W. R. Grace & Co.'s (GRA) Management Presents at Credit Suisse 30th Annual Basic Materials Conference (Transcript)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Basic Materials Conference

September 13, 2017 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Alfred Festa - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Blaser - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tania Almond - Investor Relations

Analysts

Christopher Parkinson - Credit Suisse Securities

Christopher Parkinson

Great. I think we want to get started. I'll make this quick as this, our next presenter is actually one of the most sought-after companies in the building and one of those popular one-on-one requests. I'm very pleased to have with us W.R. Grace & Co. Today, we're very pleased to have Fred Festa, who's the Chairman and CEO; also Tom Blaser, the CFO; and then I'd also personally like to thank Tania Almond, who's, yes, made her way to Baltimore and following a conference schedule to discuss everything here today.

And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Fred.

Alfred Festa

Thanks, Chris. Thank you. Well, hopefully you've had a chance to some of you look at our new deck and want to take a little bit of time and take you through this presentation. And some of you who I'm – as I look out in the audience are very familiar with W.R. Grace and have been our supporters for a long time, and I do thank you for that. And others that are newer, I'll try to keep the pace to make sure that we don't lose you on that side of it.

So as Chris said, we're joined here with Tom and Tania. And I'm going to spend some time on where we are today as a company, what that strategy is, how do we generate the profitable growth and what that framework looks like, and hopefully, give you some confidence in that framework, in some of the detailed thinking behind it.

So let me just begin with who we are, again, just a different look at them. If you look on our revenue basis, we have consolidated and put in – included in the ART part or the joint venture sales from the ART business, so $2 billion revenue business. As most of you know, very, very high earnings on both the margin side of it and a business that 80% of the businesses we are number one, number two in our position, well outside of the U.S. and generate very, very high returns.

So when you think of the company, a lot of times, most of the people think of us just as a catalyst company. We are $1.6 billion in the catalyst segment but a very, very important segment almost or over $400 million in materials. And a point to make on that is people ask us, that connectivity, is it important? And we did a deep look at it this summer, and we believe it generates over 200 basis points of return on investment if you think of having materials with catalysts because of the connection between the silica and the zeolite sites that feed both of it.

So we benefit nicely from that. So that's the summary, who we are from that standpoint. When we looked at it, and you we'll see a right on the top, we said guys, what do we want to be and how do we get there, we'll talk about that, $3 billion of revenue by 2021, the five-year framework does include some in organic growth I’ll talk a little bit about that.

But really, what enables our success? Do we line up, do we line up with the secular and macroeconomic trends? And we'll talk some about that. The answer is, obviously, yes. Can we grow profitably? And is that strategy in place? Do we have a value proposition that customers are willing to pay for and the customers have stayed with us over a period of time, a long period of time, and you'll see that. And obviously, as investors, you want to know that we're good effective for capital allocators. So we'll spend a little bit on time on that.

When we look at it, again, the world is changing, we want to again to just make sure, as we compare ourselves, so to some of the global trends. And if you look at growth in household income and demand and so on, does it fit in our products? Does it fit into that side of it? We're highly concentrated, obviously, on the plastics side.

And when you think of plastics, you may not think of the FCC business or the MTL, but 20% of those FCC units we supply are propylene generator machines that go into the plastics standpoint of it. We're highly concentrated on the transportation fuel side of it, obviously, both from the FCC, as well as our hydroprocessing. That's the joint venture that makes – that really takes the dirtiest oil and upgrades it both for the FCC unit and as well for diesel and other sides of it.

And as you go across, if you look at our Specialty Catalysts, our Specialty Catalysts builds a nice position. It builds a nice position around plastics. We are clearly the number one position in both polyethylene, polypropylene. On the catalysts side of it, we have the wonderful position, number two in the propylene, polypropylene licensing position from that standpoint.

And then finally as you build out the materials portfolio, it really goes across. It really goes across the side from our colloidal silica that’s used in plastics to use in environmental catalyst. That’s used in biopharma to silica gel that again vary, goes across all the industrial applications.

