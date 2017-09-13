Ambarella (AMBA) Presents at Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Broker Conference (Transcript)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference

September 13, 2017, 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Fermi Wang - President & CEO

George Laplante - CFO

Analysts

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the second day of Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference. We are very fortunate to have Ambarella’s management here today with both Fermi Wang, Ambarella’s CEO and George Laplante, Ambarella’s CFO.

We’ll start off with Q&A in our fireside chat and if anyone in the audience have questions, please raise your hand and wait for the mic to come over to you. And with that on a near term business let’s get the tough question out the way first.

Ambarella revised fiscal 2018 revenue guidance implies sequential and year-over-year revenue decline of roughly 20% in the January quarter. Can you talk about the dynamics driving the decline on a year-on-year basis?

George Laplante

Yes. If you’re looking at just Q4, the main driver there is the decline in sports camera business driven by GoPro. That’s going to be down probably in access of about $20 million as they transition to competitor chip.

Then you have other markets making up the difference for the net decrease somewhere between $17 million and $18 million year-on-year. If you’re looking at the annual guidance, which is going to be down about $15 million over last year, the biggest component on the annual guidance is going to be the drone marketplace, which we saw a decline in both the DJI second half forecast as well as the Tier 2 forecast there. DJI has launched a lower end product the 599 or 499, which does not have our chip in it and that appears to be taking market share from the hind end.

In the Tier 2 area they still at this point have not been able to get significant traction in the marketplace. So those forecasts we've taken down in relationship to their current products that they’re launching during the period.

Ross Seymore

Okay. Thank you. Now for the fun stuff on CV1 Ambarella expects to sample CV1 chips to leading customers and its fiscal Q4 what applications for CV1 are you most excited about Fermi?

Fermi Wang

Right. Let me start by defining the target markets that we’re looking at first. Today most of the video related CV application requires the camera streaming video to the servers. And so, we’ll store and the process video and apply those sound like computer vision functions like object detection, face detection or other related CV functions.

But moving forward, we believe because CV1 helps to solve the problem is in sending video to server CV1 will be able to process a video and as well as supply those CV functions that I talk about on each on a local device.

Basically, they provide a lot of advantage by reducing the delay, providing the real-time responses and then also by doing that. you really can solve a lot of problems on H instead on the server side. So, our target market is to be specific is that targeting the video H devices, which would require us one very low delay and basically real-time performance.

Two, very high performance of a video processing as well as computer vision processing. Three, low power consumption. Any application facing to the envelope is what we’re targeting at but if we go to more specific what kind of market that can use this kind of technology, I think our current existing market the IP security camera, drone, autos, they all can benefit this kind of technology. But also, you will enable new application in the future for example robot and so on.

Ross Seymore

Okay. That’s very interesting. How is the company’s approach differentiated from competitors?

Fermi Wang

Well, one thing we try to do even starting 10, 15 years ago when we started doing our video processing technology, one thing we did is we try to understand exactly the algorithms and the so-called application required to do particular functions.

And by understanding algorithms and that give us a chance to optimize our hardware to address those needs immediately and directly and that’s how we achieved the performance and the power consumption advantage that we enjoyed in the last 10 years and we took the same approach to the CV and we think that also apply to CV function.

What we did in the last four or five years was focusing on understand algorithms of those CV functions and part of that is acquiring VisLab to us because they have a complete CV stack on the auto side.

By spending time understanding the algorithms and then we evaluate how to implement those algorithms properly in a combination of how we architecture in the solving problem ability, we believe we can provide the best performance per watt type of tradeoff and we love losing the quality requirement or the CV performance requirement and that I think is a fundamental difference approach that we took versus a lot of people trying to just using a paragraph processing with many GPUs, CPU or ESP to solve their problem I think that’s one of our key fundamental advantages.

Ross Seymore

And which markets do you expect to be early adopters of CV1?

Fermi Wang

Well I think our market that has been -- we have been working on for example the security camera, drone and auto that we definitely trying to approach our current customers to understand their roadmap and hopefully that will help them to be with CV based architecture.

But I think the -- I want to point out that any CV application that we're targeting at will require a very good video processing as a front process -- as a pre-processor. And we love that video processor then you have to really using two chips solution and most of our customers are doing is using one video processor and other CV processor and two chip solution and I think eventually that a single chip can provide both functions well there will be more beneficial to our customers.

