Uniti Group' (UNIT) Management presents Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

September 13, 2017 11:20 AM ET

Executives

Mark Wallace - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Brett Feldman

We are going to go ahead and get started here with Uniti Group. Please do welcome Mark Wallace, Chief Financial Officer to the conference. I know originally Kenny was going to be here. The CEO is going to be here as well. And you guys are doing some work to recover from some of the Hurricane damage in your market facility. So Kenny stays behind for that. And we may have one of our colleagues join us in the middle of presentation. So let's just go ahead and get started. Thanks so much for being here.

Mark Wallace

I glad to be here.

Brett Feldman

I want to spend just little time talking about the way you guys kind of growing your business but I think just to get started just to kind of address it is so talk a bit about your relationship with Windstream. And obviously your biggest customer, they are primary source of your revenue, your EBITDA and your free cash flow and they made a decision of recently to eliminate their dividend. And their stock has come under some pressure as result of it and it is obviously gotten a lot of attention with the investors. And so I though we maybe just get your take on sort of the fundamental direction of the company and how you think about the way they described a change capital allocation and ultimately what it means to you? Is one of your biggest vendors and creditors?

Mark Wallace

Yes. So again thanks for having us. So regard Windstream I mean we have a lot of confidence in Windstream and Windstream's management. I think as we articulated on our last quarter conference call that for our standpoint as a landlord, as a creditor to Windstream, essentially a creditor that I think the dividend elimination was a positive from a credit standpoint, certainly positive from a cash flow standpoint. So we were supportive of it from that standpoint. I do think that there is some misperception around the dividend elimination. I think Windstream meant it to be simply a helpful finance decision on their part. And I think there has been misperception that the dividend elimination was either meant to communicate or was communicating that there was a change in the business direction at Windstream looking out two three years. And I don't think that's want they intended to communicate. I don't think that's the facts. I know Tony is actually speaking at this conference I believe right after me. So I am sure he will address some of that. But if I listen to what they've said recently including some of the -- one of the calls that they had for fixed income analyst, I think they have articulated a very good direction and meaning that as I understand what they said is that the second half of this year is likely to be better than the first half from the financial performance standpoint. They expect to realize synergies associated with the Broadview and EarthLink acquisitions. They expect to have additional cost savings associated with I think out in a connection cost which I believe is either their largest, one of the largest cost component. And that's probably going to happen over a number of years. So that will be continuing impact on their free cash flow if they do that. I believe they have also said is that CapEx is likely to come down as well as working capital is likely to be less in the back half of this year as compared to the first half. So I think they have laid out a clear direction for their business and try to correct. So that misperception that came from the dividend elimination. I think they have done a good job. Look at me, we've gotten to know, something I gotten to know Tony and Bob and a lot of other people in Windstream since I've been associated with Uniti Group. Kenny I know him for a long period of time. And we've a lot of confidence in them. I think they are very -- I think Tony is a very good operator and so I have -- I am sure that they will be focused on accomplishing what they set forth and I have every confidence that they will do so.

Brett Feldman

And before we move on just could just remind us how is this master lease agreement with Windstream structured and what right and protection they have for you?

Mark Wallace

So I think the Windstream, our lease agreement with Windstream is very well structured. And just if you remember from the spin-out two years ago it's actually structured to buy Windstream. So I think it's well structured, it is structured as master lease agreement like most master lease agreement. It is designed to be well structured for the distresses situation meaning naturally this is designed to be accepted. If you go into a bankruptcy proceedings or reorganization, it's designed to be accepted or rejected in whole. So it's not -- it's designed so there can't be cherry pick to part, market by market, where the good markets are are chosen and the bad markets aren't. So it has be accepted or rejected and how that's the important thing from a mater lease standpoint. And that's been pretty clear which designed that way, wasn't always intended to be that way. I think the other thing to keep in mind. We've also talked about the lease payment from Windstream for us being a priority payment. And priority meaning that when we were spin-off, we were spin-off with about 80% of Windstream's network. So Windstream derive a substantial amount of revenue from having access to our network. And the way they have access to our network is by making their rent payment and otherwise complying with the lease agreement. So I think for all those reasons we continue to think that our lease is well structured in all those reasons and others. We think our lease is well structured. It will always be a priority payment. I think Windstream has communicated recently that they continue as to this amount they have the ability and intent to pay. And we certainly pay the rent payment. And we certainly have that as well.

