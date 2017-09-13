MasTec's (MTZ) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference Call (Transcript)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference

September 13, 2017 01:15 PM ET

Executives

George Pita - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Guru Gupta - Morgan Stanley

Guru Gupta

Good morning. I am Guru Gupta from Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking team. Along with me is George Pita, he is CFO of MasTec. George, welcome to the conference. I know this is your first time being here.

George Pita

Thank you.

Guru Gupta

Thanks for making the time. So why don’t we start with a quick summary of your various business segments. MasTec has become very diversified. Why don’t you start with a high level overview?

George Pita

Certainly. First, I want to make a note that presentation today is being webcast, and there are presentation slides that are available on our Web site. Please note that those slides have our Safe Harbor information presentation and that’s available. So thank you Guru. Thanks for having us today. And it’s a pleasure to be here.

MasTec is a diversified engineering and construction company. We’re approaching $6 billion in revenue here in 2017. We operate in six business units and four segments across a variety of geographic range, primarily within North America. We have four operating segments. Our first segment that I’ll talk about is the oil and gas segment. But we do a combination of gathering lines, facilities, midstream work and long haul work. That’s a segment that has been showing significant growth in ’16 and ’17, and we’ll talk about some of the factors that are driving that growth. It’s approaching $3 billion segment for 2017, and has been -- is in the early cycle or early innings of a major long haul cycle. It’s going to last multiple years, and we’ll certainly talk about that.

In addition to that, we have what’s known as our communications segment. In our communications segment, we’ve three different services. We do wireless construction services for AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and others. We are the largest wireless network construction operator in the country, and we perform services for those customers on powers in these sales sides, and assist with densification of the wireless network. And that’s about a billion dollar business for us.

We also do about $600 million roughly in what we call wireless – wireline services, and our wireline services underground fiber deployments and underground expansion of infrastructure. We do work there for various telcos, for cable companies and others that include both services that are meant to support wireless operation expansion and network expansion, as well as expansion of Internet speeds and gigabit fiber expansions in the home. A lot of good things going on in both of those markets today. Guru I’m sure we’ll talk about them, but sufficed to say that both on the wireless and wireline side, there’s significant growth opportunities that are starting to manifest themselves for ’18, ’19 and beyond.

In addition to those two segments, we also do what’s called install-to-the-home. And in install-to-the-home group, we do a combination of services where we roll trucks to customers’ home and perform services in home. That’s again about $600 million business for us roughly. And the largest piece of that business today is DIRECTV services. We do about 30% of the country for DIRECTV where we roll trucks to customers’ home for either network service call, an upgrade or a new installation. And we actually perform the service of putting that infrastructure in your home. For DIRECTV, a customer may or may not even understand if that’s a MasTec employee. Typically, trucks are labeled DIRECTV. At the bottom, it says a MasTec company. So we’ve been performing that for multitude of years.

We also do some other install-to-the-home services digital life and some other things. But we have a large network of operations that allows for installation of projects or services in the customers’ home. And again, I think from that perspective, we think we’re the largest provider of that type of opportunity in the country, which I think will play out in future opportunities, going forward.

Those three segments, call it about $2.3 billion roughly for 2017 comprised our communications segment. In addition to those two segments, we have Electrical Transmission segment and a Power Generation segment, which total about $800 million combined. And in those segments, we do a combination on the transmission side of large high voltage transmission projects over large periods of geography, substation work, et cetera. Customers in that business are primarily utilities.

And on the power generation side, we do a combination of smaller power generation facilities and plans, whether it would be -- when the renewable and turbine installations and projects associated with renewable, wind renewable projects, as well as solar and other smaller industrial production. Combined all together, you have an operation of about $6 billion.

I think before we get into more questions, it's probably important to note the way we got here. And if you go back to what MasTec was in 2007, let's say, MasTec was about $1 billion and really operated solely in the communications space with DIRECTV and underground construction.

And from ’07 to ’12, we underwent what we call transformational M&A. José Mas became our CEO came in with the charge of really looking for higher growth markets, higher margin markets and executed on that from ’07 to 2012 in a very successful way, where today you look at us and we’re $6 and.

During that timeframe through M&A, we entered into wireless space, we entered into the oil and gas space, we entered into transmission space, the wind renewables. We got into those markets and have been very successful in the acquisitions that we’ve done, not just with the acquisitions in terms of buying growth, buying existing revenue, but really having substantial post acquisition growth in all and in many of the operations that we’ve acquired to get us what we are today.

