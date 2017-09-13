The 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

The following 10 stocks are trading within 10% of their 52-week lows, have dividend yields above the S&P 500 Index average, and should continue to raise their dividends going forward.

Several high-quality dividend growth stocks have under-performed the S&P 500 so far this year.

By Bob Ciura

Investors on the hunt for the best dividend growth stocks should use history as their guide. One of the best ways to look for strong dividend growth stocks is to focus on those with long histories of dividend increases. As a result, Sure Dividend has compiled a list of 10 high-quality dividend growth stocks trading near their 52-week lows.

Seven of the stocks on this list are Dividend Achievers, which have raised their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Moreover, two are Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have increased dividends for 25+ years in a row. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The only thing better than buying strong dividend growth stocks is buying them at a discount. This article will discuss 10 strong dividend growth stocks, currently trading within 10% of their 52-week lows.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #10: Campbell Soup (CPB)

Dividend Yield: 2.9%

Campbell Soup isn’t the most exciting stock, but it can satisfy investors’ hunger for dividend income. Campbell has a nearly 3% dividend yield, which is still attractive in a low interest rate environment. And, the company occasionally raises its dividend, such as a 12% dividend increase in 2016.

Campbell is having a hard time growing revenue due to a challenging environment for packaged foods, due to changing consumer preferences. This explains why Campbell’s organic sales fell 1% in fiscal 2017.

The biggest area of weakness for Campbell is its Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment, which houses the canned soup and domestic beverages brands. Segment revenue declined by 3% last quarter.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Campbell has a number of brands that cater to the natural and organics trend, especially Bolthouse Farms. This will help the company keep up with changing consumer trends.

Campbell also has a growing snacks portfolio, which is increasingly important for food companies. Snacks are still a growth category. Campbell’s Global Biscuits and Snacks segment posted 35% growth in operating profit last quarter, driven by Pepperidge Farm.

And, since Campbell is an industry leader, it has the financial strength to cut costs without sacrificing revenue growth.

The company expects to trim $325 million from its cost structure by the end of calendar 2017, and $450 million by 2020. Campbell’s cost reductions led to 3% growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2017.

Investors should expect more of the same in the current year. For fiscal 2018, Campbell expects flat sales, and up to 2% growth in adjusted earnings per share. This could pave the way for another modest dividend increase over the next year.

Plus, Campbell would be a good stock to own in a recession. It has a defensive business model and should see steady (if not greater) demand if the economy goes into a recession.

Consumers typically scale back their spending at eat more at home when times are tough, which would naturally benefit Campbell.

Campbell might not be the best pick for growth, but with the stock down 21% year to date, it could be a buying opportunity for income and value investors.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #9: Qualcomm (QCOM)

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

High yields are rare in the technology sector. Tech companies are typically reluctant to pay dividends to shareholders, preferring instead to use as much cash as possible to reinvest in the business. Qualcomm is unique, because it is a tech stock with a 4.5% dividend yield.

Qualcomm is suffering from a highly negative news flow over the past year. First, the Federal Trade Commission launched an investigation into Qualcomm’s patent licensing practices in 2014. In January, the FTC charged Qualcomm with using anti-competitive tactics to build a monopoly in baseband processors.

Qualcomm has been investigated on similar anti-trust grounds in South Korea, Taiwan, and by the European Union. In addition, Qualcomm was forced to pay BlackBerry (BBRY) $850 million in royalty refunds. If that weren’t bad enough, Qualcomm is also being sued by its major customer Apple, Inc. (AAPL) for $1 billion.

These issues have caused Qualcomm’s fundamentals to deteriorate over the past year. Revenue has declined 5.7% over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017.

The reason why investors should still view Qualcomm favorably, in spite of these headwinds, is because the global smartphone industry remains healthy.

Global 3G and 4G device shipments increased 10% last year, and Qualcomm expects another 3-9% increase in 2017.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Put simply, people love their phones, and Qualcomm dominates the smartphone chip industry. The industry is still growing, and Qualcomm will capture a major piece of this growth. With 5G rollout coming soon, growth should continue.

Separately, Qualcomm has growth possibilities across new technologies, such as the Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles. The company is accelerating its growth in this area with the planned $47 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductor (NXPI).

NXP’s revenue soared over 50% in 2016. It instantly provides Qualcomm with growth in new and exciting product segments. Plus, Qualcomm should be able to generate earnings growth above revenue growth due to cost synergies.

The pending merger has already received regulatory approval in the U.S., and while it is currently being held up in the EU, Qualcomm still expects the deal to close by the end of 2017.

In the meantime, Qualcomm still generates healthy cash flow, which helps the company continue to raise its dividend. On March 8th, the company increased its dividend by 7.5%.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #8: Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Exxon Mobil shares have declined 12% year-to-date, as oil prices turned lower once again in 2017. The S&P 500 Index is up 11% so far this year, which means Exxon has underperformed the major index by more than 20 percentage points.

