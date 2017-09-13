Equity Residential (EQR) Presents at BAML Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BAML Global Real Estate Conference

September 13, 2017 12:40 PM ET

Executives

Mark Parrell – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Juan Sanabria – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Juan Sanabria

Everybody, my name is Juan Sanabria. I’m the Senior Analyst on the panel of research REIT Team. We have Equity Residential joining us today. Mark Parrell, the CFO; Marty McKenna, Investor Relations. So I’ll hand it off to Mark just to give some general comments, and then we’ll open it up to Q&A. It’s meant to be interactive, so please don’t be shy. But, Mark?

Mark Parrell

Great. Well, thanks, Juan, and thanks to the BoA team for including Equity Residential in the event. I’ll just go through some brief comments. Many in this room are pretty familiar with the company, but to give you a little overview of what we are and what we do, and then where we stand at this point in time. So we’re a $35 billion company. We own about 77,000 units – apartment units across 300 properties across the United States. We’re founded as a REIT by Sam Zell in 1993, and have been public since then. We’re basically in six markets throughout the U.S. We think – or the best places to own apartments in the U.S, I think, have the highest long-term returns, places in metro areas are Boston, Washington, D.C, New York, Southern California, San Francisco and Seattle.

And the thing that characterizes our portfolio in those places is that they tend to be urban and dense suburban locations. They’ll have pretty high Walk scores, which we’ve seen as indicators of the availability to our residents of transit options, easy commutes to work, entertainment options and other neighborhood amenities. We really think our neighborhood that our properties sit in is the important amenity as opposed to merely whatever the newest lap pool or whatever amenity that you may name is. We pride ourselves on being very efficient owners – or excuse me, operators of our apartments. We tend to be a leader in operational initiatives. We wanted to give a little shout-out at this point to the 3,000 folks that are running our assets everyday, working very hard across the equity nation.

We have a very low G&A load, again, because of our size. We tend to be a very efficient operator. We have a good development arm, but we have ratcheted down our development. So we do both, buy assets that are complete existing streams of income, as well as build the new streams of income in our six markets. We’re more agnostic than others. We will do either. We aren’t committed to one course. We’ll constantly look at development, compare the risk-adjusted returns to an acquisition, and then decide between the two. And of late, we’ve seen development become somewhat more expensive comparatively, and we’ve done very little development in the last 1.5 year, new starts and are completing a very significant development pipeline right now. And that process continues, and it’s going very well.

We have a best-in-class balance sheet, A- ratings across-the-board, and then bringing you forward currently, so on the call, back to the earnings call, which would have been at the end of July, the second quarter call, we gave guidance on same-store revenue of 1.75% to 2.25% for the year. Our Chief Operating Officer said in that call that if we had strong occupancy the rest of the year, then we would tend towards the higher end of that range. Right now, our occupancy is 96.3%, so it’s pretty strong, stronger than it was at this point last year. So the tendency in that would be for our number to gravitate towards the top of the range.

In terms of expenses, we – our biggest single expense, by far, is property taxes. It’s not been lost on assessors that apartments have appreciated a lot in value. Here in New York, we also work with the 421a abatement program, so our taxes go up on a schedule over time as well. Our range on that is 3.25% to 4% on expenses. And we’ll give you a little bit of an update on that. That’s a harder thing for me to peg day-to-day. There is a good number of accrual adjustments and things we do with that number quarter-by-quarter. But again, that stuff just kind of runs in a range.

Right now, we feel like NOI in our rage was – the midpoint was at sort of 1% to 1.25% based on those numbers. In terms of the investment climate, we’re seeing somewhat more core properties for sale right now than were for sale earlier in year. And we’re seeing prices more closely approximate replacement cost now. So last year, a lot of the product we were looking at to buy, existing assets in our six markets, the price being demanded was 10%, 15% 20% even above what we thought it was to build that asset, to replace it with a brand new asset. And so that’s a recipe to lose money in real estate. So we weren’t big acquirers.