So we want to just take a snapshot, and it doesn't match what's going on in the world. And I’ll dig deeper into that as we go into some of the segments and how we look at these segments and where we think the opportunities are on the growth side of it.

If you look how do we go again from $2 billion to $3 billion in 2021? We wanted to take a view inside what is a very doable, very achievable plan organically, and really strip it back to give us the confidence that to be able to deliver that. And that framework on the organic side is a 4% to 6% growth rate.

And as we look at that 4% to 6% growth rate, we look at in three different buckets. We look at it as GDP, global GDP growth in that bucket is – demand for transportation fuels, as you think about that, 1% to 2% demand for Industrial Coating applications on that side of it. That represents the GDP of the portfolio we have today. That represents about 65% of the portfolio we have today.

Mid single-digit growth is really around our Specialty Catalysts. If you look back over the last – half dozen years, I mean it's been growing high-double digits – high-single digits, low-double digits on that side of it. So we have that, we have that demand for plastics, and the unique demand for plastics in some of the applications on the side of it.

Upgrading heavy oil in shale, it's there, whether there's EV, cars or not. And you're seeing that through the licensing side of it that we've captured in the hydrocracking process of it, and finally, the demand for propylene. The world has been short on propylene. The world has been short on propylene for a while and you're seeing that come out. So finally, the smaller segment, which roughly is about 15% as we looked at it, high single-digit, double-digit growth, latest generation catalysts.

These are unique single side catalysts supporting a lot of the Gulf build on the polyethylene side. The big crackers that have gone into – that are going into the Gulf on the polyethylene side, most of those are single-site type catalyst applications trying to create a catalyst on that side of it.

We have MTO business that’s relatively, what, two years. Two years, we launched it and is growing very fast. That's methylene to olefins. It's really a catalyst that we make in China to support their market. Our licensing business on the polypropylene side, the high point was really in 2015, as a lot of you have seen through our recent announcements, the licensing trough is down and that activity has come up big time. We've announced, I can't remember, two or three licenses this year. And we feel good about that that going out in that period of time.

And finally, on the Pharma side. Pharma for us has been a niche. It's a small part of the business. It's in our material science section of the business. And this year, it's down 25% over the last year. So as we look out, some of that bounced back into 2021. So you will see it more in the segment, so what I’m trying to say is we want to look at this thing and what is a very doable, what is a very achievable plan based on the macroeconomics that we see, based on how the segments fit into the different growth pieces, and then I'll take you through as we get into it some of the segments.

So we feel very good about that side of it. And it's supported, it's supported by the unique products we have. We wouldn't have 80% of the number one or number two in the market if it wasn't for the unique products we have. I think – I know we're very good operators of the assets. I think you've seen it since 2003. We’ve taken our gross margins from the mid-20s up to 40% on a portfolio that’s changed a little bit, but not dramatically, and we're a good acquirer of businesses. And I'll show you a slide on some of the two larger recent acquisitions we’ve done.

So if you think about it, what again keeps us in that? It's the deep customer relationships. As the chart said, 75% of the revenue from long-term relationships. A quarter of our customers have bought from us for over 10 years. Our ability to solve their issues and their problems generate – give us good pricing, give us good opportunities and always give us that last look.

Very well technology protected through both our patents and our material science. How do you make the process? You can patent things, but if you don’t have that process knowledge on that side, I mean you're lost. So supported and this is crucial, this was crucial as these hurricanes came up over the last week or so.

We have an operational and technology center that is globally supported. Our catalyst assets are not – are in all regions of the world and we'll have a new one in the Middle East on that side and they're geographically dispersed and our technology centers aren't just one location. They're able to be close to the customers. That's how the MTO product got developed quite candidly.

We have a small catalyst facility in China, Tsingtao. And working with our local customers there, we're able to turn the idea of making an MTO catalyst into a catalyst in less than nine months. I mean, that's – so being close to the customers with a nice geographic footprint, we came through the hurricane, we came through the hurricane fine in our assets, because again – and the dispersion of those assets, obviously, helped.

