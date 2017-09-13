The Boeing Company's (BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg Presents at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference (Transcript)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Call

September 13, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Dennis Muilenburg - Chairman, President and CEO

Analysts

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley

Rajeev Lalwani

Before jumping into Q&A, at the -- it would be great to have Dennis make some prepared remarks and then we'll get into this. Go for it Dennis.

Before jumping into Q&A, at the -- it would be great to have Dennis make some prepared remarks and then we'll get into this. Go for it Dennis.

Dennis Muilenburg

Sounds great. Alright thanks Rajeev I appreciate it. And thank you all for the opportunity to talk this morning. Just give you a little context on the business before we jump into some questions. We continue to see aerospace market large is a healthy growing market. We see about $7.5 trillion marketplace over the next 10 years, recently updated our current market outlook so expect the world to need about 41,000 new commercial airplanes over the next 20 years that's incrementally up from last year's estimate.

Traffic patterns around the world continue to be very strong, running about 7.7% passenger traffic growth year-to-date. We expect nominally 6% to 7% rate over the next several years and over the 20 year timeframe we've assumed a 4.7% growth rate behind those 41,000 new airplanes.

So strong traffic growth we're seeing some return in strength in cargo year-to-date about a 10% growth in cargo we don't expect that level to be sustained, but it's a good sign that cargos returning. We see strength in defense budgets around the world and some re-strengthening of the U.S. defense budget. And in particular support for some of our key Boeing programs. And we see the services market as a growth market and a lot of headroom for us as a company in about $2.6 trillion marketplace over the next 10 years.

So fundamental market is a good long-term growth market. Underneath that our backlog continues to be very strong, and as a result our opportunity for top-line growth about 5,700 commercial airplanes in backlog will be taken commercial production from a roughly 750 this year up to well north of 900 airplanes a year by the end of the decade. While we're doing that we're refreshing the commercial product lines with the introduction of 787-10, the 737 MAX and the 777-X. And we also see some modest growth in the defense business.

So all of that producing top-line growth. That long-term backlog is also given us a chance us to really drive bottom-line performance in productivity. And we're intensely focused on that driving competiveness our lean initiatives, capturing the value of quality, the work we're doing with our supply chain on partnering for success, automation, implementation in our factories a range of productivity actions that are driving bottom-line performance headed towards our mid-teen margin target by the end of the decade.

And then within that driving cash performance, then we see this is a very strong cash growth business, we expect year-over-year cash growth continuing through the end of the decade. We know exactly how to drive that and what the levers that and we're very focused on producing that kind of growing cash performance for the long-term and returning value to shareholders both through dividends and share repurchase. We've increased dividends 190% since 2012. We've repurchased more than 200 million shares of stock since then and we expect to continue to be strong on both of those fronts.

And then lastly, the nature of the business I think is changing whereas in the previous decades we've seen a cyclical business model. This is much more of a long-term sustained growth model that's evolving out. Couple of key factors the market is fundamentally different. We now have backlogs that span about six or seven years and they're global. Whereas in the past, they have been one to two years backlogs and very U.S., European centric. The nature of the business is much more global today a much more diversified set of business models across our commercial customers.

Buying behaviors are changing and the nature of travel is changing. The technology has allowed travel to be point-to-point around the globe not hub and spoke. So we're not in any way constrained or affected unduly by any one part of the world. That global nature of the business is making it less cyclical. And then we're taking a lot of actions internally as well production rate discipline keeping supply and demand in balance, freezing our pension moving from DB to DC plans, long-term labor agreements, phased R&D. And rather doing multiple developments concurrently phasing those overtime.

And the investment we're making in growing services is fundamentally less cyclical. So all of these are fundamentally changing the nature of the business from being a cycle driven business to one that is a long-term sustained growth model and we're very focused on driving that for the future. So those are a few things I thought I’d share Rajeev to get things rolling.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rajeev Lalwani

Yes thanks Dennis appreciate the remarks. So lots of things that I wanted to actually come back to you, but the first thing maybe just starting high level Boeing stocks been performing incredibly well sentiment a lot better than just your governing what are folks now missing about the Boeing story what do you think is underappreciated?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well we're pleased with the progress there. We do see the stock is still being significantly undervalued. And I think the fact that we still have significant opportunities ahead of us on driving bottom-line performance and margins I think to degree that’s still under appreciated. We've noted our long-term target of getting to mid-teen margins we’re making steady progress against that, and with the investments we're making I'm confident we'll continue to make progress.