We have now seen some convergence. Some of that has been – I’m not sure prices have gone down as much as stopped going up. Replacement cost continue to go up. It’s very expensive, labor is. Land continues to be very expensive in these markets. So we’re now seeing product where we’re able to acquire things plus or minus 5% of replacement cost. We’re not a significant acquirer right now. Our guidance is $500 million for the year, funded by $500 million of like sales. So – but there are some things out there to buy that we think are additive to the portfolio. We’re looking hard for land across the portfolio, across our markets. We’d be happy to do more development if and when the economics worked.

At this point, again, with land prices high, with labor prices high, it’s been harder to make that stuff pencil. We have a relatively small land bank, that we are working some deals in Boston, we’ll start some stuff in Seattle, we have a property in San Francisco we could start and in Los Angeles. And these, again, tend to be more urban locations. Places where it’s hard to buy, where we’re building because we, sort of, think that’s the best course to get the income stream we’d like in a market. There’s other markets where it’s relatively easy to buy. So I’ll stop there, and open it up, Juan, to questions from the group.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Juan Sanabria

Okay. Maybe if we could just on the operational side, kind of latest trends in July and August. I don’t know if you want to do kind of overall or if we can kind of just go down the top? The main six markets, but any sort of update you could provide would be great.

Mark Parrell

Sure, and we’ll be just very generic year. Generally, starting up in Boston, that market has performed, more or less, in line with our expectations from the beginning of the year. Right now, it’s very important kind of period because we do have a student housing presence, tend to be graduate students, a good number of foreign graduate students in Boston rent with us. So we’re being very mindful of that. So that’s kind of a process and lease up that’s occurring right now. And that, I think, to this point has been fine. Here in New York, this is a market we thought would be fairly negative. There is a lot of supply in this market, job growth has been relatively weak for the higher-end jobs that we need in order to fill our buildings.

So our average rents in New York are $3,500 or so. So we are looking for folks to pay that rent, they’re going to be earning $135,000, $140,000, and that’s a limited slice of folks. And that group has not been growing as quickly here in New York, lately as it has in the past. So in New York, we have seen a slowdown, but it’s been better than we thought. It hasn’t been as bad as we thought. And occupancy continues to be very good. We have excellent demand for our product here in New York and elsewhere. There’s just a lot of people interested in these lifestyles, living close to cities in urban centers, convenient to transit. Our product remains in demand. There is, just in places like New York, a lot of competing units. And that will be true in New York for a couple of years. This year-end and next.

Moving down to Washington, D.C. That market is the only of the six markets that performs – so far has performed slightly less well than we had hoped. We thought D.C. coming off the election, there would be some employment, focus particularly in the defense area. A lot of our properties are in Virginia, some in D.C. as well, in the district. And we thought we’d benefit from that, maybe because of things being a little bit stuck in D.C that employment is not really manifested itself. It’s gotten a little bit better. D.C. will be fine, but it won’t be a market we thought would sort of move our average up this year.

Going across the country to Seattle. Seattle continues to perform extremely well. Amazon is certainly a machine driving that market. We’ve had a lot of fun today trying to figure out where Amazon is going to put it’s second headquarters. Maybe we’ll have a poll later and see who guesses right. But in any event, the market continues to have a fair amount of supply, but it gets absorbed in a very orderly fashion, and we’re doing very well in that market. Down in San Francisco, that market has improved. So this was a market where we had three years or so of 8% growth in our same-store revenue. We had very strong numbers till 2015. That began to moderate in 2016 in the middle of the year, kind of the April-May time frame, and we ended up posting a number of about 5% same-store revenue growth in that market in 2016. And this year, we’ve talked publicly about a number around 2%.

So a pretty significant deceleration. But what we’re seeing in that market is strong occupancy, strong demand and a very significant reduction in supply next year. So I think that market is well positioned going forward. Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, we own in all three of those Southern California markets, but more so in L.A., has been operating about as we expected. There will be a significant amount of supply in Los Angeles, particularly Downtown Los Angeles, next year. We have some properties there. And they’re already feeling a little bit of supply pressure. But it’s really 15% or so of our NOI that is in L.A. So a relatively small amount of our net operating income is exposed to that supply. So to us, Southern California feels fine.