Brett Feldman

Got it. All right, just to move on and we'll start with the high level here. You have so much unique business model. You are really the only probably you trade REIT with it that focus on fiber infrastructure. I mean you have a broader active base but that's really where you try to focus your incremental capital investment. So before we dig into the detail just from standpoint what do you view as the key success factor, the key thing you and the management team need to get right to make sure that you are taking advantage of that structure and the opportunity in the market.

Mark Wallace

You are exactly right. So we are a fiber focused REIT. So we are not power REIT, we are a fiber focused REIT, so it's exactly correct. So what we really need to do is it is continue to execute against the strategy that we articulated for the last couple of years. So what we've articulated is that we want to diversify our business, continue to diversify our business. We were originally spin-off as a single tenant REIT that is not ideal, it never is. Any time there is a spin-off and you have one customer where most of your revenue stream comes from. In the last -- in two years it has been spin-off. We deployed over $1.5 billion of capital. We have now diversified away from Windstream. We are now about 30% diversified away from Windstream. What we said is that we want to continue to do acquisitions as well as sale leaseback and another transaction to continue that diversification. And that we expect to be able to get to the next milestone which we think is 50% diversification within the next 24 months. So within that timeframe we expect to be able to get to the next 50% milestone. I think that's -- will be another key event for us to get that level not just because it's 50:50 but also because it will mean that we've -- what we try to do when we diversify it's not just the revenue stream per cell but we try to do so I would call a quality manner meaning we try to create diversification with high credit quality customers and in many cases wireless carriers. We try to create diversification with what I would say are high quality assets, meaning assets I think have capital appreciation potential. And meaning mobile infrastructure assets. And that have a long runway of capital spending and macro economic factors that I am sure everyone is talking about it at this conference. With network dislocation in 5G so assets that will be important for a long time. And then we try to do so with contract that have a long term and long duration, it's contract so that we have good line of sights to the cash flow stream. And then I said the last thing I would say is as we diversify we also try to acquire businesses and fiber asset that have leaser potential. So I'd say across the board of these fiber companies that we bought so far, they are probably across the network, that's probably about 20% utilized today. So there is 80% of the network that still has capacity that can lease up additionally over time and get the additional yield off of those existing assets to whether be enterprise customers or UA customers, so I think what we need to do is both continue our M&A diversification strategy. We obviously need to continue to grow the Uniti Fiber business organically. And we are doing that. And we can talk about that more. And then I'd say I think all that will continue to improve our cost to capital. And then we obviously need to be good stewards of our capital. And we need to manage our capital structure appropriately.

Brett Feldman

Alright. So let spend a little time talking about the fundamentals of the asset that you acquired. You noted about a third of your business now coming from the fiber company that you operated as opposed to the Windstream master lease. And then high level what you are essentially serving is what we call the enterprise market relatively speaking. And when we look at a lot of the company that have exposure to that sector really almost anybody. For the most part they haven't grown quite as much as we would have thought. Is it still like the market isn't a strong as it should be relative to all tailwinds that it would seem to be the present, particularly for fiber assets? Obviously, you continue to build up your presence so it's kind of hard to get your organic view of the company. How would frame the demand environment right now for the asset that you are currently operating?

