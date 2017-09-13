Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) CEO on Craig Wheeler on 2017 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

David Maris

Good morning everyone. I'm David Maris, pharmaceuticals analyst for Wells Fargo Securities. It's my pleasure to have the management from Momenta here with us today. Craig Wheeler is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Scott Storer is the Company's Chief Financial Officer. I said at another presentation of a company (technical difficulty) focused on biosimilars and I will say it again, because it's doubly true for Momenta. We believe that biosimilars are going to have a seismic effect on the industry starting to, but I think we're still in the very, very early stages. And I think five years from now, maybe some are taking 10 years, I think maybe five years from now, people will look back and say why didn't we take this opportunity more seriously, because there are currently going to be winners and losers in this, and with the payer situation so acute and this being such a key solution to the payer problem and the access problem, we don't see how it can't be a seismic shift in the availability and cost savings for patients.

Momenta has been long early in the biosimilar programs and also complex product developments programs, so we're going to do this as a fireside chat as we've done most of the others and maybe we'll start with a broad question.

David Maris

Craig, where do you think we are? I think you are going to disagree that you think it's going to be a seismic shift, but where do you think we are right now in the biosimilars gains? Are we in the early innings? Are we in the middle of it? Can use Europe as a good proxy for what we're going to see in the U.S. and then we'll build from that?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. It's a good question. I actually think we are still in the – I guess maybe the end of the early innings in biosimilars in the U.S. I think Europe is ahead of us and I think there are some good lessons to be learned from Europe in terms of the efficacy of products and how we're seeing them. But I do have to start with the premise that the U.S. market is quite different from Europe. As we've seen in the traditional generic business, I think we're seeing in biosimilars as well. And I also think that the Europe market as we look at it has evolved quite a bit from the assumptions that we originally had. We – I mean the industry at large, significantly had and we're in it in biosimilars, and what's really changed if you recall those early days, it's before – forecasting that was going to be limited uptake, people are being concerned about biosimilars and whether it was going to add relatively high prices and the brand was going to continue to retain pretty significant shares.

I think what we're seeing in the U.S. market is, even in the early innings that we're seeing here, a much more cost-sensitive U.S. market place, which I think will encourage a much, a much more rapid uptake of biosimilars once they are approved. So, I don't think you are going to see the huge resistance that was originally for forecast products and I think much of those use decisions are really out of the hands of physicians now and are really in the hands of the large buying conglomerates and when you are looking at Cardinal, CVS when we looking at Express Scripts and so you are going to see high uptake. I think that's good, because you are going to see larger market share for biosimilars. The conflict of that is I think the price realization is not going to be as strong as some of the original forecast in terms of new biosimilars. It's going to be a competitive market primarily driven by price pressure and payer power.

David Maris

So, with a more challenging pricing environment, is it approaching where it's difficult to make money on these products or how price increases on lot of biotech drug been at initial pricing, such that you know you even at a discounted price, we think that one biosimilar company had said, if we can come out at 50% of price and that's essentially the price that they launched just a few year ago. Is that the right way to think about it or no, it's more challenging than that?

Craig Wheeler

I think it is more challenging than that. I think there are opportunities that certainly you know price product at 50% to 70% early in the game, but it is going to be I believe more towards the generic market where first movers early into the market – at market formation, you have the opportunity particularly I think that's through generics, so they are actually biosimilars. We'll be able to get large contracts and become players and keep prices in that 50% to 70% range. I think once you have multiple competitors in a marketplace, you will actually see prices starting to come down.

I don't think you are going to see them as low as very cheap to make oral doses from generics, but when you think about the competition that you are likely to see, and you think about the changes that we've seen in the contract environment, just in the last few years, even in the generics world, we've seen the first context which is kind of winner take all contracting, which is done explicitly to try to drive cost out of the equation. And so, I suspect you will see some of those strategies used to try to drive prices down.

These products have the ability to make good profit even at those lower prices, but to be able to do that, you have to often have a good – like in a good cost conscious supply chain strategy and you actually have to be able to extract the value for these products on the global market, because you don't know from the legal perspective where you are going to get done and the larger markets you have, the more scale you have in economies, you have in manufacturing sector. So, it is kind of tilting more towards some of the things that made generic companies successful ultimately.

