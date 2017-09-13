Homebuilders Surge Despite Housing Unaffordability

We are negative on the homebuilding sector relative to consensus. Restrictive zoning (NIMBY), rising construction labor costs, and buyer affordability issues will continue to hold back the recovery.

Buyers continue to find that single family housing is in short-supply. Supply-constraints have lifted national home values by 44% since 2012. Higher construction costs explain much of the price inflation.

Homebuilders delivered a strong 9% YoY growth in orders, but the benefits of the recovery continue to accrue to the largest homebuilders. Small builders have struggled with rising construction costs.

Strong US economic data- and the accompanied income growth- has renewed hopes that pent-up demand will be unleashed from the rental markets into homeownership.

Homebuilders are one of the best-performing equity sectors in 2017. The sector has surged more than 30%, nearly tripling the performance of the S&P 500.

Homebuilder Rankings Overview

Every quarter, we publish our Homebuilder Rankings where update readers on the homebuilding sector. We rank homebuilders within the sectors based on different valuation metrics and update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Homebuiliding Sector Overview

The homebuilding sector (ITB and XBH) is a highly competitive and fragmented industry. The top ten largest builders account for only a quarter of the total housing starts. In our Homebuilder’s index, we track nine of the largest homebuilders which account for roughly $60 billion in market value: DR Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (PHM), NVR (NVR), Toll Brothers (TOL), CalAtlantic (CAA), KB Homes (KBH), Meritage (MTH), and MDC Holdings (MDC).

Quality is a function of the company’s average home selling price and the average rating of the school district. Homebuilding segments can be roughly split into four categories: entry-level, move-up, luxury, and retirement. As construction and regulatory costs have increased, homebuilders have shifted their focus towards higher-end units which command high enough margins to offset these increased costs. The average new home price was $314k in July 2017.

Recent Performance of Homebuilders

Homebuilders have been one of the best performing sectors of 2017, returning 34% YTD. NVR has been the best performing name, returning 68%. CalAltantic has been the laggard, returning 4%. Since our last quarterly update, the sector has gained nearly 7%.

2Q earnings were generally better-than-expected. Of the nine homebuilders we track, five beat consensus EPS expectations while one met and one missed. Across the sector, new home orders were up 9% YoY. The benefits of the recovery, however, continue to accrue to the largest builders. The largest 4 homebuilders reported 12% YoY growth while the next 5 smaller builders saw orders grow 5.2%.

Gross margins across the sector peaked in 2014 at 22% and have since declined to roughly 20% so far in 2017. Operating margins show similar trends of compression as construction costs and regulatory costs have shown steady appreciation since the end of the recession. Operating margins, however, were improved from 2016, rising 50bps across the sector. Forward guidance was also revised upwards with five names raising expectations while four builders maintained expectations.

The homebuilding ETF (XHB) is higher by 28% YTD compared to a 12% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) and a 3% rise in the REIT index (VNQ).

Recent Housing Data: Home Price & Cost Inflation

New home sales have been relatively strong so far in 2017 as the grinding housing recovery has shown glimmering signs of acceleration in recent years. Through the July, new home sales are higher by 11% compared to the first seven months of 2016. The average selling price of new home was nearly 314,000 in July, up 46% from 2012.

The dramatic plunge in homeownership rate finally appears to have stabilized or even showed early signs of reversal. From the peak in 2005 to the trough in 2015, the homeownership rate fell 7%. Housing "bulls" are optimistic that millennials will return to the housing market as income growth improves. We are skeptical, however. The idea that millennials would prefer to own rather than rent is contrary to the prevailing "sharing economy" trends. We believe that the younger generations, which would need to power the homeownership recovery, will continue to view housing as a service rather than an asset.

The combination of rising construction costs, restrictive zoning regulations, and institutional investors buying-up single family homes has pushed housing inventory to historically low levels. Low inventory has continued to push home prices higher at an above-trend rate. The Case-Shiller national home price index rose 5.3% YoY in May. Since 2012, home prices have outpaced income growth by 15%. This significant dislocation cannot continue indefinitely. Either home price appreciation must slow or income growth must accelerate.

While much media attention is directed at rising apartment rents, home price appreciation has actually outpaced rent growth in recent years. Homeownership appeared relatively more affordable than renting for a brief period between 2010 and 2013, but has since reversed to favor renting. If this trend continues, we expect millennials to further delay first-time home purchases.

In addition to tight zoning regulations, rising construction costs have been a primary culprit of rising home prices. Construction costs from materials and labor alone are higher by more than 3% YoY, the highest rate of increase since the start of the recession. We expect construction cost inflation to further accelerate because of the post-hurricane reconstruction efforts which will restrict supply of construction materials and labor.

