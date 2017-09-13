Exelixis's (EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey on Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 13, 2017 11:40 A.M. ET

Executives

Michael M. Morrissey - President and CEO

Analysts

Benjamin Adler - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Adler

Okay, I believe we're just about ready to get started. Welcome to day three of the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. Joining me on stage is Michael Morrisey, the CEO of Exelixis. My name is Ben Adler, I'm with the biotech research team here at Morgan Stanley. And before we begin I just have to read some disclosure language. Please note that all important disclosures including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or you can get a copy at the registration desk.

Now Mike, thank you so much for joining me. I'm pretty sure most of the people in the room are familiar with Exelixis. You guys have had quite last year to 18 months but maybe you can just give us a quick overview of the company, where you're sitting right now, and guidance for the future.

Michael M. Morrissey

Sure, well good morning everybody. Before I begin I'll remind you that I'll be making forward-looking statements today so please see our SEC filings for a description of the risks that we face in our business. Like you said we have had a pretty good run over the last couple of years or so. We are a commercial stage oncology biotech company. We have two products, over three brands, compounds that we discovered and either partially or fully developed in house. And seeing good activity across a wide variety of different tumor types clinically, early clinical data, single agent and in combination and success to date in terms of having pivotal trial data in renal cancer and majority thyroid cancer with cabozantinib and then in collaboration with Genentech and Roche in cobimetinib our MEK inhibitor in combination with ZELBORAF.

So, a lot going on where we keep our stride in terms of the initial launch with CABOMETYX cabozantinib as tablets in RCC which we did in April of last year and it has gotten off to a good start there in a very competitive, very dynamic space. Big news at ESMO this weekend and I'm sure we'll talk about in terms of both the CABOSUN data as well as some data from BMS and the CheckMate 214 study. So, great team, great compounds and others we will mention going forward.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Benjamin Adler

Perfect. We will talk about ESMO, maybe we will just start a little bit about just how it's going commercially for CABOMETYX. As you said you launched it only last year. And it was launched sort of at a time where there was a lot of neutrality that is an improvement of renal cells or had been static for a little bit and all of a sudden you had I think three in quick succession, [indiscernible]. Can you just give us a quick overview of where the RCC treatment paradigm sits right now and how you see CABO sitting in that paradigm?

Michael M. Morrissey

It's a great question and it's one that is very dynamic even with what we saw this weekend on the cusp of evolving even further. So prior to 20 -- the middle of 2015 standard of care was basically it has been in place for five to ten years with VEGF therapies frontline. Either it is cobimetinib or cabozantinib two types of world trends kind of leading the way. First line patients have upon progression would then have the availability of Afinitor from Novartis everolimus mTOR inhibitor or say Axitinib a second generation VEGF inhibitor.

And the total in the 2014-2015 timeframe, the total global revenue for the second line was in the $1.1 billion $1.2 billion range mainly led by everolimus and by Axitinib. And what's happened since then and continues to evolve rapidly even over this weekend is new agents are coming online now with better data, better PFS data, survival data for both Opdivo and CABOMETYX in the second line setting and then some of the recent data there as well.

So, we're seeing a rapid frame shift in terms of kind of legacy older first generation compounds now moving into second generation compounds with better data and capturing a pretty significant share of the markets. And that in the second line setting we will have to see what happens first line but certainly more compounds, better data, etc that can certainly help patients and help define standard of care going forward.

Benjamin Adler

Great, so talking about I guess your market share in the second line and it's really second line in later indication -- so you recorded in 2Q 2017 about 81 million. And I think that was about 30% higher than 1Q, that’s a pretty nice growth -- so maybe you can just tell us what are the key drivers that you see leading to this launch so far, is it prescriber share issue and what do you feel like you have to do to keep the growth coming, I mean I don’t want to hold you to 30% quarter-over-quarter but certainly I think people would like to keep seeing it moving?

Michael M. Morrissey

Yeah, I get it, it's a competitive dynamic mature markets. You know it helps in any situation to have great data and great people, great team and we have both here with the CABOMETYX launch. The pivotal trial that we ran that read out in the middle of 2015 was called meteor [ph], that trial led to top line data was doubling the PFS compared to everolimus, again standard of care second line.