Juan Sanabria

And then just on California specifically, some of the job growth numbers have slowed below expectations, L.A., San Francisco, even Seattle. Are you seeing anything in terms of traffic or trends in demand that might make you cautious as we think about 2018 if those type of job numbers continue?

Mark Parrell

Sure. Well, I mean jobs are the mother’s milk of the apartment business. Job growth is what we need to fill the units, particularly in markets that are getting supply. That said, we’re at a point seasonally where there is a lot less like your units in our portfolio that are expiring. So we manage our expirations. Most people, even in warmer markets like Southern California, want to move in the summer. So most of our expirations occur, I’m going to say, May through August or so. So to the extent there is somewhat veining job growth, it’s not going to matter as much to us at this point because we just have a lot less exposure at this point of the year than we would have in March or April or May as we’re positioning ourselves for the leasing season.

We’ve heard things, one month, it will be a little lower in one market versus another. But we remain very well occupied. I mean, Los Angeles were 97% occupied; San Francisco, 96%; Seattle, 95.4%. And those are very strong occupancy numbers, generally higher than the same point last year. So again, Juan, at this point, we don’t see something that’s impacting the business in a material way. But if job growth declines across the country going into the leasing season next year, the apartment business will definitely be impacted. And if it accelerates, with this kind of occupancy, you really see the numbers move.

Juan Sanabria

Got you. So one of your peers recently made a decision to enter the Denver market. You guys have been there in the past. Maybe talked about it becoming a little bit more positive on acquisitions with relative cost of replacement. Any views on potentially entering new markets or your thoughts about Denver specifically?

Mark Parrell

So we own, in our public history, all but one year of it since 1990, we’ve owned Denver. So Denver is a good market. We like a lot of things about it. When we sold the portfolio last year to the Starwood organization, the thought process was these were older assets that we owned in Denver. They tended to be garden assets. They were 25-plus years old. We wanted to own a younger portfolio than add in that market. We felt like the timing and the price all made sense, so it was time to sell. That was not a much a call in Denver as a market we just don’t want to do business in as much it was just the right price at the right time for us.

So could I see the company investing someday in Denver? Sure, we were just there and we understand that market very well. There is a lot to buy in our other six markets as well. In terms of branching out in other markets, we like our six markets. We like the employment. We like the lack of competition from single-family. I mean, I think we’ll be careful and thoughtful about market expansion. But I’m not saying it’s sort of out of the question, but it’s not necessarily top of the mind either.

Juan Sanabria

And on the – while we’re discussing acquisitions, any impacts you guys are seeing from capital controls out of China or just generally less foreign fund flows? And how that maybe impacting cap rates or property values?

Mark Parrell

Sure. So our acquisition team and disposition team across the country. So we have officers in all six of the markets, constantly paying attention to who’s buying and selling, even when we’re a relatively modest buyer and seller. So we’re buying and selling $500 million this year. But for us, that’s relatively little. That said, we feel like we have a great pulse on things. And we have seen less interest, less activity by foreign investor, particularly Chinese investors, over the last year or so. Unlike office and some other parts of the U.S. real estate market, they aren’t as material a buyer as they are in, again, office.

Residential – our type of residential is uncommon in China. So it’s just not an asset class that, I think, they’re as comfortable with as they might be with office. So there’s been less investment in it. But there is somewhat less foreign demand. And that’s one of the reasons core pricing, we think, has stopped going up. You’re just seeing a little bit less interest from some of these foreign buyers. That said, we continue to hear from incoming calls from pension funds, institutions that would just love to own our type of product in our markets.

Juan Sanabria

And then you kind of hinted at this discussion earlier in some of your meetings. What are your views on Seattle and the implications for Amazon potentially shifting some of it’s growth to a new headquarter to unnamed city?

Mark Parrell

Well, I hope it’s one of the five others we own properties in. Well, I think Amazon is a big driver right now for sure in Seattle. There are other drivers we own in Redmond. Microsoft has been doing better. There is a lot of gaming work. Nintendo and Microsoft both run big gaming centers there, certainly Boeing. So there’s other employers in Seattle, but I won’t deny that Amazon is a big push. I don’t know what this announcement means, if there is going to be less job growth in Seattle than there otherwise would have been, if this would have always occurred outside Seattle, these 50,000 or whatever number of jobs.

