18, we're going to be more focused on having SG&A which we're going to invest, but having SG&A grow at 2%, 2.5% or so rather than what it's grown over the last few years and we clearly can do that and not give up any competitive advantage that again it's more that we pull forward some investments rather than more forgoing investments.

Nigel Coe

Okay. That's very helpful. Before we move on to commercial, anything interesting to call out in residential from a mix perspective or there of speed, etcetera, etcetera?

Todd Bluedorn

No. Within add on and replacement, we continue to mix up. So, we continue to drive people from entry level product to mid-tier product and from mid-tier product to premium product and in the mid-tier, we've come out with new 16 seer and 18 seer product in the last 18 months that's helped and we continue to have the industry-leading premium product.

The mix impact that we have and weather impact I talked about in Q3 it's not any wide impact, but it's a mix impact because it has affected add-on and replacement more than it has residential new construction and as we've spoken about, we make less margin percentage there. So there will be a mix impact a well as a volume impact from some of the weather.

Nigel Coe

Good point. Obviously, your distribution is probably less expand, it's very much controlled, I think 100% is controlled in the brand. It's a question also the impact of Amazon and other disruptive, we don't think it's going to have an impact or a big impact on that model, but any thoughts you have there?

Todd Bluedorn

I think high level, I agree with you, but we get paid to be paranoid and worry about things and so we're spending a lot of time focused on and understanding and so the highest-level way that we think we can keep the disruption from happening as all the investments we're making on our own online e-commerce, but more broadly, the things we're doing to support our dealers.

So, with our Lennox pros it's the B2B support that we have that make the ability of an installer, dealer-installer coming out to your home for an applied product being able to do a much better than anybody else and that they know they need to know we aim to provide all those things, whether it's prognostics, diagnostics, training and we also know we they're unable to do it.

I can envision online whether it's Amazon or others being a lead generator. So, we do business through Costco and through Lowe's and through Home Depot where some of you may have seen when you go in there you see a kiosk of our equipment and the way that works is it's a lead generation that people trust those retail brands that then gets flowed to dealers that we jointly agree will support those stores that are our dealers and we sell the equipment to the dealer who then installs and we give a finder's fee if you will to the retailer who have led us to that lead.

You can imagine something similar with Amazon or other online or we quite frankly do it ourself online. But we're trying to make sure that we have the capability and the flexibility to go whichever way it takes us. All that being said, I'll end where you started and where I started.

I think the model is different in a sense that it's an applied product. Even I can live on the same block and have similar houses, but the solution I need will be different than the solution you need and it's very hard to sell online.

Nigel Coe

Right. One more for me, then we'll listen to the audience, but I think the thing about commercial to say, they broadly -- we've seen a slowdown like commercial volumes and so I think we've seen some evidence, but like commercial it will slow down. What's your perspective in that market and as it is slowing down, how do you offset that?

Todd Bluedorn

We continue to be find a backlog of business strong/solid. So, we came out in the second quarter said that. We continue to see that. I think new construction maybe has slowed down a little bit, but the replacement market which is two thirds of what we do still remains very strong, but on a national accounts and on non-national accounts and we had a bit of a soft quarter both on a revenue and margin in the second quarter in our commercial business.

And we said during the second half of the year, margins are going to recover and it will second half of the year maybe a bit more fourth quarter than the third quarter, but we're set up for a nice revenue growth in the third quarter.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So back from third quarter. And then BRF obviously you got a partnership with Midea. How is that tracking?

Todd Bluedorn

It continues to grow. We're early enough on the revenue scale -- on the revenue growth that it's almost an exponential curve. We're almost doubling every quarter from the prior year and we'll end the year $20 million or so of revenues. So, it still small piece of our business.

The markets growing a little slower than what we thought. When we launched it, we thought it would be 25% CAGR and we all told ourselves that's where it's going to be. I am not sure exactly where that number came from, but we all -- everyone in the industry said.

Something more like 15% over the last couple years, but we continue to grow. We've made the right investments and it's a light footprint since we don't know in the engineering or the factory and so it's variable cost on the sales and specifying.