I think the opportunity for services growth is still somewhat under appreciated. We've laid out aggressive target to grow our services business to be at a $50 billion a year business. And while that's not an easy target, I can tell you it's a $2.5 trillion marketplace where today we have about 50% of the installed base and we only have about 7% of the market share. So our opportunity to grow services is still substantial.

And then I think to a degree the fact that the business has moved from this cyclical model to a more long-term sustained growth model. I think that's still somewhat underappreciated in the marketplace in terms of how it's reflected in the stock price. And I think as we continue to drive consistent cash performance and year-over-year cash growth you'll see that reflected as well. So while I'm pleased with the progress I still think there is significant upside.

Rajeev Lalwani

You've been talking not just this morning, but previously about taking the cyclicality out of the business. And what does that mean in the sense of let's say we do hit a rough patch go through a recession. Does that mean Boeing is not going to have to cut production does that mean growing Boeing can still grow cash flow?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, I think the key here is again we have the opportunity now to have a longer term view on how we manage our production rates and keeping supply and demand in balanced. And whereas in the past you might have seen recessions or localized regionalized economic effects pull traffic down to one part of the world or another. And that would have an undue ripple effect into our business and how we are able to manage production rates. And we are no longer seeing that characteristics. There are no economic factors that uniquely pull traffic down in one area that hurts our business because traffic is now global in its nature.

And as I said we're running 7.7% traffic growth year-to-date, our projection for the future only assumes 4.7% traffic growth as we know there is upside to that. Every year in Asia alone now there are 100 million people that fly for the first time in their life. And there is tremendous wave of population that still will enter the flying public.

So all of that tells us there is a long-term growth opportunity there. And we can use that to manage production rates and be disciplined in our approach to keep supply and demand in balance and then continuing to do what I said plan for the long-term on how we do with pensions and labor agreements and R&D. And then growing services, that is fundamentally a noncyclical business. And all of that’s going to give us a long-term growth model.

Rajeev Lalwani

On traffic growth, I mean, I tend to share your view that sort of that 7%, 8% we're seeing today isn’t really sustainable, but what happened as we do start to accelerate, what are some of the offsets if you will do we see retirement start to pick up or other things going on that will keep investors getting too nervous about just traffic coming in, does that make sense?

Dennis Muilenburg

I think you raised a great inside and if you look at that current market outlook I mentioned the 41,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years little more than 40% of that is just replacement demand. So, it's not based on traffic growth, it's just the aging of fleets. We have a tremendous number of live bodies that will begin to hit the 25 year point early in the next decade. So of that 41,000 airplanes a little over 9,000 are wide body airplanes. And with our 787 and 777X line up we are very well positioned to touch that replacement wave early in the next decade.

So the fact that the replacement and growth are much more balanced in the past you might have seen replacement demand being perhaps 20% of the demand and 80% of it's growth based on passenger growth. Now a much better balance between replacement and growth again gives us confidence that even as passenger growth statics might vary overtime. You still have this foundational replacement demand that's going to need to be satisfied.

Rajeev Lalwani

As we think longer term over the next couple of decades or like you are highlighting, what are the threat of say the Chinese come into play with the COMAC, Bombardier what they are trying to do with the C Series. Just some thoughts and I guess recently there has been some headlines in the UK about what’s going on between Bombardier so just some broader though there would be great Dennis?

Dennis Muilenburg

I think we should expect competition, we anticipate it the fact that this is a very attractive global industrial market. I would say it's probably the strongest industrial sector in the world in terms of growth prospects for the future. So, we should not be surprised that is attracting competition and investment from other countries. And so we plan on that, we expect competition from COMAC while they are also partners for us in China and supporting us in our supply chain. We expect other countries and companies to be investing.