When I joined MasTec in 2013, I looked at the chart that showed about $900 million in revenue in 2007 and in 2012, the number was about $4 billion, now we’re going to be about $6 billion. And I look at the number and then my first reaction was okay, that’s an acquisition story they acquired all this growth. And then when I came on board, I went underneath to cover a little bit, and I looked at the trailing 12 month revenue of all the operations that’s been acquired from ’07 to ’12. And it only had another billion dollars and that really created or explained why we were at $2 billion, but didn’t explain why the company is at $4 billion. As I look at the components, I saw many of our acquired companies had grown significantly, which is the post acquisition growth I’ve been talking about.

And I think where we are today with our markets with potential future just existing operations, we see significant growth opportunities. And we’ve been doing some M&A recently that we think also is in our sweet spot that will also lead to the significant growth. So suffice to say that where we stand today we’re very, very excited about where our end markets are and the demand that exists, both this year and the next several years, for the services that we provide.

Guru Gupta

Fantastic. So you had a record second quarter in terms of revenue, EBITDA, earnings and very strong outlook for the rest of 2017. I think record in the history of the company. What are investors missing here?

George Pita

We were surprised by the reaction we reported record earnings and significant increase in our guidance and our earnings amounts for the year, as well as our EBITDA rates and everything else. And our stock reacted somewhat negatively to that rather than positively. And we were obviously very surprised by that. I think what it puts us at, and I haven’t really heard a very good explanation as to what might have caused that. And there has been a pretty -- there has been some recovery sense.

But I think we would put it today that it’s a very good opportunity for a new investor to look at MasTec. Because we think it’s pretty clear when you listen to the story and you look at the opportunities that we have in multiple markets, and you see where we’re trading at and the prices that we’re trading at. In our minds, there is a disconnect. And it’s a good opportunity for someone that’s coming-in and look at the company, and really pick up, what we believe, is a very strong value.

Guru Gupta

So let’s drill down into your segment, maybe we start with the biggest one, oil and gas. What’s happening in that segment, especially in Canada? And as a result of Harvey, is that impact you in anyway?

George Pita

So oil and gas. What’s happened when the oil and gas market, as I mentioned earlier, we’re going to be approaching $3 billion this year. We did a little bit about $2 billion a year ago. So we’re going to grow from ’16 to ’17 about $1 billion. And I think in the year prior to that, we’re probably about $1.5 billion. So in two years, we’ve doubled the size of the business. That’s not to indicate that we’ve maxed out our potential because we just came up a quarter where we did $1.1 billion in one quarter, we just multiply it by four that would arguably tell you, you can do $4.5 billion. And it doesn’t exactly work that way. But certainly, we have more capacity and opportunity.

So what’s happened in the oil and gas market over last few years is there is couple of different factors. I mentioned earlier, we do gathering lines and facilities, which is closest to the well head. Most of that work is done in Canada. And we’re just a midstream in Canada as well. Our customers in the Canadian market are more producers in terms of the actual oil producers and that market, within those numbers I just told you where we’ve doubled in size over two years that market has been challenged because of oil price instability and reduction, right. So there has been deferral of CapEx. And within those numbers, we’ve seen a reduction in our Canadian operation where today the Canadian operations are about 10% of our total oil and gas segment. And that’s something certainly -- size would be small than it was two years ago.

But what’s more in displace and I guess I’ll go back before I go. And I think where we stand today in oil and gas with a relative stabilization of commodity price, as we look at Canada today, I would think that that has a much more upward mobility bias, if you will, going forward than what’s been in the last two years. And I think we’ve seen the drops that we’re going to experience, both because of demand and foreign exchange. And I think as you look forward in Canada and where you are today, I think that’s a market that should, in the next several years, start showing some more recovery.

But what’s really been driving our oil and gas segment in the last two years has been the emergence of a significant long haul project cycle in the U.S. And that is characterized by some very large projects that we’re working on that are over billion dollars each in that range. There you complete those projects over nine to 10 months period, so they’re very short duration, high intensity, high volume amounts. And that cycle is in place today started really, in our case, we were the first recipient of a major award. We got a significant award in fourth quarter ’15 in the U.S. We were the first provider contracted to effectively start construction in ’16, had a very strong '16, and have continued in '17 with a very strong period of time. So that’s been major driver in our oil and gas segment.

What I think investor might be missing, like the other piece, is sometimes investor look at that performance and things that that means you’ve peaked and there is no where you have go but down. And in our case, we’ve been trying to convey the folks, is that we’ve a very high degree of visibility and confidence in the continuation of that long haul cycle into ’18 and ’19, and beyond. And the reason for all that, I guess I’ll go back and talk about some of the macro factors. If you think about what’s driving that -- this condition, firstly, as production sources over the last decade have changed in the United States and you’ve seen more coming from the shales, from the Bakken and from the Marcellus and everything else, those production sources have become permanent sources of production, whether it’d be oil or natural gas.