Now might be a great time to buy the stock, because Exxon is an industry leader. It is the largest publicly-traded energy company in the world, with strong assets and a diversified business model. Exxon has been in business for more than 100 years, and it has a nearly 4% dividend yield. Exxon meets Sure Dividend’s definition of a blue chip.

We have compiled a list of nearly 70 blue-chip dividend stocks. You can see the entire list of blue chip stocks here.

Exxon is a strong dividend growth stock to hold for the long term, because it has demonstrated an ability to navigate the ups and downs of the energy industry. Exxon operates in a cyclical industry, yet it has increased its dividend for more than 30 years in a row, which qualifies it as a Dividend Aristocrat. Its tremendous stability is the result of its integrated business model.

Exxon has large refining and chemicals businesses, in addition to oil and gas exploration and production. This gives it consistent profitability, even when oil and gas prices decline. For example, while Exxon’s upstream business lost over $4 billion in 2016, it earned over $4 billion of profit in both its refining and chemicals segments.

Over the first half of 2017, Exxon Mobil generated $8.5 billion of free cash flow. This was more than enough to sustain its dividend payments to shareholders, which totaled $6.7 billion in that time.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 23

Earnings per share have more than doubled over the first half of 2017. One reason for this is that oil and gas prices improved, which boosted Exxon’s upstream earnings by $3.2 billion over the first two quarters.

Another reason why Exxon’s earnings have soared this year is cost discipline. The company cut capital expenditures by 21% in the first half of 2017. Exxon has the strongest balance sheet in the industry, which should allow it to continue paying dividends, even at $50 oil.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #7: Hormel Foods (HRL)

Dividend Yield: 2.2%

Hormel stock has lost 9% of its value year to date and 13% of its value over the past one year. These are relatively modest declines, but even a small drop should be viewed as a welcome buying opportunity. That’s because Hormel is a legendary dividend growth stock.

Hormel is not just a Dividend Aristocrat. It’s also a Dividend King, a very small group of just 22 stocks, with 50+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 22 Dividend Kings here.

Hormel has increased its dividend each year, for 51 years in a row.

Source: 2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, page 35

Hormel doesn’t have a sky-high dividend yield, but Hormel typically increases its dividend by double digits each year.

Over the past five years, Hormel has increased its dividend by 18% per year, on average. At this rate, Hormel’s dividend would double every four years. Using this as a baseline, if investors bought the stock today and held for 20 years, they would earn a yield on cost of over 60%.

Hormel’s amazing dividend growth history is due to the company’s excellent earnings growth. Hormel’s adjusted earnings per share increased 24% in 2016.

The company has fallen on hard times this year due mostly to falling poultry prices, which have negatively impacted its Jennie-O turkey business. Total sales declined 3.2% over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017. Operating profit declined 2.6% in that time, driven by a 25% decline for Jennie-O.

That said, long-term investors should not be discouraged, because the company has an excellent long-term track record.

Source: 2017 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, page 9

Hormel has increased earnings in 28 out of the past 31 years. According to the company, it has increased earnings by 13% each year over the past five years. This is due to Hormel’s strong brands - it has #1 or #2 products in over 35 separate categories.

Record turkey production has weighed on Hormel this year, but it still has a positive future up ahead. Investors can use the negative sentiment right now as a buying opportunity for this Dividend King.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #6: Intel Corporation (INTC)

Dividend Yield: 3%

Intel shares have barely budged in 2017. The stock is down less than 1% year to date, which means it has under-performed the S&P 500 Index by more than 10 percentage points this year.

Investors are probably concerned about the company’s reliance on the personal computer. The PC industry has struggled to grow, as consumers are increasingly using mobile devices.

Intel has several attractive growth catalysts up ahead, including data centers, and the Internet of Things, which grew revenue by 7.2% and 18% over the first half of 2017, respectively.

Source: Global Technology Conference, page 5

Collectively, Intel expects growth businesses will soon represent 50% of total revenue.

Intel also wants to expand into autonomous driving, which is why it acquired Mobileye for $15 billion. This is a big opportunity for Intel. It estimates the vehicle systems, data, and services market opportunity to be worth up to $70 billion by 2030.

Intel’s near-term challenge is that its core PC segment represents more than half of total revenue. That said, it is also a highly profitable business for Intel and generates significant cash flow.

Over the first six months of 2017, Intel generated $3.87 billion of free cash flow. Intel can use its strong cash flow to invest in new growth initiatives, make acquisitions, and pay dividends to shareholders.