We know Airbus will continue to be a strong and aggressive competitor. All of that tells us we can’t stop this is why we are really focused on our relentless efforts on productivity, driving comparativeness the work we’re doing on lean partnering for success. The initiatives that I mentioned earlier, we are not going to stop and we know we have to fuel our future. The only way we still ahead of that competition is we have to out innovate. We have to stay one step ahead and the fuel for that innovation is the productivity work that we are doing today.

Rajeev Lalwani

Maybe switching gears a little bit with a topical question amongst investors has been M&A. We've seen of pairing now technologies in local columns. Where do you stand just broadly on some of your suppliers potentially getting together maybe tightening that competitiveness of the industry?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, first of all it's very important to us to have a robust healthy supply chain for the future. And as you’ve seen in our probably statements regrinding the UTC Rockville column’s matter we remained skeptical whether that's going to add value for us and in particular whether it will add value for our customers. So, we always want to look through a land of what add value for our customers. A healthy robust supply chain is an important part of that.

Now, when we think about how we're designing and shaping the future, we're working with our supply chain and are currently for success initiative. We're driving competitiveness, sharing best practices and I would say 80%, 90% of the time we're finding opportunities to invest together and grow together.

In some places we won’t and we’ll develop alternative supply chain opportunities or build our own vertical capabilities. I think good examples of that is for the future we see a need for complex composite manufacturing as a core capability. So we implemented that on 777X. Selective proportion integration as we stood up in Charleston. We announced Boeing Avionics we see that is an important vertical investment area for the future that produces lifecycle value for our customers.

On 777 landing gear we had to develop a second supplier Héroux-Devtek for the 777X landing gear. So those are all examples of supply chain design for the future. We don't see large scale acquisition as the primary driver for our growth we much more see organic investment is our primary growth engine. And then complementing that with targeted acquisitions. And we're going to continue to stay very engaged with our supply chain to make sure that no matter what kind of consolidation forces might arise that we have a robust diverse supply chain for the future.

Rajeev Lalwani

Sticking on or would rather coming back to some of the services commentary that you've made. You obviously have a big number up here in terms of $50 billion. What is it going to look like in the interim period as far as growth and getting there what are some of the assigned line posts we should be looking for to say hey look Chris and [ph] his team are well on their way to getting to that number?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, as you'll see we'll start reporting services segment financial separately at the end of the third quarter. But as we said publicly before we're going to start out in about a $15 billion business. And we set a very growth -- aggressive growth target to get to $50 billion a year. Now part of the reason for that is we see the market space as I said earlier. We’re 7% market share in a $2.5 trillion marketplace, so we have headroom.

I think our unique OEM knowledge gives us an advantage in parts and spares and distribution systems. We haven't fully leveraged that post production, we will with our targeted investments. We see modifications and upgrades as a significant opportunity. Information based services and training. And we're making investments that allow us to leverage and produce growth in those areas.

The standup of Boeing Avionics as we mentioned is one of those signpost as a vertical investment that will produce growth. We also announced earlier this year the standup of Boeing Analytics another signpost where we're bringing together 800 analytics experts from across our enterprise along with some acquired talent that's going to produce analytics capabilities to optimize internal operations as well as grow externally that's another signpost.

And you'll see a number of these initiatives and progress points rolling out stand dealing the team that are very focused on growing the business. We've resourced it to achieve that growth and you should expect to see steady growth towards that target. So again it's not something where you are going to see a flat business and then step function at the end of the decade. We expect to see steady year-over-year growth in the services business.

Rajeev Lalwani

Coming back to your comment on Avionics and standing up the capability there, why didn’t you choose to go into Avionics versus any of the other various capabilities; you can choose to pick up?

Dennis Muilenburg

We see about 40 different categories of services and support segments that are of interest. And we're evaluating each of those for make buy [ph] capabilities and vertical capabilities. And where we find a vertical capability that allows us to control our designs and drive efficiency in our production systems, and add lifecycle value. Those are places we want to focus.

