Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Presents at Barclays Capital Global Financials Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 09:45

End Time: 10:24

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Barclays Capital Global Financials Conference

September 12, 2017, 09:45 AM ET

Executives

Rod Bolger - CFO

Analysts

John Aiken - Barclays Capital

John Aiken

Okay, ladies and gentlemen, we’re going to start the next session. Pleased to have Rod Bolger who is the Chief Financial Officer here at Royal Bank of Canada. And Rod is recent in your new role. First time you’re at the conference, Rod. Thank you very much for making the time.

Rod Bolger

Thanks for having me.

John Aiken

When we take a look at Royal, you’ve got a good broad diversified banking model, a large geographic footprint. I was wondering would you mind starting with an overview of what Royal’s strategy is and I guess where you expect to see growth coming from over the next three years or so?

Rod Bolger

Sure. So first part of the strategy is strength in Canada with our strong client franchise in Canada and whether it’s our personal and commercial banking, our capital markets franchise, our wealth management franchise, our investor and treasury services business and also our insurance business, we have very strong market share, very high client satisfaction. We recently won the J.D. Power customer satisfaction award for the second year in a row. And Canada has been a strong market for us. The GDP growth has exceeded 4% in two out of our last four quarters and has been the highest GDP growth in the G7. So Canada has been a very, very good market for us.

And also the United States where we bought City National Bank and merged with them last year really to expand our presence in the U.S. Again, a good strong capital markets business that we’ve been growing over the last decade or so, significantly in the U.S. We also have a broker dealer in the U.S. based in Minneapolis and that we merged into City National which is headquartered in Los Angeles but expanding in new markets and our U.S. business has done quite well.

And then even moving to Europe, we’ve been able to reposition the business a little bit, focus more on investment banking as well as some fixed income but simplify the business a little bit. We also have a strong investor services business there and wealth management business and our returns have improved significantly in Europe. So we’re seeing strength in all of our markets. To a lesser extent, we have business in Asia but that is really mostly facilitating business with Canadian and U.S. and European clients as opposed to significant distribution in Asia itself.

John Aiken

All right. You touched on City National which has been the most recent large acquisition that you’ve done and it’s actually been a very strong contributor to the success within your wealth management franchise. Can you talk about how you’re going about integrating it into the legacy Royal platforms? How the interconnectivity is going there? And what else you’re doing to drive growth within the U.S. wealth management platform?

Rod Bolger

Yes, so we’ve left City National largely as a standalone business. We have merged our retail broker dealer in the U.S. into City National and those two businesses are working very well together bringing the brokerage business and then the balance sheet that City National brings to the table. And just the U.S. wealth management business, for instance, our margins have doubled there over the last two years. And we’ve put new leadership in there.

Mike Armstrong joined us from Morgan Stanley and he reports to Russell Goldsmith who runs City National and managed City National on a standalone basis for the last 20 years or so. And those two businesses are great complements and are growing together. And then also with capital markets, City National is able to bring our capital markets business to their clients where they couldn’t bring that sort of M&A and underwriting expertise to the table previously, strong complementary businesses there.

And then across border with Canada, commercial clients – a lot of commercial clients are doing business north and south of the border. Both our commercial clients from the U.S. do a lot of business in Canada and then of course our commercial clients in Canada do a lot of business with the U.S. So the commercial banking benefit across both our Canadian P&C business as well as the City National businesses is a good complement.

John Aiken

You touched upon the integration of capital markets and I think one of the things that stands out for me particularly with Royal against your domestic peer group is the contribution of capital markets. And some view that as the upsize nature being a bit of a negative but you’ve shown some very strong resiliency and consistency within the capital markets performance. But when you look at capital markets on a global perspective, what are you – how are you driving that strategy forward and has that changed since the financial crisis? Is the evolution of that business or the strategy evolved somewhat?