And again, we like because it's getting us into customer segments that we hadn't played before, specifically with specifying engineers and design engineers and where we find where we're best and you've heard me say this before is where we can bundle with our industry-leading rooftops.

And so, you get all that specified and we can pull a whole job through it. So, after a year or a year and a half of little slow out of the gate, we're back on the growth plan that we had hoped for.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Great. Why don't we see if there are any questions from the audience? One here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Just not to hit on this point on the price cost too much, but as we're kind of looking at 2018, can you just maybe remind us of the composition of your purchase goods and like how which probably is your most exposed to or maybe most concerned about 2018?

Todd Bluedorn

Yeah, if you look at our cost of goods sold or order of magnitude, we're about 70% material costs. The balances are direct labor and factory overhead and fraying logistics, but the 70% that's material cost if you take that below that up to 100% about 60%, 65% of that are components that we buy from others; compressors, motors, installations different things.

And then the balance of 35%, 40% or so are raw, copper, steel and aluminum that we buy in order of magnitude of that level of importance and as I said earlier, and others have heard me say and we've done it consistently since I've been here is we hedge our copper and effectively hedge our aluminum.

So, at any point in time, 12 months out our order of magnitude 50% hedged and then on steel, we buy our cold rolled and we buy based on the prior quarter's CRU or market pricing with this cost we've negotiated with our mills.

And then once we gain control of the materials, it's usually another two or three months before it flows through the P&L because we have to make it have it flow through inventory and then flow through the P&L and so if you're modeling these things include that.

There's almost an additional quarter from the time we have it for receding the P&L. So, we think we're going to have $20 million or so headwind this year that's basically locked in given the math I just gave you that it is what it is and we'll see the additional pieces next year and said order of magnitude, that's about twice of what we saw this year.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Good. Anyone else? So, let's go back to -- first of all, before we move on to the margin which once anything still in that segment? We've seen a change in the retail side, but anything to talk about that?

Todd Bluedorn

No. I think it continues to be a business that we've had significant margin expansion over the last 18 months. We know we still have ways to go to bring it up to our overall average. We're focused on doing that.

It's also always important to point out that while our HVAC business is a relatively homogeneous, our refrigeration business is a multitude of businesses all underneath the umbrella that we call refrigeration, both in terms of the differences in geography and differences in where in the refrigeration value chain that they play.

Some we make very, very high margins above our average. In fact, some most profitable businesses in all LII are in our refrigeration segment and some we don't and the way we think about it is we're looking to improve the entire portfolio, but we're also portfolio managers in refrigeration and think about it as first we need to cover our cost to capital and we are in all our businesses.

But once we're covering our cost of capital, you still have to think about continuing to raise margins and if you reach a point where it starts to level off, then you think about what you do with it and we continue to examine what we should be doing with pieces of our refrigeration segment. But overall, we like businesses that we're in there and think it to be a very profitable segment for us although over time, we may think what the composition.

Nigel Coe

Okay. Interesting. Do you want to touch on some of the initiatives you've had at the margin line to improve margins? I think March was up 10 points in the first couple of years, quite a remarkable story and Mexican production ramped up and the engineering cost out actions have been two big drivers of that.

So, I am wondering how much more runway is there from those two buckets?

Todd Bluedorn

I think we continue to drive productivity there. I talked about the margin expansion of SG&A, productivity for our engineering led cost reduction or material cost reduction, that's the 60% of the material that we buy from others. We continue to drive out $35 million to $40 million a year of material costs that's net cost reduction that about 2% or 3% of our purchases and we think next year will look very similar and we think that's continues.

I show off -- I was at UTC for 15 years and material cost reduction never stopped and I assume Greg hasn’t stopped it yet. So, we continue to do it. It's harder and it's different, but the investments we've made in India and China in our engineering centers allow us to do that is we're able to use.

Competition analytics and material substitution, we're able to cutting changes quicker and take out some of the safety margin on how to design things and still hit the reliability targets. On factory productivity, our move -- our focus over the last four or five years has been to move our assembly facilities for residential to Mexico and about half of our volume is now done there.

