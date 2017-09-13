EUR/CZK Waiting For Another Break

My favorite recommendations last year were investments in CZK-denominated assets to make a profit on the CZK floor removal. Those who followed my advice enjoyed 3.3% CZK appreciation against the euro since the floor of 27.000 was removed on April 6, 2017. However, I still expect that CZK has the potential to double this profit in the coming months.

Euro to Czech Koruna Exchange Rate data by YCharts

EUR/CZK is currently at 26.100, trading in a narrow range between 26.050 and 26.200 in the last few days. Any move closer to 26.000 is usually erased very quickly by the interest of investors closing their CZK long speculative positions, which were built before the floor removal. It seems as if the pair will need an extra trigger to move further down.

I expect that the Czech central bank's (CNB) regular monetary meeting on Sept. 27 will be the event we're waiting for. Last week, inflation figures showed that CPI is still in the upper half of the tolerance band for the CNB. However, the CNB relies on EUR/CZK appreciation to soften inflation pressures in the future. EUR/CZK above 26.000 does not fit into the CNB's scenario.

Fortunately, the CNB knows how to ease inflation pressures and help EUR/CZK move down again. At its last meeting on Aug. 3, the CNB increased the two-week repo rate by 0.20% to 0.25% and the Lombard rate by 0.25% to 0.50%. The discount rate was left unchanged at 0.05%. In a statement, the CNB left the door open for another hike in the third quarter of 2017.

The rate increase could help EUR/CZK unlock its potential and also help the CNB in keeping inflation at a targeted band. Two increases in a row for repo and the Lombard rate, and the first increase in the discount rate, can be what the market wishes for. And that can trigger CZK buys.

Summary

I still expect further appreciation of CZK vs. the euro in the coming months. I would not dissolve my CZK-denominated assets until the rate reaches 25.500, or eventually even 25.000. The next CNB monetary meeting can be the trigger for a move below the 26.000 level. If CNB leaves rates unchanged in September, the appreciation of CZK will be delayed to last days of 2017 -- or even until 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.