Infinera Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. So good morning, everyone, we are live here. So it’s great to have the CFO of Infinera, Brad Feller; the Head of IR, Jeff Hustis. I’ve known you guys for many years, always interesting to hear you and always welcome to the Deutsche Bank conference.

Brad Feller

Thanks for having us.

Vijay Bhagavath

Yes. So I’m Vijay Bhagavath, the research analyst of data networking and telecom. Let’s get started. Always good to ask kind of – start out with a bigger picture question, which is how things are out there. Obviously, you have a lot of new products, I mean, to be fair, the product portfolio seems to be in great shape now. So give us an idea in terms of how these new products are hitting the field kind of a customer viewpoint, end market geography. Let’s start there.

Brad Feller

Sure. I would say the product portfolio is getting in great shape. We obviously have a very aggressive refresh of our entire technology, entire portfolio across every end market that we operate in. The CX2 hitting the metro DCI space came out in June. We are ramping with several customers. We have several customers going through trials, and I think that market is going to continue to grow.

The first generation was largely the top three or four guys. The market is now broadened to a much broader set of guys, still a relatively small number but a broader set of guys. And we continue to see more and more applications that are driving down within these card architectures. So that product is out, and I think the product is going to do real well. We will continue on a 18- to 24-month cadence on products in that space. That space would be a good one for us going forward.

The XT portfolio, which is – takes a lot of the learnings from the Cloud Xpress but over obviously a long-haul network. The XT-3300 and the XTS-3600 are now shipping for revenue. So we’re ramping trials with customers. I think that will be a good opportunity for us as well. We got to get through those trials, we’ve got to get the manufacturing ramps, but that product is now shipping for revenue.

The XTM-2 which is the upgrade to the metro edge product from our team in Sweden, is due out later this quarter. That will bring 16QAM to our metro edge portfolio, which will drive down our cost structure quite a bit, allows to continue to be more and more competitive. There are several architectural shifts going on in the cable space, whether it’s fiber deeper and deeper out in the metros, more Remote PHY architectures.

I’m not sure when 5G’s going to come. But when 5G comes a lot of bandwidth goes into the network, guys are going to need different architectures to deal with that. We are on the front end of those architectures with those customers. You’ve also guided in the UK the unbundling of the dark fiber, so the government pushing BT to open those fibers up to others to build on. We try to get opportunity in our metro space.

Subsea, you will see an announcement, actually in New York right now with one of our customers on a very large network they built with Gen 4 subsea, going from Brazil to the U.S. They are very happy with the solution and the overall offering. That is going to be the first RA of us – ramping our business back into the subsea market.

And then long-haul, of course, it continues to be impacted by M&A. We’ve had a large percentage of our customers be involved in some kind of M&A which has hurt us quite a bit over the last year. Most of the deals have closed at this point, they’re starting to talk about new opportunities and growing again, but still some challenges their. And then obviously, Level 3 and CenturyLink is still to close. Those are two of our largest customers historically, so it’s had a disproportionate impact on us. I think them as a combined company. We will be a very powerful company that are big fans of what we do, but that deal has got to get closed.

It probably takes some period of time after closes for it to ramp again, but I think over time that will be a good opportunity. Some of those deals will give us new opportunities as well where our customer was acquired, which initially comes with risk, but in these cases I think will turn in opportunities for us. Those will take some time to recover.

If you look globally, obviously, North America is very impacted by consolidation that I mentioned. Europe has some areas of strengths, some areas of softness. There’s a – some customers there, they probably need to consolidate that are challenged, but there’s good amount of opportunity there.

APAC, obviously, China is the close market for us. But we’re seeing opportunities in places like Vietnam, places like Indonesia, Malaysia. We’re winning some big customers in those spaces. In Latin America, we’ve actually grown our business fairly nicely. Our largest customer continues to be tangled up with the government, that in Mexico. That will work itself through at some point, hard to say when, but that will be in overtime I think a very healthy growth opportunity for us.

So in general, as we bring out new products, I think there’s good opportunity. Obviously, any time that couple of your competitor’s guides – guidance was challenging, you see some reports on the market from lower end guys about some short-term softening of demand and it gets a little bit of pause. But I think as we get new products out, it’s going to put us in a very good position as our customers get through M&A. I think we’re going to have good opportunity to start grow the top line again, and as we grow the top line, we also grow profitability, gross margin and operating margin.