This might be a good time to buy Intel. The stock is fairly cheap, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.8. Intel is priced at a significant discount to the S&P 500. And, Intel has a 3% dividend yield, which is an above-average yield. The S&P 500 Index has an average yield of about 2%.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #5: J.M. Smucker (SJM)

Dividend Yield: 2.9%

Smucker is a large food and beverage company. Its biggest brands include Smucker’s, Folgers, Jif, Crisco, Pillsbury, Hungry Jack, Café Bustelo, and Bick’s.

It also has pet food brands including Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Kibbles ‘n Bits, and 9Lives.

Smucker operates four main segments.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Presentation, page 58

The company has experienced a mild downturn in recent periods. For example, it recently concluded fiscal 2017, and total sales fell 5% for the year. Diluted earnings per share declined 11%.

Performance diverged between Smucker’s various operating segments. Operating profit in U.S. Retail consumer foods and international products increased 19% and 26%, respectively, in the fourth fiscal quarter.

On the other hand, operating profit fell 14% in U.S. coffee and by 15% in U.S. pet food.

Conditions worsened to start the current fiscal year. In the most recent quarter, total sales fell 4% from the same quarter last year. Earnings per share decreased 23% last quarter, due to lower sales, higher marketing expense, and rising commodity costs.

Higher marketing and commodity costs should be short-term challenges. Smucker’s long-term growth potential is still intact, thanks to its strong brands. It also has exposure to growth categories.

One area that still holds promise for Smucker is snacks. It is leveraging its strong brands to innovate new products, designed to capitalize on the snacking trend. An example is Smucker’s Uncrustables, which have seen very strong growth in recent years.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Presentation, page 53

Sales of Uncrustables have increased at a 12% rate over the past five years. By fiscal 2022, Uncrustables are expected to be a $500 million brand, in terms of annual sales.

For fiscal 2018, Smucker’s net sales are expected to be down slightly from the previous year. However, adjusted earnings per share are expected in a range of $7.75-7.95, representing 0.4-3% growth from fiscal 2017.

Smucker’s earnings are still growing, thanks to cost cuts and share repurchases. The company expects to cut costs by $140 million this fiscal year.

Continued earnings growth allows the company to raise its dividend. Smucker has increased its dividend for 16 years in a row.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #4: Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Kraft Heinz is the result of a $45 billion mega-merger of two huge food companies, Kraft and Heinz, in 2015. The deal was engineered by Warren Buffett and 3G Capital, which together own 50% of the company. You can see a list of Buffett’s top 20 highest-conviction stock picks here.

The merger created the fifth-largest food company in the world. Kraft Heinz has more than 200 brands, eight of which each generate at least $1 billion in annual sales.

Source: Investor Fact Sheet, page 2

The billion-dollar brands include Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Velveeta, Lunchables, Maxwell House, and Planters.

This is a difficult time for Kraft Heinz; it too has suffered from consumers shying away from packaged foods. In 2016, Kraft Heinz managed to eke out 0.3% growth in organic revenue, but sales declined 1.8% over the first half of 2017.

Cost cuts drove 15% growth in adjusted earnings per share through the first six months of 2017. For example, the company lowered selling, general, and administrative costs by 14% over the first two quarters of 2017.

By the end of the year, management expects to have realized $1.7 billion in cumulative cost reductions since the merger.

Earnings growth has allowed Kraft to continue increasing its dividend payout. On August 3rd, Kraft Heinz raised its dividend by 4%.

Future earnings growth is still within reach. Even though Kraft Heinz is seeing sales flatten in North America, cost cuts can continue to drive earnings growth.

Plus, revenue is still growing nicely in the international markets.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

In Kraft Heinz “Rest of World” segment, which includes its emerging market operations, organic sales increased 5.4% through the first two quarters of 2017.

Emerging markets like China are compelling opportunities for large consumer goods companies like Kraft Heinz. These are countries with large populations, rising middle classes, and high economic growth rates.

The combination of domestic margin expansion and international revenue growth should continue to fuel Kraft Heinz’s long-term earnings growth. In turn, the company should be able to keep raising its dividend.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #3: General Mills (GIS)

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

General Mills is a Dividend Achiever and has paid a dividend to shareholders for 117 years. Right now is a particularly appealing time to buy General Mills, as the stock has a 3.5% dividend yield. Like Exxon Mobil, General Mills meets Sure Dividend’s definition of a blue-chip stock. General Mills stock has struggled this year, but the company still has a bright future.

General Mills is an industry-leading food company. It has strong brands across its product portfolio, especially in cereal. It has the No. 2 market share in cereal, with 3 of the top 5 brands in the U.S. Some of its biggest brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Fiber One, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Old El Paso.

Source: Investor Day Presentation, page 9

General Mills has fallen on difficult times in the past year. Total sales declined by 6% in 2017. General Mills is seeing pronounced weakness in North America due to shifting consumer habits. Consumers are demanding natural and organic foods as alternatives to shelf-stable products. In response, the company is investing more heavily in its snacks and ice cream brands.

