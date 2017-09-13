SPX FLOW's (FLOW) CEO Marc Michael Presents at the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Global Industrials Broker Conference (Transcript)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW)

The RBC Capital Markets 2017 Global Industrials Conference

September 13, 2017, 12:05 PM ET

Executives

Marc Michael - CEO

Ryan Taylor - IR

Analysts

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Deane Dray

I am Deane Dray, senior analyst covering the multi-industry electrical equipment groups. We're delighted to kick off our conference today with SPX FLOW. To my left we have Marc Michael, the SPX FLOW's CEO. He has held this position since January of 2016, shortly after the spin of SPX FLOW from the parent company SPX in September of 2015 and prior to that, he served as the Head of the SPX Food and Beverage segment and initially joined SPX Corp in 2003.

And to his left, we have Ryan Taylor, Head of Investor Relations and just to kick things off and this will be a recurring theme throughout the conference is because of the weather events in Houston and Florida we're starting off Mark the question is what was the impact of the company? Take us through the situation both near-term in terms of business disruptions but any sort of roll in follow-up restoration and so forth.

Marc Michael

Yeah sure. First thing, thanks for having us here today. We really appreciate the opportunity. So, the hurricanes, Houston where we have a facility that makes our M&J Valve product lines. First and foremost, all our people are safe, which is really good news. We did have really couple dozen people that have had losses in one degree or another and we set up an employee contribution fund to support them and we're doing matching for the company.

So, we're helping those folks out, but the good news is all our people are safe. Our factory actually came out really in good shape. No damage and we were up and running the Wednesday following the end of the hurricane moving out of Houston.

So, we didn't have any water damage. We were able to get about one shift back into place right after the hurricane went through and it was safe to get out about. So that was really good news and we're really back up to really full staffing at this stage.

The key for us is going to be what's our customer situation and the supply-chain side. So, we're working through that. We are shipping product, but we know there is going to be some logistics challenges as we go through the next few weeks on both supply chain side as well as most importantly the customer situation and their ability to receive product and we'll really have a better indication of that as we get through the next few weeks.

So, as we close out the quarter, don't expect any long-term impact here over the next three to four weeks there may be some, which would be you -- would expect to recover as we move through Q4.

Deane Dray

One of the things when I connected with Ryan, the thought here is that the M&J plant, the valves tend to be more longer cycle. longer lead time and just to make the extreme example, it's not like a restaurant where it's so short cycle and people don't go back and eat a second meal and that business is gone, but for you guys this is longer cycle than longer.

Marc Michael

That's right. That's right. There's a backlog there that we developed since the beginning of the year. We had good orders in the midstream valve products back in Q1 kind of steady business in Q2. So yes, a good healthy backlog that we're working through and it is longer cycle business.

Deane Dray

And how about Florida?

Marc Michael

Yeah Florida is still of a lot of pieces starting to come together there. The plan is not back up and running. Again, this is our dehydration facility that makes products for drying industrial gases and other types of air. The power has been out. The power is back on and restored now.

The bigger challenge in Florida right now is can we get people into the factory. They're dealing with their own personal situation. So, we've got to be aware of that. There's a lot of water still, lot of trees down. Again, power outage is pretty broad-based.

So, we expect as we move through the weekend, we'll be staffing back up the plant and as we get into the beginning of next week, we probably should be coming back more to normalcy, but don't -- it's shorter cycle business. We did continue to take EDI orders in our EDI system during the course of the shutdowns. So those orders were still flowing in and so we'll have them there for when we come back so that we can start to execute them.

But there will be again another couple weeks before we can really sort through what the impact is overall for the quarter or any longer period of time.

Deane Dray

Terrific. Okay. Thanks for that update. And then just to start off on a bigger picture item and I remember the first time we met right after you took the CEO role and one of the messages was you were going to work with the team to transform SPX from more of a holding company of businesses to an operating company.

And maybe give us a progress report on where that stands, what are the key changes and what should we be looking for in terms of milestones?

Marc Michael

Yeah sure. So, the first was looking at the organization strategically. So, our overall strategic plans to run the organization, so a lot of simplification in organization that's both functionally and in the footprint and we've accomplished a big part of that.

So, we had this big realignment program to really simplify the structure, so that we can be much more nimble and respond much more quickly to our customers internally. So, we get information flowing into the business much more rapidly now and so we made a lot of progress there and really as we exit 2017, we'll be completed with the restructuring piece.

