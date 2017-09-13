Buyers Can Wait On Autobytel

Autobytel Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTL) is in a shrink-to-grow growth model within an industry that is experiencing booming growth in digital media and cloud computing. In its latest Q2 earnings, the company cited 52% ad revenue growth, despite flat revenue growth overall. ABTL mainly operates a website that features internet sales for cars. Earnings guidance for FY’17 is $0.78—0.82 per share, the most recent Q2 results showed $0.19 EPS. ABTL just recently announced a $3 million share repurchase. The demand for digital publishing and IT services is mostly absorbed by the following industries:

Wholesale Trade

Industries

Finance and Insurance

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Public Administration

According to CSI Market online, the benchmark P/E for the industry is 37.59x, and a price-to-sales ratio of 8.12x. That’s well above the market average, which reflects good performance and leadership in the industry.

Industry

Investments in software and hardware have been climbing recently and should remain stable, while profits going into 2022 aren’t expected to be anything remarkable.

All in all, the software services industry and digital media should remain overweight, compared to the market, overall.

Markets

The September issue of ValueLine research cites some countervailing points for a meddling U.S. economy that may have already seen its best days in this bull cycle.

Not to say that the economy should turn to the recession, but the major call for the economic forecast is an anticipated slowing in growth.

Here’s a chart graphing the growth in investment going into computers and software, and on the right, corporate profits growth estimated until FY’22.

Figure 2 Source: IBIS World

ValueLine cites some major tax overhauls fiscally that should undoubtedly improve the bottom line for private wealth, in turn supporting investment expenditures for gross domestic product. What is most obvious is ailing government debt that could kick start a sovereign national debt crisis.

All things considered, signals point to slowing growth. However, with a stable, real economy there’s still room to step up without reaching a hot ceiling and price pressures.

Monetary policy shouldn’t spark too much hope or interest with an un-winding QE regime. However, the latest, cited by ValueLine, sees a good reason to downgrade any kind of upsets for the U.S., “Positivity stemmed from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's ‘hopeful’ comments that tax reform would be implemented by the end of the year.”

Technical Prices

Based on technicals, ABTL is trading nearer its 52-week low, at $8 per share. Over the past 10 years, the stock price has reached as low as $1.10 in 2009 and as high as $25 per share in 2015. This is another reason investors should be waiting to buy ABTL, and not necessarily sell.

High & Low 52-Week High 18.32 1-Month High 8.58 LAST PRICE = 7.89 1-Month Low 7.22 52-Week Low 6.63

Table 1 Go to: barchart.com

Pivot Points Second Resistance 8.08 First Resistance 7.95 LAST PRICE = 7.89 First Support 7.70 Second Support 7.57

Year High Low 2017* 14.79 6.63 2016 22.56 10.72 2015 25.00 8.80 2014 18.82 7.90 2013 15.98 3.85 2012 5.30 3.37 2011 7.85 3.35 2010 7.10 3.55 2009 5.75 1.10 2008 16.50 1.55 2007 23.20 10.50

Seasonal Patterns

You’ll notice in the 10-year seasonal chart that on average, ABTL will bottom in August, like most other stocks, and rise until it tops out in February. However, based on the averages, this isn’t a dramatic upswing in prices. Investors should be leaning toward a tentative buy based on these statistics.

Figure 1 10-Year Seasonal Chart compiled from Yahoo Finance prices