So I guess I can’t characterize that either way except, if you’ve been to Seattle lately, it’s certainly a boom town at the moment. And I think it’s hard in a city of that size to imagine Amazon doubling it’s headquarter staff again in a short period of time. It’s just very much a city that’s scaling as quickly as it can, but it’s tough to get big that quick.

Juan Sanabria

And then you – so you’ve talked about developments kind of coming off a little bit, although you’ve got a few land sites that you’re looking to start next year, acquisitions are maybe a little bit more interesting than there were six months ago. But how do you kind of rank order potentially uses of capital as you kind of look out for the next 12 months or longer?

Mark Parrell

Well, I mean, the capital we have to use is really selling. When you have $35 billion apartments, there is always a few buildings that are becoming obsolete or need to be sold, neighborhood’s changed or whatnot. And that’s really that $500 million we’re selling and the $500 million we’re buying. That’s that limited recycling of capital we already have. In terms of new capital, the new capital that we’ve been discussing a lot, both management and the board, and we’ve talked about with investors at events like this, is our company is in a position where because our development spend has been reduced, we will have, starting in 2018, $250 million or so per year of free cash flow.

So this is after all capital expenditures, after the big common dividend, after everything. And so the board has a big decision to make, and we’ll have more conversation over the next few months. Whether in 2018, you increase the payout rate on the annual dividend, whether you do a special dividend, whether you pay down debt, whether you acquire an asset or two with that capital, whether you do ramp-up development. I mean, we’re in an enviable position of having some cash because REITs are a creature of the tax code, they generally distribute all of their cash flow. So we’re in a a position where we won’t have to do that. And we have some other choices, and our board will get the opportunity to weigh in on that shortly.

Juan Sanabria

And have you seen any change in CapEx maintenance or maybe a lower return on redevelopment spend given all the new supply, just to keep your product current and competitive in the – we did it to our Monday in New York, just the amenitization arms race that’s going on?

Mark Parrell

Sure. So we spend – this year, our guidance same-store units is $2,600 a unit, which is about, call it, 8% of revenue. So we think about capital. When you compare capital spend across apartment companies, at least, I think you can do this across all real estate, we try to think about it as what percent of your revenue is required to kind of maintain your income stream. And of that 8%, a portion of that is more than usual. We usually would spend about $2,300 a unit. But we’re spending a little bit more, about $20 million. We’ve accelerated. If we needed to do any work on our leasing center, on our fitness center, on our lobby, any of those customer-facing kind of amenity areas, we move that up.

If we thought we needed to do that in the next two or three years, we try to do that now. We do need to be competitive with all this new supply, with all these amenities, so we have pushed that forward a little. We have a rehab program that’s been pretty constant. Our rehab program is usually spending $12,000, $14,000, $15,000 per unit, updating kitchens and baths in various of our apartments across the country. That program has gone very well. We haven’t seen any material degradation to cash returns. But certainly, updating your lobby and doing things like that, that’s just keeping your product competitive.

Juan Sanabria

I’m not sure if you can talk about this, but for 2018, should that – should we expect that $2,600 per unit to kind of be the normal kind of go-forward run rate? Or you go – do you think you’d dip back down in the $2,300 now that you’ve taken care of some maybe…

Mark Parrell

I think, we should let the budget kind of roll off. I’m not sure it’s, frankly, particularly material. We’re talking $17 million in a company with $2.6 billion of revenue. But I’m just not sure at this point whether we might have another year of updating lobbies or whether that will tail off a little.

Juan Sanabria

Got you. And then on the concession area environment, any pick-up in concessions that you guys are seeing into the slower leasing season, kind of, over and above what you talked to in the second quarter? I know New York is, obviously, a big market for you guys. It has supply into 2018. Or do you see your – if you could just give us an update there.

Mark Parrell

Sure. So for this year, for the same-store pool, because we and all folks involved in development generally give concessions on lease ups, those are assets that aren’t in same store. So our concessions relating to the same-store portfolio, we had budgeted something on the order of $4 million. We are running considerably better, lower than that number. And we expect we’ll end up lower than that number. In New York, it’s just been a bit more orderly in the properties we’re competing with.