So we actually started with top complex composites manufacturing and you've seen those investments. Avionics is the latest one that we've identified because it does exactly that it allows us to control the digital infrastructure of our airplanes for the future and produce lifecycle value for our customers. There is a handful of these vertical areas that we want to invest in, we don't need to be vertical everywhere, we want to have the world's greatest supply chain across those segments. But where we need some targeted vertical capability we're going to invest to build that out.

Rajeev Lalwani

And in terms of the airlines as they hear you talk more and more about some of these investments and capabilities, what are you hearing from them is it something you're excited about are they skeptical of it where do they stand?

Dennis Muilenburg

We're seeing great momentum with our airline customers. The key is as we approach services growth it has to be done through the lens of adding value for customers. They have to be getting better support, reduced cost, more effectiveness no matter what we do. And so our ability to provide tailored solutions is really important. And I think you see that what we're doing on global fleet care as an example. We now have more than 60 airlines signed up for global fleet care. And those are tailored solutions, some customers have a lot of infrastructure and capability and they just want some additional applications.

Some customers like Norwegian just came to us for an end-to-end fleet solution. Things like airplane health management systems we now have more than 90 airlines that have subscribed to that. So our ability to provide global scale tailored solutions with depth of OEM knowledge I think is unique. And as long as we do that with a customer value lens our customers are excited about what we're doing there. And by the way that applies to not only commercial customers, but defense customers as well.

Rajeev Lalwani

Okay, absolutely. And in terms of -- and now brining in the middle of the market aircraft and the potential for it can you talk about how much services content you think you can get on that potential aircraft versus what you can do today on say 73?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, we haven’t made decision yet on whether to pursue that middle of the market airplane, but we are having some very good discussions with dozens of customers. As I said before, if we decided to go down that past, it's an airplane that would IOC entering the service in the 2024 or 2025 timeframe. So, we have time to do the right market analysis and design the right airplane for the future if we decided to down that path. And one of the lenses we are very clearly looking at is the lifecycle design of that airplane, which is fundamentally different way of thinking about an airplane thinking of it as a lifecycle system.

And designing it upfront so that it's digitized it has the right sensors; it's designed for a post-production support from the start. And we're putting a lot of emphasis on that right now as we evaluate the business model and trying to close the business case in a way that make sense for us and for our customers. That lifecycle lens will be a key component of that.

Rajeev Lalwani

And then just as it relates to timeline of that obviously you’re still going through the work, but should we expect something next year or a year after or is it really just depends on when you finish your work that kind of think?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, it's going to be driven on closing the business case. So, it's not an imminent decision, but if you think about an airplane that would have to enter service 2024 or 2025 timeframe we’ll be getting into the frontend of that decision process over the next year or so. So, it's something that we're actively working on.

Rajeev Lalwani

Okay. Switching gears a little bit I wanted to talk about some of the commercial programs. 777 in particular, how are you feeling about the current production rate five a month and effectively it’s three and half or so depending on how you cut it, but one how is it looking and then two when would you have to make a decision on 2019 production levels it seems like that’s where things might be a bit lighter versus this year and next year?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, we made some really good progress on building the 777 bridge over the last six months in particular. So, we have now moved to the rate of five a month production rate in effect of three and half month delivery rate as we previously announced we have impalement that in the production system. Again you didn't hear a lot about it because it happened pretty smoothly which is good.

And we've made a lot of progress on campaigns over the last six months as well. And as a result right now we are more than sold out in 2018. If we look at that skyline and we’re more than 90% sold out in 2019. And just within the last week, in fact we are able to secure another deal for six 777s that will further fill the bridge in 2019. Can’t announced that yet as that are rolled to our website likely tomorrow as part of our normal process.

So, don’t want to get out ahead of our customer there, but the fact that we've achieved another significant sale further adds to our confidence and when I look at the remaining sales campaign still underway, we're confident that we'll able to fill out that skyline. So, I think the production plan we've laid in place for 777 represents the floor and we still have some work to do to feel in the remaining skyline, but we're closing in on it rapidly and now very focused on getting the 777X implemented.