Rod Bolger

Yes, we added a lot of bankers since the financial crisis and we added a lot of lending to our balance sheet and brought in a number of new clients. We’ve moved up to ninth in the Global Lead Tables. We continue to be number one in the market in Canada and involved in many and most transactions there. But then in the U.S. we have strong teams across most industries and we’ve also reduced our trading business and our capital that we allocate to the trading business, optimize that really. So we’ve focused our trading business more on client activity and then our balance sheet which we’ve grown, we’ve been able to grow our fee pools significantly.

And we’ve reduced the volatility in that business which I think is very important because capital markets can be a volatile business and certainly have been showing good strong equity markets recently for the last decade or so. But we have – last three quarters in a row we’ve achieved 2 billion of revenue and 600 million of profit and basically we’ve taken a lot of the risk out of that business. You still need to have some to make that sort of money. But that’s a business that we’re quite pleased with and continue to grow in the U.S. as well as Europe. We also have some strength in Australia and Asia, but then Canada is really where we have the strong market share.

John Aiken

I think some are surprised that after the initial push in Europe that you’re actually still legging it out there given – even with the difficulty in the markets. Can you talk to what the focus is in Europe, what businesses you’re trying to penetrate and why you actually didn’t retreat or retrace that initial investment?

Rod Bolger

Well, we’ve grown our investment banking business as well as our FIC business. We had been broader in our FIC business in terms of some sovereign markets and being market maker and we’ve simplified that. And that has really improved our profitability. Our returns used to be lagging there and we’ve been double-digit returns from an ROE perspective in Europe which is lower than where we are say in Canada or even some parts of the U.S. But that’s a quite high return on equity for a European capital markets business.

John Aiken

Fantastic. I guess turning to the domestic marketplace, we had said Bank of Canada raised interest rates again for the second time last week. What does this – how does this impact your view on I guess both margins but also anticipated lending growth if this – is this going to lead to a slowdown in consumer borrowing I guess is where I’m going?

Rod Bolger

Consumer borrowing has been slowing. It’s still been strong. If you look at our mortgage book, it’s – you’ve been writing for years that our mortgage book was slow and it has. A couple of quarters ago, we were down to 5.5% growth and this past quarter we’re at 6.1% growth in our mortgage book and that’s pretty good if that’s a low point in a growth cycle. We had been high single digits on the mortgage book but that’s come back and I think it’s healthy that it’s come back. I think the Canadian consumer needed to take a little bit of a pause, but still good growth.

And as you look at the NIM expansion, it’s been a decade or more of NIM compression while the Bank of Canada has moved an increased raise rate, real rates are negative. The Bank of Canada rate is below the inflation rate. And the markets are pricing in almost 100% chance by January of another rate increase and by next May two to three rate increases. So there is the expectation that the Bank of Canada will continue to move and that will benefit our margins based on our deposit book and the lending as the stock and flow of that rolls through.

John Aiken

So given the duration of the loan book, should we assume that the 50 basis points right now is going to take a couple of years to filter through the system?

Rod Bolger

Yes, it does and that’s why you would see and Dave McKay last week basically mentioned that we would expect for the 25 basis points 100 million of NIM benefit next year and in five years approximately 300 billion of benefits. So it does take some time to roll through.

John Aiken

Yes. I guess when we’re talking about interest rates, one of the biggest concerns particularly with us being down in New York right now is Canadian housing and I would be remiss without asking a question around that. But I guess what is the sense – what’s the outlook for Canadian housing at this stage in the game and talking about the Toronto area in particular given the policy shift and the impact that we’ve seen at least on volumes if not fully on pricing?

Rod Bolger

Yes, I moved to Canada about six and a half years ago and I --

John Aiken

So you timed it right.

Rod Bolger

So I timed it right and although I did sell in two down markets in two different cities in the U.S., so I’ve had a different experience than many Canadian consumers have had in terms of buying or selling homes at a profit. But the Canadian marketplace is different. The structural elements are very well defined to be different in terms of the security on the home as well as the right to go to the borrower if they do walk away from the home.