The next piece is that we didn't lose sight or focus on doing -- continue to do organic investment in some of our key product lines. So, we've got some high value product lines that are underpenetrated in geographies around the worlds. We've been leveraging our footprint better to move products into those geographies and also focusing on our after mortgage. So, increasing our distribution capabilities and in our service centers.

So that's really an important piece because as we look at the product lines that we have, a difference from where we were in prior to the spin is that each segment did what they wanted to do what was best for each end market. Now we look at what's best for the enterprise, what's best for the company and we make investments there.

So that's the second piece and I'd say the third piece I think that's really important and this is still in the very early innings, as we've gone through the realignment, the restructuring, we're simplifying a lot of processes. We've got standard KPIs and across the businesses. So, there is a big opportunity for continuous improvement.

And that's the thing going forward that I think will be really important to us for margin expansion. So, the restructuring has simplified our organization. We look at the enterprise as a whole now. We make investments in the places where we're get the best returns and then continue to improve the our operations overall to expand the margins going forward.

Deane Dray

And just to circle back on the first point on the restructuring and realignment, so you're winding down on the implementation of the restructuring. Talk about the payback and I think the number was $140 million. Is that…

Marc Michael

That's right. It's just a bit over one-year payback about 1.1 years. So, it's a pretty rapid payback and again this is about 65% structural and 35% has been the downturn that we've seen in the market. So more associated with the volume part of the business.

But the payback is very rapid and we're well on track to accomplish that as we exit this year. A majority of again will be completed. We've got about $20 million of the $140 that will come through next year.

Deane Dray

Good. One of the things that I find really helpful and unique about your business mix, is it given the three segments you touched so many broad end markets that give such a pulse on the global economy from the industrial side between oil and gas, the food and beverage and the industrial piece and also touch on non-res.

So maybe take us through your the key end markets by segment in terms of what's the most recent demand trends that you're seeing?

Marc Michael

Yeah sure. So let's start with food and beverage, one thing in food and beverage as we do systems in the dairy space and that space has been slower in terms of capital deployment for customers and that's pretty much globally. The last large food and beverage orders we really saw on the liquid side of the business was back in Q1 2016, some projects out of China.

So, when I look at the food and beverage space for our systems business, globally it's been pretty consistent coming out of Q1 in terms of the smaller projects, but there's been an absence of large projects in the market.

And again, if I look back over the last couple of years going back to 2016, 2015, the larger projects or medium-size projects were a lot were coming out of China. So, China in general was a little slower too for systems business.

The good news is our components business has been very healthy. If we look first half last year, the first half this year, up low double digits and a lot of that driven by success in the North American market and their aftermarkets remained very steady too kind of low single-digit growth on a first half to first half basis, a lot of that coming out of Asia and Europe.

So overall the food and beverage business has been very steady in our run rate and improving, but there's a lot of capital deployment in the systems part of the business.

Deane Dray

Just before we get off on the food and beverage side, what I find important is you touched on this, but just to put an exclamation point on it, the falloff in volatility in mill prices we've matched the oil fall off against the oil prices and it's hard to tell the difference, it's very similar. It's very similar and again you can think of in the same way.

Marc Michael

There's just like a lot of oil in the market and prices have come down, there's been a lot of milk in the market and so that milk gets converted, the various liquid products as well as it goes into dry our products.

And so, we did have a build-up of inventory as we moved through 2014, 2015 timeframe. There was capacity put in place and so what's been going on over the last couple of years is the available capacity and the amount of milk in the market in the supply or the demand actually getting back in balance and we believe we're starting to see that.

If you look back exiting Q4 last year, pricing started to recover, continue to edge up through the first quarter and it's kind of leveled off and stabilized now. So, we believe that that's starting to reflect some improvement in the supply-demand balance, which should be good.

As we look forward we would think there will be some projects start to come back into the market and we expect that. If we go back in time, we would see four, five, six large projects a year. Going forward, we would expect to get one to two.

Deane Dray

Good. But it is an industry phenomenon, it's not a market share loss parts.

Marc Michael

It's an industry issue, just lot of available product in the market that's kind of built up just like you would from the oil space recently.

Deane Dray

Good segue to start on oil and gas.

Marc Michael

Yeah, so oil and gas, so what's been happening in oil and gas, if you look first half 2016 versus first half 2017, we're kind of up mid-teens in our orders, mid to high teens in our orders, which is in really good progress primarily driven by midstream for us.

