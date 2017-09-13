Criteo (CRTO) Presents at 2017 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Call (Transcript)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

2017 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Call

September 13, 2017 12:25 PM ET

Executives

Benoit Fouilland - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Heath Terry

Really, excited to have with us Benoit Fouilland, who is Chief Financial Officer at Criteo. Benoit is going to start off with a few slides, just to set the stage and then we'll get into Q&A.

Benoit Fouilland

Thank you. Thank you, Heath. Thanks for having me. So what I wanted is just to start by a quick - very quick refresher on who we are and then open up to the Q&A. So clicker is not working. Could you help me with the clicker?

Heath Terry

Technology conference?

Benoit Fouilland

Yeah, technology conference. Okay. So we'll give us one minute to get the clicker issue resolved.

Heath Terry

Sorry about this.

Benoit Fouilland

Yeah.

Heath Terry

It looked so ready up on the screen.

Benoit Fouilland

Yeah. Okay.

Heath Terry

Here we go.

Benoit Fouilland

Here we go. So, let's not go through the Safe Harbor Statement that you all know pretty well. So we like to define ourselves as the leader in commerce marketing. And you've probably heard for the first time about this, the way we define ourselves after the Q2 results. So in fact, how do we define commerce marketing, because we've been in commerce marketing forever, in fact?

Commerce marketing is a category of marketing that directly drives sales and profit. Unlike many of the form of marketing that are pursuing different objectives as such awareness, branding, reach, engagement; we have been all along ever since the company has been formed in 2005 and started launching its disruptive solution in 2008, solidly focused at driving performance through sales and ultimately profit for our clients, the e-commerce companies. And more recently now, not only the e-commerce companies, the commerce companies in general on the brands through Sponsored Products, our latest solution, resulting from the acquisition of HookLogic.

On our ambition, our vision is to build the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem. And over the years, we built something very strong in terms of scale. We have a very large customer base, in excess of 15,000 now retailers and commerce partners within our ecosystem. All of this powered by machine learning technologies, we have been solidly focused. Our D&A is technology and we've been solidly focused on developing machine-learning technology that ultimately produce results for our clients, measurable results through sales and profits.

So there are four pillars that support our vision of the commerce - Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem. The first pillar is the access to granular actionable data that we get through our direct relationship with our clients, so retailers and commerce partners. And we access a massive amount of very granular data.

We see through our integration with our clients, $550 billion of annual sales through the sales tracker that we got on all of our client site, which is by the way more than two times the size of what Amazon or close to two times the size of what Amazon see through its platform.

So second pillar of our technology, of our ecosystem, is our machine learning technology that we thoroughly focus at arriving results for our clients. And the third pillar is the strength of publisher network. We developed a very large set of relationship with publishers through our active participation in all of the large exchanges, but through the direct relationship that we developed with the premium publishers for many years, as well as our private publisher exchange.

This scale of publisher relationship allowed us to have a reach, which is massive, more than 1.2 billion unique visitors that we see mostly only on desktop, so you can more than double that figure if you think about the mobile reach that we have beyond that. And all of this is ultimately helping us driving sharper engagement at 4X what is the average of the industry, if you look at our click-through rate compared to what the industry is driving.

And we have developed and this is the fourth pillar of our ecosystem, very powerful pooled assets through data sharing and collaboration across the various partners in the ecosystem. One of the most compelling pooled asset that we developed, which is at scale now, is the User Device Graph, through sharing of identities among our ecosystem.

We have now more than 75% of our clients participating in that initiative of sharing data, which enables us to recognize users across devices, ultimately fuel the performance of our solution for the benefit of the participants in the ecosystem as well as create the foundation for new products such as CRM onboarding in particular, that could power omni-channel in the future.

So our business model has pretty unique attributes and I will just mention four of them. We've been adding on a very constant basis every quarter, close to a 1,000 clients in the most recent quarter, so our business model is very attractive for retailers and e-commerce companies. We have a direct model, so it's a model that has been - that in all of the cases, we are integrated directly within our clients. And we don't need any intermediary to deliver value to the client; even if we can work and rework in less than 20% of the cases, we work third party like agencies, if the clients wishes us to do so. But we don't rely on the third party to deliver value.