The tax laws are different both on buying and selling homes where there’s no cap on the capital gain, but also there’s no deductibility of interest and as a result a good amount of ours, about a third do prepay and accelerate payments on their mortgages. So the tenor of our mortgage book is a lot lower than what you’d expect. And we underwrite. We’ve been underwriting and stress testing as we’re underwriting and about 90% of our mortgages at a 2% increased.

So we want to make sure that our customers and clients can stay in their homes if rates do continue to go up. And we also stress test our book quite frequently. And if you think about our mortgage book, it’s about $265 billion, $270 billion. And if you look at the loan to value that’s below 70%, so it could withstand 30% or more decrease as well as the insured portion of our book which is quite substantial, that’s about 241 billion of that. So you’re left with 26 billion that might pose some risk. And if you look at three components there, clients who are in over $150,000 as well as those that have had already longer tenure.

And basically you can take 20 billion that are lower risk clients as well and you’re left with about 6 billion out of the 267 billion that we really take a hard look at. And of those, the majority were almost 6.2 billion of that has FICO scores above 650. So you look at the lower FICO scores and then the total debt servicing which I didn’t mention as part of that healthier cohort as well where total debt servicing is less than 35%. So clients are spending less and a third of their income on their homes. So you’re left – basically if you take out all of that out of the 267 billion, you’re left with 440 million that you might call at risk.

And the average LTV on that let’s call it 75%, even if there was a 50% decrease in housing prices in Toronto which these are not all homes in Toronto, but we don’t expect that to happen. So we wouldn’t want that out there. But you’re still left with about $100 million, $110 million write off for us which is 4, 5 basis points. So you’re talking – and I was a skeptic moving up there. But this is a loan book that is quite strong, quite healthy. The Canadian consumer is quite healthy and paying their mortgages. And even in Alberta where you saw the unemployment rate double a couple of years ago, we did not experience significant deterioration of our credit book, be it secured or unsecured.

John Aiken

And then what’s a little bit different and again this is on the margins for Royal’s mortgage book is you were skewed more towards the uninsured mortgages and again low loan to value, not risky. But what was the driving force behind that? What’s the philosophy behind actually originating more uninsured versus insured mortgages, particularly with the legacy portfolio was actually priced reasonably the same?

Rod Bolger

Well, I think you’re seeing less insurance in the market, so I think you’re going to see that trend continue and I think that’s healthy for the market. We do see a number of our clients that do not need the insurance. And so if you’re talking about the greater Toronto or greater Vancouver, most of those mortgages, many of those homes are priced at $1 million or more and there you need a down payment of 25% or more as opposed to 25%.

And so a lot of our clients do not need insurance to take out their mortgage. And really the insurance is put in place so that people who should be able to afford homes can afford homes with the tough underwriting standards that we have. And so a lot of our clients don’t need that. And so it’s insurance that we sometimes pay for but we don’t really feel that we need it.

John Aiken

And then I guess touching on credit quality because the Canadian consumer has performed spectacularly well, much better than at least I was expecting particularly with you mentioned on Alberta. What is the outlook for credit quality on the domestic front first? And then we’ll touch on the U.S.

Rod Bolger

Yes, a lot of that depends on jobs and the unemployment rate continues to improve and it’s still a little bit elevated in Alberta. In the rest of the country it’s approaching what some might say a full employment similar to the U.S. So if you have strong employment and reasonable rate wage gains and the borrowing levels that we’re at, the credit quality looks – the outlook continues to be benign.

We’ll have for those of you who are U.S.-based we’re going to have to deal with this thing called IFRS 9 next year. So we’ll see a little bit more volatility in our loan losses. But you’ve already dealt with some of that probably in the U.S. market, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to you. But from an underlying credit worthiness and credit quality, we don’t see any storm clouds on the horizon at this point. I think that that will happen when you see the next recession.