So, we're building first production parts now, the composite lean factory is up and running, automation has been implemented on the 777 line to reduce risk for 777X. We’ll start final assembly on flight test airplanes next year 2018. So we’re that far along and we'll start delivering 777Xs in 2020. So, while we want to continue to pay attention to that risk area our confidences continues to growth and upon filling out the bridge, sustaining the current production rate and then moving briskly into 777X. We've got about 340 airplanes in firm backlog on 777X as we ramp up on the backside of the bridge.

Rajeev Lalwani

Staying on the topic on the risk for the 777, how are you feeling about the Mid-East we’ve published a note in the last week or so highlighting some of the risk and the concerns out there. What are your thoughts there and whether Iran come into the play I can’t recall they’re actually in the backlog now or if that order has been finalized and get to go?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well first of all take a look at the Middle East obviously we're staying very connected as well to the geopolitical considerations there. We have a lot of important customers both on the commercial and defense sides so we are very engaged, both with the governments there and with the U.S. government. I’m continuing to see progress on the numerous issues that are being dealt with there, but it’s a risk, we have to be mindful of.

Now again the good thing is with our depth of backlog and the global nature of that backlog we’re not over exposed in any one area of the globe including the Middle East. And despite some of the caster nation in the region, we’re continuing to see traffic growth year-to-date Middle East is growing at 6% to 7% a year passenger traffic. So, market fundamentals are holding up even with this pressure.

So, we’ll continue to engage there, I think we’re doing all the right things to manage our risk and the global nature of the business is that extra layer of protection.

Rajeev Lalwani

Switching off the 777 on the 78 how are feeling about the production level potentially going at 14 a month or not?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, well, again we’ve made some great progress on the 787 and really proud of our team there in terms of performance on productivity and driving execution of the program and you see that reflected in the cash performance. The airplanes also performing extraordinarily well with our customers in the field and based on the fact that we’ve got 700 airplanes in backlog, in firm backlog based on the number of mature campaigns well underway, the progress we’re continuing to make you probably saw last night that Malaysia announced intend to by eight 787s. So just another sign of the progress there based on the existing backlog campaign underway we’re confirming now that we’re going to 14 a month production rate in 2019.

So, I think we’ve shared that assumption with all of you, previously that’s been our assumption that now confirming that previous assumption, we’re going to 14 a month in 2019. So, that’s an important step for us and another sign post the strength of the marketplace and we’re very confident that we can do that again with a sustained view in mind, keeping long-term supply and demand in balance and a healthy production system that will support that.

Now, that step will also in the third quarter trigger an extension to the accounting log. So we expect to add 100 airplanes to the 787 block, so that our factor into the financials. As you know that’s accretive to our margins and that will also play into the profile of the deferred production burn down which will continue to burn down but now stretched over another 100 airplanes so it will change the slope a bit as you’re doing your financial modeling.

This is an important step for us going to 14 a month additional profitability gains as a result on the program and is a great signpost to the strength and value that airplanes delivering to our customers.

Rajeev Lalwani

Yes, so I guess we’ll look for the update to the margins in the earning numbers here in the coming weeks and months. I guess, specifically on the 78 that decision to go to 14, is it being driven by I guess some of the order you’re seeing today or is it an expectation of more orders to come, is it what you’re hearing from the airlines in terms of performing I have heard fantastic things just from the airlines that I cover but I would love to just get some inside into describing that.

Dennis Muilenburg

It’s all of the above, right. It’s a fact that the airplanes performing so well in the field today, it’s clearly adding value for our customers and we’ve created roughly 150 new city pairs for customers based on the unique technology of the airplane and its operating efficiency. The production system is healthy and the fact that we have 700 airplanes in firm backlog and it’s globally diversified and the fact that we look at the skyline, future demand. We’re working skyline positions in 2019, 2021-22, so we are work in skyline far out into the future.