Mark Wallace

Yes. So I would say for us I would say the demand has been extremely good. I'd say that our order book has been extremely good sort of across all products. We've seen an increase in request for proposal for small cell deployment. We've recently seen an increase for dot fiber as the carriers think about additional network densification sort to anticipate the rollout of 5G. And so I would say we've certainly recently as some of carriers have gone to unlimited plan. We've certainly seen bandwidth increases within our market and are processing those as quickly as we can. So for the most part we maybe slightly different. Keep in mind; we are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 market predominantly. So while we are in the same line of business as other people are there in that focused on Tier 1 market. The dynamics are not always good the same as what we see. So we've really seen a very good demand across our product lines. I mean we've been clear on the Uniti Fiber business. I would say by in large it would grow at -- the top line would grow at 10% per year. I continue to think that and we will get 2018 guidance here in the future 0:11:29.7 but I think for the most part its top line we'll grow about 10% per year. I think for our best for the Uniti Fiber business, we will continue to see margin expansion. And we are going to see margin expansion for a number of reasons is one is we have synergy benefits running through from the acquisitions that we made. So we will continue to see that happen. We will continue to have additional -- well some of the dot fiber projects that we have currently under construction will start to come -- be completed and come online. So we'll have that additional revenue stream and that happens from now until through 2019. And then we'll have additional lease upon the assets. And one of things that we've done as we've acquired this company is our first acquisition was PEG Bandwidth which was primarily going to serve the carriers with fiber-to-the-tower backhaul. But this at time acquired number of different product lines so now we have now we have people that have expertise E-Rate for example. We have enterprise to wholesale sales forces and so now we can take sales forces and sell those products and services across a much broader network footprint that we could have previously.

Brett Feldman

And you noted that your presence in future market provides a little bit of different demand dynamic. What is it about this market that you find attractive? Why you have decided to make that a focus where you are building up your presence?

Mark Wallace

There is less competition in those markets. So typically in those markets where we compete with the local telecom company, local cable company and maybe one other. So there is less competition. I think that makes us more relevant to the customers in those markets just because we are one of the few. Because some of the Tier 1 market you not have half a dozen, dozen, maybe more people who kind of serving the customers. So you have a lot more -- if you are a customer you have a lot more choices. So in those markets so I think the contracts tend to be stickier over time we'll see, we are kind of new to the business. So I suspect they will be. And so I think those are some of the key dynamics.

Brett Feldman

When we talked to companies who focused on Tier 1 market one of the things they'll point out is if you have a presence in a lot of Tier 1 market, you are going to win a lot of multi state projects. So someone going to say I don't want to just be in San Francisco, I want to be in all the unit of city. Do you find that you can actually create the same dynamic in Tier 2 market? Or is there way you can do that in a maybe regional basis? Because you've been following this M&A strategy where you are trying to buy adjacent properties?

Mark Wallace

Yes, I think you are exactly right. I think we can't do the very similar thing in all regional basis. And you are right so when we think about what types of assets we want to acquire in the future, you are exactly right. So what we want to do is buy asset that are either in our existing market and this is for the Uniti fiber where buying operating businesses. We want to buy asset and buy companies that are either in those markets or we want to buy assets that are continuous to those markets. So that we have more opportunity to create the same effect. And that's why we lag in particularly the Hunt acquisitions that we close back in July as well as otherwise because it really interconnects the market that we have kind of from Texas to Florida. If you look in map that we put, you'll see that interconnection that sort happen by having those and now we can serve customers across that entire southeast footprint. So I think for operating businesses we'll continue to look for places where we can trade that dynamic. So with that really leads to -- as it leads to both not only additional revenue synergies over time release, it also leads to CapEx synergies and clearly a cost savings as well.

Brett Feldman

You talked about where you are in integration of this recent acquisition you are closed in July 3rd.