So I'm not going to spend a lot – this chart was meant to how do we derive growth or how do we – and it's a case study with one of our customers, and I'll be quick. This is a customer major refinery, who we’ve been with for only a couple of years since [indiscernible]. Theyjust weren’t happy with the catalysts.

They were getting hurt by a lot of these RIN credits, and again, not to get too technical, but credits from an EPA standpoint. And they said how can you help us design a new catalyst? We need an uplift of $0.50 of barrel and we work with them collaboratively. So everything we knew.

Everything they knew were shared. We have – for those of you who've been to our corporate headquarters, we have a mini refinery. Actually we're the only ones of the competitors have a mine refinery at the – at our corporate headquarters. So you’re able to achieve that. So that's a wonderful the case.

Let me now drill deeper to give you again more of a sense of why we feel good about the segments and the growth – in these segment. I'm not going to spend a lot of time on the competitive advantage. The refining is really the FCC and the hydroprocessing that’s the joint venture with Chevron, which includes our relationship with CLG and all the licensing and technology side of it, that that’s been a nice opportunity for us over the last six, seven years and a lot of the growth in hydroprocesing.

So when we look at it, coming off of where we are today. We see the demand for transportation fuels, 1% to 2%. We’re not counting on a lot of demand for transportation fuels, 1% to 2%. We see the demand for propylene and the propylene coming out of those FCC units, higher than that and capturing that share of it, as you know are close to us, we’ve had our largest customer will not be in 2018. We're forecasting them out of 2018 because of the fire, be coming back to 2019. So we've taken that out of our 18 analysis added back into 19.

We’ve been able to generate pricing, a little bit of pricing and have a lot of pricing in it, new products in the MTO side and then really to build out of these new licenses on the hydrocracking side. So we’re looking at a 3% to 4% over this period of time, very achievable in that refining and the refining space.

Let me pivot to our Specialty Catalysts. Specialty Catalysts is really – the thing with Specialty Catalysts, it's made up of the polyolefin, which are polyethylene, polypropylene catalysts made for really the plastics side. And they're generally unique because if you think about it, people have been reengineering polyethylene, but as well as polypropylene to more engineered applications. And you've seen that we've grown over the last five or six years and this from high single-digits to low double-digits.

So we sit back and said, what's a realistic and what's a very doable, and we believe the 6% to 8% growth, you can look at it from the segment growth standpoint of plastics. Plastics is 3% to 4%, 4% to 5% in that range. The new product growth in acquisition we bought the BASF catalyst business in 2016, in the middle of 2016. We're integrating it now, we brought it for some of the excess capacity, which is going into our products. That obviously adds another points have to that growth.

I talked a little bit about licensing cycle you saw in the 15 time our and licensing, and through the UNIPOL business we bought from Dallas was very well. The cycle was down in the end of 2016, 2017. The new licenses we've captured to date. And as I said on our earnings call, our backlog is up 50% from the highest point before this. So we feel very good about the licensing. Licensing is longer cycle, you get the license, and you get deferred revenue and then price as well and laid out from that standpoint.

And finally, with the newbuild in the Gulf Coast and the polyethylene side, we – our new products around single site polyethylene catalyst, that's where they're going, and that's supported from that standpoint. So again, we step back and say, is that very doable? Yes it is very doable from that standpoint. And again, your competitive advantages are very, very similar.

Looking at our materials technology business. Those who don’t know materials of spend a little of time most of you know the catalyst side. It’s really made up our comp position of different silica products. Whether we make silica gel for coatings, industrial applications or we have colloidal silica that goes into environmental catalyst for automotive catalyst or we have precipitate silica that goes into consumer toothpaste and other application. We have the widest range of silica application and some happened to go into other pharmaceutical as well.

Over the last two or three years probably three to four years on this business, we’ve taken two tactics; one is the high grade the margins. The margins in this is business were just under 30%. We've got them up to 40% on that side of it. We haven't spent a lot of money on the growth in the silica and the underlying silica side we focused on the pharma piece of it. As I said earlier, our pharma, that's probably been the biggest – one of the big disappointments for this year.