Rising construction costs have explained much of the recent rise in home prices. While homebuilders have been able to pass some of the costs onto home buyers, the rate margin compression accelerates as costs increase and homebuilders run into more acute affordability issues.

Bull Case for Homebuilders: Good Demographics, Housing ‘Shortage’

Demographics suggest a significant increase in demand for single family housing, based on historical trends of homeownership preference. The average age of a first-time home buyer is 30-34 years old. There will be nearly one million more 30-34 year olds over the next six years than the prior six years. Further, this cohort has experienced far better job prospects and income growth during their mid to late 20s as the prior six-year mini-generation.

Single family housing experienced a sustained period of overbuilding from 1995-2005, resulting in significant oversupply which eventually triggered the housing ‘bust’ and subsequent financial crisis of 2008. The financial shock and devastation was particularly acute in the homebuilding sector. Single family housing starts tumbled from nearly 2 million units per year in 2006 to just 350k units per year in 2009.

This recent period of underbuilding, though, comes after a two-decade period of overbuilding. Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. Since 2011, household formation has outpaced housing completions by 3.5 million units. While we do expect household formations (many of which were deferred because of the financial crisis) to accelerate in coming years, the magnitude of the existing imbalance may not be as significant as homebuilding ‘bulls’ may suggest, given the sustained overbuilding seen in the pre-recession period.

Bear Case for Homebuilders: Affordability, Regulatory and Construction Costs

Lack of affordability has once again become an issue for potential first-time homebuyers as construction and regulatory costs have continued to significantly outpace wages and rent growth.

Construction prices continue to increase due to a shortage of skilled construction labor, an issue that is likely to be amplified by tighter enforcement of immigration laws. A Pew Research study estimated that 12% of the construction workforce is undocumented. A significant reduction or crackdown on undocumented labor can be expected to put upward pressure on construction costs.

The most significant driver of housing cost inflation in recent years, though, is regulatory costs related to land entitlement. A NAHB study found that government regulations account for nearly 25% of the final price of a new single-family home, an increase of 30% since 2011. Roughly two-thirds of these costs come during the permitting process and one-third comes from fees, taxes, and ‘unnecessary’ code-related guidelines that do little more than serving to drive up the costs of construction.

In addition to rising costs, mortgage credit availability has loosened considerably since 2011, but lending remains significantly tighter than the pre-recession period. Investors should not expect a return to the ridiculous sub-prime credit availability levels of 2003-2006 as mortgage lending standards and documentation requirements are closely scrutinized by regulators

(Mortgage Bankers Association; Powered by Ellie Mae's AllRegs® Market Clarity®)

The total student debt outstanding is now $1.4 trillion dollars up from $0.6 trillion in 2006. Surveys conducted by the National Association of Realtors continue to find that student debt significantly delays homeownership by as much as five years. 42% of 18 to 30-year-olds currently have student debt outstanding according to Harvard IOP.

Valuation of Homebuilding Sector

Using a forward P/E and PEG ratio analysis, PulteGroup, KB Homes, and CalAtlantic appear to be the most attractively-valued homebuilders. NVR and MDC appear to be over-valued relative to their peers.

Unlike their REIT cousins, homebuilders are not income-focused investments. Most homebuilders pay out little or no dividends.

Bottom Line: We Prefer Apartment REITs Over Homebuilders

Homebuilders are one of the best-performing equity sectors in 2017. The sector has surged more than 30%, nearly tripling the performance of the S&P 500. The reacceleration in the US economy-- and the accompanied income growth-- has renewed hopes that pent-up demand will be unleashed from the rental markets into homeownership.

Homebuilders delivered a strong 9% YoY growth in orders, but the benefits of the recovery continue to accrue to the largest homebuilders. Small builders have struggled with rising construction costs. Buyers continue to find that single family housing is in short-supply. Supply-constraints have lifted national home values by 44% since 2012. Higher construction costs explain much of the price inflation.

We are negative on the homebuilding sector relative to consensus. Restrictive zoning (NIMBY), rising construction labor costs, and buyer affordability issues will continue to hold back the recovery. Potential home buyers continue to be hurt by high student debt burdens, tight mortgage credit conditions, higher construction costs, and NIMBY zoning restrictions. We are not as positive on the sector as many analysts, who point to the significant ‘shortage’ of single family homes. While we do believe there is a moderate shortage of housing, we believe that potential homebuyers will continue to defer their purchase and continue to rent because of affordability issues. Given these conditions and absent any significant shift in the costs of home construction and regulation, we believe that apartment REITs will outperform homebuilders over the foreseeable future.

Let us know in the comments if you would like us to expand on any part of the analysis and to check out all of our REIT Rankings located on our author page.