Our average concession in New York right now per lease signed is five days. And you ask about a five day concession. I’ll use the word average because maybe for a penthouse, we’re giving a month or two; and maybe for a studio, we’re not giving any concession at all. We’re very careful, we have a very sophisticated operating system and we’re able to distinguish demand down to unit type. So we don’t need to give a concession on a two bedroom, we won’t. If we do on a three bedroom, we will, and we’ll meet the market. We’d rather price net effective, meaning lower our rent across-the-board than to do a one month concession. Or where the market requires it, we’ll give the concession.

So generally speaking, concessions and pressing has been orderly in New York than it was last year. And even though there is a lot of supply, and a lot of that supply is giving concessions, there are switching costs, there are reasons people live in neighborhoods. They love living in our buildings. They love living with our people. So again, we haven’t had to have that concession battle, at least to this point.

Juan Sanabria

And any change in D.C. or Southern California?

Mark Parrell

No, those aren’t significant concession markets for us. We don’t give renewal concessions in – any of these upfront concessions are really a – mostly a New York phenomena, and no gift cards either. We gave some gift cards last year. We’ve not had to do that – any material regard this year either.

Juan Sanabria

And how about for new lease-ups, just as you have to compete against that product. Any change in the last couple of months?

Mark Parrell

No. We have some significant lease-ups in San Francisco in that sort of fashion district, we have two buildings totaling about 900 units. They’re leasing up well. They are giving their concessions for the most part, but not more than the pro forma or than our expectation. Other buildings are leasing up as we expected. We have no lease-ups in the city. In New York right now, we have two deals that leased up a couple of years ago and will be in the same-store pool, I think, next year, but are not in the 2017 pool.

Juan Sanabria

Great. And then in terms of customer behavior, any changes in churn or the percentage of people leaving to buy a home or anything you could help us think about that?

Mark Parrell

Yes. So turnover continues to be pretty low in the portfolio. Our, sort of, singular operating focus this year has been on tenant renewal and retention. So when you run a business like ours, you have both 50% or so of your residents leaving, and when market rents are going down, like they are in New York, you’re marking those leases to market. If you can get someone to stay, the behavior of most people, including even in New York because they don’t like arguing with their landlord that much, it’s not that much fun, and they don’t like moving. No one likes moving.

So by virtue of that, we’re often able to work something out on the renewal side where it’s a more positive outcome for the company than it would be to have someone vacate, have vacancy loss, have to clean up the unit and then have to re-lease it. So at this point, I’d say, consumer behavior is less turnover. We’ve not seen any considerable or any significant pressure to buy new homes. The only slight increase has been in Seattle, and that’s pretty slight. So we’re not in our markets, we think, terribly subject to the risk of people going out and buying homes even if rents continue to go up because they live with us, because they want to be close to town. And a lot of the housing that’s very close to these urban centers is very, very expensive, even relative to our rents.

So it’s more of the housing that’s out further, where you’re moving maybe for family or lifestyle reasons, and they are going to move anyway in that case, and price was not the main determiner. So I would say at this point, no real impact from single-family to date this year. And turnover has moderated, and we continue to manage retention very well.

Juan Sanabria

Great. And then on the operations side other than kind of the core business, any initiatives you guys are working on either to offer new amenities, parking or Internet or anything that you guys are kind of newly thinking about as an opportunity to drive the bottom line?

Mark Parrell

We have a whole floor of people that seemingly sit around trying to determine everyday how we can be of more service to our residents. It’s not just making money on the resident, it’s trying to create loyalty and stickiness. So if we can get you – we just talked for a minute ago as a group about the importance of retention to the company, any – all the more so when you have some markets like New York that are negative.

So we do have apps and things we’re rolling out, Juan, that are trying to connect our residents to one and other. So if I’m a person who likes to go on a bike ride on Saturday morning, and I’m new to Seattle, I can post my interest on this website. It’s very – or this app, it’s very similar to a Facebook-like app, very easy to use.