Our pharma business is down 25% on that side it's the molecule tied to EPO candidly. And as the EPO world has gone through some changes on that side of it we had some contraction. So when we look at this 3% to 4% from next year, we didn’t build the fine chemical bounce back into this we have building that pipeline back. We’ve got other pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals that we feel good about, but it’s really growing with GDP as well as putting in some capacity some capital, some capacity expansions in our silica.

If you just strip out and we sold some equipment business last year you just strip that out silica this year is growing what it’s 4% just this year alone, so just pure silica on that side. So again, wanted to take a look at what is realistic what makes sense and what is very doable on that side. So that hopefully gives you a perspective of the segments and what we're looking at over the next five years in these segments. When we think about deploying our capital we get a very high return on internal invested capital.

We always have it's been one of the highest returns we've gotten on at side of it and we do well investing and we will do well. We got in the cycle in 2018 and 2019 two of our higher capital cycles as we look at the Middle Eastern plants around the catalyst plant and we want to make sure that matches with what's going on in the Middle East and the timing of that, and as well as supporting on the builds around some of the specialty catalyst and in the Materials business.

We believe over this period of time, we have the ability to deploy $1 billion to $1.5 billion of cash for acquisitions. We announced our dividend when we came out of Chapter 11. We intend to keep growing that dividend at a rate higher than our earnings growth. And we’ve been programmatic as well as active in our share repurchase, and we continue – and we'll continue to do it. So that's how we think of it from a capital allocation standpoint.

Just two examples of how we buy, because we feel like we are in a good position to be both inquisitive as well as the market to be available. These are just your examples. This was the Dow acquisition in 2013 and the BASF acquisition that recently – our filters are – we look at, is it going to grow in all the synergies or the cost synergies. We discount the revenue synergies. We want to get these synergies out of cost synergies.

In the UNIPOL side, it was four times. I think, when we announced the deal to you, I think we were thinking 2.5, but I know we saw the chart on that side of it. BASF, it synergies around assets, they had a couple assets underutilized where we were tooling our product outside. We're bringing that product into those assets. We've been doing that and qualifying those products. So that's how we're generally getting the synergy fit and you can read the others.

And its’ an interesting footnote as we looked at it. We did nine acquisitions. A lot of them are small. These two represents $750 million, and still at 400 points of accretiveness in our ROIC over this time. So when you look at this five-year framework, we're confident, we feel good about 4% to 6% organic growth. We've taken that and said what would EBITDA be, and some of you have followed us for longer, you’d say, my gosh. Generally 4% equates to 8% or 10%, which you guys have on the margins.

We wanted to look at that based on the investment, based on some of the research we wanted to do and dial it back to 6% to 8%. We are very confident that over that five-year period, we will generate well over 10% on an EPS growth. And as you know from a free cash flow standpoint with our low tax cash rate, this year it will under 10% with those NOLs. We're paying 12% to 15% and it will generate significant cash over this period of time.

So as I sit here today and think about it, we feel good about where we are positioned, the products we have, the markets we have, our competitive advantage, and I like the process we went through to really validate and look at. With all the different macro factors, how will these markets grow? How we positioned to capture those growth and so on.

So with that, I'm going to open it up for questions. And I did a pretty good job. I think Chris, I left 10 good minutes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Parkinson

Just to kick off the Q&A. There's obviously been a lot of chatter about the potential M&A activity within the space. You’ve been active for several years with a few different strategies, I'd say, in across those catalysts as well as Materials Tech. Can you just give us an update on your thinking? I mean, is your strategy mostly bolt-ons and tuck-ins? Would you consider anything better and how would you evaluate that process within the context of the competitive environment? Thank you.

Alfred Festa

There is a lot going on. And not to reiterate, I mean, you've got Akzo split, right? Akzo splitting up into two companies. Obviously, there is number of those assets that have some silica in it that would fit right into our strategy on that side of it. You obviously have a big licenser that we're connected already on part of it, CB&I and CLG. That isn’t come to market. And I think we’ve proven to ourselves and hopefully proven to the market that a combination of licensing with catalyst is a huge benefit on that side.

