This New High Is An Optical Illusion

Optimism is overdone, but there is no reason to panic either.

As a quantitative analyst, I am agnostic most of the time and refrain from expressing opinions, in case I have some. However, some people commenting on this new "market high" show a lack of global vision that I would like to correct here for my followers. It seems many investors have not noticed the money they have lost in US assets with the dollar going down.

The dollar index measures the strength of the US currency vs. a basket of foreign currencies. It peaked right on the first trading day of the year and is down about 11% when I write this (9/13/2017).

Dollar Index daily chart by finviz

The dollar index is tracked by an ETF: the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP).

To see the variations of the US stock market seen from abroad, I have multiplied the daily closing prices of UUP and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), then plotted the data series on a chart:

SPY seen from outside the US (adjusted for the dollar index)

SPY prices are adjusted to include dividends. SPY seen from abroad peaked exactly on 3/1/2017 and it is down -5.4%. Even the 3 strongest months for the US market measured in dollar since then (April, May and July) have been in loss for global investors.

If current optimism is widely overdone, I see no reason to panic either. The market was overpriced by about 29% last week according to my metrics. It is a lot, but we cannot call that a bubble. We are now in the most volatile month of the year from a seasonal point of view, which adds a bit of risk.

However, I am following for my subscribers of Quantitative Risk & Value 10 indicators to get a systemic vision of the risk, and very few are bearish now. It covers metrics on technicals, fundamentals, economy and sentiment. If you are interested in the concept of systemic risk and what you can do with it, click here to claim your free trial. This is a Seeking Alpha premium service.

I am not a RIA, so I have no advice to give, but I want to tell you what I have done and will do for myself about the weakening dollar.

First of all, I do not change anything in my quantitative dynamic strategies. I trade my stock and ETF models as usual. It just takes 5 minutes once a week to manage them.

I always keep my cash in 3 currencies: Euro, US Dollar and Swiss Francs. Since the US election in November, I have moderately and progressively increased the Euro part. My average buy price for the added euros is about $1.13 vs. a current rate of $1.19.

In the last months, I have added new positions in my more static, discretionary ETF portfolio. All are in assets outside the US: Sweden (EWD), New Zealand (ENZL), foreign real estate (VNQI). Besides offering a diversification in regions and underlying currencies, ENZL and VNQI also pay above-average dividends. If the systemic risk is stable, I may open two additional positions in October, in a quant ETF on European stocks (FEP) and a low-volatility global ETF (EFAV). Both show interesting logics, and a breakout in monthly charts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWD,ENZL,VNQI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.