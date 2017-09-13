Rebalancing The ETF Monkey Millennial Model Portfolio

At the same time, the 'landscape has gotten a little messy.' What do I mean by that? You'll find the answer in this article.

In connection with the philosophy explained in this article, I executed a series of rebalancing transactions in The ETF Monkey Millennial Model Portfolio as of pricing available at approximately 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time on September 13, 2017.

The Importance of Portfolio Rebalancing

The ETF Monkey Model Portfolio was set up with the goal of helping an investor in the millennial age group, many of whom have demonstrated a reluctance to begin investing, to get started. I suggested a specific brokerage, which offers commission-free trading in several top-quality ETFs, 7 specific ETFs with which to construct a well-diversified portfolio, and suggested weightings in each based on the relatively aggressive asset allocation appropriate for an investor roughly 25 years of age.

That's all well and good on Day 1, when the portfolio was set up. However, in the above-linked article on the concept of rebalancing, I likened a portfolio to the landscaping around one's home.

However, much like the landscape around your home, your asset allocation needs regular maintenance. When you landscaped your home (or started a garden, as the case may be), you likely worked with design and installation professionals to pick exactly the right plants for each location depending on your climate zone, the correct sun/shade mix and similar factors. No doubt, it all looked absolutely spectacular upon completion. However, left untended, your landscape or garden will not look nearly as good even weeks later, not to mention a year or more. In fact, it might ultimately look so bad that it would be hard for an impartial observer to discern that there had ever been a design or plan.

Similarly, I observed, over time the same thing could happen to your portfolio. Due to the relative performance of various asset classes, your portfolio could drift far from your original plan, leaving your risk profile very different from what you originally intended. If you're interested in digging into further detail, take a minute to review either or both of the two linked articles.

Applying These Principles to The ETF Monkey Millennial Model Portfolio

Let's start with a screen shot of the original setup of the portfolio, based on the closing price of each of the 7 ETFs as of December 30, 2016.

As it turns out, the overall portfolio has performed extremely well year-to-date in 2017. Have a look.

As a reference point, here is where the S&P 500 index stood at roughly the time of day on September 13, 2017 at which I executed the rebalancing transactions.

As of this point in time, then, the portfolio had returned exactly 11.83% YTD. At a price level of 2,494.00 (give or take a couple of hundredths), the S&P 500 index had returned 11.40% from its closing price of 2,238.83 on December 30, 2016. Not bad for a portfolio that includes at least some measure of defensive positioning in REITS and bonds.

However, go back up and take a look at that 2nd picture for the millennial model. You will immediately notice a wide disparity in performance among the asset classes. With a gain of 11.78%, large U.S. stocks have performed right about in line with the overall portfolio. But mid-cap and small-cap stocks haven't done quite so well. International stocks, on the other hand? My goodness! Our ETF representing developed markets is up 18.01%. And emerging markets are the rock star of the portfolio, with a stunning 24.73% YTD gain! Finally, REITS and bonds have been more or less flat.

Lastly, our cash balance of $491.82 as of the initiation of the portfolio has grown to $1,666.33 thanks to the dividends we have received along the way.

Back to our landscape analogy, though. Have a look at the first segment (top-left) of the picture below:

You immediately notice that the international component of our portfolio is now quite a bit overweight. If you look at the two ETFs together, you will notice that our intended overall weight of 35% now sits at 37.36%. Small and mid-cap domestic stocks are underweight, and REITS and bonds sit at almost 10% under their intended weights. In other words, our landscape design is starting to get a little messy. From a portfolio standpoint, it means our risk profile has shifted. The aggressive portion of our portfolio is a little more aggressive and the defensive portion is, well, a little less defensive.

Now, go back up and take a look at the top-right section of the picture. That's the rebalancing transaction. Essentially, I sold the necessary number of shares in the 2 international ETFs, and purchased the necessary number of shares in 4 of the other ETFs, to bring things back into balance. As you will notice from the 'Cash In/Out' line, I also put almost $1,100 of our available cash to work in the process.

The lower-left portion of the picture is the 'after' state of the portfolio. Notice how all asset classes are now within a very minor variance from their target weights.

Finally, here is the 'after' picture from Google Finance. You will notice that it matches the 'after' state in the rebalancing sequence shown above (the overall $ amount is slightly different due to minor movement in the relative share prices while I was in the process of executing the transaction).

I find myself extremely happy with the performance to-date of The ETF Monkey Millennial Model Portfolio. With a return of 11.83%, it has managed to slightly outpace my selected benchmark, the S&P 500 index, during a period over which that index has actually performed extremely well. This presented me with a nice opportunity to feature the wisdom of periodically rebalancing the portfolio, to maintain an appropriate risk profile. I hope this little exercise has proved both educational and beneficial.

Since we are so close to 9/30 at this point, I will likely hold off on providing a further update until year-end. Barring a major correction in the markets, I would suspect there would be no further rebalancing between now and then. But who knows? That's the beauty of executing these techniques in a disciplined manner. It goes a long way in taking emotion out of the equation, letting the market dictate your moves, and keeping your investment goals on track.