We continue to look at all of our cost structures to make sure as we grow, we grow in a very profitable way. But we like our opportunity, maybe some choppiness in the short-term but mid-, long-term, we’d like the opportunity along…

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. It’s important to talk about the short-term in volatile stock. So in the very near-term heading into the back half is the fundamental story, Brad, mainly the new metro product is getting into the cable companies and maybe perhaps a few others in the Cloud Xpress, two-story that the cloud companies and DCI, those are the primary drivers.

Brad Feller

Yes. So the second half growth is going to be driven by more adoption in CX2. As I mentioned, the XT-3300, both the subsea and terrestrial version are now out. We expect those to start to ramp in the second half. Some good opportunities there in the fourth quarter, but then obviously more so starting next year.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. Jeff, so you and I talked, and you obviously talked to a lot of investors, so always good to get your independent viewpoint. Where do you see are the big disconnects between investor’s and management’s viewpoint? And what do you think are the bigger unknowns or the misunderstood aspects of Infinera story?

Jeff Hustis

Yes. So I think right now investors are in a phase where they are looking to prove ourselves. We proved ourselves for quite some time, and now we’ve had some challenges over the last several quarters. So I don’t know if there are any big disconnects. I think what we try to do is to remind investors that the short-term is likely going to be choppy, that’s a hard one to predict, but we have a great long-term outlook and we’ve done it before.

And we can point to 50 points of gross margin and 15 points of operating margin. Outgrowing the market, we’re going to come out with a new product portfolio across our entire portfolio next year. So is there a big disconnect? Not necessarily. I think it’s more reminding what we have done, that we have a clear path towards achieving. But then when it comes down to we just have to execute on our plans.

Brad Feller

Yes. And I would add to that, to Jeff’s point. There’s a lot of caution on people’s work, right?

Jeff Hustis

Yes.

Brad Feller

So they understand the long-term opportunity, it’s a – okay, this would get worse from here before it gets better, what’s the right time for me to get in. The market is fairly finicky right now. And so I think by and large, to Jeff’s point, these guys saying, I want to see the execution for a couple of quarters, I want to see the tracks of the new products before I look at it in a big way.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. And then let’s kind of zoom into DCI and cloud. Across the several companies in this conference with many of your peers in the component side and also the system side, their market looks very promising. These are big spenders. So the question for you is, are we getting into – what is the thing – the competitive dynamics are exacerbating, things are getting messier in the competitive front. And then what’s your niche or what’s your sustainable differentiation versus that noise out there?

Brad Feller

Yes. So our belief is guys, they don’t know our IP, they don’t know our cost structure, or they’re going to be the guys that don’t have space. We’ve always had a competitive advantage. Technology-wise we believe in a broader market. But when you move from DTN-X to the DCI space to Cloud Xpress, it’s really focuses so much more on the PIC in the DSP, our optimal engine. And we can do further and further integrations. That product meets the right cost per bit, watts per bit that the market needs. We continue to have a roadmap to continue to drive down those key metrics.

Your comment about getting messier, there’s a lot of people that look at the cloud space and say, there’s a lot of growth there, I want to go do that. Those that can actually stay on the treadmill and run fast enough to actually win in the space is a small handful of companies. I believe that we are absolutely one of those. We should on an ongoing basis win more than our fair share of business in that space. I think the cloud space is going to be one that is going to continue to grow.

Like I said to your point, it’s going to be guys that go figure out – try to figure how to complete in that space. We’ve obviously been the market leader in metro DCI. The Gen 4 long-haul DCI product I think we’ll do real well as well. And I think we have sustainable differences in that space.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. And then in fairness, like the pluggables crowd, the ones who say they can do 100 perhaps unit down the road 400 gig pluggables. And also, the AWS and others are saying, I can do it too. How would you respond to those competitive concerns?

Brad Feller

Yes. So there’s going to the competitive solutions that are out there. Yes, the pluggables will continue to advance. You hear people talking about 400 gigs AR that assumes we’re sitting still though. We’re going to continue to drive up the key metrics and make those – put pressure on those as well. It’s one of those I just, I believe our solutions as we move forward will be the right solution. Guys have started asking us more and more. You’ve mentioned AWS or whatever, talking about doing their own stuff. Those guys have a lot of money and a lot of resource.

But if you look at the things that they typically go and do themselves, if things where they can do it significantly better than you and cheaper than you. If we only had the DTN-X I’d be worried about that, because there’s extra cost structure for someone in that use case. But the Cloud Xpress is essentially a white box. It’s the PIC, the DSP fence of cheap metal. So I don’t think they can do it better, they can’t do it cheaper. But the guys just started to ask us would you guys ever be willing to sell your PIC and your DSP separately?