So maybe after looking at Facebook, you look at this, you go, you know what, I want to go for a bike ride tomorrow too, we’ll go together. And so we’re making it easy to connect our residents. Maybe another barrier, another reason for them to stay with us longer. So I’m saying with things like dog walking and other services, again, just trying to get our residents to stay with us as long as possible.

Juan Sanabria

And any thoughts on short-term rentals and opportunities there? And/or maybe if you want to tie it in, thoughts on Airbnb and kind of the impacts to your business?

Mark Parrell

Sure. So I would say, there are divergent views about Airbnb in the apartment space for sure. Our perspective on Airbnb is we like to understand that business. In some places like New York, there is pretty strong regulatory limitations. But in a lot of markets, Airbnb is a reality. And your residents are doing it whether you want them to or not. So we’ve really partnered with Airbnb and made some of our buildings very available to them. And our residents can assign a rider to their lease. And with certain additional insurance and other requirements, we’re – they’re able to do a certain number of days. We have the ability to shut buildings off. We have ability to shut residents off.

So if we see that someone has really rented and using it as a hotel, we’ll tell Airbnb that, and they’ll shut off the system for that unit or for that customer. So we feel like having that visibility so we can see what Airbnb is doing at all 300 of our buildings. We can see through them how many of our units are leased everyday. We get a small amount of money, but it’s not a lot. It’s more just understanding and maintaining the quality of your building, making sure you’re not adding too much traffic through. We have dormant buildings, for example, here in New York and in some of the other markets. And this can be very disturbing to our permanent residents.

So we’re trying to moderate and understand all that. On the other hand, in these high rent markets, if you know you’re going for the weekend and you can rent your place for a little while, maybe you can make a little bit of money of off that, maybe you can pay a little higher rent later. So I think we’ve taken a measured approach, and we’re going to see what happens. And we think understanding them is better than pushing them aside.

Juan Sanabria

And any opportunities for yourself to enter some sort of short-term leases with some tenants that maybe otherwise wouldn’t be able to serve under the current sort of one year typical lease structure, whether it’s furnished or not?

Mark Parrell

Well, our system, our lease rent optimizing system, our rent-setting system, does produce lease terms shorter than one year. So if you came in, you wanted eight months, generally speaking, you get an eight-month lease with us, it’s going to cost you more. Particularly, if your eight months is going to expire in the winter, when it’s hard for us to re-lease, we might not let you or we might charge you considerably more because the chances are we’ll have significant vacancy associated with re-leasing it.

So, Juan, we already have pretty some flexible lease terms. There is a lot of innovation going on in the space about how can you make units smaller and rents lower because there’s a lot of people who want to live in these areas, but the rent ticket is high. So in places like New York, that’s customarily been done, subject now to changes in the fire codes with these press walls and things like that. That’s conversation people are having in the other markets.

Are there ways to make a decent-sized unit, a small unit, but there is two of us now, and we can split the rent. But we’re still in a great location. And the amenity that resident wanted wasn’t the room, they’re just leaving their stuff there and sleeping there. They want to live in the neighborhood, they want to be close to their job, they don’t want to have a long commute. And our buildings often satisfy all those requirements.

Juan Sanabria

Any questions from the audience? So you talked about – sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Mark Parrell

Sure. So the question was – I just don’t know if they can hear on the line, but the question was whether it’s getting more expensive to, I would say, maintain our current cash flow stream. We just have to add more capital just to kind of keep up with these new lease- ups. So if you look back, is about 7% of revenues, and now we’re spending 8%. It may revert back to 7%. It’s not that material a difference. One of the reasons we got out of being a primarily garden apartment company was – in primarily in these lower-barrier markets with lower rents was the obsolescence of that property was much quicker.

So when you build a highrise, some of the systems, like elevators, are very expensive, but they last a long time and the building can last a long time. Whereas, any of us who’ve been in a garden-apartment building, so a two, three story walkup, a ten year old garden apartment building looks old. A 10 year old highrise doesn’t have to look old. 10 year old highrise can look really good still. So I would tell you, we think our assets over time, we’ll spend less in capital. I think that it’s 8%, 7%. It’s not going to be 12%.