So you have those two ends of the spectrum. And then you have others in the middle, but when we think about it, when we did the spin-off, when we did the spin, we want to be in a position to be able to be focused on growing the catalyst side and growing the catalyst side especially around the Specialty Catalysts, the polyolefin, polyethylene, polyethylene, which for us, we saw as a sweet spot, we saw some market sweet spot.

There is still some opportunities there, and we'll see what happens with the Dow DuPont, what happens in their materials technology world as that one comes to fruition and there's assets in there that we would like to have. So when we look at it, it’s around catalysts, it’s around combining licensing and catalyst together. We think its place a lot of benefits and it’s around materials adding additional either capacity or adding additional complementary products to the materials side. We intend to be very active.

Christopher Parkinson

When you walk through the various catalyst business can you just give us an update on where you feel you stand and I think most people understand your position in FCC and HPC. And then to the second, can you just give us kind of a label in during the fact that it’s a little bit different from a competitive standpoint as well as geographically?

Alfred Festa

Yes, I mean MTO was really – if you think about taking coal to olefins and it's a China play. And we were able to use our catalyst asset we had to be able to crack that market. It's not going to $1 billion sales business for us. But the addressable today is $125 million of it. We have our fair share, if you think of the global fare share of FCC around 30%.

Those are the share ratios we’re looking at. It's projected to grow to double – that to $250 million in the next two years. It's a little bit different on oil, when oil $65 a barrel that – that conversion for the MTO mix a lot of sense in China on that side of it. So it's a ticker that we can compete locally against the Chinese competitor with both technology and a low manufacturing cost base.

Christopher Parkinson

Can you just walk through your latest thinking about capital allocation, buybacks, the fact that the stock price has been quite disappointment over the past couple years here. And how you look at 2018 and it being potential inflection year as you cycle through the outage, the fire issue and whatnot?

Alfred Festa

Yes, we will grow our earnings, both on an absolute value and on an earnings per share value in 2018, as we cycle through. As you said that’s a clear. We’re anticipating a 2019 startup, who knows on that side. But I think that’s the best way to look at it. I would prefer given a lot of these opportunities that we have out there right now to deploy that capital and couple of these acquisitions, if we’re able to come to fruition on it.

If not, I mean you saw when our stock dipped, I don't know – was it fourth quarter of last year were aggressive in the market and buying on that side of it. So we’re not going to sit on the cash on the balance sheet, where it doesn't make sense. But I would rather deploy it on the both capacity and total capacity, but as well as on an acquisition and if I can’t it’s not going to sit there.

Christopher Parkinson

I think you said you could do up to $1.5 billion in acquisitions. But if you either defer some of the Takreer-related spending or, I guess, to fund acquisition another way is maybe through equity and the like. Is there upside to the potential, I mean given the number of assets you just name?

Alfred Festa

Yes, I mean what we wanted to do was – $1.5 billion essentially keep the capital structure the same. Now we're looking at – we’ll look at, do we change the debt structure because we need for more debt in Europe, where we make more profit. But it’s $1.5 billion is the cash will generate, keeping the capital structure the same. We can go higher with that. We’ve changing obviously looking at some – looking at otherwise to fund it from that perspective.

Christopher Parkinson

Is there upside from some of this, the expansions we’re seeing, there is a lot of polyethylene, MTO down the line. There's more coming there, there's other crackers globally. Can we see that growth rate accelerate? And I'm kind of just interested generally, because you said 4%, 6% if I add up the growth rates that you gave us kind of by segment, it seems like we're closer to that 5% as a floor, upper 4s. So it just seems like maybe that growth?

Alfred Festa

Yes, again, history, the building history in that segment is 8% to 10%. I wanted to put a very doable numbers out there I mean when we cut the company in half by spinning off, one bad events, it swings you a lot, it swings a lot of ways and then impacts the company. And we're somewhat sensitive to that. So as we put our planning – and we didn't put in one major event like it to clear on time, but we try to factor in – hey, things happen. And one were twice the size of the company with GCP, we're a little bit able to absorb a little more of those. I think you've seen over the last years it’s been a little tougher on that side. So that’s factored into our thinking to be perfectly candid.