We have a very sticky business model. This is testified by the type of retention rates that we've been posting now for 25 quarters in a row, 90%-plus retention - client retention rate. And one of the core features of our model is that, because we bring the measurability, our clients are integrating us as part of their cost of sales. So meaning that the large portion of our clients are working on uncapped budget, so without constraint of the budget, as long as we can hit their targeted ROI they are ready to spend more with us, which creates significant elasticity in our business model.

If we look at our growth strategy moving forward, we have two key and strong pillars. The first one is to continue to grow as the ecosystem expands the bases of clients and partners that we have, in the core business worldwide and our core dynamic retargeting business, through the growth in mid-market. Mid-market is a segment of the market that we entered slightly later. These are mid-size companies having already a significant presence, 45,000 to 50,000 monthly unique visitors. And there is very significant growth potential there. We got 10,000 clients.

We believe that there is a market potential globally around 50,000 to 55,000 clients. And we have the opportunity to scale and drive the international expansion of our Criteo Sponsored Products offering.

Second pillar is obviously to increase the value that we provide to our existing clients and partners within the ecosystem. And there through the innovation, constant innovation in our core technology, through the leverage on the continued development of pooled asset beyond the User Device Graph I just spoke about, on the up-sell of new products that we are creating in the ecosystem. We see a significant potential for growth ahead of us.

And just to wrap up, to remind you that some of the priorities for H2 that we've talked about during our most recent earnings call, we've got five core priorities. First, to continue to innovate in our core product. And we've got innovation going on in the core engine as well in the way we approach supply. We've talked about Criteo Direct Bidder as well during our earnings. So we are going to continue to innovate in our core products.

The second priority is to scale Criteo Sponsored Products. We are excited about the opportunities that this offering is going to bring in the marketplace, and we want to extend it internationally. On the Criteo Predictive Search side, we're still in the test-and-run mode. And we want to continue to access the market potential on the potential scale for that particular product.

We want to continue to build on leverage pooled asset and we've got exciting plans to leverage our existing User Device Graph, which is at scale already, but also to develop what we have been testing. Which is promising is the Criteo Shopper Product Graph, and obviously leverage the massive Criteo Measurement Network that we've created to the scale of our existing partner relationships.

And finally, we want also to develop and test and launch new products. And we've got exciting new products that we are testing as we speak, CRM onboarding for brands and retailer, store-to-web retargeting, as well as prospecting. So that's what I wanted to give you as a short introduction.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Heath Terry

Thanks for that. So, Benoit, it seems like every time we do this, each year there are sort of some new big boogeyman that we have to worry about two years ago, with ad blocking last year, with header bidding this year, it's Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. How are you thinking about this, this latest one and how it impacts Criteo's business?

Benoit Fouilland

So, I mean, thanks for reminding that every year, we've got something new. I think what that give us is, now the opportunity to have demonstrated in the face of adversity around ad blocking, which was viewed as a big factor of anxiety [ph] over the industry as well as more recently Criteo header bidder. In those circumstances, we've always demonstrated that we could navigate at best in those changing technology conditions, and leveraging our core expertise. We are - the DNA of the company is technology, where we play at best is when - you need to differentiate yourself through technology.

And we've done that in the two instances, that you talked about, very well, in fact, where we turned something which was viewed as potentially negative for the industry and for us as an area of differentiation. So we intend to do the same with the new development around ITP. Of course, there is still a question mark as to exactly what would be the impact of that feature on the market, going to be released imminently.

Apple has not been very vocal on the way it will be implemented, besides the fact that they have shared with us an early beta version within the developer community. We are clearly, we put our best technology resources on the topic to first leverage our strength with respect to the supply partners that we have.

Working with the supply partners, who are not going to be considered as tracking site offers opportunity, especially since we are very much integrated with them, not to be considered as tracking and to be able to store information on their site, so that's definitely an avenue that we are being - we are using - we are also using, more directly developing our own technology to - let's be clear, there will be a cat and mouse game with that product. We're demonstrating the path that we are pretty good in leveraging this type of approaches, they are not to be considered as a tracking site.

And ultimately, if we look at all of those factors, we feel that we could compensate a sizeable portion of what could be the effect. Now, this effect would have to be a concern, once the feature will be implemented. There has been a lot of discussion among the developer community as to the earnings earning potential consequences that this feature could have on the ecosystem. You are well aware probably that there are many third-party relying on cookies, who have very regular interactions with Apple devices and who might be considered as tracking sites, so third parties who are doing authentication [ph] for paid content like The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times or others.