And from the labor arbitrage play, we were getting -- over the last five years about $5 million to $10 million depending on the year EBIT savings from the move and what we said was given some the uncertainty around trade policy in the country that we're going to put that on hold for a while and focus more just on our U.S. footprint to try and drive productivity there through automation and traditional lean techniques.

And we're pretty confident over the next couple years certainly in 2018, we're get a similar savings $5 million to $10 million of EBITDA impact from factory productivity not from labor arbitrage, but from the automation and from lean techniques.

So that -- so I step back and think about margin expansion. It's still material cost reduction. It's still factory productivity. It's still mix up as we talked about and then the additional element this year to help give us some buffer along with -- along with price to offset commodities is SG&A productivity.

And so high level as we go into next year, we're still pretty confident and we'll guide in December that the 30% incrementals that we've talked about, will be positioned to capture in 2018.

Nigel Coe

Okay. That's great. And so, do we keep the Mexican proportion of where we are or do we start production back into the U.S.?

Todd Bluedorn

We've not drawn anything back. I even more constructive. Again, who knows where policy is going to go, but our best factory analytics is our City of Mexico factory that's quality, special liability, obviously best costs, best environmental practices, it's what you can do with the Greenfield factory in a location where there's sophisticated manufacturing town, which is what exists in but auto manufacturing, portion of Mexico.

So, it's a great factory and so we don't want to move anything out. I don't think we're done moving things there, but we just go to let trade policy itself out.

Nigel Coe

Got it. Does the peso move, we've always seen the peso move from the low 20s to 18 or wherever it is today? Does that have any material impact on the back half of the year?

Todd Bluedorn

No.

Nigel Coe

No. Not material. Okay. And then just touching quickly going back to the engineering cost outs, are we still in the mode of substituting copper for aluminum or are we talking here about low cost costing in some of the components?

Todd Bluedorn

I think it's across the Board things are doing. So, when you look at our residential product line only a small portion of it have we substituted aluminum for copper and the coils so that's still in front of us. We've done it in a large part of our commercial and refrigeration product line using software to control variable speed compressors and motors and being able to optimize the system around variable speed to get the cost down to mid-tier or even entry level, product is a major focus.

So, what we're doing and continuing to we've been in Asia for a long time now and about half of what we source on the components side are from Asia, but moving West within China and moving to Asian countries for sourcing. We continue to look where we can source components for lower cost.

Nigel Coe

Okay. And let me pinch up on the balance sheet, you've been in the front, loaded on your buy back this year, is there some upside to that $250 million peso for this year and where we stand on leverage and where do you want to take leverage longer term.

Todd Bluedorn

So, we think we talked about leverage being one and half to two and I always caveat it that we wanted to be closer to than one and half. So, I am still in the model, I would say two and again it's seasonal. So, two at the end of the year.

And then the share buyback we've guided the $250 million, we'll see as we go through the balance of the year where it makes sense but $250 is where we're thinking about and then if I had to build in the model for the out years, I think our strategy has been well communicated and we've consistently applied it, which is one best in the business, which is CapEx of $8200 million depending on the year.

We'll have dividend grow with earnings over time. We're not acquisitive if something came available that we could consolidate in the markets that were strong which is U.S. HVAC. We would do it, but there's nothing for sale and then what's left we'll give back on share buyback to make sure we don't de lever below the 1.5 to 2.

Nigel Coe

Okay. So, it sounds like refrigeration is an area where you might be moving net seller than the buyer and correct me if I am wrong but acquisitions have been a big part of the story to date. Do you think that changes going forward and specifically do you think that the residential market can consolidate from here?

Todd Bluedorn

So, to break up the question a little bit, I think you're right. We have to on refrigeration, we have to demonstrate we can get the margins up to mid-teens before we should invest much more capital there. In terms of acquisitions that we would want to do obviously North America HVAC that I talked about and to a less degree European HVAC we have a growing presence there and strength there.