Survival benefit as well has a ratio of 0.66. Strong response rate, our DCR, our Disease Control Rates is in the low 90's. So we have a very strong data set which arguably resonates well with prescribing physicians. That coupled with then the idea that we needed good drugs don't sell themselves and there's a lot of debate about how we how we size up, how we compete with the likes of Bristol Myers and Pfizer and Novartis and Bio. People have been in this space for a long time, big pharmas with a lot of deep benches in terms of their commercial organizations, their sales force entrenched in that community.

So we I think the appropriate rightsizing of our commercial organization in a relatively short timeframe, great sales team, marketing team is just fantastic. Market access was very important and we've built that up as well to be able to handle all the payer issues that obviously come up in these kinds of situations. And then our com ops which is kind of the data aggregator which I spend most of my time with in terms of what's happening on a hour-to-hour day-by-day basis. It really was important for us to pull that together and go.

And with the way that way that worked out we had a very short timeframe between getting that top line data having survival past significance and then launching to be able to make all that work. So again great label, great team, and together we're competing on a daily basis with what we think is a very important new modality and new treatment options for patients in the second line space.

Just like you said, it's correct. We certainly had a very strong first couple of quarters and growing pretty rapidly. I think that is largely attributable to our ability to cover the KOL, academic docs fairly effectively early in the launch and then move rapidly into the community. RCC is somewhat unique. It's been around in that kind of dynamic marketplace has been there for at least a decade now. So there's a lot of prescribers who are lower volume in the community. And by our estimate it is between 8000 to 10000 overall prescribers. The vast majority are the low volume three to five scripts per year.

So educating them, getting the word out really is incumbent upon both the label and the team, personal promotion to make all that work. But we're seeing good prescriber growth, 30% growth in Q2. We're doing a lot through our distribution network as well, two hospitals self prescribing or self filling clinics and that's gone well as well. So we're happy with the performance over the year. We're not satisfied. We think we have a lot more room to maneuver and a lot more room to grow and not only in the second line study but potentially adding new indications. Potentially first line is renal, liver if that works doing other trials as well that we think we can really convert cabozantinib and CABOMETYX into a franchise to itself potentially, right so.

Benjamin Adler

Okay, great. So let me just pick up on the one thing you mentioned, you talked a little bit about differences in dynamics maybe in prescribing trends KOLs and community based ops, do you see -- is there any importance to targeting one set of docs over the other, do you think that CABOMETYX has an advantage in one sort of docs over the other?

Michael M. Morrissey

Well, I think any new therapy that is coming on line relative to new data is going to have really good doctors on the academic side because they've been the ones who we work with to run the trials. So, and we saw that when we talked about this publicly in the timeframe that enrollment in midyear was completed but the trial hadn't got out because we had COMETRIQ already which is the capsule form of cabozantinib online. We saw a pretty good uptick in off label use with that brand predominantly from the academic sites who had basically fulfilled their slots in the trial and hence we're seeing arguably I think promising activity and wanted to continue helping their patients who couldn't get on the trial.

So those are the early adopters. They are at the cutting edge of what's happening critically. Clinically they will move rapidly when they feel like they can help the patients. And then the question is how do you then address the much broader population of lower volume prescribers. And that's just a brute force. Get the word out, educate, especially in this situation where there's a decade of experience in some of these older agents and the activation barrier to move to a newer therapy even with better data can be high. So it is a constant issue around educating, informing, making that effort really benefit patients and everybody else who are stakeholders in this whole effort.

Benjamin Adler

Okay, great so maybe just one more quick commercial question, the 900 pound kind of the gorilla in the room is Opdiva obviously. Maybe you can just talk a little about how you and your sales force go out in detail against Opdivo, is there a kind of patient that you would say you really got to try the TKI first on or is it more just like the drugs out there you need to try, you need to experience it, how do you approach this?

Michael M. Morrissey

Well you know you really can't compliantly market against somebody and we don't do that so I think the strength of CABOMETYX and the strength of our data in the label is all we need to be able to frame the opportunity. Again double PFS, improved survival. I would say it is fairly typical adverse events. Again TKI -- our targeting TKI have been around for a decade so most docs know how to use them, how to dose reduce, dose hold and you get kind of work patients through whatever they're seeing.

So it's -- this whole dynamic within biotech and pharma there's an element of competition and there's an element of collaboration. And my own personal view is BMS is a great example of where you actually owned, had rights to cabozantinib for a while, we got it back in 2010 and we've been working together in different discovery and development programs for literally a decade. It's less for me about competition especially with -- it's more about how can we collaborate, how can we combine and conquer relative to having better data which can benefit patients and all the different stakeholders in this area. So -- and that really comes back to a collaboration that was signed midyear this year, talked about where we're doing the first line trial combining Cabo with Nivo in one arm or CaboNivo and other in the first line RCC setting.