Again, North America, I mentioned the M&J valves. In Houston, we saw some good orders in the first quarter of this year. We've also in our ClydeUnion Pump product line, we're seeing some more business come through for the midstream in our ClydeUnion business.

And then the other areas, the other areas is nuclear. So ClydeUnion Pumps and nuclear. So we do see occasional orders in nuclear. So those are the areas that have driven the increase in our P&E business, but if I look at the market overall, we don't see a lot happening in upstream for us offshore because that's where we play a lot with ClydeUnion Pumps.

Again, midstream's been pretty good for us so far, this year and we don't do a lot of downstream. So, have the midstream perform for us is pretty important and we've seen that moderate into Q2 a bit, which we expected. I would say it's been consistent as we've gone through the third quarter to our expectations, but better than last year for the midstream business.

Deane Dray

Maybe just give us a sense of who are your primary competitors on the oil and gas side and pricing been?

Marc Michael

Yeah, sure. So typically, what we see on the competitive side, if you look at valves and I'll say this for pumps too, there's two to three large competitors in each space. So, it's not a space that has multiple competitors around the world that can supply these product lines.

So, pricing has been and this isn’t new, challenging in the pump space. This goes back to even last year and again we haven't really participated in any new large projects because three hasn’t been any in the upstream offshore and when there has been a few, we've been very disciplined in our approach there and not to take projects that are low margins or have bad terms and conditions.

And I would say in the M&J valve space, we've been again a couple of major competitors there in the North American market, which is primarily where we play. We've positioned ourselves well with lead times and the supply chain that we have, that remain very competitive and pricing hasn't been too bad there overall.

Deane Dray

Got it. And then let's sip through the industrial side.

Marc Michael

Sure. So industrial, we really like the industrial product lines. It's our highest margin product group. The business has been steadily improving there since Q4 last year, through the first half of this year if you compare to the first half of last year.

We're up low mid-single digits. There's one project that orders -- there's one project we got in Q2 that was a bit larger. So, if I strip that out, that's where I come up with the low to mid-single digits and the reason I've taken that approach is because when I think about the run rate business and the demand around our portable mixers, our hydraulic products, our heat exchangers, these are areas where it's more of a run rate business.

And overall, I would say that this part of our business is very fast cycle. You can look at quarters of orders and the next quarters you'll see a similar revenue profile. So, going into any 90-day period, we've got about 50% in backlog and then we're counting on 50% to come in.

So, it's very fast cycle business for us, but it's been very good. North America has been good in portable mixers as I mentioned and in hydraulics as well as heat exchangers, if I look across Europe, it's been pretty steady. I would say it's flattish but very steady and then we've seen some nice orders or nice steady trends in Asia-Pacific too especially in our dehydration or hydraulic.

So, we really like the space and industrial. It's a good reflection of the overall economic environment of what's going on in the industrial world we believe because the demand comes through very rapidly and again we're seeing steady progress since Q4 of last year.

Deane Dray

On that point because we do look at the industrial piece as a good leading indicator and maybe you want to dissuade us from this conclusion but when we saw industrial orders up 14% in the second quarter, is that more of a comp issue or is there some underlying turn in sentiment and does it…

Marc Michael

Yeah. And so, I mentioned this one larger project that was around $10 million that's what kind of really brought it up a bit more if you strip that one large order out, you get to the core run rate business. So Q1 was very similar to Q2 and so that's where again the kind of low mid-single digits is what we were up first half to first half.

Deane Dray

Would you rather be in a position of explaining why an order number is much bigger than much slower? That was yes.

Marc Michael

Yeah. So, to make sure, I understand the question, the reason I mentioned it is because there hasn't been a lot of large projects and we're not expecting a lot of large projects to hit the space still and so that was kind of one opportunity that of course we'll be executing it, but it's in the industrial space.

We haven't seen large capital orders either which again are in this $10 million range over the past couple of years.

Deane Dray

And that comes out of having a customer CapEx and have you seen project delays push outs, cancellations or just as hesitancy to commit?

Marc Michael

Yeah. No cancellations, it's been more getting comfortable with capital employment from our customers. So, there has been projects out there and we're working on. The front log has remained there, but it's been moving to the right.

Deane Dray

And just to circle back, on the industrial piece, is there any of the businesses and maybe the hydraulics that would play a role in any of a hurricane restoration?