John Aiken

And you touched on IFRS 9, I know it’s a little more technical, but do you think that implementing IFRS 9, it’s actually better in this type of environment where you’re already in what are historically low levels of credit loss provisioning?

Rod Bolger

It will certainly mute the impact of adoption. And for us we have a large capital buffer already under the Basel deduction for expected loss. It’s 1.5 billion. It’s not on our balance sheet but it’s on our regulatory capital balance sheet. Hopefully I’m not losing all of you. And to the extent that our transition adjustment is below that, which we would expect given the benign environment that we’re in and the strong economy that we’re in, it would be from that perspective I guess a good time to adopt.

John Aiken

And then if you can touch on your outlook for credit quality in the U.S. because your book of business is very different in the U.S. than it is in Canada?

Rod Bolger

Yes, our credit quality is strong in the U.S. So City National has a terrific risk appetite and underwriting standards and a very strong risk culture and they – in many ways they look like a Canadian bank during the downturn and the great recession. They had very strong performance. And on the capital markets side you see some lumpiness from time to time. We also see some recoveries as well and that’s been again below that you would expect over the long term. But clients are – I think corporates and commercial clients have smarter balance sheets, if you will, and they take leverage – and they’re taking leverage appropriately as opposed to too much of a cowboy type approach.

John Aiken

Fantastic. While I give you a break and have a sip, we’ll – if we can queue up the polling question for the audience please. And how do you view Royal’s acquisition of City National; very positive? Modestly positive? Neutral? Modestly negative? And no one’s going to press 5, right.

Rod Bolger

Do I get to vote?

John Aiken

[Indiscernible] and skewed towards – it’s funny actually. If I remember correctly when I think Janice was in after – right after the announcement, it was – the distribution was definitely more skewed to the neutral negative side. But I think that you have shown some exceptional performance, both point and synergy is up and growing. Is there anything left to pullout on the expense side or are we just now on typical operating leverage within City National?

Rod Bolger

This has not been – this has been a successful acquisition and integration and not all deals are like that. Apologies to the investment bankers in the room. But I would say that this has not been a success as a result of expense synergies. We have basically left City National to do what it does well, to do more of it with the rest of RBC and to bring City National clients to RBC and RBC clients to City National and grow a new market. So if anything, there’s been I would call it may be negative expense synergies because you probably put City National under a more greater regulatory spotlight coming into the bigger RBC.

Certainly our U.S. business is bigger and as a result the regulatory requirements are greater. And then we have probably expanded more rapidly than they might have as a standalone company because the capital that they would have needed to grow organically to invest, we’re basically taking that out because they wouldn’t have wanted to issue equity and dilute the shareholders. So they’re probably growing a little faster than we otherwise would have had they stayed independent.

John Aiken

Can you talk about technology and what Royal is doing? Because we – I hear this from all global banks that the Canadian banks seem to – I understand in the last two years, I know it’s been longer than that but fully embrace technology and change and what is Royal trying to do and how is it accomplishing that?

Rod Bolger

Yes, we’re – obviously the way banking is handled today and the way our clients interact with us today is not going to be the way that we interact with our clients 5 or 10 years from now. And so we have to be ahead of the curve. We also have to be relevant to our clients. And if you looked at commercial clients, banking is not something that’s front and center of their mind every day. They’re worried about clients and market share and competition. And so how do we be more relevant to our retail and commercial clients and I think through digital needs, we can accomplish that.

It is also absolutely necessary from an efficient standpoint that we are able to do things differently today than we did five years ago and then again in five years we can’t keep doing it this way. And we have to take out manual low valued added tasks and automate those and that’s – you have to do that in any industry and banking is no different. And so whether it’s the way our clients interact with us, the way we operate in branches, the way we operate in call centers, also cyber security is obviously front and center as a risk to any company but certainly a bank.

So we are very committed to technology and our CEO has a technology degree and started as a programmer and he’s very thoughtful about how we grow and how we invest. Our Chief Technology Officer, Bruce Ross, is also quite strong and we’ve brought in a lot of talents around how we’re going to do business kind of the next generation. And when we think of different horizons, we used to talk about horizon one, two and three, but really horizon three is now we have to be doing that now. We have to be making those investments today.