David Maris

You make it sound like the idea that a company can cherry-pick one great opportunity, and it's a really risky strategy, but having a broader portfolio, not only give you the ability to negotiate, but perhaps just from a risk standpoint that make more sense?

Craig Wheeler

It's very true. I mean if you look at where I mean – you know I think the case and point you see there, like where if you look at where we all talk, know who is going to come into this marketplace, I mean you can go back and you can look at every company's base station including ours, and that 2017, 2018 and we're all be in the marketplace and things will be – and right now if you look at the patent situation, it's really not approvals that's going to delay it, the patent situation and so and now people are saying you know that their best bet is you know – market formation is 2021, 2022, and you don't hear anybody talking about 2018 anymore.

And so, if you had bet just on that, then you'd all suddenly be saying, well okay, now we don't know when we're getting in about time, we'll get in, everybody is going to be approved by that point, there's patents and the discussions needs follow-on. So, a portfolio is pretty important. I always remember and some of you may remember Bruce Downey, who is our Board. Bruce says about who basically built Barr and I remember when we're going into biosimialrs and I being a guy that came out of the biotech sector stood up in front of that board and said, let the small company, one maybe two, and we're going to pick a couple of products and remember Bruce is, when one thinks as a CEO, you just sit there and say cheese, what if I say not, so Craig, you know you are smart guy that I'm never inducting in that strategy.

And what he said has turned out to be exactly right. You can't predict the only one product and when competitors, when we're going to enter the market because it's legal, what the brands going to do in this price point. But if you have a portfolio then you are going to see some which are going to be really successful and you are going to focus on the less successful and you are going to be able to build a successful business. And his view is also very strong on the globalization and that's what made our decision as a company to build our business through partnerships that built on our own where we could find partners that could help us drive the low cost supply and it could find partners that would help us explore the global market for biosimilars and that's a single market.

David Maris

And so when you say that you consciously didn't build a much broader pipeline as well, not just partnership there, a couple of products. How many products are in the pipeline right now, just reminding that there's – either up here or on the webcast that don't know the company that well, how many products are in development and where are they?

Craig Wheeler

Sure. Well, so our biosimilar business has, our HUMIRA product which is right now on our own. We're looking to partner. We got just back from the acquisition of Baxalta by Shire and Shire exited the biosimilars business. So, that in some countries, there was a great opportunity for a larger share of the product, but now we have to find a commercial partner for it. And then with Mylan we have a six product partnership. So, our HUMIRA product is basically ready to file, so that's filing point with HUMIRA.

Our M834 product which is ORENCIA is actually, we're preparing now to go into Phase 3 into our patient file and then the rest of portfolio, we kind of went after that next wave. When we entered the business, we first looked to getting the business, we looked at that first wave and realized that where we were as a company, we have technical abilities, we really didn't have the financial investment that would be all be for our next patent, so our investment really started [indiscernible] which puts into this generation of products.

So you can expect to hear from us roughly a product per year coming into the clinic and maybe a little bit faster than that where products are now, and that's the kind of strategy is 2020 and beyond, we're hoping to start getting into a place where we'll launch without a product per year.

David Maris

So you mentioned a partnership with Mylan. How did any of the – as your partner, has the EpiPen situation been crossed into the distracted and then you have a partnership with some injectable products, maybe even biosimilars with Biocon, how does that all work?

Craig Wheeler

Sure, so they did their early partnership for those others parts and we did mention with Biocon. I really can't comment, because I don't know how that relationship is going and you know assume we still have a product and they are still going forward. But they – when we approached them, they did all the later products with us, so they kind of switched forces in terms of who they are partnering with biosimilars.

It's hard to say if EpiPen has distracted Mylan. I think any generic competitor if you look at Teva there, I mean the generic market has become pretty tough and so I think they've been wrestling with – watches of generics and they are certainly been, they are hoping for their capacity on there, hoping for adverse, they are dealing with EpiPen , so they are under pressure. But what I can say is that, they have certainly put a stake in the ground that they see their future as strong biosimilars player. And so, while that pressure on the business inevitably, because of where the market is moving to, I think they see that future in the biosimilar business and so we do not see them retracting from biosimilars. We seem them actually seeing that as – is kind of big piece of the future of the Company.