Someone asked a call – a question in the recent call. And I think Dave answered the question exactly right, which is wherever we can make the most top line and the most profit, we will go do. We are doing the work required from an R&D perspective, more so for our core portfolio. So making our IP much more modular to allow sharing across multiple products versus historically building everything one product at a time from the ground up.

So we’re doing the R&D work required but more so for that. Once we have that work done, we will have the ability to go look and say, does it make sense for us to go sell our PICs and our DSP specifically? Because obviously, if one of the big cloud guys decide that’s the only way I’m going to buy and I want to put objects into my switches and my routers, we have to have a solution in that scenario.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. Certainly. So the beauty of the cloud is – the future transitions have been remarkable. I mean, we are thinking of 100 gig DCI as a big product cycles. Perhaps, it’s not because a lot of these guys including Facebook has obviously said moving to 400 gig, I’d give it maybe a year, when these guys do terabit why because they can. So my question is, as we move into these 400 gig and terabit optical for cloud data center interconnect, do those speeds favor your company in terms of competitive advantage and differentiation because the higher speeds are hard to do? Let’s be fair, what are your thoughts on this?

Brad Feller

Yes. I mean, the more bandwidth, the better we do, right? I mean, we actually have more challenges on the low end, where the PIC is too much, overkills a lot of markets. Markets that are going fast of 400 and 600, 800 of terabit, whatever, our markets that – market we salivate on. And you’re going to see some announcements out of us.

We – you know Tom well, Tom is an operations guy, very practical, very straightforward guy. We will play more aggressive going forward in the marketing side, talking about new technologies, some of the upcoming industry conferences, I think you’ll see us talk more about some of the leading X technology that we’re working on. But as bandwidths continue to grow, it goes more and more into our wheelhouse.

If you think about it historically, when guys were just starting to be able to do 100 gig per wave, we were able to do 500 gig super channels, right? Guys are starting to do 200 gig waves and talking about 400 gig waves we do a 1.2 terabit super channel, right? So it goes more and more into our sweet spot. And the harder the technology is, the less it can do it. And one of our bigger challenges is guys that shouldn’t exist in the space still trying to compete and being disruptive in certain applications.

Vijay Bhagavath

Okay. So I think the very important market you have, at least in my view is metro. So good to get a little bit of reflection from you on how you over or underestimated the opportunity metro early on. What has been the recent learning from management’s view? And then what are the opportunities out there in metro?

Brad Feller

Sure. I would say we didn’t necessarily overestimate the opportunity. We probably overestimated the timing of how quickly it would happen. Our heritage as long-haul, where you can win $100 million network and deploy it over a quarter or two. Metro is more, metro by metros. Even if you win customers metro accounts, you build it out over a much longer period of time. It’s more of a franchise-type of business.

We probably underestimated it a little bit, the impact of 16QAM we have in the market. We historically have better cost structures than any one in the space. 16QAM actually gave competitors a cost advantage to us, because they can deliver 200 gig per wave for the same cost as a normal 100 gig, and that put some pressure in the market. So that’s been challenging for us. It’s impacted our profitability in that space.

That said, the new XTM product that’s due out later this quarter, I think will be a great solution for us, will allow us to win at a faster clip, will also increase our profitability quite a bit. We are continuing to win more and more opportunities. And some of the customers that are merging, we’re seeing opportunities on the other side, the combined company in the metro space. But I think we’ll move things none – very meaningfully. But I think these architectural shifts that I mentioned before are the things that really get us from a couple of percent market share to significantly higher market share.

Now we got to go and win those opportunities, and we got to go ramp them. But those are the opportunities where, yes – it’s not an existing opportunity where you have to kick out an incumbent. This is more greenfield, different architecture kind of stuff, which is a much better opportunity for us. I think our base businesses will outgrow the market, but obviously, we didn’t buy it to just outgrow the market. We look at the opportunity and look and say, we have historically had about 15% market share in long-haul. Over time, we can approach similar market share. That doesn’t happen overnight. But I think some of these big architectural shifts will help us in a big way in that space.

The other thing to realize about our metro portfolio is I think people think of it, it’s just a metro edge gear from Transmode. We’ve now got the metro edge gear, we’ve got the XT portfolio, both the 3300 and the 3600, so we have more solutions across metro to go fully – capture the metro market versus just a small niche piece of it.

Jeff Hustis

Yes. If I could just add, Vijay, I mean it’s sort of fiber deeps that’s just going on a cable plays perfectly into a Transmode heritage, it’s low latency, it’s low-power and purpose-built products. And so you take some of these new applications out of the edge, more capacities aggregate deeper in the network. You play the Transmode strength and then also Infinera’s strengths, higher capacity. We layer in some of our new, more Infinera classic technologies on top of it, where they bring strength of cable, we do as well.

