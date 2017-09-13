BP Takes A Step In The Right Direction

BP has decided to do an IPO of BP Midstream Partners, which will own and operate its U.S. pipeline assets.

The British oil giant BP (BP) has recently revealed that it has decided to move forward with an initial public offering of its U.S. pipelines business. I think this is a big step in the right direction which can have a positive impact on the company's financial health.

About two months ago, BP said that it was mulling about doing an IPO of its midstream business by creating a tax-advantaged master limited partnership which will own and operate BP's vast portfolio of energy infrastructure assets located in the U.S. On Monday, the oil giant revealed that its subsidiary BP Midstream Partners LP has filed a registration statement with the SEC for the initial offering on the New York Stock Exchange of its common units. The company has said that it plans to raise as much as $100 million in the process, although I think the estimate is largely a formality and the actual figure may turn out to be significantly higher. The IPO is expected to occur in the fourth quarter after which BP Midstream Partners will start to trade under the symbol "BPMP."

Following the offering, BP will indirectly own (via BP's primary midstream subsidiary in the US called BP Pipelines) the general partner of the new MLP, all of its incentive distribution rights and most of its limited partner interests. As per the filing, BP Midstream Partners will start off with eight primary assets which will be three crude oil, refined products diluent onshore pipeline systems that are connected to BP's Whiting Refinery in Indiana and five offshore pipelines systems, including four crude oil and one natural gas line, which give the Gulf of Mexico producers access to the refineries and distribution centers located on the Gulf Coast.

This isn't however, a great time for an energy company, particularly a master limited partnership, to do an IPO. That's because the oil price environment has weakened from more than $53 a barrel seen in the first two months of this year to current levels of around $48 a barrel. The market participants remain concerned about the future outlook of oil. That's one of the reasons why we haven't seen a large number of energy IPOs after the first quarter of this year. The business environment is getting even tougher for MLPs, who generally rely heavily on debt markets to fund their growth projects, thanks to the rise in interest rates. But for BP, I believe the IPO makes a lot of sense.

BP has the weakest financial health in its peer group, but the IPO could help the company in fixing its balance sheet. Remember, most of the oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), have seen their debt levels decline in the last few quarters. BP, on the other hand, has seen its total debt climb 13% from a year earlier to $63 billion at the end of 2Q17. This translates into a lofty net debt ratio of 29.1% -- the highest among oil majors Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron (CVX) and Total SA (TOT).

What makes this even worse is that BP also carries the weakest cash flow profile in its peer group. It is the only oil major that is still facing negative free cash flows, which were $1 billion in the first half of this year. That's ahead of $2.85 billion spent on cash dividends. After including the payouts, the total cash flow deficit climbs to $3.85 billion. This cash flow deficit, which was even larger in the previous quarters, was partly funded from debt. In fact, the cash flow deficit is what has driven the increase in debt.

That deficit can be attributed in large part to cash payments related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster. In the first six months of this year, the spill-related payments totaled $4.2 billion, which dragged the company's cash flows. Moving forward, those spill-related payments will decline, but they will still continue to weigh on the company.

In the current year, BP expects to make between $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion of cash payments which will drop to $2 billion in 2018 and slightly more than $1 billion per year from 2019. The company has been saying that it will finance those payments largely from asset sales, though disposing of significant assets every year in a persistently weak oil price environment won't be easy. However, BP Midstream Partners could help the company in meeting this target.

As mentioned earlier, BP Midstream Partners will initially have eight major liquids and natural gas pipelines that represent a total length of 851 miles. By comparison, its direct parent BP Pipelines has an ownership interest in 4,630 miles of liquids and natural gas pipeline systems -- that's 5.4x as large as BP Midstream Partners' asset base. All of these assets are drop-down candidates. BP can raise significant cash by gradually selling BP Pipelines' assets to BP Midstream Partners in the coming years. The proceeds from these divestitures will help BP in funding the spill related cash payments, and by that extension, the cash flow deficit. If it is successful in consistently funding the cash flow deficit from asset sales, then I believe it will significantly reduce the chances of an increase in debt levels.

The IPO, therefore, can have a positive impact on BP's financial health.