David Maris

So, the way, the bad news or the challenges that they create, has created more of a focus the relationship and work…

Craig Wheeler

Yeah I think that's probably a fair comment. They are looking to more complex less competitive higher margin products and injectables is clearly the place to go for that. So, I think that's big.

David Maris

For the pipeline of Teva, for both the later-stage and earlier stage, how are you manufacturing them?

Craig Wheeler

So, it's actually a good question. So, a lot of – we have – we have for the majority of our portfolio partnered with Wuxi as a manufacturing partner in China and they are building and they are doubling the size of it already. They are one of the largest biology production – biologics product complex in the world. And one of the things that's clearly attracted us to Wuxi is that they were actually building their whole concept of the plant based on technology. So, you think about it, the disposable, checking the reactors – profusion reactors that allow you to scale and we like that for biosimilars because, the challenge of biosimilars that we talked about with the portfolio, for each product, you don't know what capacity you need and it's very hard when you have 20,000 meter reactors to scale down, right. It's very hard if you only have 1,600 meter reactors to scale up, only have a flex pack, so you can scale up or down pretty easily.

And we look at that where one of the biggest problems you could have in biosimilar if you think about the economic rent that's highest in the first couple of years, you can't play it like a brand where if they would build capacity over time, if we go-to-marketplace, because that biggest opportunity maybe in the first 18 months in the marketplace.

Yet, if you haven't opened yet in that marketplace putting it all into a huge supply chain could be a lot of cost going if you don't end up with that market share into the market, and so, we looked at both the cost structure and the cost technologies and so we've done most of our production with Wuxi at the front.

David Maris

Okay in terms of the – the longer term solution?

Craig Wheeler

As long as they are cost competitive, yes.

David Maris

Is that something that's dynamic? Are you seeing that other solutions are coming in a chi bit more, so [indiscernible] business, is that…

Craig Wheeler

I think if you look at China in general, certainly costs have gone up because the labor costs have gone up substantially. But the biggest driver of economics, and therefore you can offer in cost in biologics might have actually utilization of the plant. And so, it's kind of pair that, because the more utilized it is, the harder you are to be able to contract it, but the lower cost you can get because you are driving and so what we like about Wuxi so far, is they had actually been able to keep the plants very efficient and effective and operating which means that they have relatively cost effective production. That would change. I don't think it's the faster cost they are drive, it's really to keep up with the demand and capacity. So, far we've been very happy with them.

David Maris

And so when you think about your profile, you have the biosimilar. I think a lot of people spend a lot of time on that. But also have proprietary profile. Tell us more about that.

Craig Wheeler

You know it's interesting because our company was founded based on the technology platform and I've been CEO here for 11 years now and one of the things that we struggled with, when we were first formed was, where do we use the technology, because there's lot of places that could be used. And in fact at one point very early and we were in diagnostic and vaccine and biosimilars and couple of generics and novel drugs, and we've really been able to focus it through biosimilars. But it's always been a view of the Company that this is going to be very valuable and we had some early drugs that failed in the clinic.

And we realized through that process that we really had to get better not just at the analytic piece or the biologic piece, we had the analytics and so we began to build biology and we actually broke around our biosimilar, so we looked at it trying to – work take about some of the working that would make it buy better, and so we're looking at all of the end protein engineering analysts we had and so that started because our programs were in autoimmune HUMIRA and ORENCIA early programs and we actually tried that license piece of technology called sialylation technology which was changing.

And while we were trying to license that from them, they kind of went belly up, because their program failed. And so basically that the assets of the companies performed own drugs and develop sort of their take. The last our guys use our analytics to go back and take a look at why their program had failed, it was a sialylated IVIg, potentially making of IVIg that was 10 times more potent. And what we found here in the analytics is they had used a wrong enzymatic process and so hadn't had the sialylation right, so that put us back on track and we're actually in toxicology to put that back in the clinic. But what it did with the people we had hired on the biology side, it gave us a lot of insight into how we're going to look at SV biology, and that's where our core capability is.