There are also third-party providing opt-out services, which are very sensitive from the user experience standpoint, and those might be disrupted as well. So I think the jury is still out as to what exactly, how exactly the future will be implemented. We are planning for the worst-case scenario, because that's the way, we always have been managing our business, meaning a feature that would be by default turned on. And that would impact the entire desktop and mobile environment. That we might end up in a situation where ultimately it might be much better than that, sure.

Heath Terry

And so as CFO, how do you quantify what that worst-case scenario looks like?

Benoit Fouilland

I think the worst-case scenario, there are various ways of approaching it. Obviously, the first path is to look at the - what portion of our business might be potentially impacted. Now, if you look at the total universe of the business we do with Apple device, it's a large universe. It's around 20% of our business. We are not foreseeing a scenario where all of that business would be impacted. So you have to make some estimate as to how efficient the approaches that we are going to take with our publisher partners are going to be as well as the impact of - as a technology development that we are making.

So we feel confident based on past experience. You have to keep in mind that we are the first one to develop a technology that enabled us to reach Apple users, because it's not new that Apple has been rejecting by defaulting Safari the third-party cookies. We are the first one to develop a technology to obtain concern from the users and be considered as the first party.

So we have good experience in that respect. So we are confident that we should be very well placed to adapt. Now, of course, we will know more in the month, once we would have one month of experience or a bit more than a month at the time we will guide for Q4.

Heath Terry

So maybe to step back a little bit higher level, one of the primary topics of discussion around online advertising these days is the amount of concentration you have with over 90% of incremental dollars going to Google and Facebook. How do you participate in those ecosystems and how do you take advantage of - for Criteo take advantage of that concentration?

Benoit Fouilland

So you are absolutely, right. I mean, there is - Facebook and Google, have been extremely successful in this space. What's good is that we are - we have been a historical partner of both of them. So we are participating and helping in that success as well, not only participating. As you know, we are one of the biggest player or biggest buyer on the ad exchange for Google. And that relationship has been developed over many years and with - Google has been supporting us in our international expansion and that's a very good relationship there that we have with them.

And with Facebook, we've been extremely early and proactive in working with Facebook when they started initially to develop the Facebook Exchange. And then we were the first marketing partner that they picked when they developed Dynamic Product Ads that became Dynamic Ads.

So we do provide to those companies, who are very successful in this space some interesting relationships that brings value to them. And that's the reason why Facebook has been working with us, and we continue to generate around 7% of our Rev ex-TAC through relationship with Facebook, where we buy ultimately inventory on Facebook. And we bring in fact to the Facebook platform a very ROI-driven demand that Facebook doesn't sell at the sale-level of performance. So there is a very good collaboration there.

So what we see as an opportunity beside those relationships with Facebook and Google is that, clearly, particularly the world of retail, and we have a very large base of customer base in retail. Given the transformation happening in the space, we have something very unique to propose to our existing clients in order to help them to become more competitive in the space and to grab the opportunity of growing online.

Online is only about 5% of the total commerce today, but there is massive growth happening there. There is also a big old-garden [ph] grabbing a large portion of that growth today which is Amazon. And there is an imperative for the retail partners that we have, that have been our customers for long-time as well as for brands to participate in this e-commerce growth.

And we are very well place, given the scale of the ecosystem that we have to absorb the companies that have been our clients for many years, so many of them to be successful in that e-commerce space.

Heath Terry

So there is a lot to dig into there. You mentioned Amazon. How do you think about sort of the impact that Amazon has on e-commerce as a whole, particularly the advertising or customer acquisition market for non-Amazon e-commerce. And then also how do you think about them as a partner with Amazon ads APIs and what they are doing in that regard?

Benoit Fouilland

So clearly, I mean, Amazon is creating some very significant competitive pressure. Certainly in the U.S., but also in many of the markets where we operate across the world, which creates an imperative and the catalyst for e-commerce players as well as brick-and-mortar retailers with an online presence to be active in generating sales online.

So, clearly, we are benefitting from - to a certain extent from this imperative, in helping those clients to drive their online sales with our core dynamic retargeting product. But now, coming increasingly with a setup solution to help them to become more competitive, we obviously have Sponsored Products, which is ultimately giving - with Sponsored Products just to remind people in the room, what we are offering the possibility for the brands to drive campaign based on performance on sponsor ad type of campaign, that are priced on a CPC base, and to drive sales across a large network of retailers, with a clear measurement of the impact of their campaign, so bringing ultimately performance marketing to the brands.