Marc Michael

Yeah. Possibly, so our hydraulics business is a lot of our tools and in that area. So, any major construction rebuilding that goes on, we can see potential pull-through. We've got some rental within that group too. We do touch -- we do touch some of the oil and gas industry with that product line too. So that's an important piece if we see a potential opportunity or pull through there for any work that needs to be done to do repairs and rebuild.

Deane Dray

Good. Let's shift gears and go to capital allocation, take us through the priorities and where would you like to set expectations for the next couple years?

Marc Michael

Yeah. So, it's really important for us is to finish the realignment program. That's the fastest return we can get for investors and so we're really focused on that and just to recap, we've achieved about $100 million through the second quarter of this year and we expect again to get about another $20 million to $30 million would be in the second half of this year.

So that'll get us to about $120 million overall and then as we go into next year, we've got about another $20 coming through. So, $120 million of savings will be completed with the program when we exit 2017 and about another $20 million we get into 2018. So that's really been an important piece for us because it's such a fast return.

The other thing that we've continued to do is again invest in these high-value product lines. So organically, we want to ensure that we continue to do that. The higher margin product lines where we can penetrate geographies that were underpenetrated in today. So that's going to be important for us and we'll continue to do that.

Also, we've been working really hard on bringing the debt down. We've through the first half of the year we reduced our debt by about 12%. Some cash flows have been really good in the first half of this year and we'll continue to do that as we go into 2018.

So, our near-term capital allocations as we look going through the middle part of next year is to continue to be those three areas. Finish the realignment program, invest in important organic areas for us and continue to pay down our debt.

Deane Dray

M&A involved in there at all?

Marc Michael

So, as we look to the second half of next year, we believe we'll get our leverage down to the three range and possibly below that and as we get to that point, I think we'll start to maybe feel more comfortable with looking at where we could think about M&A again in these high-value spaces where we have really good capabilities we can leverage and rotating and actuating equipment where we have good manufacturing, good engineering that we can leverage what we have today and build upon that.

So not looking for anything transformational, but really build upon that going forward. There's a lot of opportunity to do consolidations around some of these high-value product lines if you look across the globe and again hitting some singles, that's the way I would like to describe it.

But again, it's the order for us, it's finish the realignment, invest organically to grow, get the debt down and then when there's an opportunity to look at M&A, we're going to stay really close to what's core for us and what we do well.

Deane Dray

Got it. Now this was not during your tenure. You were not making those capital allocation decisions, but how does this on a go-forward basis, differ from the legacy SPX?

Marc Michael

Yeah. Well, let's say the biggest difference is again we're looking at the enterprise as a whole and we're not looking to build out a segment necessarily. We're going to look and say, okay where are the products that we get a good return on today that we're well positioned in the market and that we can increase our capabilities or improve our capabilities more.

So that's different and it's not to build out industrial, it's not to build out in food and beverage platform, it's not to build out a P&E platform. We're going to again look at where we're strong in our strengths in rotating equipment, actuating products.

We do good machining. We do good assembly. Were good in the configured order type products. So, we're going to look at those product lines and build out our strategy and our investment plans around those because again they have the highest return for us today and we would expect to leverage that in our capabilities going forward.

Deane Dray

Got it. Now before I open up the floor to any questions, I wanted to hit on raw material costs. Where does that stand in terms of a headwind? Has it caused you to change any of your advanced purchasing, but give us the tool…

Marc Michael

Yeah. We've been -- our supply chain team has done a really nice job over the last several years in really even going back prior to the spin or supply chain teams have done a nice job in keeping us well in balance with what's going on with commodity increases, sourcing from best cost country scenarios.

So, we haven't seen a headwind from commodities. We've been able to translate that very rapidly into our pricing. In the case of short cycle orders because we can again respond, it's not a long drawn out period and then when we have longer cycle orders, we typically go ahead and lock in those contracts when we do the bits.

So, we don't have a long lag period from the time we receive the PO until we lock in the pricing. So, we don't see the impacts of an inflationary build potentially. So, we're in good spot. We haven't seen margin degradation. So, we're in pretty good shape.

Deane Dray

You're in a minority within the industrial's to be able to say that and I think what you just touched on is because your mix on the shorter cycle, you can price in the [Ras] where they are almost at spot prices and then you lock in and you lock in on using forwards by advanced purchasing.

Marc Michael

When we lock and typically when I say that on a longer cycle project, we're able to many cases just go ahead and we get the material cost bids and incorporate that into our base build-up of cost. And so, we're able to select the contracts of those suppliers at the time we receive contracts and longer cycle orders.