And if you think about where our new drug business is, it's emerging as an immunology autoimmune play, primarily initially driven around Fc receptors in the body, and it was a place where we thought at putting a small amount of money, but it's been an incredibly productive for us. If you think about the productivity, we're going to have three products in the clinic. We have probably put $56 million into that R&D effort, which means you know $15 million roughly gets each product in clinic in three years. So, we had one – one is getting ready on the Phase 2 patient trial, one is going into the clinic by end of year, one of it will be in next year. And these products are really exciting to us, because we know that there's a lot of products that worked through Fc receptor binding, many of the antibodies, most what IVIg does is through Fc receptor binding. And so that insight allowed us to develop two products and I'll talk about those two products beyond that hyper-sialylated type recombinant product.

The first one is our lead program called M281 or FcRn program. And this product is one I get really excited about because we know what we are trying to do is what they do today to actually deal with acute autoimmune reactions just to drop IgG contents so that your antibody content in the body, so today, if you have acute auto-inflammatory accident autoimmune disease, you get steroids in IVIg and if it's not working we put on plasmapheresis to take your IgG levels down to eliminate those defending autoantibodies.

And so we leave them, we could actually give up our therapeutic that could actually drop the IgGs. We could step over all of that chain and give our therapeutic intervention that we've done early and that's advantaged. So that was what FcRn was. It's an antibody that is a blocking an antibody, not activating the blocking antibody through FcRn receptor. And the FcRn, the neonatal receptor is a really interesting receptor in our body. It's the reason we have antibodies, because what happens in biology in our bodies is we chew up all of our proteins in a couple of days and we regenerate them.

And it's to make sure defending protein could bind an actually rejuvenate it. Antibodies that doesn't happen to us while we have a new protection, and the reason is this receptor, it grab the Fc region to tear of the antibody, it brings them to the cells like to chew up the protein, protected through a vessel and then re-release it. So we don't digest antibodies.

So, what we did is that let's just inhibit the hell out of this receptor, get the most potent non-activating antibody, work with and got a really potent binder. So, this is kind of lock and key on this FcRn receptor. What we found when we put it into Phase 1 is a single dose. We can actually block the FcRn receptor within five or six days, we were down to 20% to 30% of normal IgG levels, which is what you have to do if you can get to two separate plasmapheresis hospitalization. And we can keep it down below 50% for almost four weeks, so with a single dose. So what we are able to do, we know this because it is similar to Phase 1, is it's going to be the same thing that we're accomplishing right now with a very expensive hospitalization procedure.

It also shows we had a much longer half-life, which is why we are excited to begin the [indiscernible] for our multi-dose study because with that long half-life it means that opens up not just the acute where we thought it was going to be from the animal data, but potentially chronic applications and that makes it potentially a bigger market for us.

And then third piece of it is, what you worry about with this is infections, and fairly because we are taking IgG level, and so far we have seen a very clean tox profile which is giving us a lot of confidence about immunogenicity as well as risk. And so far it's looking a really good through the Phase 1 and it is one of the few molecules you can see clinical activities because of the nature of what we're trying to do with it. So that molecule we are getting ready to – we'll be talking about that that multi-dose data at the end of the year, beginning of next year and I will be choosing our indication going forward.

David Maris

What indications do you think are flexible here?

Craig Wheeler

There is a broad number, and so I don't want to talk specifically about it. I mean it could be anything from something broad thing like a lupus or even scleritis indication, Crohn's potentially. But there is a lot of work and indications about those as well that are treated say by IVIg, and our strategy will be on the one side, we'll have to choose one of those working indications to the fast to market. But we can get drug through designation be fast and expanded in the market.

By the way, and I'll talk to next property might be markedly different from the strategy with 230. And that's because you know it's important to us to get to market quickly and generate revenues, the greater company they are. The molecules behind that is the molecule called M230. This is another really excellent feeder protein engineering that are - and it's been tried before with Fcs to try to block immune complex binding and activation of immune system, so this is not IgG, this is full immune complex, any of immune complex that could shut the immune system and it has been immunogenic, the process had been tried in the past.