And on the other end, on the retail side, what we offer is the possibility for the retailers to generate advertising revenues on their online stores, so to monetize their ultimately the inventory on their online stores, which ultimately giving them the same weapon that Amazon has been using for now many years on very successfully. And Amazon has been subsidizing its gross margin of its products for long time with advertising revenues.

We are offering the possibility for retailers to generate at 100% margin new revenue stream for them, which is very, very strategic for those guys.

So these are some of the product that we are bringing to them today. But increasingly, thanks to the power of the pooled asset that we have put together through the User Device Graph one hand. But we are increasingly going to do also on the Shopper Product Graph. We are going to be able to offer new services to those retailers to make them even more competitive.

And then I will just mention two of them. The first one is, which is possible with the User Device Graph today is CRM onboarding and on the back of CRM onboarding is store-to-web retargeting and that's something which is very valuable for retailers having an in-store presence on being challenged by Amazon now. Amazon has both whole food and that has been noted within the space.

So retailers who have an in-store presence are very sensitive to the competitive pressure there. And we offer them now the possibility to drive re-targeting campaigns to bring the shoppers that were in their stores, leveraging on their own data, on their online store. So that's one example of it. We are also obviously having some interesting new products around prospecting that we believe we will be well positioned to propose to our retailers as well.

Heath Terry

And so for your retailers that are using you, back to kind of what we're talking about with regard to Google and Facebook before, Google and Facebook, obviously have their own tools in this space, whether it's direct retargeting or search tool. When a retailer is using Criteo, what are they getting that that they can't get through Facebook, through Google's offering?

Benoit Fouilland

Yeah, absolutely. So, yes, Google and Facebook are large partners, but they are to a certain extent competitors and to a different extent. So let's talk about Google first. Google has launched many years ago, now, I think it was six or seven years ago, a retargeting of what they call remarketing product, which at that time we understood was very much - I mean, we were starting to become quite visible as a player in that space and there was some good intent of trying to grab the space.

Now, they've not been that successful in doing so if you look at the development of Criteo then, despite the fact that they have probably all of the technology assets. They have been developing their presence through this retargeting product primarily in the long-term where Google has a very strong presence of all research, anyway. They have been far less successful competing with us within the core of our market, which are the large clients and the mid-market customers.

And one of the reasons, our reading is that the level of information, the granular actionable data I was referring to in the early slide of the presentation is something very sensitive for the clients and for retail clients, the OTAs. And those large clients are probably reluctant to share the same level of data they share with us, a non-threatening third party to share the same data with Google.

So to a certain extent, yes, Google has a competing product that, that competition has not been hurting us significantly over the last six, seven years. And to the other end, we have a very successful partnership on the ad exchange.

With Facebook it's slightly different, because as I was saying, Facebook, we bring the type of demand, which is very ROI-driven, our clients, our clients that are looking for high volume at their targeted ROI in order to deliver this high volume at scale at the targeted ROI, you need to be solidly focused on driving performance for them. This is what our technology investment have been focused on for now many years.

Facebook is addressing a much broader spectrum of marketing objective, like branding, they do audience targeting. They do many things. We are very focused on generating sales at scale through a very large reach of supply partner that we have. And it's difficult for Facebook to deliver the same - simply the same type of result for this very ROI-driven type of demand.

That doesn't prevent Facebook obviously to go on offer to our very customer, all the products that they sell, serving all the marketing objective. And that's where we have the competition to a certain extent, because, one, we have offered our services. They tried of course to get, even if it's at a slightly lower performance to get also as a direct response retargeting.

We've been very successful at retaining our customers, despite this intent, competitive intent of Facebook, simply because we are solidly focused on performance.

Heath Terry

Yeah, one of the other issues that's been making its way through online advertising a lot this year has been the issue of transparency in third-party marketing. Procter & Gamble has been very vocal about pushing that with the bigger platforms. Where does Criteo sit relative to the higher standards that they are trying to get compliance with, and how do you see the rest of the industry evolving around that?