And so, if we had an ability to do a deal there that made sense, we will do it, but again I don't want to mislead people. I don't think acquisitions have been a big part -- it's clearly haven’t been a big part of our story and going forward we have the luxury that we're playing in end markets that we think are going to grow, continue to grow that the residential market we think grows mid-single digits over the next three to five years of this echo of the housing bubble.

And maybe next year, the echo of Irma and the commercial refrigeration we think are GDP type businesses. So, we think we play in end markets that are growing really on top of that over the last five years and our HVAC businesses, we gained about a half a point of market share a year and we're high teens like in another three points of revenue growth.

And so, our model has been 5% 6% revenue growth over the last half decade with margin expansion and 30% drop through and we think that continues to play out and going forward and obviously if you have an organic model like that you see what happens to our return on invested capital. It's now close to 35% when it was 15, 20 points just four or five years ago and so you gets to see huge pop and can spin your capital very quickly.

Nigel Coe

Great. Any last questions. It's one here. Actually two.

Unidentified Analyst

I heard you speak last week and I think you mentioned potentially slowing the pace of PartsPlus growth in an attempt to gain more parts and service sales and drive more same-store sales that's a change of tone from where I had expected that to be.

Can you just talk about the strategic merits of that where you stand on part of supplies versus like a what's go and then whether or not there will be mix positives?

Todd Bluedorn

Yeah. Thanks for the question. I probably should have mentioned that, but I was foreshadow in 2018. We've been opening up 25 to 30 stores a year. And as we go -- and as we're going from 60 stores to 90 stores on our PartsPlus strategy the 30 stores are the big story.

But when you're going from 235 to 255, it's less about 25 incremental and more about 230 base and we think over the next year or two focusing on same-store sales growth and redirecting our fire there, we're still going to be opening more stores but to take the team's energy about growing same-store sales, we think is important.

So, order of magnitude, parts and supplies and now that we have this brick-and-mortar to sell equipment and so we want to have the factory margin plus the distribution margin, but once you have that brick-and-mortar, we're asking ourselves what else can we leverage it for now?

We already have the investments and you look at the distributor like Wasco, they do 30% or so of their revenue or parts of supplies or more like 15% 20% of our revenue in residential as parts and supplies and there's no reason we can't have the same type of mix.

And I don't want to do by lowering our denominator, by selling less equipment, but we want to sell more parts and supplies and the distributor margin on those are high and if you talked to Wasco they'll tell you their most profitable business is parts and supplies.

They don't have the factory margin like we do. So, we'd rather sell equipment and parts and supplies but it's still very nicely profitable especially given that we already have the brick-and-mortar in place. And so aspirationally it's driving to that target.

Unidentified Analyst

So, leveraging different footprint as opposed to expanding focus here, that's the message.

Todd Bluedorn

I think we do -- I think it's sort of a tilting and so I don't want to be too black-and-white. We're going to continue to expand because we talked about in December, we're only covering about a third of the total market and so we know we can continue to grow.

But it's driving same-store sales, we think is the biggest bang for the buck for the team for the next year or two.

Nigel Coe

I think there is one quick one here please.

Unidentified Analyst

Any comments on the echo or housing boom demand. I just trying to appreciate the '05, '07 very strong that we trended down. Just how we can see replacement like the average numbers you see from your equipment.

Todd Bluedorn

We're actually digging into the models to better understand that as an industry, we've always said 12 or so years and actually when I was a carrier 20 years ago and I said when I came to Lennox and it was like the 25% CAGR on VRF. I am not sure where the 12 years necessary came from.

We've actually been digging in. We went through a 10-year warranty a while ago and so we're able to now track all the detailed data on units and people replace them when they have catastrophic failures. So, we're able to look at the data and understand when compressors fail, when you have heat exchanger failures.

When it's enough of an issue that you have to replace the unit and we now think it's closer to 15 years rather than 12 and it depends, depends, depends but the weighted average just closer to 15 and it's obviously a bell-shaped curve depending on the product and the location. And so, do you think about that high-level math than you think about the timing of the housing bubble that plays out in line with what I said that we're still early innings on that echo and it's going to continue to play over the next three to five years.

Nigel Coe

Great. Thanks Todd.

Todd Bluedorn

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.