And so what our team did is I work to take, okay, so if we want to bind Fc receptors, you need Fcs one that would work, many immunogenic, so what's the minimum we could use. And it turns out that you can do with three, as long as you use the right spacers between and then I'll talk why you need three in a moment. But that three with the spacers is a smaller than an antibody which would really dramatically reduces the immunogenic potential, which means now you have the therapeutic that has the potential mapped, trigger immunogenicity you are trying to solve.

Of course there was a concern, so we put that into animal studies and it came out clean. At that point, we were – and this is going to be a great molecule which I understand this could be maybe bigger with the trial, but CFL was actually watching this and immediately after that talk pitch and they said we want that molecule. And so we got a deal for this last year with this program a year from the clinical, was a $50 million upfront, $550 million of milestone and a chance to actually hop into that program for 50% of it.

And I can say, I can confirm for you today that we think we – just last week sent out letter opting in to 50% of the molecule. That gives us the opportunity to develop this molecule, keep 50% of those revenue from the U.S. and their milestones pay for all of our costs through proof-of-concept. This molecule is going to be most likely developed quite differently, because if you look at CFL's interest that they are looking at and that they see this molecule as a very broad molecule that could potentially take a big piece as the IVIg market in the recombinant study.

And so, I would say here, you know you don't know yet, because we have to get through Phase 1, but I would bet, because they control development, I know that they will treat the bigger potentially longer development cycles, bigger indication throughout their bigger market because that's a fair goal of the company. So, I think there are probably two different pathways for these two molecules and that program will be in the clinic this year.

David Maris

Since you are getting a win-win situation, you are getting the development almost for free.

Craig Wheeler

Yeah. It's a great opportunity for us. I mean I have to – and the deal is nice in a number of ways, because we get them out and they are paid for it, but we think we'll see cutbacks soon, if we didn't. We have the opportunity to opt out of that deal and go to that level of the structure where they would pay 100% of the costs. So we could use that to fund other aspects of the company if we need too.

David Maris

What is the status of the delay? I think that you last said that maybe by the end of this year or early next year you'd be able to have things resolved. I know some investors, ourselves included, looked at the 483 refer to the press. Everyone has a different opinion when they read something like that, it's a reading a hospital, it may sound to a layperson that something is very serious and a longer delay. Do you still think that this is the likely approval or at least resulting the manufacturing issue, be it late this year or early next year?

Craig Wheeler

I do and I would say anyone one in letters is serious issue. I think the reason we've been optimistic about it is that we had not – existence of the letter, but in terms of sized activity. And there are two aspects, I'll point you. Number one, what was in the warning letter? It was very serious issues. Right, I mean they weren't unfamiliar issues to cross there, because they had seen other letters in plan. But the good news is that warning letter which came out was almost a year after the original 483 that came out and Pfizer had been – by the time the warning letter had been working very diligently all through that year to try to correct. We also saw their response to the warning letter which we thought was very high quality. The third thing we have is to our partner Sandoz who has people in the plant, very good visibility into what's going on in the plant. And our view on that is that Pfizer has done a very good job in terms of meeting and making sure that they can keep the plant operating to the right standards for FDA.

So we also know that OGD we have no questions from them and know what is holding up our application is the plant. Under FDA Reg when there is a warning letter in the plant that cannot approve a product, out of the plant. So we made the plant release. So what we are waiting on and it really come down to if the plant is ready, FDA has to inspect. And so, it is our hope because FDA is aware through OGD that there is a high priority first generic approval that they will schedule that in the near future. And I have full confidence if they have a good inspection and should look like what we know, but OGD would soon file an approval. So, I feel certainly we are in that window, but what I feel discomfort is I am relying on the FDA to actually get in their cars and drive to the plant and inspect. So it really is in our view FDAs move now to get and re-inspect and release the plant. And once that's done we can get a quick pass approval.

David Maris

I know that there is actually really have no insight into it, but do you think given your experience that the calendar works in your favor or against you given that there usually is a push to get a lot of approval by end year.

Craig Wheeler

I think the calendar actually is working in our favor here, and I think another thing is working in our favor. I think if you look at FDA posture under the leadership if you look at OGD's posture on first generics, there is a lot of pressure from other parts of it provided with the plant to cleaning to actually get it resolved quickly get into the marketplace. They do that as part of their mission and that part of the mission has been heightened certainly in the last six months. And so, I think the calendar helps, but I also think the mission pieces underside has been actually very helpful as well.