John Aiken

And then how does that change your budgeting process and the spend that you’re doing on technology? I got to believe that it’s significantly higher today than it was even three years ago. How do you manage that process to make sure that the right priorities are getting funded and that you’re not spending money on technology that may be obsolete in three weeks?

Rod Bolger

Yes, and that doesn’t make my job any easier but that’s fine. It’s certainly something that we focus a lot of time and attention to. And certainly we’re doing a better job of bringing all the initiatives together and discussing them and seeing how does this initiative in wealth management impact our retail bank, for example, and how could we better leverage that. And so we are spending more time on that and we are having to – and we took some severance cost this past quarter and kind of transform our culture a little bit.

We have a great culture but you always have to keep changing it so that it makes it easier for us to do business while we do a lot more of our technology and innovation labs in an agile manner. The way we rollout technology is very different than it was even three years ago. And we have to make those investment dollars available to make those investments. And we are doing that.

John Aiken

Royal has in Canada obviously a strong universal banking model but I’d make the argument that you’re approaching your universal banking model in the U.S. and then also have wealth management, capital markets operations outside of Canada and U.S. Does the breadth and diversity of Royal’s operations, does that actually help with the technology? Are you able to lever it across these platforms or is it making more difficult because you have to have separate systems for each of these areas or each of these regions?

Rod Bolger

I think actually you’re right on both fronts. Certainly with our scale, it helps us – if you look at the amount that we have to spend on cyber security and the amount it’s doubled over the last two years, with our scale we’re able to absorb that a lot more easily than we would if we were a smaller player. But then when you looked at the breadth of our businesses that as you mentioned it does add complexity to it and it means that we need – again back to that culture point, we need to be more agile.

We need to be more nimble. We have to communicate better. We have to think about where different investments can benefit more areas of the bank and pull that together and have those conversations. And Bruce Ross who I mentioned before is two doors down from me and I talk to him just about every day if we’re in town, and we talk about this as a leadership team across all business heads as well as the functional heads.

John Aiken

And then you talked about the restructuring that took place. How difficult is it for Chief Financial Officer, for yourself, with the spending that’s going on here trying to manage the cost controls and other areas to generate positive operating leverage? And can you please remind us what you’re committed to in terms of operating leverage or expenses on a go forward?

Rod Bolger

Sure. I think this is not new for us. We have been on this road for several years and we have a lot of expense discipline. The owner-operator mindset where you’re spending and you act like you’re spending your own money instead of some nebulous big company. And I think we’ve been successful at that, so we have been driving efficiency for several years and we’ve done that with significant FTE takeout, which is something that we manage through a lot of times we moved people to other roles. But we’ve been on that path for several years, so that helps. And having that mindset and it is necessary.

And our stated efficiency objective and we look at it by business, because as you look at as a whole, it’s great to have positive operating leverage at the RBC level. But certain businesses such as capital markets or wealth management have higher compensation and so therefore higher cost basis. So if we’re growing those businesses faster, you could actually grow – you could actually have positive operating leverage in all five businesses.

But depending on the rate of growth by business, you could have negative at the top of the house. So we like it positive at the top of the house, but we really manage it by business. And we’re looking for positive operating leverage in all of our businesses and Canadian banking which is almost half of our earnings, we have a stated objective of 1% to 2% will be lower end this year largely because of that reinvestment that we’ve been making, but we are committed.

And I think a good case and point was 2016. We acquired City National, so take that out because it wasn’t in the 2015 numbers. But there we had revenue headwinds. The growth of lending had slowed, fee income had slowed, margins were under pressure. We actually had revenue growth of 1% as a whole, yet our cost came down by 1%. So we were able to manage through that time and now we’ve seen growing revenue growth for the last five quarters. I don’t know if that’s going to continue but that’s been helping us as well.