Mark Wallace

I couldn't be happy the way the integration is going. I think the Hunt team and Southern Light teams have been great to work with. All the operating leadership is in place. We have the entire organizational structure have been flushed out. And frankly with the Hurricane that we've had over the last few weeks and those impacted we all had a -- we all had a very recent chance to work very closely together. And to your point Kenny's apology, he did intend to be here today but he thought with urgent process to try to recover some of the sites for our customer is important for him to be -- he is actually down in Mobile today making sure that the customers know this is getting restoration efforts is number one priority for us and him in particular. We want to make sure we serve our customers well. But the integration has gone very well. We focused lot early on integration and we talked early on about the cost savings that we anticipate. And so we do focus on making sure that we get those and are able to deliver those cost savings to the marketplace as we articulate but frankly a lot of the early on once we close the transaction. A lot of the integration efforts have really focused on the customer side of the equation. We want to make sure that there is hiccup in the customer relationship. We want to make sure that the post sale process - pre sale process, post sale process it will work out contract administration is worked out. Service delivery that we continue to perform on service delivery and so we don't want anything at all impacting our customers, our relationships are going to provide service because we don't -- and I think right now we have a very good -- we have a pretty good track record. One of the things that we diligence when we look at companies is what is their track record of providing good service to the customers that assumed to be ours. And so we really want to make sure that we maintain that. So we work on that early on. So I think the integration going well. What we have left to do? But there is clearly a network systems, clearly our selling process to be integrated, back office system are in the process to be integrated. Everything down from insurance program to payroll system all that. So in back offices it will probably take us under six months. It's always the thing that takes the longest.

Brett Feldman

As you noted you've identified the top synergy that you expect to achieve but you've also been picking up different lines of business as you noted. You have been picking up customer relationships. You have been picking up new sales team. You do some of the things that you are doing there to maybe create some product synergy as you go to marketing and receive these bigger assets.

Mark Wallace

Right. So on the sale side there is a lot of activity that has gone, still is on the sales activity side as we know first think about how do we align the sales organization. And by alignment I mean it's not just percent, also think about each market that we are in. What type of infrastructure or solutions do we want to provide, what things, what type of products do we have that we want to -- when we see request for proposals we want to make sure that people know our capabilities. What we are going to bid on and what we are interested in selling? And then making sure and so that's kind of relatively complex metric that our sales and marketing department works on. And then obviously we try to make sure that we have alignment of sales organization whether be at the national level for major accounts or at the local regional level, that we make sure we have the right coverage. If we need to supplement or move people round and then we will do so. To the extent that we need to have I'd say subject matter expert in certain areas like E-Rate, how that is programmed worked in particular and how do you file for reimbursement. We try to make sure we have kind of center of excellence so to speak for those things as well. So there is a lot work that goes into the sales and frankly those sales team continue to have routine meetings to make sure that they are coordinated and everything is covered.

Brett Feldman

You earlier were talking about some of the demand drivers should be coming out wireless carriers, how is it that they want to access your network mean? Are you increasingly finding that dot fiber which you tended to be longer term relationship is what they are looking for? Is it still very less driven by lit? And then we've been having this evolving discussions around fiber quality, Verizon, I think it has been very much behind this talking about this very high strength account I think they need. Are you seeing similar type of demand for this type capacity and do you feel comfortable that the asset you have or set up well to meet that type of demand.

Mark Wallace

Yes. So I think our assets are set up well. I think primarily again on the high strength account as I understand is I think a lot of that has been -- is taking place in what we refer to is the NFL city so the Tier 1 market. We may see that in some of our Tier 2 and 3 markets, I would say a much less so. And really haven't seen it. But I think the carriers are takeaway that in some cases this is really an economic decision for the M&A, use case decision. In some cases they are bill and in some case they are buying, in some case they are lease. And it really just depends on the market. I think in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, they are going to time that is much more -- it's much more beneficial to them economically beneficial for them likely to continue to lease. And as I said earlier, what we've seen recently is you will continue to see carriers, they are going to want different things in market. We continue to see I would say a need and maybe an increasing need for dot fiber even in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 market. And I think surprisingly to some people is that we continue to see a lot of order flow for small cells in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. So whether it is either in the metro areas in those markets, or whether in campus environment in that market, we are pretty much seeing activity from -- for small cells from all the carriers in those market as well. So it's not small cell isn't just a Tier 1 phenomenon.