Ross Seymore

Okay. Thank you. And so, you just mentioned the single chip solution, can you discuss Ambarella’s strategy for developing a single chip integrated solution longer term?

Fermi Wang

Well in fact CV1 today can be SOC. What the CV1 does not have is that we don’t have a video compression engine but we do have on CV1 we have video processors as well as computer vision on the same chip.

So, for certain applications, that’s a single to SOC but certain applications which require video compression engine than that would be two chips today but eventually I think our roadmap we definitely want to have a single chip solution for that.

With that I think that will address give our customer even more beneficial on the integrated solution for cost saving as well as power saving, but more importantly in fact there are a lot of system level architecture problems when you try to use two chips to solve the problem, but using a single chip, an integrating single chip, you will make the system even much easier.

Ross Seymore

Okay. Ambarella expects to develop about two to three CV1 chip per year somewhere to the cadence of past products. Can you talk about how the chips within a generation will be different and maybe targeted specifically for different market and price points?

Fermi Wang

Right so as you know that CV1 is a 14-nanometer chip and we have been talking about that we’re going to take out 10-nanometer chip in the near future. So, our roadmap kind of first of all is continue to improve on the process note but importantly a single chip application and also, they’re trying to address our breaking point for example some application require higher performance on CV like auto for IP security camera performance requirement is less than that.

So, you should have a family of chip that can address different performance requirements as well as the price points. So, our planning is to have a family of a chip which can provide both video processing, video compression and CV functions as a single chip solution to address different market as well as different price point.

Ross Seymore

And can you remind us you talked a little bit about VisLab and the software that it brings to the company how does VisLab help to differentiate Ambar’s CV chip versus others?

Fermi Wang

Right in fact like I said our approach is try to understand the algorithm as a first step building a chip architecture. So, when we acquired VisLab, we already have some internal development but for VisLab we really add to us is a working software stack that we can demo autonomous car but VisLab is famous that they have a working autonomous car when we acquired and they can keep complete demos on that.

So, when we look at the software stack they implemented which has done some Intel x86 chip, the software stack that we could evaluate based on and the profile of understanding the performance requirement on each different marginal within that software stack.

And that understanding help us to define our chip we looking at the software we can understand where requires the most of computation performance and then we can hardware engine and versus where some areas that customer need a lot of perform ability and that’s where we need to software.

So, to define VisLab is basically is helping us to define a tradeoff between how we acceleration versus software perform ability we try to provide the best tradeoff for our customers.

Ross Seymore

And something that was interesting that you mentioned was robotic I think when we look longer-term what end markets do envision as the largest markets for Ambarella in say five-year can you discuss where the company can gain content within those markets?

Fermi Wang

Right so if you want to look at the biggest opportunity for us in the five year I would say its auto space in fact in the past we talk about we have multiple video application which does not require CV for the auto OEM business.

We talk about recorders we talk about electronic mirrors and also surround view and we talk about that we already start generating revenue from auto OEMs for the record business starting in Q4 last year and revenue business already.

And we talk about that for the e-mirror and strong views we expecting to see revenue in the second-half next year. So that is down without CV but we believe all of those video applications we talk about OEM the roadmap will require CV or A- as function.

And if you look at the potential A-10 and if we get there I think that will increase our potential 10 for us and that would probably the biggest market for us in five years. And to get to there I think it’s really that we will have continued to show not only that the video processing that we have the best technology over there but also try to show that CV performance. But we have that kind of technology auto obviously is biggest but they will be new opportunity coming up.

We’ll be start hearing a lot of potential customers that they can use a chip like we just described that can do very good video processing and CV on a single chip low power software H device can enable for example the robots that we talk about or industry production line that we’re using to inspection or try to helping them to do a production flow.

So, there are a lot of interesting application out there which we’re able but I think that from the market point of view would take time to develop and it also requires a lot of software development to make it happen. But, so we are excited about the potential auto because that market is huge and the best potential growth for us sometime we also excited about the new possible business we can deal within our new chips.

Ross Seymore

Okay and expanding on auto it’s interesting because automotive accounts for roughly 8% to 10% of revenue today I guess on the longer term at least currently dash cams are adoption is well underway in Asia. Can you discuss what Ambarella has done with customers in Japan and other areas to increase market adoption of Ambarella products?

Fermi Wang

Well in Japan and in China OEMs that’s about retail product over there is very popular but I think the unique is really the auto OEMs and the Tier 1 for those kind of a product the first thing they need is a chip which is past their auto grade requirement.

