Listen Carefully Oil Bulls: Wall Street's About To Change Its Tune

Here's a thought for you oil investors out there. Do you ever wonder how in the world investment banks will be able to sell the Saudi Aramco initial public offering (IPO) if oil continues to stagnate below $60/barrel next year?

Think about it, Wall Street's narrative, fully subscribed to by the largest investment banks, has been "lower for longer." Shale with its boundless potential and promise will be able to economically produce and balance the market, thus insuring lower energy prices for all. This has been the constant drumbeat played by the endless analyst reports battering the market, despite evidence to the contrary, declining inventories, bullish reasons and lagging production. A cynic could even conclude that maybe Wall Street is engaging in the long-con, tamping shale production down to lower shale output and decrease inventories before the big IPO. We don't think we'd take it that far, but at the risk of creating string diagrams derived from madness, hear us out.

The Underwriters

The "longer for lower" narrative has been the rule of the land, yet how do you successfully sell a business under such a pretext? Isn't that what an IPO really is? In the end, it's a sale, an auction of a piece of your business.

Let's look at the lead underwriters for the Saudi Aramco IPO, they are:

JPMorgan Morgan Stanley HSBC

No doubt that IPO tombstone will eventually encompass other bulge bracket firms like Goldman Sachs, Citibank, etc. as part of the syndicate; basically anyone and everyone in the investment banking field given the size and importance of this IPO. When selling something that large (even 5% of it), the Saudi's will want to tap into the largest distribution/broker network. Yet if that network is currently bearish on the industry, how could that work? How does a realtor convince homebuyers to purchase in a specific home when they're concurrently saying that the neighborhood it's located in has little chance of appreciating?

They can't, and we don't think they will. We think the narrative will begin to shift in order to prime the pump for the IPO. The fees handed out are simply too large for something of that size to fail. Remember it's not just this IPO, but fees for subsequent equity offerings, debt sales and advisory fees. This is the first taste of recurring revenue, and the opening day can set the tone for whether the advisors were successful. Fail as an underwriter and the world will know. The reputation risk and lost riches are potentially high, and any failure will almost certainly impact other investment banking fees with potential clients. Besides even if you don't remind them, your competitors surely will. Winners like winners, and Wall Street is about winning.

So cynically we think the narrative will shift. If not because of intellectual honesty (i.e., you can only ignore inventory levels, lagging production, and high demand for so long, things we've discussed in our thesis), but because of self-interest. What motivates a "thesis change" on Wall Street more than intellectual honesty is emotional greed, and as we all know from that old Wall Street "documentary":

"Greed ... is good. Greed clarifies, cuts through, and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit."

So sit back and listen up oil bulls -- the narrative is about to evolve, and, boy, will they have a tale to tell.