Brett Feldman

And I ask another question then we are going to pause to see if there is anything in the audience. So if you think you may have a question please raise your hand and some our colleague will bring over microphone. So the question I was going to ask is you know we start off by noting that you have this unique business model. You are probably traded, rededicated the fiber infrastructure but do you have QSR and TRS right in your REIT subsidiary areas essentially the Windstream asset and then virtually all the fiber I believe that you have been acquiring has been sitting your tax for REIT subsidiary, but it does seem the fiber is readable asset. I mean it is because you have fiber in your -- you got in read as well. Are you exploring opportunities to maybe get some of the actual feasible real estate that has been in TSR and get into QSR and what advantage would that create if you are able to do it?

Mark Wallace

Yes. So you always want as much, from my standpoint you want as much as many of your assets and as much of your revenue in the QSR as possible, so in the readable side, what we call the readable side of the business. And under Uniti, under this facility we closed Uniti Fiber, know that we closed --we've closed them all, to your point we've closed all of those into the TRS. So there are assets in there that can be move over to the QSR. I've said previously that we intend to do so and so the only reason that we haven't done so yet is because in order for us to move assets from TRS to QSR, I need to know is kind of micro question, but I need to know exactly what entities are going fund, what enteritis are going into, so legal entities. And so as our legal entity structure has move with the pace of acquisitions that we've done, if you remember also we put in operating structure and so we had to move a lot of our legal entity structure change, as well as our some of other things moved around within our organizational structure. And these needs to settle down for us that I know exactly, x asset is going to this particular legal entity. And so once we get that done then we will move some of the assets. So in particular we will move from the dot fiber asset to the extent that we have small cell or continue to build our small cell. We move those assets and then we will work at other assets over time as well.

Brett Feldman

And this is mostly just helping with tax efficiency and the other benefits of being REIT? Is there a sense of urgency to do it or you have a little window based on where you are today have gone?

Mark Wallace

So we have time to do that. Our TRS, keep in mind some of the acquisitions that we inherited net operating loss carry forth in our taxable REIT subsidiary, so TRS is not a tax paying entity, -- is a -- don't expect TRS to be a tax paying entity for some time. So there is not a real rush. So I just we want to make sure when we do it we do it right and we do it well so when that REIT make sure get right on the first time.

Brett Feldman

Is it possible that maybe it is not as complicated you think. I only asked because Crown Castle is going to be acquiring a fiber business. And they are just going to take what seems to be most of it and drop right into the QRS. So there has been evolving discussion around well maybe there is more readability to REIT businesses than we would have thought.

Mark Wallace

Well, those of two kinds separate question. I think if you talk about just new thing there is a level of detailing you think about, that actually transferring from the tax entities. But the other question you have which I know has been a big topic of conversation is what all assets are in fact readable. Okay, so I think there seems to be lot of conversation that there is discussion you heard of that the people's view there is to what our -- what is readable is evolving and I've heard - I heard Jay Brown speak last week about their -- his point of view that their - I believe it was 2014 PLR that covered DAS system based on that, that they believe that there is lot of lit services type or I think Brown refers to them as dim-lit services. So it is readable but they have to remember on TRS, so I pull them for if they are going to lead the thinking on this, great, and I am always going to learn something new. PLR for the most part are not, all the details around private letter really are not publicly available. So and nobody can rely on PLR except for the person who issued it. So to the except that -- so any time I hear anybody whether it be Crown or anybody else saying that they think there is something else is readable that maybe we don't think clear is that we have our tax advisors look at it. But frankly if there is any question about it, and I think these are issues that you want to be certain about. We are just going to the surface and that's for PLR on the issue and just makes sure that we are clear. So I don't have any urgency about going to the surface asking for a PLR on something else that if there is any gray area about it.

Brett Feldman

So I'll check now is there any questions in the audience. We do have one over there. Please wait for the microphone.

Unidentified Participants

Thank you. Real quick one, just wondering as you guys continue to push away Windstream and be acquisitive company, could you talk a little bit about your financing strategy given that the equity has put back in your currency there? Isn't that attractive? And then also where you guys kind of state with your secured debt capacity?