John Aiken

A better environment for a positive operating leverage --

Rod Bolger

Absolutely. But we were able to achieve and I think the hallmark is achieving it over a longer course rather than individual quarters you might have an up or a down on an individual business based on what happened last year and what happened in the market this year.

John Aiken

And can we talk about capital, first off, where Royal sits on the quarter? I think yourself as well as the CEO stated you’re very comfortable with your capital position. What’s the outlook and where do you see things heading? Because with the Canadian banks over the last four or five years we have seen inflation in the capital ratios but it does look like in 2017, the management team as a whole are more comfortable around the 11% mark whereas I thought that by the end of the year into 2018 we’d be inflating closer to12% based on where things were heading?

Rod Bolger

Our stated comfort level is 10.5% plus. We’re comfortable in the 10.5% to 11% range. We don’t feel – when we stress our book continuously and we set our capital targets and ratios based on where that stress is so that in a downturn, we don’t have to issue shares and dilute the shareholder. And so we’re very comfortable in that 10.5% to 11%. And if you look just since the City National – back to City National acquisition, we focus on capital very closely and I call it the velocity of earnings versus velocity of capital.

And if you look since the City National acquisition in Q1 of '16, our assets, our risk-weighted assets, our leverage exposures are all flat. You could say that may not be a good thing but a lot of that is through a design by adding balances that were really client driven and then optimizing balances that were not necessary driving strong results or client driven. But during that time we’ve grown our dividends by 50%, our EPS by 50%.

We’ve also grown our CET1 ratio, as Bruce diluted after the City National deal by 100 basis points. But even though we have a bigger capital, we’ve been growing ROE by 100 basis points over that timeframe too. And so ROE, return on equity, is something that’s very important to us and we manage that very closely. So we’ve had a good earnings and capital and then return to shareholders at the same time as manage the balance sheet very closely.

John Aiken

And then it looks like velocity has put the City designation to rest, if and when that happens for Royal. But do you as CFO have any concerns about other parts of the regulatory environment that maybe coming down, Basel IV, et cetera?

Rod Bolger

Yes, we constantly monitor all of that and Basel IV we’re certainly waiting to see what happens in Basel, what happens. We read about it the same way you do and hear the rumors. And the Europeans and the Americans are going to come to the table together. And we’re looking for a level plain field and I think that’s very important. We don’t want to be put in a disadvantage in the U.S. capital markets if the U.S. doesn’t come along as an example. And so really we’re looking for what’s fair and prudent and our regulators have done a very good job of balancing all of that and maintaining a strong financial services environment in Canada.

John Aiken

And then to paraphrase though with the 10.5% to 11% range, you’re comfortable that that will be able to absorb anything that may or may not come down the pipeline?

Rod Bolger

Yes, and we basically set that so that we – we looked at all the buffers you need whether it’s 4.5 to the 7 to the 8 and the 8 is where we are as a DCIB [ph] where if we become a GCIB, we’d also need to be and we certainly looked at the risk in the book and stress test it 10 ways to Sunday through multiple scenarios.

John Aiken

Okay. As a Canadian I can quite accurately use the phase that I’ve been hogging the puck for most of the conversation. I want to see – we’ll open it up to the audience now and see if we have any questions for Rod.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Just a quick question on your M&A appetite. I’m staring at the slide looking at kind of 60% of the people in the room had a positive response to the City National deal and you guys have done a tremendous job with that, and I digested it. As we look forward, what are you interested in, in the U.S. right now kind of building out that City National footprint or is it something at a larger scale? It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of competition for you guys right now in the M&A side, so it might be an awesome opportunity for that, so just trying to get your thoughts on that. Thanks.

John Aiken

We’d appreciate if you name targets too.