In addition, General Mills is cutting costs to keep growing earnings. In 2017, cost reductions drove 6% growth in adjusted earnings per share.

The company recently reaffirmed its expectations for the current fiscal year. In fiscal 2018, organic sales are expected to decline 1-2%, but adjusted earnings per share are expected to rise 1-2%. That said, General Mills also expects earnings growth again this year, due to continued cost cuts and share buybacks. Operating profit is expected to be flat to up 1% this year.

Considering General Mills still expects earnings growth, the stock could be undervalued. The company earned $3.08 in 2017, which means the stock has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1

The S&P 500 Index has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8, which means General Mills is valued at a discount of approximately 27% to the S&P 500 Index. This seems to be too large of a discount, particularly since General Mills is highly profitable and is still growing earnings.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #2: IBM (IBM)

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

IBM screens very well for value and income. The stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12, along with a 4%+ dividend yield. Of course, there is a reason why IBM stock is so cheap, with such a high dividend yield. Its revenue has declined for 21 quarters in a row. Last quarter, revenue fell another 4.7%, and earnings per share declined by 5%. However, adjusted earnings per share, which excludes non-recurring costs such as restructuring expenses, increased 1%.

IBM is struggling to turn itself around. For decades, it had been a leader in technology hardware. But the technology industry is rapidly shifting away from hardware, which had become commoditized businesses. Instead, IBM is investing in growth segments of the future, such as Big Data, security, and the cloud.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 4

In the past four quarters, IBM’s “strategic imperatives” grew by 12%, to $34 billion. These segments now represent over 40% of total revenue. These segments carry very strong margins. IBM’s free cash flow increased 13% last quarter to $2.6 billion.

In addition, cloud revenue has exceeded $15 billion in the past 12 months. As-a-service revenue has reached an annual run rate of $8.8 billion, representing a 32% year-over-year increase. Lastly, mobile revenue increased 29% last quarter.

IBM has a good chance at a successful turnaround, due to its history of innovation. IBM has a very strong intellectual property portfolio. The company earned more than 8,000 patents last year alone. The company utilized $6 billion in research and development in 2016, which fuels growth in the strategic imperatives.

Revenue is still declining, but IBM’s margins and cash flow are expanding. The company is seeing profitable growth that more than offsets the impact of divesting commoditized, low-margin hardware businesses. For 2017, IBM expects operating earnings per share to increase 2%.

IBM has increased its dividend for 22 years in a row. The company distributed 46% of its free cash flow to shareholders in dividends, over the first half of 2017. This leaves plenty of room to buy back stock, which helps boost earnings growth and to continue raising the dividend.

Beaten-Down Dividend Stock #1: Kellogg (K)

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Kellogg has a lot in common with General Mills. It is also a large food company and is General Mills’ fiercest competitor in cereal. This has weighed on Kellogg, just as it has on General Mills. Kellogg’s sales fell by 1% in 2016.

The advantage for Kellogg is that it is much further ahead in its portfolio restructuring. Kellogg has made several acquisitions in recent years, including the $2.7 billion acquisition of Pringles in 2012, to expand its lineup of snacks.

Kellogg has a vast product portfolio outside cereal, with brands including Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, and Pringles. This gives Kellogg an edge, since snacks are still a growth category. According to Kellogg management comments at the recent Barclays Consumer Staples Conference, snacks are a $90 billion category now and are growing at 4% per year. By 2020, snacks are projected to be a $100 billion market.

Kellogg is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. Cheez-It and Rice Krispies Treats have been among Kellogg’s best-performing brands over the past year.

Source: Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference, page 4

And, within cereal, Kellogg has invested in the natural category through Kashi, which caters to a more health-conscious consumer that may have shied away from cereal in recent years. Kashi sales are up in the mid-single digits so far this year.

Kellogg has also had more success in cutting costs to boost earnings growth. For example, over the first two quarters of 2017, Kellogg expanded its operating margin by 130 basis points. By 2018, Kellogg expects to generate an 18% operating profit margin.

Kellogg expects a 3% decline in sales this fiscal year, but operating profit is expected to rise by 7-9%. Management expects earnings per share growth of 8-10% for 2017, which would be more than enough growth to continue increasing the dividend.

Kellogg recently increased its quarterly dividend by 4%, and the company has paid 371 consecutive dividends since 1925.

Final Thoughts

Stocks that experience temporary challenges can be good buying opportunities. This is especially true for companies with strong brands and durable competitive advantages. The 10 stocks on this list are struggling for growth, but they remain highly profitable and have strong balance sheets.

All 10 companies have high-quality businesses and should continue to raise their dividends regularly. As a result, these 10 stocks are worth a closer look for income investors looking for cheap dividend growth stocks that could be primed for turnarounds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, AAPL, QCOM, HRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.