And what we offer is very good video processing technology and also pass auto grade requirement with the combination with physical and that we are the first one to stumble some more technology we’ll continue to work on auto grade chip and in fact – on our last conference call we talk about continue invest R&D dollars to improve our auto grade capability including.

But right now, we can do light temperature, light temperature range we’re moving to ACQ 100 we just announced a chip back ACQ 100 auto grade. And we also talk about we are investing money to do diesel development that combination will give us – roadmap with auto OEMs and for both all these applications we’ll talk about.

Ross Seymore

Can you discuss a little bit more about the electronics mirrors and surround view opportunity and how is Ambarella’s technology differentiated here?

Fermi Wang

Well just like any other video application a great – a very clear video under any light conditions is important and at the tail light condition most people can do well. But when you come to no light condition oh there is a high contrast light condition or any other challenging light conditions it becomes much more difficult problem and we have demoed many times in different scenarios that we outperform we have outstanding performance under those light conditions.

And which is critical for the auto buys because when you drive a car at night or facing a strong daylight the sun could go directly to your eyes and/or you have a hyping behind you. Under all the light conditions how your electronic mirror and surround you can continue perform way less to give you enough visibility surrounding which is requires a very high-level and very good redepositing technology that we provide.

So that's really where the core technology that OEM value us and help us to getting to their product line because we demoed multiple times to them that they can be done. And then wish that because the auto grade chip talk about really helping us to address their need so we saw the fundamental problem for them and then now we start seeing foe example only three years ago.

We started looking at the electronic mirror location and the market was not clear but I think we stuck and electronic mail location the market was not clear but I think you know today we are thought OEM with Tier 1 everybody kind of believe that the electronic mirror will happen in the near it would just take time for us to build products as well as both customer to qualify those chip usually it’s a three to four-year process. And hopefully like I said we can some success that can happen next year.

Ross Seymore

Okay great so moving on to the IP security which is roughly half of the company’s revenues George what is the mix between professional security and consumer security today?

Fermi Wang

Professionals security is about two thirds of the security turmoil and consumer about one-third growth rates saw a little bit different growth rate in the consumer side is much higher it’s probably our best as growing business right now as a present in the professional area it’s got about half of that business a little over a half is now done in China.

Ross Seymore

Okay. So on to China, can you discuss some of the competitive dynamics especially within China either for professional or consumer security.

Fermi Wang

Well for professional security in China, I think the HiSilicon continue to be our biggest competitor there and that dynamic hasn’t changed in five years. In fact, for all of our professional security camera customer, it’s really HiSilicon to us and HiSilicon has been doing well on the low-end side. They are supplying big value on the low-end chips.

On the main stream high end side, I think we are very competitive. So, in fact that’s the dynamics we have been seeing. But also, HiSilicon has been continue trying to shipping their high-end chip moving out of the bar, but we are doing the same things.

So, we are always trying to do is keep the current status by continue providing the new chip and the next chip that we’re going to compete with is really the CV chip because for IP security camera, computer vision is a important requirement and hopefully that we can continue to providing a high-end chip for that market.

Ross Seymore

Okay. And that actually dovetails into my next question, how big can the IP security market be for both professional and consumer security and how does CV1 play a part in that?

Fermi Wang

Well first of all I think there are positive in numbers being throwing around the number we believing is putting IP security camera and low HD camera that we've seen in the market today the combination is probably 100 to 150 units including both professional and consumer that just our estimation there is no reports that can really back in those two help I have to grow from those markets right now.

We think that only the address IP security camera and we believe that majority of those cameras will become CV enabled in long run. So, we would take the time to switch from a current video only solutions to a CV enabled at the security camera but I think people has the incentive to take a best and change transition from video to CV quite quickly for the IP based security camera.

Ross Seymore

Okay. And touching on some of the sports and web – that represents roughly 20% of sales Ambarella has been very forth coming hopefully adding a second source and can you describe competitive environment here and if Ambarella is willing to lower pricing to regain some share?

Fermi Wang

Well I think the since growth I didn’t talk about the chip that use I think I leave them talk about this from a competition point of view we have the 4KP already chip we’ve been selling for three years and we have 4KP 60 chip being on two different okay P6 chip on the market.

From that point of view, I certainly can recently announce a 4K chip. And then obviously we assume that Google as their own ASIC to provide similar things I think that's basically the current competition situation. From the pricing point of view is all about competition sides how we’re competing to our competitors in terms of features of powers.