Christopher Parkinson

And Fred, I think the other point to raise is there's a pretty big that way of the capital coming in 2018, 2019 as we grow in the Middle East, we invest in Specialty Catalysts when we invest in our materials technologies business. Those capital assets are going to be operable 2019, 2020, 2021 timeframe so some of that growth on an average basis is, as you leave the five years is stronger that that.

Alfred Festa

That’s a good point.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Fred, you talked about the long-term demand for transportation fuels, but I'm just kind of wondering with the technology for miles per gallon and electrification or other trends going on, at what point does that start to factor into your strategic capital allocation in terms of your leverage to those markets?

Alfred Festa

I mean we obviously it spend a lot of time with that both internally looking at it from outside individual and so on. And the piece to think about, and there's a lot of variables. Is EV going to be 10% of the global fleet and so on and so forth? The biggest way we come down and why we get comfortable with this is, if you think of the gasoline pool today, 40% of the gasoline pool comes from an FCC unit, only 40%.

The other 60% comes from older refining assets alkylation, distillation, you can go right down the list, only 40% from the FCC unit. Where the refineries have been investing, they have been investing in FCC unit for three reasons.

There has been about eight or nine new refinery FCC units built over last five years. When's the last time they built a different type of refineries, it’s been eight years ago. And the reason for building FCC unit is for one, an FCC unit can give you both gasoline as well as diesel and it gives you propylene all those units, and that what’s been going in the ground.

And if you look, in 2013 when I look at the mix of refinery business we had versus the mix we have today. We are much heavier weighted toward those big propylene newer type units that are in Asia, Middle East versus where we are very heavily concentrated in Europe, then in North America about the same.

So net-net, EV is coming. How much, what percent is – there is a study out there that said, if the gasoline pool today is 1% to 2% or demand for transportation, it can cut to tenths of a percent. If it reached to 10% penetration, because you got to remember, every year, the car, the emissions just can't continue as more people buy cars in China as well as India and so on.

So we factored that in, and we come to the conclusion where they're putting the assets in the ground now, our FCC, which is only 40% of the gasoline pool and in the hydrocracking side of it for diesel, really low sulfur diesel for – marine applications and others.

Thomas Blaser

And the other thing – point I think I'd add to that is that the investments mostly going into the Middle East and in Asia where we are positioned uniquely to serve that market. And that's why we – our capital allocation model includes allocating capital to the Abu Dhabi plant built, which is expected to go live in 2020.

Alfred Festa

With our flexible multi-catalyst assets like we did in the beginning of 2016, we can take down our catalyst asset that’s an old asset without a lot of – with very little cost to it. So we have that – we can flex on that side. But we felt good once we went through this analysis in detail.

Christopher Parkinson

That’s okay, one more.

Alfred Festa

Go ahead.

Christopher Parkinson

So clearly there are M&A opportunities. Whether they're large or small, we’ll find out. You've been doing well on the HPC side with RJV. Can you just hit on – throughout your discussions over the last few days with investors, what do you think the community is not as enthusiastic on? Is it FCC pricing? Is it strategy? Is it the license opportunity, which you’ve been speaking more positively about? What are the things you're really pumped about as we ahead into 2018?

Alfred Festa

I'm pumped about that we've gotten the Middle East, the Takreer plant off the table, out of the numbers from that standpoint that the licensing activity is dramatically picked up that the polyolefin, polyethylene builds are in. They're in the ground. They're coming out of the ground. They’re starting up from that standpoint and the integration that we done with BASF to be able to put those assets in there.

And finally, we've done – I would say probably a better job that I would have even imagined as through this – really six months repositioning some of the FCC units that we wanted that capture in Asia and in the Middle East, irrespective of Takreer being there, and repositioning. And you saw, I don't know what, the growth we have in FCC just over last six months without a Takreer, 8% to 10% on that side, but they're the right units, the right units that we wanted to be with.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

End of Q&A

Alfred Festa

All right. Thank you.

Thomas Blaser

Thank you.

