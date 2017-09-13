Sun Life Financial's (SLF) Presents at Scotiabank Financials Summit 2017 Conference (Transcript)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Scotiabank Financials Summit 2017

September 7, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Dean Connor – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Sumit Malhotra – Scotia Capital

Sumit Malhotra

Want to welcome our next guest to the stage this morning. Very pleased to be joined by Mr. Dean Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Financial. Dean has been with Sun Life since 2006 and assumed the CEO role in December of 2011. Morning, sir.

Dean Connor

Sumit.

Sumit Malhotra

Good to see you.

Dean Connor

Good to see you.

Sumit Malhotra

Always appreciate you taking the time, so thank you for being here again. I want to start by turning the floor over to you and letting you talk to your shareholders and potential shareholders in the audience today. As if I were an investor in Sun Life, what should I take comfort in, in terms of the management team’s focus on continuing to drive what I think you’ve referred to as that mix of growth and income that shareholders have come to expect?

Dean Connor

Yes, thanks for that opening question, Sumit. You know, I think of Sun Life as a great balance between offense and defense. So we’ve derisked the business around the world. We’ve changed the business model so we need less capital to fund the next 12 months’ worth of sales. That’s allowing us to drive a strong dividend payout ratio and generate good cash flow in the business that we can reinvest.

And that takes me to the second part, which is strong offense. And we look across our four pillars of growth. When we think about Canada – and I was happy with your last question because we don’t talk enough about the Canadian market. It’s 40% of our business, and we see good growth prospects in Canada. Our U.S. business, where we’ve been repositioning and building our group business. And we see good growth there as we build that out and build the margin and finish the transition with the acquisition we made a year ago.

And then we’ve got the asset-management business, which notwithstanding the shift to passive and the shift to LDI, we continue to have a very strong at-scale business in MFS, with strong margins and good growth in earnings. As well as this nascent Sun Life Investment Management, which has gone from 0 to $5 billion of AUM in the last three years, and we are on a path to get it to $100 billion. And then last but not least, Asia, which has all of the sort of inherent growth opportunities.

So we are excited about the next four or five years. You look at our strategy we laid out at the Investor Day in March, Client 2020, which is all about the clients. All about doing more for our clients, getting closer to clients using digital and data and predictive models and other means to do more for clients. And then you overlay the drivers of demand for what we do – you know, the explosive growth of the middle class in Asia, the aging baby boomer population, the downloading of responsibility to individuals. You put all that together, the drivers of demand for what we do, we think we’re really well situated.

And our medium-term objective is 8% to 10% EPS growth. We think those are ambitious and achievable, given everything else I just said. And we think that combined with a strong dividend payout ratio and a strong dividend yield will create a TSR for our shareholders that’s in the top quartile in the industry.

Sumit Malhotra

I told Greg Dilworth I’d noticed you liked that offense and defense. I have been using that one. I’ve noticed you picked it up, so we are simpatico on that one, anyway. So let’s get into some of these businesses. I want to start in the U.S. I think it was exactly two years ago, just on the eve of you joining me here, that you announced the Assurant transaction. And maybe more broadly in terms of your U.S. group benefits franchise, you’ve talked about wanting to get the margins into the 5% to 6% range. Right now you are at about 3.5% to 4%.

We did see some stability in overall claims experience there. So maybe a two-parter. Do you think that the challenges with negative experience, particularly on the claims side, have been addressed through your pricing increases? And number two, what are the steps that get us from 3.5-ish up to potentially 6%?

Dean Connor

Yes, on the first piece, there will always be some residual volatility in claims experience. But the repricing actions we’ve taken – and we are virtually all the way through now on the group business and we are virtually all the way through on the stop-loss business. Those repricing actions, you could see those really taking hold in the second quarter in particular, and producing strong, strong earnings and strong margins. So we feel good about that because we’ve been able to put through some significant price increases to our clients without losing the business and without losing sales momentum and without losing the size of the in-force business.