David Maris

And a couple of minutes that we have left, I want to touch on some of this. It's a little obscured that – I think important on the efforts for a law suit that happened recently. You lost the case. What does that really means and at some point you maybe two companies say well, we're tired of paying lawyers and I think that both – I've never felt good about paying a lawyer bill, so and those are a lot bigger?

Craig Wheeler

Yeah Dave. And I guess the only thing I can say on that is we are going to fortune a jury decision obviously from our perspective. And we have lots of procedural, remedies as well as the court remedies. And I think if we can get other Company, there's always a possibility to decide on that. I think the challenge we have with the verdict is we obviously been a little disagree with it and so we are working procedurally and for the Appellate Court , but I think the door is open for potential settlement there.

David Maris

I never thought good about paying a lawyer.

Craig Wheeler

We don't like.

David Maris

So, I guess in the last two minutes, you do a lot of these meetings. When do you think that you're most surprised the people keep asking about? And what do you think that investors really should be asking about more often that they don't think to be interested in and they really should be?

Craig Wheeler

Yeah. You know, I think that – the thing – I think we get very comprehensive to the questions about the business. I think the new drug piece, which I was concerned about hasn't – is now a lot more questions to be announced about it with a lot more questions to be asked itself or other. I think a lot of what we are thinking about internally as we grow when we'll get more and more opportunity, we've had an incredibly productive R&D and capital allocation and how we think about the business with most things. And I think that's certainly a lot that what is on my mind as I am looking at pricing and building the company forward.

And I just think it's kind of the world that we're in. I sense a lot of uncertainty in investors because I think there is so much pressure both on the new drug side and the generic side on drug pricing. I think there is kind of a lot of just unknown that I think we haven't fully faced before in this industry or as investors in this industry and I think that's really where – you know what I mean a lot of questions and what are necessarily experts in it, if I can guess one, we're thinking hard about – I know the investor community, thinking hard about it because they were kind of in an unprecedented world where all of the assumptions that we had about how you market? How you drive the value. What the market is going to be very much positions driven or what payer driven without changing. And I think that's probably one of the biggest challenges, and then the discussions right now is that no matter what company you are and no matter what side of equation you are on generic or brand, both unknowns are well ahead of us. And it's very hard for any of us to get here today what the market in 2025 is going to look like in this country or even internationally. I think that's probably the biggest. Yeah, unknown or strap, I think in the industry right now.

David Maris

You been involved and continued to be a very involved with the industry, the trade organization. So, do you think that the environments results of previous price increasing? Do you think it's a result of increased competition and increase approval, or payers of having so much power?

Craig Wheeler

I think its different places, right. I think on the new drug side, I think a lot of the pressure is kind of self-inflicted damage, because they – I don't know what's full on-time gross price is so dramatically for so many years, that you know the exceed are starting run up, but that coupled with very different change in the bio environmental. I actually think that the biggest risk right now is for the traditional or style doses from a small molecule generic.

The power of payers has increased so much in this country, but it's really and totally it's much relationship. I mean we'll think about it, right. If the pharmaceutical companies got together, the generic companies got together and said, we're going to set prices for 30% percent of the market, would be in jail, right, but if you look at the payers with all consolidated plan, where they essentially have monopoly control over a huge slab to the market.

They are basically set in price and the traditional competition and that's why we've seen another challenges that Teva has, particularly and moving, you know in Mylan's [indiscernible] their profits in their traditional. That's the ex-tricky and I think that doesn't bode great for you start looking at the normal drug pricing as you look at competitive product category in the category and I think that's why you've seen some many go toward their disease as an orphan diseases, because large categories – even on the brand side brand side people are putting on HCV that they are doing winner take all contracting in it. So that change over the last five years in particular over the last two years, it change the whole dynamic and I personally think that the long term sizing of the innovative industry as well as Americans, who depends on putting more competition back into the buyer side. I mean we've got buyers buying as much as the Federal Government now.

David Maris

Okay. We've actually gone over a couple of minus, so I'm sorry we didn't have time of questions. Thank you very much Craig, I do appreciate.

Craig Wheeler

Thank you very much.

