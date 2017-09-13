Philip Morris Increases Dividend By 3%, Becomes The Newest Dividend Achiever

PM is not significantly undervalued, but it remains a top pick for investors looking primarily for dividend income.

PM continues to generate strong earnings, despite the threat of falling smoking rates. New products are helping to offset industry declines, and will continue to fuel PM's growth.

PM recently increased its dividend by 2.9%. This is its 10th consecutive year of dividend increases, making PM a Dividend Achiever.

By Bob Ciura

Another year, another dividend increase for tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PM). On September 13th, it raised its quarterly dividend by 2.9%.



With the raise, PM has now increased its dividend 10 years in a row, each year since the spin-off from Altria Group (MO). This makes PM the newest member of the Dividend Achievers list, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

This is a difficult time for PM, due to declining smoking rates and toughening regulations. And yet, the company continues to raise its dividend each year. PM’s consistent dividend growth is the result of a very strong business model. It has a long history of steady growth, and dividends.

With a 100+ year operating history and a 3%+ dividend yield, PM fits Sure Dividend's definition of a blue-chip stock. You can see our entire list of nearly 70 blue chip stocks here.



This article will discuss PM’s recent dividend increase, and why it remains an attractive stock for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

PM is a global tobacco company. It sells its products in more than 180 markets, outside the U.S., where Altria reigns. PM has six of the world's top international 15 brands, including the No. 1 global brand Marlboro.



PM’s financial performance has been negatively impacted by the strong U.S. dollar, which wiped away $1.3 billion of revenue in 2016 alone, but the core business continues to perform well. Organic revenue, excluding excise taxes, increased 4.4% in 2016. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 12% for the year.

The company is off to a good start to 2017.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Net revenue increased 7% last quarter, while adjusted earnings-per-share increased 8.7%. Revenue, excluding excise taxes, rose 4.4% through the first half of 2017. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 5.2% in that time.



The challenge for PM is to overcome declining smoking rates. PM’s cigarette volumes declined by 5% last quarter, and are down 9.4% through the first six months of 2017. Volumes are declining across the industry, and PM is not immune.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8



This is a significant risk, as cigarettes are PM’s most important product. Declines are likely to continue. PM expects industry-wide declines of 3%-4% for 2017, which is why it is critical for PM to adapt.

Fortunately, the company is investing heavily in product innovation. PM’s future growth will be driven by new products, particularly in the areas of e-vapor and e-cigarettes.

Growth Prospects

PM has a collection of products it refers to as reduced-risk, which do not burn tobacco. According to the company, this results in fewer adverse health effects, and are designed to cater to changing consumer preferences. The reduced-risk portfolio is steadily becoming more important for the company over time.



Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 10

As of the second quarter, it represented 9% of PM’s total revenue. At the same time last year, reduced-risk products contributed just 2% of total revenue.

PM’s biggest growth opportunity is its line of IQOS products, such as HeatSticks, which are growing rapidly. PM shipped 7.4 billion units of HeatSticks in 2016, up from just 396 million in 2015. Heated tobacco shipments reached 10.8 billion units in the first half of 2017.

PM has released IQOS in several cities around the world, and the results are very impressive thus far. IQOS is already growing market share.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 20

Continued growth of the reduced-risk portfolio will help PM counter the decline in cigarette shipment volumes. PM management expects 2017 earnings-per-share in a range of $4.78 to $4.93. This would represent 9%-12% earnings growth from 2016.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

PM is a high-quality business, and is valued like one. The stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1, based on 2016 earnings. At the midpoint of earnings guidance for 2017, PM has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. PM trades for a slightly above-average multiple on a trailing basis, when compared with the S&P 500.

At this time, PM stock seems to be fairly valued. It’s not alarmingly expensive, but it’s not exactly cheap either. Given the company’s earnings growth expectations, the stock should be able to maintain its current valuation. As a result, future returns will be generated primarily from earnings growth and dividends. A potential breakdown of future returns is as follows:

4%-6% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

3.7% dividend yield

Based on this forecast, the stock could return approximately 8%-11% per year. Not surprisingly, PM’s dividends represent a significant portion of expected total returns. On September 13th, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 2.9%, to an annualized rate of $4.28 per share. Since PM became a public company in 2008, it has increased its dividend by 132.6%, or 10% compounded annually.

The new dividend appears to be secure. At a rate of $4.28 per share, the forward dividend payout represents a payout ratio of 87%-90% of expected 2017 earnings. This is a high payout ratio, which does not leave much room for error. But PM is a strong company with growing earnings, meaning it should be able to sustain the dividend payout moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Tobacco companies have been among the strongest dividend growth stocks for several decades. PM has only traded independently since 2008, but if history is any guide, it too should reward shareholders with steady dividends for many years.

PM has come under pressure lately, as the cigarette industry is in decline. However, it has the financial strength necessary to invest in new product development. The IQOS line is very promising, and should pave the way for future growth. PM remains an attractive stock for dividend income.