So that says something about the nature of competition in the U.S. I think a number of companies, us included, went through a round of under – the business was underpriced. And we’ve all had to ratchet up prices to get them to the right levels. So it’s brought a level of – what’s the right term – discipline, I guess, pricing discipline to the U.S. market. The biggest driver of the next leg from where we are today to that 5% to 6% level is the continued integration of the Assurant acquisition.

So we are on track to delivering $100 million of expense synergies. We delivered about a third of those last year. This year we will do another third; next year and into 2019 we’ll finish the rest. And that will be not the only piece, but that will be a big chunk of the next leg up in terms of the expansion in margin.

Sumit Malhotra

And maybe you just referenced it here. But the fact that you haven’t been the only player in the group business that’s had to increase pricing in the U.S., do you feel that that is going to keep your sales at a better level than otherwise would be the case if pricing increases weren’t as widespread?

Dean Connor

Yes, I think it’s very healthy and helpful that other insurance companies at the same time are raising prices. Because it means that we don’t see other players trying to take advantage of our price increases by grabbing more market share. We haven’t seen that. As an example, in the stop-loss business, the cohort, the class of 2016 business was underpriced right across the industry because of drugs because of hep-C drugs and other drugs, very large-ticket drug prices that we couldn’t anticipate, didn’t anticipate, and didn’t get into the pricing. 1/1/2017, we put it into the pricing. The average rate increase that we sold, that clients accepted, was 16%, and we kept the volume of business level. So that’s meaningful, you know, if we can put through a 16% rate increase and keep our clients. The whole industry has had to do that, Sumit. So we’re encouraged by that, because it’s the right outcome.

Sumit Malhotra

And lastly on this before we move on, I’ve never thought of the group business in the U.S. and the numbers to it as a particularly high-margin business compared to certain products. So from a scale perspective, the ability to manage with an even more efficient franchise becomes important. As your group business in the U.S. is currently situated, are you interested in adding additional scale, or do you feel that you’ve got enough there that margin expansion opportunity is clear as you perfectly stand right now?

Dean Connor

Yes, you know, we’ve really grown that business, both organically and including the acquisition of AEB. And we are now the number six group business in the United States, and that’s enough scale to compete and to generate top margins. Having said that, specific to your question, yes, we are looking at opportunities and things that could round out our capability sets, things that could help us deliver more solutions to other segments of the market. So we are always looking and we are in the middle of the deal flow.

Sumit Malhotra

Let’s switch to the other big part of your U.S. business, which is asset management in MFS. I’ll do this one pretty simply because I thought Mike did a very good job at your Investor Day talking not only about MFS, but just the trends in the business. We’ve obviously seen the shift from active to passive be quite a significant driver across the market. So I’m going to put this to you simply: if this trend continues, does the Company have in mind a strategy to reduce the expense base such that you can maintain margins where they are, or should we be prepared for margin pressure to start to trend lower?

Dean Connor

Yes, I think it’s an interesting question. When you look at the first six months of this year, MFS earnings are up 19% year-to-date over prior year, with the margin hanging tough at 36%. Notwithstanding all these pressures and notwithstanding the outflows that we had in the fourth quarter and first quarter, and a smaller number in the second quarter, obviously helped by capital market movement. So, I mean, I think the thing to remember is that the biggest driver, of course, of results for MFS is the AUM, not the flows. We don’t like negative flows, obviously, but it hasn’t been as big a driver of earnings results. MFS has shown over market cycles for many years the ability to manage expenses adroitly. I mean, they are very good at managing expenses. And we have supported them as they’ve been investing in technology, so a new trading platform, new client relationship management platform. We’ve supported that investment. If we didn’t make that investment, we could have higher margins, but we think those are the right investments to make in technology. And we think we can continue to support a margin in the mid-30s in this business. It’s interesting when you think about it; net flows of $4 billion in the – $4 billion outflow in the second quarter, we did $20 billion of gross. The gross sales continue to grow. There is a very large pool, $40 trillion, we think, of alpha-believing, alpha-seeking assets in the world that MFS can address. So we think there’s a big role for MFS as we go forward. So, you know, we think there will be puts and takes, but we think we can maintain a margin in the mid-30s and we think we can continue to grow the business.