We have Phase II trials that are enrolling looking at the same combinations in first line liver cancer. We're talking about bladder cancer potentially other indications so. So it was certainly competing for patients but from our point of view if the sequence second and third line is Nivo or Cabo or CaboNivo a lot of the patient needs benefits and we do well by them and by the prescribers and make sure that it's all going as well as it can relative to the patient experience and how that's working so much the better. So, now the first line cutting is again getting more complicated now with the CheckMate 214 data and the CABOSUN data that we had the independent review on over the weekend.

But again I think the same thing holds is that I think as those evolve in a regulatory fashion there's ample room and there's ample need for as many good therapies as possible to help these patients. And I look forward, there are very few cures here, there a lot of hype about we're going to cure cancer and that's a great aspirational goal. The vast majority of patients aren't that lucky and need as many good therapies as they can possibly get.

Benjamin Adler

Right, okay perfect. So maybe that's a good time to transition to this past weekend as -- Madrid. You guys were there, you had updates from your frontline trial CABOSUN which was a Phase II trial. Maybe just walk us through what the trial design was and your key findings and what you updated over the weekend?

Michael M. Morrissey

Yeah, for sure. It's exciting times for us. Again historically speaking we again focused our efforts on running midyear which was the company sponsored Phase III pivotal trial. And second and later line RCC. While that was kind of enrolling and going the PI for that trial 2020 [ph] to the Alliance Cooperative group proposed and we've been supportive. The idea of running a relatively small randomized Phase II trial asking the question around the framework of if cabozantinib has been built to address the VEGF pathway and other pathways that are involved in driving resistance to VEGF inhibitors. If that actually -- if that hypothesis is correct then that should and then in the first line setting the labor systems extend PFS for example and provide additional benefit to those patients by blocking resistance before it forms. So a very simple question, that trial was enrolled and ran and as we announced last year, read all positive and first time showing against sunitinib which doesn't hit the MET natural but is kind of against standard of care frontline therapy actually improved PFS. As determined by investigator PFS investigator read PFS.

So that was about a year ago. We had a paper in JCO. Lots of interest, lots of enthusiasm for that, lots of surprise based upon the fact that nothing has beaten sunitinib head to head in the past. Until this weekend with the CheckMate 214 data. So that was great. In terms of the interest we had in filing on that data, one of the clear requisites was to actually redo the analysis as determined by doing the independent review of the scans. And that was, I can tell you a monumental effort because the trial was never designed within our trial. So within our data when our scans number one, it was never really designed to be label enabling so all the contracts and IRB's and those kinds of things were done in a way that basically didn't involve scan collection. So the team back at Exelixis had to basically go through and take care of all the contractual issues and then just effort to get all the scans in place and go to the IRB process and everything else to be able to get actually done.

So that all culminated in the data over the weekend. As we announced previously on the top line data that the IRC was successful the data actually improved. The hazard ratio went from 0.66 per investigated to 0.48 by IRC and mediums were more or less the same about a three plus month difference between the Cabo arm and the Suitnet arm. But overall I was certainly very pleased with that and I think it really underscores what Cabo can do in this poor to intermediate population by IMDC criteria. One that really needs in therapies. So that was a big news for us in terms of CABOSUN.

We also had an update on the Phase 1 effort looking at the combination of CaboNivo and the triplet CaboNivo epic in where GU tumors and again the data again looks good in terms of tolerability and safety. We had late line population. I think 65% of the patients were -- this was a third line drug or combination in their pivotal history later, so pretty advance population. We had a 33% response rate, bladder was about 38% to 40%. So looks promising there. Really kind of reinforces the interest in combining those different agents in different GU tumors.

Benjamin Adler

Great, I don't ask you to talk too much about Bristol's data but maybe just from your perspective how did the CheckMate 214 data that also came out this week, how does that change maybe you are thinking about the upcoming regulatory process about how you might enter the market in first line, I mean they obviously -- I think they should an OS advantage at this point where as you guys are so still not mature with that data. How is that shaping your thinking here?