And so, I think the pricing is always a negotiation point, but at sometimes we believe that the winning or losing of design pricing is important but there's other factors that we will consider pricing we always try to be aggressive try to win if a price is only a factor we will try to win it one way or another but sometimes the factor play in winning the designs.

Ross Seymore

Does CV1 play a part in the variable business that are or how do you envision that?

Fermi Wang

I think at the beginning we’ll be less because variable is really sensitive to power consumption and you’ll definitely need a single chip solution to get here. So eventually I think variable works without using CV on the set because of power consumption and requirement is really tightening there.

I think we’ll definitely require not only a single chip but probably a chip like 10-nano or even 7-nano needs to get there to go to the PowerPoint, power envelope that variable cannot enjoy.

Ross Seymore

Just going over to the drone market does Ambarella sees a consumer and non-consumer applications such as in the industrial and military from drone point faster I mean I think that CV1 has some exciting opportunities within industrial and military as you’ve mentioned?

Fermi Wang

We do see a lot of discussion on the commercial drone and the biggest problem is to regulations I think the current U.S. regulations really limits the possibility of commercial drones because this co-regulation still required that you’ll stay within the line was right with bad invitation I just don’t see the commercial drone can be a very popular.

So, I think you would take -- first of all regulation you could change but at sometimes the CV was of the other fundamental problems which is I just cannot envision that commercial drone will control back human you cannot just using human to drive the drone and achieve the commercial applications.

I think that the assumption of our commercial drones is that the drone need to be able to fly itself but how strong basic is a fundamental requirement for commercial drone to become popular and I think that CV become important technology to enable us. So, we think commercial drone work when it happens you will require most technology breakthrough as well as a regulation changes.

Ross Seymore

Okay. Great. And if anyone has any questions from the in terms please raise your hand in terms of looking at the drone market we think that the profitability in the drone market is well above average corporate average can you discuss George maybe and the strategy for continuing to gain market share here and improving profitability?

George Laplante

Well if you look at the margin profile on the drone it is above corporate margin as well as sports camera is above corporate margin. So as those especially in the sports camera decline as I have said on margins we’re floating to the high end of our targets margin profile which is $0.59 to $0.60.

And as we continue to drive CV into those markets and pickup hopefully market share they are particularly in the drone space. We’d hope that be again above corporate margins as we add historically as we add functionality and features we come in with these products at higher margins than we do ask them product we will sell.

Ross Seymore

Okay. And just a little bit on the financials you discuss that Ambarella's gross margins are expected to be impacted temporarily as CV1 chip that first launch can you describe the puts and takes of the impact of CV chip to gross margins over time?

George Laplante

Well we haven’t really priced the future chip yet in CV historically like I said as you rollout new technologies we’re able to roll those out at higher margins and as the chip matures the margins come down. But in the CV area I think it such a new area the competition really isn’t outlined yet we don't really know what the markets will look like clearly.

And so, we haven’t really gone out and forecasted the margin but I think we’re reasonably comfortable that the mix of products will stay within our corporate margins, target margins of 59 to 60.

Ross Seymore

Okay. Great. And the company with the CV investments are is investing for the future with elevated OpEx levels in the near-term as CV products are launched can you discuss how AMBA we should envision OpEx trending over time and how Ambarella will be able to better achieve operating leverage?

George Laplante

Yeah, I think in the near term and let’s talk about the next sort of four to six quarters we will be ramping OpEx I talked about OpEx increase for the second half of this year on the last call that relates to more chips into 10 nanometer as well as ramping headcount for development of auto fall chips.

So, I think next year we will have a step up as I said we’ll probably exit the year in about 30 million a quarter. And then we’ll have a small step up from that next year and then as we start shipping CV products in calendar '19, we fully expect at that point to start getting leverage historically as the OpEx profile is a step up as we move to different process nodes then it levels up and then we start getting leverage again on that.

Ross Seymore

Okay. Great. And AMBA has a sizable cash balance of roughly $12 per share, I guess how do you envision uses of AMBA as cash over time?

George Laplante

Well, we have had a share buyback in place last year that ended at the end of June. We purchased over $50 million worth. We have a $50 million share buyback in place now, which we'll continue execute against.

We also are actively looking for M&A candidates. So, we would like to have cash on the balance sheet to go and approach companies. At this point, we haven't identified any real targets, but we'll continue to look for IP and engineering talent to fill out our technology roadmap and particularly focused on auto and CV.