Sumit Malhotra

It’s certainly been frustrating from a stock market or a stock-price perspective that the market does seem to almost ebb and flow with Sun Life these days on what we’re seeing almost on a monthly basis in MFS flows. And you’re right, I mean, when you’re talking $450 billion-plus of AUM, market movements are certainly going to have in most cases a bigger impact than your flows will. But those – you made a good point there on the gross sales being quite strong. What are you seeing in terms of redemption rates, and are there signs of some leveling off? As you mentioned, Q2 was certainly better than we had seen in the prior two quarters.

Dean Connor

Yes, I think the – and we’ve referred to this with investors, that the outflows in the fourth quarter and the first quarter, there was an element of money moving out because of the retirement of two senior portfolio managers; you know, well-managed, well-telegraphed, well-signaled, with clients who’ve been with us for a long time who have said, geez, I’ve got $5 billion with you guys and I’m going to take $2 billion off the table just to manage the risk of this manager transition, which is fair and understandable.

So we did have some elevated outflows in those quarters. You saw that come back into the second quarter too, and we think that’s – and we kind of telegraphed that earlier in the quarter, and we think part of that is due to the fact that the retirement of those two individuals is kind of – that’s becoming older news and that’s kind of wearing off.

The other thing I would say about MFS, Sumit, is, you know, when I think about the business I’m reminded of that example of the guy going up the escalator who is flipping a yo-yo. And some people watch the yo-yo going up and down, and others just watch that yo-yo going up the escalator. And that’s the way we think about the business. Yes, there’s a yo-yo going up and down, but there’s a nice escalator there in that business.

Sumit Malhotra

But for me the key takeaway is, irrespective of flows month to month and shifts that the previous guest who was here said, doesn’t think the active-to passive is structural – and I think Mike has indicated the same thing – that margin in the mid-30s in your view is something that investors can be comfortable with as a sustainable number.

Dean Connor

That’s our view.

Sumit Malhotra

Okay, very good. I want to go quickly over to capital. You told me a year ago when you were sitting here, and I think you’ve repeated it subsequently, that LICAT is not going to have any significant impact on how you think about deployment. You’ve touched on the fact that, I think especially in the 2014-2015 period, Sun Life deployed about $2.5 billion in what I will call low-risk capital outlays. The biggest one was Assurant. More recently we’ve seen you turn active on your buyback for the first time in two years. Do I take that as messaging from senior management that you’re not seeing a lot on the acquisition horizon right now?

Dean Connor

I think the conclusion is that organic growth continues to be our number one focus. And if we could put more capital to work behind organic growth, we’d be thrilled to do that. We are pushing that as hard as we can. You know, very pleased with our sales progress in both the insurance and the wealth businesses around the world. Interestingly, we’ve gotten lots of questions on this in the past around the sale of whole life par here in Canada; why are you guys doing that? That block has matured to the state where it’s actually – it’s been capital-generative, which has been contributing to our strong capital position. Once a par block gets to a certain scale, it’s self-supporting in terms of capital.

So we are in a fortunate position, we’ve got lots of capital. Organic growth is job one. We continue to look for acquisitions, but we continue to be very disciplined about it. These acquisitions have to have a very strong strategic fit. And you are right, the $2.5 billion that we deployed over the past few years, very strong strategic alignment with our four-pillar strategy. And they have to clear our economic hurdles. We have to be convinced that these things will at least return our 12% to 14% ROE, long-term ROE levered target.

So, you know, we are in the hunt. We’re spending a lot of time on acquisitions, but we remain disciplined. And in the meantime, the NCIB made sense given our current capital position, given where the stock price is at, and we just thought it made a lot of sense. And of the 11.5 million that we announced, we’ve done about – excuse me, million, not billion – 11.5 million shares so far.