Michael M. Morrissey

Well, it really hasn't changed our thoughts. I mean we. It really hasn’t done -- hasn’t really changed our thoughts. I mean if we filed the S&DA on the first line published some data middle of August. We don't see that the 214 data changing our overall approach. Certainly it is interesting data. You know they had to have survival in their primary endpoint which is a poor intermediate risk population again by the INDC criteria. We also saw survival in the attempt to pre population so it's a clear win. I thought that the data looked good. I think the discussions after meeting in the presidential symposium asked a lot of good questions as any dataset that's just kind of coming out. There's certainly lots of questions about different subgroups and different end points and those kinds of things. But yeah, it looks interesting.

I think from our point of view with the high level of competition in the first line setting with emerging combinations of their IO-IO or TKI-IO. I think there's counting that one is however with six other trials ongoing right now including the 9ER that we're going with the BMS. Our assumption was always that something was going to work. [Indiscernible] has been the standard of care for about a decade but some of the activities of these combining or five door mechanisms looks and should look better, right. So I think we assumed always there was going to be kind of incremental improvements in standard of care. And that didn't stop us from I think wanting to file and certainly seeking approval.

I think our view is that the stronger we can make the CABOMETYX label, the better we can compete. Certainly first line and second line but if the first line standard of care changes then our goal would be to be the kind of the preferred second line agent. Because there's no way to date and kind of hard to believe whatever happened there's no data supporting the idea that a second IO or second PD1 targeting molecule can salvage a patient who's already gotten PD1 and progressed. Activate T cells, activated tumors become resistant you need a -- approach to help those patients.

So our view is again just like with post media we weren't competing only for second line but to try to get every patient possible to have a positive experience with Cabo during their journey and now with the ability to move first line if that is successful we can we can expand that. So we're excited about the data, we're confident in our team. We think we've got a good overall approach and are going to move forward as we can.

Benjamin Adler

That makes sense. I wanted to ask you just a quick question about CheckMate 9ER because I do want to save some time for celestial. Obviously very important coming downstream, so you are co-funding this trial with Bristol and your partner on CABOMETYX Ipsen. Can you just give us a quick overview on the design and then maybe just give us a comment on -- you now both you and Bristol have seen successful Phase II trials where you've beaten Sutent. And Sutent is clearly still the standard of care but how do you think about actually enrolling this trial at with your KOLs are they going to be more reluctant to pay patients on this trial or are they just going to start using drug wars or look for another approach?

Michael M. Morrissey

Yeah, well I think the second question is the important one. It's a thousand patients plus three on trial looking at the combination of either CaboNivo epi in one arm versus CaboNivo in the second arm for Sunitinib. You know all the other trials as was CheckMate 214 we're looking at as Sunitinib as the controller. So personally I think there's value in keeping that kind of consistency because you control one variable. And as you go forward it makes the always difficult comparison as everyone does either formally or informally much better if you've got the same comparative number one.

Number two we always enroll globally and while standard of care usually does change faster in the U.S. the vast majority of patients enrolled in trials are usually ex U.S. anyway and we all know that standard of care changes much more slowly there because both from a regulatory point of view and from a PNR point of view just takes longer. So the trial is up and running. We're activating sites, we're enrolling patients. So it's a full go because I think that makes sense relative to the overall gestalt behind what we're trying to accomplish here.

Benjamin Adler

Okay, great, thanks. Okay, so let's before we run out of time let's talk about celestial. This is a Phase III trial of cabozantinib and HCC. Maybe give us the design, the setting, I mean everyone in the room knows that HCC has been a very challenging indication. Although there have been a few recent trial successes so just how are you approaching this now?

Michael M. Morrissey

Yes, so celestial is the final trial of the first wave in terms of prostate, renal, and then liver that we initiated back in the 20136, 2014 timeframe. It's now fully enrolled, 760 or so patients, 760 was the goal. Randomized two to one cabozantinib versus best supportive care placebo essentially. Overall survival is the primary endpoint. The trial was powered at 90% to show hazard ratio of 0.76. And we've guided that we expect to have the second interim at 75% of the events available later this year, second half of 2017.

You are right, liver has been, liver cancer has been a very, very tough indication to show success and in fact to date if you look at survival superiority only two compounds have done that sorafenib in the first line and then regorafenib which is sorafenib essentially the same backbone with an extra flooring. Adam in the second line in a relatively neural population. So it's been -- it's a tough disease. These patients come in a very sick state with lots of co-morbidities and it's a population that really needs new therapy. So there have been many failures and while the you'd like to think that the cross talk from both a biological perspective and from a pharmacological perspective between RCC and HCC is pretty strong. The reality is that hasn't been the case in terms of actual success in RCC predicting success in HCC.