Ross Seymore

Yeah. That's very interesting that the company is active in M&A for those technologies. Can you discuss Fermi a little bit about how that would augment your CV1 capabilities in terms of…

Fermi Wang

Well of course. I think CV is at early state of the whole technology and I think that technology will continue to evolve and will be we will also be coming up and the new market requirements and so continue to do internal development as well as trying to look at the outside where the people can devote technology particularly like inside like what we did with VisLab.

That kind of acquisition is really a sweet spot that we’re looking at and we believe that the country the evolution on the computer envision and the new market coming out with new requirement that’s the area we think they’ll be allowing innovation and we need to do both internal and external growth.

Ross Seymore

Okay. Great. Is there other -- would Ambarella like to gain access to different technologies and you mentioned automotive as one of those end markets?

Fermi Wang

Right. Automotive is really -- if you look at fundamental video technologies, CV technologies we covered, but I think the technology was really -- we need to develop in-house is the ASO compliance really it’s auto grade compliance that we need to develop in-house.

And so, we are looking at seriously we only get ACQ chip and we're going to continue to do that kind of type of chip for auto space, but ASO is the next development, which is a really -- is a combination of technology and process and really that we need to putting the people and the process and the equipment in place so we can pass the compliance test and that’s another development as well as an investment for us for auto space.

Ross Seymore

Okay. And you talked a little bit about the industrial market earlier can you discuss what type of customers you are in discussion with for the broader private industrial market?

Fermi Wang

Yeah. Well, in fact there are a lot of interesting ideas that with a combination that can leverage our video processing and CV technology. For example, there people saying that with the stereo camera you can identify object quickly so you can speed up you check out process. You can on the production line you can really identify the artifacts of the product quickly by using a camera instead of people and that will speed up your process.

So there a lot of also inventory check if you have a camera that can -- high resolution camera that can do CV as an indication instead using barcode, you can do an inventory check really quickly. So, the combination just start I think that we can hear more and more requirements and more and more applications by using this combination of technologies.

Ross Seymore

And does that -- that's very interesting, does that change the way that Ambarella interacts with customers in terms of potential partnerships that the company can form to develop those types of applications?

Fermi Wang

Absolutely. In fact that the business model required to address those new application is really you need to optimize some with the software photos application. For example, we have a powerful CN engine that use to object detection. And for each different application you need to trend a different network to object detective -- to detect objects for the retail space, for the cafeteria check online you have to identify the food for the inventory at the Safeway and you need to identify all of those objects on the shelf.

So, it’s the same technology but you need to optimize your software as well as your object detection the CN engine network for each different application and we don’t envision as our job. Our job is to try to provide the platform and helping our customer maybe there is software partner out there can do those customizations for our end customers.

So this is model need to be developed and I think that's also consistent with how we are doing right now with video processing. If you look at -- we have a software partner that we work with to optimize our software for video processing in the past. It just need to get even bigger scale in the future for the CV. I envision for the new applications but so far, I need to be some part of the software need to be redone and the object detection need to be re-done.

Ross Seymore

Okay. And when you talk to potential partners, how much of the discussion is around potential licensing of any IP or other?

Fermi Wang

I don't think anybody approaching us to talk about IP licensing yet and in fact part of our thinking is the people who come to us is very large and the potential volume is there. We will be okay to have the discussion, but there is no such discussion at this point.

Ross Seymore

Okay. And if anyone has any questions from audience please raise your hand I guess we’ll wrap it up with just any sort of -- if the company has any further discussion on your vision for CV1 more broadly and we know that the company envisions automotive as their largest end market in about five years. I guess what are the end markets or higher growth and that will just contribute?

Fermi Wang

Like I said auto space is definitely something we count down as increasing our number in a growth, but security camera as well as security like I said, as soon as the CV is available, I think you’re going to see a new refreshing cycle for the IP security camera. So, that’s also another growth area.

But at the same time Ambarella is really good at working with new customer and with new application that we have been doing many times in the past and we hope that we can make another path of growth for us that identify new growth engines and new growth occasions with potential new customer.

That area we think is why we don’t know where it is but if we think just by chart space on that conversation we had recently we believe that’s a brand area so we are going to continue to give updates to our investors.

Ross Seymore

Okay we’ll be looking forward to those new opportunities and discussions in the future thank you so much for joining us.

Fermi Wang

Thank you.

George Laplante

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.