Sumit Malhotra

Alright, let’s shift over to Asia. There was some conversation on the call; you obviously have a new head of Asia, who was on the call this quarter. He talked about some of the sales pressure that’s coming through as a result of changes in Hong Kong and China. So I’ll start there. I know that’s not necessarily a huge part of your business, but if the government is trying to clamp down on capital leaving the jurisdiction, how do you manage through that from a sales perspective? Because it did seem to impact the overall growth rate that we saw from Sun Life in Asia.

Dean Connor

Yes, I think the one thing to remember about Asia is that, first of all, it’s not one thing. It’s for us seven different markets with seven sets of things going on at any one point in time. And second of all, it’s a world where there’s never a steady state. So something is always changing. Sometimes it’s a headwind, sometimes it’s a tailwind. But there’s a lot of change in Asia. This recent change to clamp down by the government, clamp down on sales to Mainland Chinese visitors coming over to Hong Kong to buy insurance products, has had an impact on industry sales.

The good news is that it was a smaller percentage of our sales in Hong Kong than for others. But nonetheless, you saw that in our sales numbers in the first half. There are other things we can do. We have been building our agency business quite nicely. Agency sales of Sun Life agents were up nicely. Claude Accum, our head of Asia, referred on a call to health sales. We are under scale in terms of the mix of insurance versus health, so we’ve been rolling out new health products – critical illness, cancer insurance and the like – and we think there’s a lot more opportunity for us in Hong Kong on that front. And then see IFA channel, where we have been building that out, and there’s a lot more runway to build the IFA channel out.

Sumit Malhotra

As you say, Asia is not just one thing. As part of that $2.5 billion in capital allocation, you did make existing stakes larger in India and the Philippines, I believe. So if we are in a period where Hong Kong/China growth is somewhat slower, what are the regions within your Asia franchise that you are most confident in making up some of that earnings difference? And secondly, have you considered – well, I’m sure you’ve considered it, but what is the outlook for distribution partnerships for Sun Life in Asia? That’s an area we haven’t heard as much about from you.

Dean Connor

Yes. So if I just go country by country, India for starters – and you alluded to this, Sumit, that we increased our ownership position from 26% to 49% in the insurance company. We already owned 49% of the asset-management. The asset-management business is a thing of beauty. Its thing is, you know, this is a market where in the United States mutual fund, AUM as a percentage of GDP is 90 some odd percent. Here in Canada, it is 65% or so. In India, it is 7%.

And our 49% ownership of Birla Sun Life Asset Management, this is the fourth-largest mutual fund company in India, CAD40 billion of AUM, growing rapidly in a market that’s growing rapidly. A profitable business with a bunch of MFS inside it, by the way; a bunch of MFS DNA in terms of the investment process, the risk-management process. We’ve been able to leverage MFS into that business.

The insurance business, which you will recall grew rapidly and then there was a big regulatory change in 2010 and it’s been slow slogging since then, has got the wind in its sails again. I think the timing of our buy-up will – in hindsight, my guess is the timing of our buy-up will be good. We’re very optimistic about that business. Sales are growing, agency productivity is improving, the profitability of the products is improving, and that business is profitable and we see a good path there.

Malaysia, that has gone from strength to strength. We make a fair bit of income in Malaysia; that’s been a great acquisition for us. We’ve got new distribution coming online there with – we are teaming up with a distribution sales force that currently just sells mutual fund products, and they are going to start selling our insurance products in that market in Malaysia. Back in India we just signed a deal, a distribution deal with DBS, and DBS is building out its Indian franchise. So that’s a great bank assurance addition.

One other thing I should add, in India as you may know, the government changed the rules to open it up so that banks can have more than one partner. So there are a lot of conversations underway with banks. That’s been a gap in our biz – we are underrepresented in bank distribution in India. The recent changes in rules have opened up a new path for us to grow those sales in India. Indonesia, very pleased with our progress there. We’ve invested in Indonesia; we’ve been building our agency sales force. We brought over an individual earlier this year who is bringing with him a number of advisers.