So it's a blinded double blinded randomized global pivotal trial. Certainly very curious to see how that works out. We've got I think pretty promising Phase II data but the caveats of it being single arm with about 40 patients. So relatively small but we saw a good response rate, the PFS good overall survival with all the caveat. So time will tell but we're very interested in that and that tumor type and the indication and I think that's reflected by some of the work we're doing with BMS in terms of combining CaboNivo and CaboNivo Epi. Just I think add some of these more fundamental questions around can you use our target MOAs to really improve efficacy in a population of patients which is enormous globally certainly and fairly large in the U.S. but really has limited options in terms of treatment.

Benjamin Adler

Great and so you're referencing at least part of CheckMate 40 that [Indiscernible] trial, do you guys have any visibility about when we might see data for the Cabo containing arms?

Michael M. Morrissey

It's just starting. I can tell you that it's rolling at a pretty good clip. Both arms are open and it's -- I think it's 30 patients per arm. So it's a relatively finite timeline but I wouldn't want to give any guidance in terms of when. I think from our point of view the sooner we see data the better and certainly if there's any hint of strong activity either additive or synergistic that would be a pretty strong signal to go forward in that combination.

Benjamin Adler

Okay, great. So just in our closing few minutes one of the comments that you guys have been making recently is that you're restarting the discovery programs at Exelixis and I just wanted to maybe get your perspective on how you're approaching this. Is it sort of a broad based just looking for potential valuable compounds or are there certain areas which you think that you might already have something to go in there or intriguing to you, how do you view that?

Michael M. Morrissey

Yeah, so again for those of you that know us we have a rich history in drug discovery and early development. As with most companies that have commercial ambitions it's hard to do everything with you know with limited funding, with being able to access the capital markets without having a product revenues kind of drive that bus, right. So we made the decision in 2010 to focus on getting Cabo over the goal line having that be the driver for the generation of free cash in a non-dilutive sense and then reinvest in that over time. And after six years seven years later we're kind of there not in a totally straight path but we certainly got there right.

So yeah, so the goal was to reinvest in early discovery both in terms of the internal efforts as well as doing DD. We will do it differently because times have changed from the standpoint of what we were trying to do back in 2005 versus 2017. It would be probably a more focused effort, a smaller effort. Still in oncology or HEMOC [ph] in general but it's one that we think we can do well because we have that in our legacy, we have the same people that were involved today with the company doing other tasks and are really refocusing on Discovery. But it's one that we think we need to do properly relative to our balance sheet, our P&L. Everything we do now has to be P&L friendly.

So days of this prolific spending for us are done. We have the I think the management discipline and the focus to make sure that we can grow our expense line kind of in parallel or balance with growing revenues and using free cash to reinvest in a way that we think makes sense in a very conservative, focused manner. So it's great to be here but we're going to do this in a fashion that really allows us to make small incremental steps in terms of building a pipeline from either internal assets or ones that we can gain to external DD.

Benjamin Adler

Okay, great so we have one minute left so maybe I'll just put you on the spot and just ask there's a lot of early stage trials of Cabo, you still have some with Cobi obviously. What are you guys most excited about two or three years, what are we going to talking about beyond what we've been talking about today?

Michael M. Morrissey

Yeah, well it's all about good data right. So I guess I'll highlight and talk about Cabo a lot today. I'll just spend the last 45 seconds on Cobi which is cobimetinib, our MEK inhibitor. So the key trial there is the IMblaze370, Cortezo it's the pivotal trial in microsatellite stable positive colorectal cancer which is 95% of the population in that subgroup. Cobi their early data from phase one and some of their preclinical work highlights the fact that you can see good crosstalk between the map kinase pathway inhibition and in this case PDL1 modulation in a way that allows you to hypothesize based upon early data that you can convert a cold tumor like MSS, CRC hot or maybe a hot tumor like melanoma even hotter.

So that's key for that for that compound. Certainly the first trial in CRC if that were to work and again it's a blinded randomized trial we’ll have to wait and see but if that's positive then the implications there for a large unserved population in terms of third line CRC and then a much broader question around how you can mix and match that to be able to attack other cold and hot tumors is huge. So let's come back in a couple years and see how that worked and talk about what's happening from there.

Benjamin Adler

Sounds like a plan. Thank you so much and thank you all.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.