You can argue price and how volumes are going to go, but they are not permanent sources of production. And for the last several years, in periods of boom, you would hear about how much of that production was being trucked or railed. That is the most expensive least safe way of moving production. What you're seeing today is a multitude of projects that are going to be in place for now, we started in '16, '17, '18, '19 and potentially into '20, in order to move that production through pipes, which is cheaper and safer for the producers.

And the end market condition that we sit in today is there is really only a handful of contractors that have proven capacity and ability to do these projects. And I mentioned that again, because if you think about 5 billion project, it's going to be done in nine or 10 months. You’re literally incurring several hundred million of cost on a monthly basis. And as you're incurring that, it’s a moving assembly line you have to be able to move quickly over hundreds of miles. That’s a specific skill-set that you need to have.

Customers historically, from our prospective, have been rather simply give that kind of exposure to contractors that don’t have the experience. As a consequence, those contractors of which we are the largest player in the United States that have that capacity to do that kind of work. We're in a market today where our customers are working with us about follow on projects to our current capacity and our current construction much more so than trying to do multiple negotiations with all different kinds of contractors going out.

We're in a position where the demand for the type of service that we perform, and that’s going to be the case now for this year and next year and the year after that, that exceed the capacity of the proven contractors to actually construct the work. As a consequence, we have high visibility into this market. And as a consequence, we’ve been saying a year ago and we're saying it again today that despite the fact that we're going to burn off all our backlog between now and the end of the year, we expect to end our year end this year with equal or greater levels of backlog than when we started. And we're saying that because of this visibility.

So the market for us in the terms of oil and gas has been very strong in '16 and '17. But I think the message we’re trying to convey today is that this market has continuing staying power and will continue to expand into ’18, ’19 and beyond. So that long haul cycle is in early stages and is going to drive significant amount of volume for proven contractors for many years.

Guru Gupta

Great. So what’s the opportunity in communications and especially your exposures to AT&T plan for 5G rollout? How do you see the outlook?

George Pita

As much as we just talked about oil and gas, when someone ask me what I am most excited about, it’s hard to determine between oil and gas and communications, how to answer that question. Because there is so much going on in the oil and gas -- in the communication space that really is going to drive significant opportunity for us, going forward. It’s interesting because we came into 2017 and we told folks, we think our communications segment is going to be flat for the year, and it’s coming out, just about what we said this is going to come out for the year.

And when we said that, we said it’s because of a couple of different things that are unique, but it really doesn’t underscore the strength of the market and what’s going on. And as the year has developed, all those factors have come together and are coming together for what’s going to be a significant demand for the type of service we perform in ‘18, ’19 and ‘20, ’21, going forward.

So let me talk about some of the components. As I mentioned before in the communications space, we do wireless construction, we do wireline underground construction and we do install-to-the-home services. On the wireless side, there’s a number of different things that are going to drive opportunity for the type of service we perform. Firstly, there is every carriers has come out with plans to implement 5G technology and integrate that into their network infrastructure. That in and of itself will be a significant driver for the type of service we perform. In addition to that, though, AT&T during this year has been awarded a project called FirstNet. And FirstNet is going to be effectively an incremental wireless build-out that’s going to occur throughout the United States.

So when I look at the wireless space; and I’m going to get the wireline in a minute because there’s a significant amount of opportunity there too; and I look at the wireless space, between the advent of 5G coming on board, in ‘18, ’19, ’20 and beyond, and then also you add FirstNet, there is a significant need for type of service we perform. So when you think about something like in terms of wireless services. What’s happening in that market is, and what 5G is about, 5G is all about densification on the network to have -- let more data flow through and speed of that data, so it’s meant about increasing the speed and the capacity of the wireless network to be able to handle data. I think we get all pretty much agree that data has been continuing to expand dramatically on wireless networks.

With the 5G component in order -- the 5G tactics are being chosen to densify the network are going to be a combination of power work, we’re on all tower, there will be equipment change-outs and activity that’s occurring on power, so that effects our wireless work. And then in addition to that and that will be across the nation for multiple carriers as that comes together. And then in addition to that, as you go forward then you have FirstNet.

So if you picture a tower and a tower may have today an AT&T antenna and may have a Sprint antenna, that may have a Verizon antenna now picture a fourth antenna getting put on a tower, that’s what FirstNet is going to be, okay. Because it’s another incremental network and that’s been awarded this year -- and by AT&T there is a process that’s going on right now today. So it’s a governmental funded project. It will start maybe latter part of this year and more likely bigger into ’18 and then beyond, and it’s a multiyear build out of a totally incremental network.