Rod Bolger

So certainly something that we look at as I think if you go back a few months, valuations were very high. They’ve come back a bit. We are very comfortable with our strategy in the U.S. We are very comfortable with our businesses, our organic growth path in the U.S. I wouldn’t rule out that we would do an acquisition but we don’t feel compelled to do an acquisition. There’s no urgency to do one. If there’s a good strategic fit, a good cultural fit at the appropriate price that would be a nice way to continue the growth in new markets perhaps for City National business, that would be something that we would consider but it’s not something that we’re racing out to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Just a couple of quick questions. You had mentioned the securities business is now under City National. Is that within the IHC or was that actually been pushed into the U.S. banking entity?

Rod Bolger

So I was referring more to a management structure. From a legal entity structure, it’s still separate. So it’s part of the broker dealer. Both are under – both the broker dealer which is Minneapolis business as well as our New York capital markets business is under as well as City National Bank are both under the IHC.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So you had to really separate that out.

Rod Bolger

Yes, not from a legal standpoint just from a management’s point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you for that clarity. I know a lot of banks are having problems with that, that IHC and interlinking and separating the management structure. In regards to City National, I personally was quite surprised that you used cash when you have what appeared to be a much more attractive currency. I guess your questions, would – if there were other M&A transactions, would you use cash again? Because when you bought City National I think it was going to 6 or 7 ROE and that seems to put a lot of pressure on the business. And then dovetailing off that, what were the growth targets for City National and are you hitting them?

Rod Bolger

So a couple of questions there and just to clarify, we actually used cash and shares for --

John Aiken

You still use cash.

Rod Bolger

Yes, we used a fair amount of cash – there’s a dilutive impact if we were to have issued all shares and it would have put more strain on our return on equity, more strain on our EPS and share price just from the math. And so we did a combination. We found what we believe was the right balance and if we were to do another transaction, it would be based on the size of the transaction. What was the impact also to our CET1 ratio? We didn’t want to have too much dilution to that and we allowed that to fall to 9.9%, 10% at the time of the close. And now we’ve gone from 9.9 up to 10.9. So we wouldn’t have done all cash so that would’ve fallen lower and we would do that on a deal-by-deal basis. And for those – some of you may recall we had an Investor Day on City National last year, probably about 15, 16 months ago. We set out some ambitious targets there and we’re tracking towards them. And although there’s separate legal entities we are managing those two businesses more closely aligned and we do have five-year earnings target of over $1 billion for those two businesses combined and we’re tracking towards those, some pre-tax numbers and we’re tracking towards that.

John Aiken

We have time for one last quick question.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe a fixed income question, if I might. Moody’s downgraded your rating as well as a couple of your peers a few months back and left your outlook on negative at that same time. I want to get a sense for what you think is the outcome? Do they stabilize their rating or do you believe your rating, it might be at further risk? And what are your overall corporate targets and goals for credit rating?

Rod Bolger

It’s something we spend a lot of time on. And there is a disconnect between the rating agencies now and other rating agencies do have us higher. And if you look at our borrowing cost in the marketplace, the borrowing cost in the marketplace are more closely aligned to that higher rating. And so I think the marketplace is looking and understands the risk and we did not feel that the downgrade was merited at the time and that’s part of the process and part of the dynamics of the marketplace. And so they have their opinion and others have different opinions and we look to funding the marketplace and we’re very comfortable with where we are funding it at the spreads that we’re funding at right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Is AA important to you?

Rod Bolger

It is important to us. It’s going to be with bail-in and other regimes coming in, it’s going to be something that we continue to look at. And will there be less appetite for rating agencies to give out those ratings, potentially. But again, the real story is where do we fund in the marketplace. And although we were downgraded, there’s wasn’t a big cost to us for that because our credit spreads didn’t really widen very much. They’ve widened on the short term for a little bit but the longer end funding did not widen.

John Aiken

Fantastic. Rod, we’ll leave it there. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.

Rod Bolger

Thanks, John.

John Aiken

For those of you that were too shy, I believe that Rod’s going to be available in Clinton breakout room. And we also have Bank of Montreal as the next presenter. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.