We still think these synergies from this deal play out, it’s just a matter of – as Brad said, it’s happening. It’s taking longer than we expected.

Brad Feller

Yes. And that’s actually a really good point. One of the things that Transmode guys did exceptionally well was – given final problems in the market, so go to – the engineering teams and potential customers or existing customers and say, what new problems are you trying to solve, right? Those are opportunities where you can win significant business – they’ve done that historically. They have continued in a combined company. They have a much broader base of resource to go drive that. And I tell you, those three opportunities we mentioned in the cable space, we are on the front end from an architectural perspective, helping guys write their SKUs and showing them solutions that are significantly differentiated in the market. Those are – guided their heritage, that is how they built their business. They are now taking those techniques into a much bigger business – and driving a much bigger opportunity for us.

Vijay Bhagavath

So all of this is a helpful. So in we are at like halftime here. I’d like to get any questions from the audience. If not, let’s continue. Brad, from a CFO lens, as we head into next year, how should we think about the major operating metrics? I mean product gross margins comes to my mind, OpEx as a percentage of revenue – equally important. What are the puts and takes? What drives product gross margins on the upside? How would you look at OpEx versus all these new products you’re trying to get into the field?

Brad Feller

Sure. So being burdened – the integrated, the volume side of things moves the needle much heavily. So as we start to ramp up the new products, it will not only drive the top line growth, but it drives leverage in the fab, because the fab – a fair amount of fixed costs – spreading that over a much broader base of units – is very impactful. Obviously, the new products have a significantly better cost structure. So when we go from generation to generation, it’s not a – I go push on my supply base for a 10% or 15% reduction. If you take Cloud Xpress to Cloud Xpress 2, we were able to deliver 2.4x the capacity at a similar cost structure to us.

So as you see the shift to the four based products versus existing products, that will drive more and more, more revenue. We’ve obviously talked about a lot of bridge deals we have to do to bridge customers to the new technology, both forward pricing and in certain cases, swap deals. As we bring out the new products, those will go away. So you will see improvement in margin next year. I caution people, it won’t snap back overnight. Obviously, we were north of 50 points not too longer than a year ago. It will take some time to recover, but you should see some nice recovery next year.

From an OpEx perspective, we were very clear with people that this year we’ve run at elevated levels because we had to get the new products out. We had to spend the marketing dollars to make sure that we had enough for trials in this kind of stuff. But then it was not an ongoing thing. So we’ve committed to keep our OpEx structure flat next year from a dollar perspective, which obviously as a percentage of revenue, will decline. And we’re very actively looking at every cost structure we have to make sure that as we grow, we grow at a very profitable way.

So very disappointing approached which we’ve always had. Looking at things that we’ve historically built ourselves and spent R&D dollars on ourselves, being more open to Merchant technology in the market. If it – checks the right boxes, and take the DSP side of things. Historically, we’ve done all under DSPs. Our belief is it’s no longer a one DSP market. And at the low end, there are good offerings out there in the market. Our challenge historically was they were much more expensive than it would cost us internally. But now with more and more competition in that space, cost structures are coming down. And quite frankly, it’s not worth an incremental R&D.

So we will continue to do that, continue to optimize it as we grow. But we’ve had been in a whole, but our financial profile – structure-wise, it hasn’t changed. We obviously are not happy or comfortable with where we are right now from a financial profile, but they are the right investments for the growth that we expect.

Vijay Bhagavath

Certainly. So in the topic of competition comes up a lot in investor conversations. It is not that easy, – I mean, even I have difficulty answering this, which is the metro opportunity in cable or cloud DCI. Who do you primarily ran into? And if you talk to your sales teams, if you get a deal or don’t get a deal, what are their arguments? So help us understand from an investor lens, who are the primary set of competitors and what’s the argument?

Brad Feller

Sure. Our biggest single competitor is CNS. So obviously, CNS a good company, good technology. They have a broad set of products. Historically, we went some against them, they went some against us. They had probably benefited disproportionately as we had challenges. But if you look at the different spaces from where we are today and going forward, DCI, we obviously did very well there. We have create the market. We are the only guy for the first couple of years. They came up with – probably a couple of years after us. Not surprisingly, it’s – competitive in the market, they want some share, but it’s largely in DCI, plus, CNS and Cisco.

