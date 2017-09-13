Market Volatility Bulletin: I Gotta Whole Lotta 'UNCH'

We look at the recent market action on the volatility term structure and explore the wide spread between the September and October contracts.

We point readers to an excellent study that was done on low vs. high volatility stocks within a portfolio.

Equities and the VIX take a breather after a heady start to the week. Apple disappoints after its big show yesterday.

We do not mean to make light of a tragic situation, but sometimes the headlines just do not really line up with the market response. With the exception of small caps (IWM), U.S. equities are vehemently "UNCH" (i.e., unchanged). Even the overnight session offered little in the way of thrills, with perhaps a six-point range of movement on the E-Mini S&P Futures (ES).

Apple shares (AAPL) were down about 1% in the afternoon segment of trade after the company's big event yesterday. Still, the shares have enjoyed quite a nice run-up over the last year, particularly if you extend a bit past a year and go back to last May.

Brent is trading at five-month highs, presumably based on the International Energy Agency's call for firming demand. WTI (USO) has had a nice rebound since its lows around Hurricane Harvey.

The euro (FXE) is trading below $1.19, as the currency gives some back after its recent tear. The GBP (FXB) trades close to one-year highs vs. the dollar, while the CAD (FXC) remains more or less unchanged.

The article "Smart Beta Over Generations: Low Volatility" by Ploutos receives today's honorable mention. Part of a five-part series by a leading SA contributor, Ploutos discusses different factors that favorably tilt investment portfolios.

As the title suggests, Ploutos covers low-volatility portfolios. He breaks down stocks into different classifications based on size and levels of volatility. He then provides useful tables like the one below to demonstrate his findings over a 50+ span of time.

The author goes also generates a volatility table whereby he defines how he calculates volatility for each subclass and then shares results.

More interesting to us was his inclusion of a "worst ten-year total return span":

At least as we read it, these are cumulative, and not annualized, figures.

The results are actually somewhat surprising. After all, the relationship is supposed to go high risk, high return. Our question for readers is, why in a rational investment market should the high-risk investments earn the lowest annualized returns? We have a guess, and we'll share in a future bulletin.

Thoughts on Volatility

Looking at the last week, most of the action has occurred on the front end. As MVB readers likely are aware, spot VIX got a really nice bid in Thursday after-hours trade and held firm through the Friday session, only to go very offered into the Monday open.

The visual above demonstrates that both the September and October contracts are now trading at one-week lows (at least as it concerns their current price vs. previous closes). What interests us is how the December contract does appear to have pulled away from the November contract some. Indeed the November-December contango, which stood at a low of 1.3% last week, now commends 2.78%. The December has just been really flat for months, which is typical. It appears that maybe it is starting to get just a little life to it. Just something to keep an eye on, is all.

This week so far the F1-F2 contango is hovering just around 13%. In 2017 that has actually led to some pretty decent selling opportunities for the spread, as 13% has tended more frequently to represent the top end of the range.

Not exactly a layup, especially due to how much you pay to wait. Still, we are clearly closer to the top end of the range for the year.

Earlier in the week we asked readers three questions. They were:

Do you see spot VIX ever breaching 20 this calendar year? Do you find the current F1-F2 tradable? Too wide? What do you think about the Jan-Feb at 1.46% contango? Attractive to do the debit?

We got a response from "querty" yesterday, so we'll post it here for discussion:

We'd probably wait a little on the F1-F2 rather than pounce on it now (VXX, TVIX). We get the sense that spot wants to flirt back with a 10-handle. The F1 is not even a week from expiration, and we think it will pay more attention to spot than it does to F2 as its time nears. Despite how wide the spread already is, we see it going wider, perhaps blowing out the highs of the year. The October contract seems a little stubborn (though less so today).

We also got some good comments on Monday, and we'll hold off on them until tomorrow's MVB. Specifically we'll address first question. In the meantime, please do add your thoughts.

Organic at-the-money vol as measured on ES options remained steady on the weekly contract, but edged down on the monthly and the quarterly. Just Friday, the December straddle was trading over $120 - now it's down about $15; that ain't theta!

Yesterday we suggested waiting for the monthly to hit 7.1% before hitting the buy button; we still think that's reasonable. Also, we suggested an iron condor or something gentler than a raw straddle. We get the sense that before vol heats up again, it's going to plumb around the summer lows. Recall that in late July the VIX momentarily printed below 9! So, as low as these figures are, if we had to we'd probably still short vol. We tend to like to initiate more with longs, and as such we'd be more likely just to hold off buying.