Mark Wallace

Yes. So the question was our financing strategy going forward given some of the pressures that our securities have been under recently. So let me just I'll start with just put in context for a minute. So if you just take our equity for example as a proxy for our security pricing. So in the two years that we have been spun-off I believe our equity has traded from a lower 15 to higher just under 35. So we've had volatility and we were in that volatility I believe is mostly related not to our separate business strategy but to the issues I talked about earlier that we were spun-off as a single tenant REIT. We have been subject to sentiment associated with real telecom and most specifically Windstream. And so that's probably why we continue to try to diversify. Now that said, given that amount of volatility in the equity prices and someone into debt as well, in that period of time we still have completed a $1.5 billion worth of acquisitions. So I think we continue to make good progress even over that course of time, even the two years even considering sometimes our securities are trading attractively and sometimes they are not. So when they are not, when the capital is not trading attractively I -- my both cases I think some of that currently is caused by that misperception associated with the Windstream dividend elimination. I think that's likely to a relatively short note phenomenon as more and more people understand that some of the perception that were surrounded the reasons or the around the dividend elimination work really are really accurate. However, so what I do think about going forward is we are going to way that we can structure and continue to bring deals to fruition even in that environment. And so since that time we've done a lot of different structures. And we've done tax with deal, not tax with deal that arrangement probably most relevant here is the original transaction we did PEG Bandwidth. So in the Peg bandwidth instance, and if you go back to even what we said when we did transaction that was when where the seller wanted to get more equity than what we willing to give up based on what our equity was priced. And how did we bridge that gap at the time, or what we did is we created with the counter party we structured a comfortable preferred instrument to help bridge that value gap that we saw and which you remember that was 3% coupon at $35 stock price. So there are things like that, that we can do try to bridge that gap except that the public trading prices are not reflective of what we think fair value should be. M&A pipeline today which is also is in very good shape and continues to move along at a healthy pace. There is also transaction in M&A pipeline where they are really partnering arrangement. So a company that where there maybe an acquisition and another party so a third party is going to take all and become the operator. We are going to own the real estate and there would be sale leaseback transaction between us. So it's really M&A financing structure or that look like a very similar to opco/propco structure going forward. So in those instances there is a lot levers that people can pull in terms of how the equity splits are done, how the partnership structured, what the financing in each of those. So I think we have a lot of different things we can do that really don't necessarily involve tapping the public market when in fact the public securities maybe miss priced. So frankly we also have other -- this third party that come to us periodically that want to provide equity or other capital into transaction that we maybe doing. So I think we have a lot of sources, certainly have sources of capital outside just the public market that we can have. I think the last thing I mention on that score, to the extent that we want to do smaller things and tuck-in acquisitions or things, we just expanded our revolver so we have -- I think pro forma has July we had almost $100 million of liquidity available. And so small transactions we can certainly do and just do them on our line and not have any reason to go back to the public markets anytime soon.

Brett Feldman

Maybe question in the back.

Unidentified Participants

Thank you. Look I think people appreciate that you are diversified away from Windstream but kind of given the plan you just outlined if I take a few years that to happen and in the interim if Windstream operational performance has to get worse and they come to you and ask for a lease reduction, what kind of protection do you have to avoid that? I know you talked about the bankruptcy scenario of accept or reject. But before they even to get that point, what kind of protections do you have to avoid that?

Mark Wallace

Well, I mean you never have a protection against a tenant asking for a rent reduction. And you have seen that in a power industry now right. So the carriers want rate reductions so you see all the time. So but I think the key issue that I would think about is so we are not -- so just stay to fact first so Windstream has recently said that they have -- that they continue and believe they intend and ability to pay. We believe that as well. There is no discussion going on about the rate reduction now. Don't expect there won't be any discussion about rate reductions so I am not expecting any of those discussions. What really I think about in terms of the rent itself, the rent restructured is a fair value at the time of the spin-off and so it was structured by Windstream. So it was structured as a fair value lease, it's required to structure that way. So I think the lease is structured appropriately. I think the escalator industry in that lease are actually below market, actually below commercial term, so if you remember the escalators were 0.5% not starting until after the exit of third year. So I think the lease protection, the first escalator actually kicks in May 2018. So I think they are 0.5% below market typically today, you have to have 1% to 3% from the escalators. So I think again I think it's fairly priced and I am not really expecting any rate reduction. But top line the best way I can answer your question.