So you will see strong sales growth in Indonesia as we look forward. The Philippines, you know, Philippines has been just growing at a phenomenal rate for us. That growth rate has slowed down a little bit, in part due to the economic climate and the leadership change in the Philippines, but this is a market of 100 million people. And we are the largest there is in the market, and we only have about 800,000 retail clients. I mean, the opportunity to grow this is significant. And then Vietnam is nascent, but it’s growing; it’s growing quickly. It will break even in the next few years. And this is more of a 5, 10 year play. It’s not going to show up in your spreadsheet this quarter.

Sumit Malhotra

Okay, so that’s a good summary of what’s happening in each of those markets. I’ve got a couple more things I want to touch on before we wrap up. So we’ll keep an eye on the time. The first one is going to be around technology and expenses. It’s a matter you and I have spoken about for a couple of years now, and you gave us some good disclosure at your Investor Day in March. Just reviewing my numbers here – and you’ll confirm these for me if you could – I think it was disclosed that the total technology spending at Sun Life is in the range of $600 million a year, which by my math is 8% to 9% of total expenses. When you think about that tech spend, how quickly is it growing for you? Because I imagine it is one of your faster-growing expense lines. Are there pockets that you are making up the difference in when it comes to total overall expenses of the Company? And lastly, that $500 million, how much is status quo for us to open the doors and serve our customers, and how much is we are investing to change the way we operate?

Dean Connor

Yes. The expense – technology expense, is growing net at about 5% to 6% a year. But I say net because there’s a lot of puts and takes. Some of the legacy systems, some of the mainframe costs, some of the – kind of the basic stuff is getting replaced in the cloud. I think something like 60% of the new deployments we’ve done year-to-date in 2017 are being done in the cloud.

And so we’ve been spending a lot on technology. Some of it is to replace old technology, some of it is to move it to the cloud where it is ultimately going to be faster to change and more nimble and less expensive. What’s inside that $500 million is about $100 million a year on digital data and analytics. So a pretty significant spend there. And that is being focused in a number of areas. The first layer is digitizing existing processes, so the things we do today.

So here in Canada you can take a photo on your iPhone; you can take a photo of your health claim or your dental claim and submit that image capture. And that’s processed real-time, no hands touching it, and the money is in your bank account in 24 hours. We’ve built out a provider search feature where you can look up a physiotherapist, a chiropractor, whatever. We could look one up and we will find some of them 50 meters away from us here and we’ve rolled out an Uber style 5-star rating engine.

So you can see how many other Sun Life plan members have rated that physio, what kind of rating they’ve got and whether they accept direct billing. And that’s just the first step in a whole path around engaging that whole ecosystem of health providers digitally. So lots has been built out in terms of just digitizing the stuff we are doing today. Same in Asia. In all the markets, we are moving away from paper to the whole financial and ease analysis and the application and the policy illustration, straight through the processing digitally.

So that’s the first layer. The second layer is building out predictive, personalized and proactive tools using data to touch clients, to reach out to nudge them, and to do more for them and do more with them. The first example is our Digital Benefits Assistant here in Canada. We built that out. We’ve now deployed close to 100 of these digital nudges.

So you might get a nudge saying, hey, Sumit, you are not taking advantage of the company match in the pension plan. Or you could – you’re not even in the plan; you should join the plan. Last year – or hey, you’ve just got a bonus; how would you like to deposit your bonus in the pension plan? Or you just got a health and dental check, claims check; why don’t you deposit that in your pension plan? Try to keep the money in the family.

Sumit Malhotra

Right.

Dean Connor

Those nudges last year generated around $300 million of flows in our Canadian GRS business. That’s a lot of dough, and that’s all digitally driven, some of it through licensed call-center reps – you know, if the person wants to talk to somebody – but it’s a low-cost distribution system. These nudges include things like hey, Dean, I see you just got married; you should go look at your life insurance. Your company has a great life-insurance plan.

So imagine a world where we say to plan members, we’ve got your back. These benefits are really complicated. We’ve got your back, we’re looking over your shoulder and we’re helping you get the most from these benefit plans. And so – and then imagine taking that model to the retail side of the business where we’ve got 2 million retail clients in Canada and many millions in Asia and think about digital nudges in that area. So that’s the second layer of our digital strategy.