Cisco also brought out a very good product sale detail in the last year. But the reality is – as I mentioned before, there’s only so many guys that can compete in that space. Everyone sees the opportunity, so everyone is an announced products. But to be able to drive down the curves of those guys care about – us cost per bit, watts per bit, you have to own your own IP, you have to own your own cost structure. And so it’s going to come down to a small set of guys. If you get into metro, it’s a broader set of guys. We still, most often, take head-to-head with CNS. But we see in that space, more Nokia, and what we see in that space quite a bit. And those had some good strength in the enterprise side of things.

And then you’ve get some guys that are second-tier guys that probably – shouldn’t exist, because they don’t know our cost structure, or they’re – $100 million a year – don’t have a lot of differentiation or R&D. And their one disruption is typically price. Those are disruptive in the market. Our belief is you’ll continue to see consolidation in the market. We’ve seen five-or-so companies already consolidated. I think there’s more and more of that that needs to happen. But it’s still over-served today. And so it makes it a tougher dynamic, especially within Europe. But over time, I think you see further and further consolidation, which will make that metro market much more healthy. I think these different architectural shifts, similar, will be tougher for people to do, tougher for them to invest in the R&D – the smaller guys, to capture these opportunities. We’re going to go head on with them.

Vijay Bhagavath

Quickly. Do we have any questions from the audience or we can continue. If you don’t, I think it’s equally important, Brad and Jeff, to ask a question on – as we head into the next two years in particular, I mean, obviously, you have a lot of new products but – with they’re focused primarily on the execution go-to-market or do you anticipate any new products that we need to kind of look out for – any adjacencies or end markets that you think that you’re currently not addressing but you could?

Brad Feller

Sure. That – the large amount in of effort in the short-term is getting new products out, getting them rent into the market, capturing as much shares we can. That said, we have accelerated our cadence to be more like two years or the products where it make sense to be on that cadence. A two-year cadence for a traditional service providers is way too fast. But for the cloud guys, they demand it. And so we will have our Gen 5 technology. It’s targeted out at the end of 2018, early 2019, so they’ll be focused on the optical engine side. But a huge amount of focus on the current Gen 4 product set.

We got to ramp it into volume significantly in the manufacturing side of things, we’ve got to win more and more opportunities. The M&A consolidation is – hurt us, not just from a revenue perspective, but from a number of customers driving big revenues, so got to go – continue to add new customers. So that’s the real focus. If you look at other market opportunities, we haven’t historically had an enterprise business so as we never had an enterprise-friendly products. And quite frankly, there’s not an enterprise in the plant that needs the DTN-X. But with the Cloud Xpress platform, with the Transmode platform, there’s much more opportunity there.

So we hired a couple of really talented sales guys over the last year. They’re talking all the big banks, all the healthcare, education entities to go show us proof points in enterprise. I think they’ve won some interesting deals. I think they are – on the cusp of some other interesting ones. It will take time, but I think there’s good opportunity for us to build a nice enterprise business. We’ve talked about government which was a bad word after CNS call a couple of weeks ago. But there is over time, we think an opportunity in the government. We started investing a couple of years ago. Obviously, the government doesn’t move as fast as we would like, but over time, I think there’s good opportunity there.

And I mentioned whether it’s recovery from M&A, whether it’s the situation in Mexico writing itself with a big customer, I think we have a lot of different opportunities. And we – if you step back and think about it, we – the great success we had getting to 260 a quarter in revenue and 50 points of gross margin, 14 points of operating margin was in almost entirely long-haul, right, which is about a $4 billion market. If you look at a markets now that we can address, they’re north of $10 billion by the end of the decade. So much opportunity out there for us in the short term. Like I said, it’s choppy, but over time, I like our opportunity a lot.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. So we just have three more minutes. Jeff, do you want to add anything. Last minute.

Jeff Hustis

Maybe I’ll just add one more to what Brad was just saying. I think – also giving us optimism going forward is that as we look at the – we had a big revenue decline over the last year. Other than the subsea market, this tech transition that we have, we feel like we’ve maintained wallet share with all of these customers. So if you look at – consolidation has driven down our revenue heavily. But in subsea, we have a gap. Now with the announcement we have today, we’re really back in business. We think we have a great opportunity there. So that also gives us – it’s not just, hey, we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that consolidation – the impact goes away and things come back up. Hopefully, we go through this short-term issue, and these companies come out bigger, healthier – we have about a broader portfolio to address the market, so we got to execute – but we have good opportunity next year and beyond.

Vijay Bhagavath

Excellent. So it was great having you. You’re always welcome at the Deutsche Bank conference to your clients.

Brad Feller

Thank you. Thank you, Jeff.

Vijay Bhagavath

Thanks a lot.