And a lot of folks that own older product than us, own garden, or that do a lot of rehabs really with the hope of pushing NOI as opposed to being kind of IRR-focused, like we are, they’ll spend 12% in our sector. There are guys spending 12%, 14%, 15%. And so – maybe they’re buying some NOI growth. Maybe they just have older product. And we think that affects IRR, so we rather own our more urban product. That was part of the thought process in composing the portfolio.

Juan Sanabria

And then, as you started out this year, you talked about, I think, roughly 60% of the growth coming from Southern California, I am not sure where those numbers are today. But how should we think about – in general terms, what should drive growth as we start to think about the next 12 to 18 months?

Mark Parrell

So you’re asking which markets are likely to drive growth.

Juan Sanabria

Yes.

Mark Parrell

Yes, I’m going to shy away from giving kind of much specificity on 2018. I – except to say, I mean, Seattle is a great market, and likely to remain great for at least the near term. It’s just not that large, it’s 8% or so of our revenues. So Seattle feels good. We’d love to see D.C. contribute on the positive side after four years of being – in spite of terrific efforts by our folks in that market, being a little bit of lagger in terms of performance. Southern California and San Francisco are going to be really important too. Because when you look at San Francisco, if they can turn around a little bit more, it will be above the average then, and it will start pulling the train up the hill.

So I think just – we’re positioned just fine going into the end of the year, high occupancy. Occupancy will decline from this point forward. That’s the seasonal trend in apartments. So as people move out, it will be harder to move in new residents, and occupancy will decline slightly through the year, and it will pick up late in the first quarter, beginning in the second. So I don’t have a prediction on 2018 for you. But it feels like Seattle is certainly going to lead the way again, and the rest of the markets will follow in some order.

Juan Sanabria

I saw Marty kick you.

Mark Parrell

Yes, yes. It’s – that’s why they sent her.

Juan Sanabria

And then just on California, you highlighted some rent control issues there, kind of, impacting some of your assets. Any latest thoughts or new initiatives that you’d want to highlight as a potential source of risk or maybe opportunity on the flip side.

Mark Parrell

So California has a state law that limits what municipalities can do in terms of local ballot action or local action of any kind to create rent control on properties built after certain date. I don’t remember what those are, but effectively our entire portfolio is covered by that state law. So it’s just a lot of conversation in the industry on the activist side about whether in 2018 there would be some sort of ballot initiative relating to either the state law or additional local ballot initiatives. We have a very effective advocate in the form of the California Apartment Association, which represents us and others who own apartments, have a lot of good conversations.

I mean, rent control in New York certainly did not lower rents. Rent control in California will not lower rents. It’s a boon for those people in occupancy and a real bummer for anyone looking for an apartment because there’ll just be fewer built. So we look forward to getting that message out, and we very well may need to and are prepared to, but that is an issue that certainly exists in California.

Juan Sanabria

Any questions from the audience? If not, we’ll wrap it up with the rapid-fire questions.

Mark Parrell

Oh, the rapid-fire questions.

Juan Sanabria

You’ll be held accountable. So first question. Bammel’s economists believe there is little evidence of recession hitting in the near term, barring any unforeseen events. Do you expect the U.S. economy in 2018 will grow more than in 2017? Grow more, less or the same.

Mark Parrell

I am going to go with the same.

Juan Sanabria

Going out on a limb?

Mark Parrell

Yes, crazy limb.

Juan Sanabria

Which of these macro themes will impact real estate the most over the next three to five years: aging boomers, millennials having children or disruptive technologies like a driverless car or artificial intelligence?

Mark Parrell

It’s brilliant. I am stumped. Aging millennials.

Juan Sanabria

Okay, great. And last one. A lot of debate on whether or not the current administration in Congress can get anything done in 2018. Which of the following do you think is most likely: tax reform, repeal or change ObamaCare, large infrastructure bill or none of the above?

Mark Parrell

What was the third one?

Juan Sanabria

Tax, ObamaCare, infrastructure or none of the above?

Mark Parrell

I think, infrastructure.

Juan Sanabria

Great. Thank you very much. Thanks, Mark.

Mark Parrell

Appreciate it, Juan. Thank you.