Brett Feldman

We have a question in back.

Unidentified Participants

Two questions. One is there is a lot of companies here that want to buy fiber asset. And it seems like good time to be buying sounds like a better time to be selling. So I am wondering what kind of values you are paying and what kind of hurdles you are trying to achieve? And then second question, in a distress situation are the fiber facilities are regulated by PUCs or the PUC have to approve the transfer of the original sale and into the distress situation what role would the PUC have in either setting leases or approving a transfer.

Mark Wallace

Yes. So my understanding the stress situation is what you are referring to the distress meaning a restructuring proceeding of regulation. My understanding is that the PUCs, well first off in our case Windstream, our lease is exclusive use of the lease to Windstream. So Windstream in terms of delivering services to customers, they are the regulated entity. Okay, so my understanding is that Windstream operate in the states under the permits from the PUC. My understanding is that in a bankruptcy court, my understanding is that they do not have -- they don't have necessarily -- they have standing in the court in order to have their reviews known and to make Windstream or any carrier's regulatory obligation known and what the impact would be on customer and things so they can communicate. I don't know if they really have - can they either stop anything necessarily from happening. I am not -- so I would actually encourage you to consult with counsel and their own kind of go through this. But I don't think actually -- standing to make their views know. I don't think -- actually be definitive on any action. And then I think for the safety you see they are probably for the SEC as well. But I do think they are influential. And I think their concern is always going to be that their customers get served. And that obligation that carrier has as a customer last - as a last resort from those markets, that the regulatory obligations get fulfilled. And your other question about fiber asset. I am glad to hear a lot of people are interested in fiber asset because it validates our thesis that they are valuable. I would say your question there has clearly been inflation of multiple on fiber asset in the Tier 1 market and the assets the transactions that we had that our M&A pipeline, we've not seen the multiple inflation that you see in the Tier 1 market. So I would say on the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets on the multiples, they are pretty much in line with what you've seen us pay historically for transaction. So probably low end 10, high end 15 somewhere in that range. They haven't really kind of moved up to that I would say some of the like 20x range that you heard on some transactions.

Brett Feldman

Could you give us something, what are you looking right now in the M&A funnel? And you have often in the past talked about the extensive which deals proprietary that have been privately negotiated versus things that are being auctioned.

Mark Wallace

So a couple of things. So one is on the sourcing. So a lot of our -- most of our top line probably 90% continues to be proprietary transactions. A lot of those come from Kenny's relationships. But I would say is as we have gotten as we've purchased from more fiber operating companies and Ron Mudry, Andy Newton come with their own set of contact in the industry, we see a lot of our transactions are being sourced through kind of multiple parties as well as Lawrence Gleason on the tower side, he still worked for the major tower companies in Latin America. So we feel lot more transactions coming from the lot more different sources. And so but most of our -- in terms of M&A pipeline, most of it is still probably 80% fiber asset. And I would say on the structure side we have both fiber operating company acquisition we are pursuing a number sale lease backed opportunities as well and so we do hope to be able to bring some of those to conclusion. And then we are pursuing from these partnerships structure that I talked about earlier. In Mexico where we primarily tower asset, we are continuing to build out the tower assets that we acquired with NMS acquisition. And we hope that we have further opportunities on the tower side in the future, those are really primarily build to suit opportunities. We are not really looking as tower portfolio certainly not the US, there are pretty pricey right now.

Brett Feldman

You have still leased backed opportunities. I mean you have one utility right now which is Windstream right. I mean what do you think additional opportunity they are going to look like, are they primarily going to be with other network operators or there are maybe some non traditional opportunity that we are not thinking about.