Now, in addition to tower work on to implement 5G, the carriers are also implementing tactics called small cell deployments. And small cell deployments are meant to be put in urban areas on top of telephone poles or traffic light and other areas, to minimize the distance between your phone call and the touch point. So when you -- today, when you make a phone call, you make a phone call and it goes from your phone to a tower that might be a mile away, that’s using spectrum and airways. Once it hits a tower, it goes into the ground into the existing telecom networks. Small cell deployments are meant to take urban areas and put a lot more local touch points. So if you're in your car, instead of going a mile to the tower, you might go 60 feet or 100 feet to telephone poll, right.

And in that case, you put that small cell deployment in, which is a wireless work. And then it hit the teleco networks when it goes in. That limits the amount of spectrum, which is one of the slower items, and it helps the speed of the network. Small cell deployments are going to become an increasing tactic chosen by carriers to implement 5G speeds. That leads to both wireless work and also leads to fiber work to support those new touch points to move the data points into the ground.

So between 5G and FirstNet, you have a multitude of items that are driving significant amount of work for what we do on the wireless side, and some level of work on the wire line side. Now, on the wire line side, in addition to that trend and that need, you have other factors that are also driving wireless construction service needs. And there is two major factors; one is Verizon is embarking on a program called One Fiber, where they are essentially installing fiber range in markets where they are not the existing telco.

So if you picture a market; Verizon has a tower in there; the tower is in a non Verizon telco market; they have their antennas and data flows from your phone to the tower, it goes into the ground; then there is a requirement to move that in the existing telco networks. Well, if you're not the existing telco, you have to lease that space. You have to be able to lease that data flow. Verizon is embarking on a fiber initiative that significantly changes the game in terms of adding incremental fiber network there to support their wireless network on a nationwide basis. That’s the trend that’s developed this year that’s going to be significant for us and anyone in the space. Going forward, it's going to drive a lot of underground fiber deployment work. So separate from what's happening in the small cell side, on the underground side with the 5G for small cell, you have this trend as well.

And then lastly on the underground fiber space, you have the deployment of fiber and fiber to your home. And that’s a trend that’s began several years ago when Google became -- started some initiatives in certain markets. And today, really on a nationwide basis, you're seeing various -- virtually all carriers moving towards transitioning your in-home speed from what it is today to 1 gigabit. That again will drive, for a decade or more, significant needs in terms of underground fiber deployment.

So when you put it all together and you look at the combination of the wireless and wire line deployment, we’re obviously very excited about where we stand and the opportunity that we have within the communications segment, because really they’re [indiscernible] when you put them all together in terms of things that are happening. So as we look forward, we think that’s going to be a sizable opportunity for us, many folks asked, was that due to margins. Obviously, I think margins improve, right. I mean when you look at growing your business that much, it should be leverageable and you should be able to expand margins and make improvements from that perspective.

So oil and gas, we're very excited. But you look at communications that we weren’t talking about, if we weren’t in oil and business, we’ll be talking about communications. And I think it would be a very exciting story.

Guru Gupta

So looks like a biggest few segments are firing on all cylinders right now. On the electrical transmission, which is still very small maybe 5% of the business, that segment has struggled but your outlook was very positive. What's driving -- what’s changing there?

George Pita

The transmission segment for us is going to be, may be approaching $400 million this year. So there is a relatively small segment to your point. It’s a business that we had a combination of internal and external factors impact us negatively in ’15 and ’16, and led to some sizable losses in that space, which we came into this year. What we’ve said to everyone was market conditions are better -- the international distractions are behind us. And we think that we will have a much improved ’17. And by much improved ‘17, I mean something in that high $300 million to $400 million range of revenue, something in the low mid single-digit EBITDA range. And that individually by itself and a lot of that’s already played out for second quarter number as you see it, will show a very big hockey stick in terms of improvement from ’16 to ’17.

Now, that all said what we said from the beginning of the year and it's playing out this way is ’17 is really a transitional year for us in this space. One of the factors that impacted us in Electrical Transmission over the last two years has been the lack of large project activity. And consequently, its impacted margins and its impacted revenue levels, and we’re not unique in that. Anyone in the space would say that that’s happened. You can go back to the reason why, reasons why it could be from permitting issues to get projects off the ground to lower levels of electrical demand in theory, et cetera. But -- and result is in ’15 and ‘16, there was a significant decline in large project activity that impacted our ability to perform. And the conditions thus far in ’17 have really been about what we expected them to be, which is we’re seeing -- we don’t expect a lot of activity in terms of construction activity for ’17, but we do expect second half of the year here to be much more active in terms of backlog build for that space. And we really see that our opportunity in that space is growing.