And then the third layer is brand-new business models that are digitally enabled, new models that are generating new sources of revenue. So, as an example, in Canada we’ve launched something called Digital Health Services, which is looking at this ecosystem of healthcare providers. I’ll give you one little example: pharma companies aren’t allowed to market directly to individuals in Canada, and we’ve got a couple of pilots underway with pharma companies who want to get a message to the end user of their drug or their device, like a glucometer.

And they are paying us – so this is a brand-new set of revenue, brand-new stream of revenue – they are paying us so many dollars per touch to tell somebody that their glucometer needs to be updated, as an example. Or we’ve got another pilot where it’s all about you’ve had one shot of a two-shot program, but you haven’t had your second shot yet and you need to go back. The main message is we’re sitting on this giant stream of health data that is unique in Canada. And the question is, what can we do with it for our clients and within this health ecosystem? So I’ll stop there. That’s just one example of the kind of thing we are investing in in the top end of our kind of digital strategy.

Sumit Malhotra

You seem pretty jazzed up about this.

Dean Connor

Oh, man, it’s so exciting. Could I take the next half-hour?

Sumit Malhotra

I don’t think Yvon will like that, but I will – I can hear the excitement in your voice here. It’s better than talking about whether the flows were up or down this quarter, I know. Let me wrap it up here. Your investor day – I’ve referred to it a few times – you kept your financial targets, which we obviously care about: 8% to 10% underlying EPS growth per year on average; 12% to 14% underlying ROE. The one that caught my attention, because I always thought and since you’ve taken over, this company has had much more predictability. There’s been less volatility in results. Kind of seen you as a very focused guy in terms of the disciplined returns on capital and EPS. One of the best insurance and asset managers in the world is an ambitious mandate, no doubt about that. I didn’t really think there was too much clarity on how we are supposed to measure your progress in that regard.

Dean Connor

Yes.

Sumit Malhotra

So in making that statement, how do you think about Sun Life as one of the best insurance and asset managers in the world? How do we know when you are there?

Dean Connor

Yes. Well, we’re measuring that on five things; so there’s five things we’re tracking, Sumit. The first is the economic return. So the top-quartile total shareholder return. And as I said earlier, we think if we – if and when we achieve these medium-term objectives, that will put us, we think, in the top-quartile TSR in the industry around the world. The second is top-quartile client results. So net promoter scores, client indexes. We are surveying this stuff, not just for us but for our competitors around the world, so we know where we stand.

So that’s another element. You’ll see us talking more about net promoter score and client measurement. The third one is a disproportionate share of top talent. And I’ve said to people that the biggest change that continues in Sun Life is around culture and talent. And we’re not at end of job; we’ve done – I think we’ve really come a long way in terms of adding to the talent in the firm. We’ve got an amazing group of people, and we need to do more to create that perception of and reality of disproportionate share of top talent.

The fourth one is, each of our four pillars, each of the four pillars needs to be seen as a leader in each of its businesses. And I would say we are there in Canada, we are a leader in Canada. I would say that’s true in MFS. MFS is viewed in that market as a leader. We are an emerging leader in Asia. In many cases when I talk to competitors, they describe Sun Life as the firm to watch. They see momentum, they see energy, they see hustle. And then the U.S. group business, you know, we’re still – we still have some work to do to prove ourselves, but I’m confident we’re going to get there.

And then achieving our purpose is the last one, which is harder to measure; but actually creating the right outcomes for our clients. We are tracking that, we are measuring that. So achieving the purpose of the Company; helping achieve lifetime financial security and well-being. So those are the ways that we are tracking it and, you know, it is an ambitious goal. You might think of Sun Life as a humble company. I would just tell you that you can be humble and incredibly aggressive in building your business, in the same breath. So I will leave it at that.

Sumit Malhotra

That’s a good way to leave it.

Dean Connor

Thank you.

Sumit Malhotra

Dean, thank you for your time.

Dean Connor

Thanks.