So, this is not the idea of pulling demand forward or somehow accelerating production, this is filling skyline to the future. And as I mentioned earlier, we still see a significant wide body replacement wave, coming in early in the next decade as we have a number of wide bodies globally that are going to hit the 25 year point much of that replacement demand will also be satisfied with 787s. And the 787-10 now just coming online that flight test program is going exceptionally well and as that gets into the fleets. We think that adds tremendous amount of value for our airline customers and we’ll only accelerate the appetite for more orders.

Rajeev Lalwani

Switching gears we’ve got few minutes left I will try to get to couple of more questions here, on the 737 MAX started to make deliveries in the last couple of months. How is the aircraft performing and so you have already seen some I guess the misfortunes with -- on the Airbus side and try to make sure that that’s not the case with the MAX?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, our MAX ramp up is healthy, I tell you it’s something we watch every day we pay attention to all of the details. But I am feeling very good about how the perform is going our 737 tam has just done masterful job. We delivered 11 MAXs through the end of July those have performed very well for out introduction customers meeting all of our operating efficiency advantages. So right on our perform targets.

We have moved the 737 line during the last quarter from 42 a month to 47 a month again you didn’t hear a lot about it because it was smooth, which is good. You know that we started the MAX production line as a separate parallel line in Renton to mature it and we are now folding that into the prime 737 NG lines. So we actually have NGs and MAXs flowing down the same production line that cut over is going very smoothly.

And we expect MAXs to be about 10% to 15% of the 737 deliveries this year. And we are keeping close attention on the supply chain ramp up and the engine ramp up in particular, you noted some of the concerns that our competitor has, but in terms of our LEAP 1B engine, our work with GE, that’s going well and they’re meeting our ramp up they’ll delivery about 500 engines this year close to 1,000 next year. And while we want to keep focus on that day-to-day, our whole supply chain is coming with us.

So we feel very good about that program, the MAX is a great product, adds a lot of value for the customer and we’re going to take that line from 47 a month now to 52 a month next year and 57 a month in 2019 and all of the market signals are saying we could go higher. Now we haven’t made a decision to go higher, but the demand the long-terms skyline of all of the market pressures are upward. Again we’re going to be very diligent about any future decisions, but directionally these are all headed in the right direction.

Rajeev Lalwani

Yes, we’re pretty much out of time but I did want to get one different question is just your thoughts on the environment from here, maybe some of the programs you’d be looking out for congrats on the GBST accounts how are you feeling TX and JSTARS and anything else?

Dennis Muilenburg

I feel very strong about our defense business and Leanne has done a great job of honing the strategy there and driving the performance. So, you’ve seen some of the progress on bottom-line performance, but our prospects for the future very strong. And the investors we’ve made in commercial derivatives getting the tanker program into the production system is just around the corner now. Programs like PA, our rotorcraft business, satellite business probably saw earlier this week SCS announced their selection of us for a big commercial satellite deal investment on autonomous systems.

So those are the areas where we expect to lead in the future extension of our existing product lines that we’ve made a lot of progress on fighters both F15s and F18s domestic and international and then investing for the future, you said the GBST win, it’s a big win for us. And now we’re moving into the next phase of the competition and we’ll be making right investments there for the future ICBM fleet.

We also see TX is an important opportunity, we’ve got a couple of prototypes flying, they’re flying well, we have purpose designed a TX solution for our air force customer and I think that’s unique. And we’re looking forward to the rest of that competition. And then JSTARS as well again some uncertainty about the program future right now, but we think the 737 based solution is the right answer. The 737 and defense department analysis shows that airplane cost about one half of what our competitors airplane costs just to operate the airplane, one half. Yet, it provides about three times is much internal volume for mission capability and the need to the war fighter.

So we think that costs capability combination is unique. And again that’s a place where we are bringing one Boeing advantage to play the strength of the 737 line, the depth of our commercial deliver capability on the military side and the ability to globally support that fleet. So, we have, we’re bullish about our defense business, it’s a more modest top-line growth business but it’s a very healthy business and will be a key complement of Boeing for the future.

Rajeev Lalwani

Okay, well, Dennis let’s wrap it up there. Thank you again for making time to come out here.

Dennis Muilenburg

You’re welcome, Rajeev. Thank you very much and thank you all. Appreciate it.