So while ’17 is a nice transitional year, it is what it is the transitional year. We look at ’18 and ’19 and think that there is a good opportunity in that space. We came into that market for a number of different reasons. We’re very small number two or maybe 2A in that market to what is a large player in the space today. There is demand for an alternate. And we think we provided that despite the issues we’ve had in ’15 and ’16 when we had some financial problems in terms of performance on a couple of projects. We think we’ve done a good job of maintaining our reputation within the segment and within the space in the market to as being a quality provider of the type of service that we provide and that the market is really demanding that.

So we look at this market and think it’s an opportunity for us, going forward. When we were in 2014, we were about $0.5 billion in this market at approaching 10% margins. That I wouldn’t characterize that as being our expected peak, but I think that we’re certainly moving that -- or we can move more in that direction as conditions continue to develop, and the conditions are developing that way. So right now, Electrical Transmission is an area again if you look at the other items -- it's not as big as oil and gas indications. But certainly, it’s an upward bias as opposed to downward bias in terms of our stations, going forward.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Guru Gupta

George, I think there was a question there, maybe we can…

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] Can you please go over the margin profile of the three different divisions and the low and high? And obviously like you pointed out, the two bigger divisions have upside that I think the margin profile increase?

George Pita

I repeat the question. She asked about what the margin profile was of our businesses. Our EBITDA this year in total is going to -- our guidance right now I think it's 10.4% thereabout. That’s about close to our peak. But I would not say that that its peak EBITDA margin for MasTec as a company for sure. When you look at our different segments, on the oil and gas front, and I think it's fair to say that when we have large long haul project activity because of the large nature of the projects and the duration and the size, we’ve had our best margin performance.

And if you look at our performance on a trailing 12 months, you see we’ve had sizable increases in that market in terms of our margin performance on EBITDA. And the conditions are the same, right. I think what we're doing in terms of our guidance and our view is we're moderating our view a little bit in the second half of the year, simply to allow for project execution issues just to make sure we go through. But when you look at our oil and gas segment, we’ve been reporting in the high teens. And the mid to high teens certainly is not an abnormal expectations for that group in a long haul cycle, or maybe even little higher. The opportunity is there for that and the performance has been very strong to-date.

So oil and gas with the growth comes nice improvements in our margins. The conditions that created that continue to exit, and we think we’ll be able to continue to benefit from them. On the communications front, as I mentioned earlier this year, it's somewhat of a flat year. And we're running in that low double-digit range in terms of our EBITDA margin. I would tell you, we’ve peaked in that segment closer to the high 12s in terms of EBITDA margins. And again, I think there is an opportunity for us going forward as -- depending on timing and expansion of some of these projects and some of these items that we talked about, whether it’ll be FirstNet or 5G or One Fiber, et cetera, those are all items that would certainly add top line growth, but also should be leverageable and allow us to expand our margins.

So we're very cognizant of that. We’re very excited about what our end markets offer us. And we think with that and with our proper execution, we could show some nice sizable growth in our margin performance, going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

George your business generates ton of free cash flow. What are your priorities for allocating capital?

George Pita

Thanks for the question. We always look at a combination what we think is a best return for our shareholders. And typically, we're looking between M&A, share repurchase and de-leveraging. And our leverage profile today we’re very comfortable with that. So I think certainly de-leveraging will be third in that list. We're in a comfortable position and have sizable liquidity et cetera. So I don’t see de-leveraging as being the top factor. So really it puts us between M&A and share repurchase. We have been, in '15 and '16, they were more challenging years for MasTec and we really had slowed up on the M&A activity. We've done three transactions this year. And right now, that’s between that and share repurchase will be our decision points.

We've done three this year in terms of M&A. We think that the M&A that we’ve done this year is something that’s in our sweet spot. We really do M&A a very unique way. We're typically not buying from a public -- from a private equity firm. We’re not buying in some kind of auction. We're typically looking for a local entrepreneur that’s got a specific skill-set in a geography or type of category that we're not very strong in. And we want an entrepreneur that believes in their business and wants to grow their business, and is willing to stay on with the business and participate in that in the form of an earn-out.

We think that mechanism has been very successful for us over the years, and that’s what we put in place this year as well in terms of our acquisition; so that’s where we're looking and allocating our capital in the most advantageous manner possible. But I think right now on the M&A front, we’ve been active and we’ll continue to look.

Guru Gupta

Great any questions from the audience? Okay. George, thanks a lot for spending time here. It sounds like a wonderful story and good luck for the future.

George Pita

All right. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.