Mark Wallace

Yes. So I would say it's kind of contracted to Windstream, so couple of things I would say is one is when we are talking about sale leaseback transaction, they are probably going to be fiber assets, that's probably going to be net fiber network. I would likely when we think about buying fiber companies as I said earlier; we want to buy companies that are either in our existing footprint or adjacent too, sales leaseback don't require that because we are not really looking for revenue synergies and CapEx synergies. So those are not geographic constrains. I think about those as really being anywhere kind of anywhere in the US. So that would be one differential. The other thing I would say is on sale leaseback it doesn't necessarily have to be the entire network of the counter party, it could be a market a stage, and it could be a series of transactions over time where you acquire some today and some in years now. So it could be staged sale leaseback over time. And then the other thing I would say that we always think about the sale leaseback is what the use per tenant. So the tenant unlike Windstream, the tenant doesn’t always have to be parent company, it can be low -- subsidiary, you could have low - subsidiary that processes the cash flow from where the market is that the -- where their asset are. You could have parent company guarantee. So there are lots of things structured. I think Windstream lease is well structured but I also think when you are doing a third party lease there is -- you have a lot of different areas where we can -- what we need to structure the lease appropriate for who the counter party is and what they are going to achieve.

Brett Feldman

Is there any more questions in the audience? We just have one over there.

Unidentified Participants

There are two ways for you through the risk highway, at least two from the Windstream exposure; one would be obviously continue buy assets. Another would be to sell a portion of the assets that are under the M&A. My question is, is that a possibility? Could you sell out a portion to another investor that is willing to take that risk? And if the answer is yes, are there any special situations investors that perhaps our experts on bankruptcy process were in M&A leases and situation like that could be interested. That you know often and I guess a second part open for Brett as well.

Mark Wallace

Yes. So I think doing that I won't say it couldn't do. I would say it would complicate get done. And I don't know anybody else who is -- I don't know anyone today that I could say would be interested in doing that. There is a lot of -- to do something like that it's complicated from agreement standpoint. It would be complicated from the tax standpoint. So I wouldn't say -- would say not possible but I would say not familiar with what the structure would be or what is top hurdle with the counter party would be.

Brett Feldman

We have one more question so probably the last one.

Unidentified Participants

Hi, there. Just to the gentleman's point, if you listed the two companies in the distress scenario, how would you think about the separability of the assets? In another words, one way another way to diversify away from Windstream is for another tenant that be operating assets. I know there is some mixture of the assets together so some element of overlap. But how separable are the two businesses from one another?

Mark Wallace

So I think, yes, probably got -- I am probably not the right one and probably don't know the technical answer to that. I do know other companies that we've looked at when they are trying to separate assets or had a plan to separate some of the assets. And I would say the easy way to characterize a complicated but doable.

Brett Feldman

I will ask one last question on distress time. You talked about this will ultimately grow the dividend and you are targeting 10% growth in the fiber revenue which you see getting up to basically by 50% of the business in the next 24 months if you can meet your plan. And so where do you ultimately have to be the point where you could start talking about dividend growth?

Mark Wallace

Right. So I think it's very depended on I would say couple of things. We have to execute our strategy well. And then I think a key component of that getting -- is growing to the dividend over time will be the successfully executing on sale leaseback transaction. Because sale leaseback transactions as you know they are almost, always a nearly accretive. As I said they tend on commercial terms today. They intend to have embedded growth through the escalator. And so I think its set. I think also Uniti Fiber while we are continuing to deploy capital in the Uniti Fiber today because our customers want us to build. They want to continue to win dark fiber and small cell projects. I think that won't always be the case. The capital intensity probably not in 2018 but over time we will start to increase and so that as you know will start to generate free cash flow as well. So I think it's really -- but I think the key thing is really going to be -- to answer your question the most important thing is probably being able to execute our sale leaseback transactions.

Brett Feldman

Great. Well, great, well on time. Mark, thanks, appreciates it.