Deane Dray

Good. I want to make sure any hands, any brave souls want to ask a question going once. All right. So next question would be on FX, with the weakness in the dollar, how does that translate into an impact for SPX FLOW?

Marc Michael

Yeah, we came into the year with a bit of a headwind there, which is really entirely reversed itself through the first half of the year and as we see the dollar weakens more that that'll continue to pick up a bit of a tailwind.

Now that doesn’t necessarily translate through dollar for dollar because our cost bases in many cases is also in those countries where the currency maybe strengthening. So that also creates a bit of an offset.

Deane Dray

Just on those points regarding emerging markets, tone of business, unique challenges, uniquely positioned, what would you share with us?

Marc Michael

In these if we go to emerging markets and tone of business. So, if I look across the different end markets as I was describing earlier, our food and beverage business, large systems remain slow, but our components and our smaller projects are aftermarket has remained steady and modestly increasing, let's describe it that way and in emerging markets too.

If you look at industrial it's been good. Again, it's been good across hydraulics. It's been good in dehydration in certain countries and we see opportunities to grow in some of our industrial pump business and our mixer business as well as heat exchangers across much of the emerging market environment.

And in P&E I would describe that as not dissimilar to what we see in all parts of the world that it's a much more challenging environment as we look at Asia-Pacific too.

Deane Dray

I want to talk about 2018 a bit and I feel comfortable putting it on the table with a question because you're one of the few companies that has actually stuck your neck out and given some 2018 guidance. Maybe just on that point in terms of your visibility to be able to give a 2018 range and just degree of confidence in a range.

Marc Michael

Yeah. So, we've had a framework out for what we were working towards in 2018 since the first quarter of last year and we felt that was important for a couple reasons. One it holds us accountable for achieving some improvement in the business. The management team is working very hard towards that.

And secondly, we wanted to give investors a glimpse into where we were headed also and so the framework we have out there is just over $2 billion in revenue now at the midpoint and about $250 million of EBITDA and we feel comfortable with the plan we have in place.

We've quarterly updated our investors on our progress towards that and we're again confident and comfortable with what we presented in Q2 it still remains consistent as we've move through the past 60 days or so.

Deane Dray

So, what are the key assumptions let's say from a macro side, GDP, North America, Europe, just remind us…

Marc Michael

When we originally and its important point, I am glad you brought it up because when we originally built this model back in 2016 this framework, we weren’t counting on significant growth in the market. We were really looking at as more as a steady market's day and we wanted to have a structure in place that we could be successful in a lower economic environment a lower order environment and that's what we've been striving toward and that goes back to all the realignment we've been doing and continuing to invest modestly in some of the high-value product line.

So, as we've done that, that was really the foundation. Now we have seen improving orders and that's encouraging and if we see the order rates keep up as they have through the first half of the year and let's say around this $500 million mark, we're going to be up in our exiting backlog from where we started 2016 -- started 2017.

So that's an encouraging place to be when we think about a one-to-one kind of book-to-bill ratio in the second half and what that means in terms of where the exiting backlog will be. So, we feel our backlog is going to be in a better spot exiting this year than it was when we came into 2017.

We had a really low revenue mark in Q1 2017 because of the tough order environment in the second half of 2016. So, if this order rate can keep up, I think we'll be a really good spot and we do expect to have an exiting backlog. It's going to be in a better position to support that.

Deane Dray

Just remind us of the backlog turn that you see? Is that a typically -- is it two quarters of revenues? Is it longer? What's the amount of, the points of deliverability within the backlog…

Marc Michael

Yeah. So, now I'll have to get you to the exact numbers, I don't have the top of my head Deane, but there's a certain amount that'll execute during the second half and this is where Ryan.

Deane Dray

Okay. Good. Hi Ryan you're on the spot.

Ryan Taylor

We carry a backlog that would roughly estimate about just shy of two quarters worth of revenue. It doesn’t phase that way. Some of that backlog that we have currently is going to phase into 2019 revenue, but just simplistically, its roughly two quarter of visibility.

Deane Dray

Good. But from our standpoint, the message of the confidence to be able to set a 2018 framework and I add your assumptions and base it on backlog and order trends is very telling to us and we appreciate that.

Marc Michael

Yeah. You bet and we're very committed to achieving what we've put in place for the framework for 2018.

Deane Dray

Terrific. Okay. I think that means we're out of time. Mark, Ryan, really appreciate you being here.

Marc Michael

Deane, thank you. We appreciate. Thanks for having us.