Benoit Fouilland

Yes, now, thanks for the question, because I think there is something happening particularly in the world of the agency and the - and I would say the traditional media approach applied to digital advertising had created some adverse consequences for the industry and particularly for agencies. Agencies have embraced very rapidly the move to digital, applying the traditional media approach to it. A very large portion of the investment made by the traditional large strategic branding clients has moved to digital in a traditional manner without a strong focus on measurements.

And we've seen a backfire now of many of those large clients came back to the agencies saying that they are not satisfied with the impact of this advertising, the lack of measurement in particular. On the potential health and safety issues that are well known in the digital space.

To the contrary, we built our business based on measurement. Our business is - all of our clients are coming to us with ROI target in mind and we provide a measurement and we sell to them solidly based on performance. So to a large extent, the concern expressed by, very vocally by those brands to the agencies is playing in our favor, because we've been to the contrary approaching this space with a very clear measurement objective from day one.

Obviously, beside the measurability, there is - and we recognize that there is a need for more transparency, especially on the quality of the inventory, where the ads are being placed beside the measurement. And that's something that we are working very openly with clients and we have taken measures to disclose much more information to our clients who are requiring it.

And not all of the clients are requiring it, but the clients that are requiring it with respect to where the ads are being placed and which supply sources, which is obviously part of the value that we bring in our solution is that we ultimately have a broad reach in term of supply, and we are in control of the decision of where the ads are going to be placed.

We are not in a media approach where ultimately our clients make decision on where the ads are being shown. We make the decision and we are happy to share more information with clients to make them comfortable with respect to the safety of their brand.

Heath Terry

Interesting. So we touched a little bit at the beginning on the topic of header bidding. Now that we have nearly or maybe even a little over here worth of experience of dealing with the evolution of header bidding, your own product offering in the area, what have you learned and how is it - how do you see it impacting your business over time?

Benoit Fouilland

So it's been a very interesting evolution on the - if you put this back in the context of a year ago, if we had been sitting here, a year ago, header bidding was viewed as a massive threat where value would shift suddenly on the publisher side and we would end up paying inventory at a much higher price. We've never believe that particular worst-case scenario that was articulated by many players at that time.

To the contrary, we're seeing that it offers an opportunity for technology player and we are clearly a technology player to differentiate ourselves. We've adapted to the very fast to the change, which was - has started a while ago already to the header bidding, adapted in one, obviously adapting our bidding strategy on the various platform, but more importantly, developing our own technology, so that we take the direct benefit of header bidding, connecting directly with large publishers.

By the time of our earning release, we are just below 500 large publishers we think we were directly connected with the Criteo Direct Bidder solution. By now, we have many more than that. With a very significant success, we are bringing ultimately the benefit that the publishers are looking for, which is better yield for them. And we've on average been delivering 20% to 40% increase in yields to the publisher that have been participating in this initiative.

And on the other side, it gives us increased volume of users and better prices, because being directly connected, we share the benefit of not having an intermediary in between, which is reflected by the way if you look at our last publication, last 10-Q. We have shown that our CPMs on average, we are down around 5%, which is one also as a consequence of header bidding.

So it's a very good illustration on how as a company, because of the DNA we have, because of the strength of our R&D and product team, we are able to turn - change an evolution of the market as competitive advantage. So I would, moving forward looking at where we are today with between 500 and 1,000 clients now on the Criteo Direct Bidder, I would expect to see the solution continuing to increase its penetration. It's going to be focused on large publishers.

We don't intent to rollout this solution to all publishers. But there is a potential to increase from where we are today. And, ultimately, to drive benefit from us in term of access to the inventory, in term of prices of those inventories, while sharing the benefit with the publisher market.

Heath Terry

Great. So we still got a lot of things to talk about at around Asia and some of the things that you're doing in search and other areas. But I do want to leave some time for people in the audience to ask questions. If you have a question, please raise your hand. We got mics around. We'll just get one. We'll start here and then go there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, your business that originates from advertising agencies has come down as a percentage of sales. So is it due to the fact that many clients are cutting the middlemen or rather that that you've been expanding the market to smaller clients that are typically not well served?

Benoit Fouilland

So in fact, we don't originate business from agencies. As I said in the early presentation, I mean, we have a direct business model on our core business. So we don't ultimately need the agencies to ultimately position our business proposition to the client. We have a portion of our business, where agencies are part of the mix. Generally, in region where they are - there is a tradition of trading with always the agencies being part of the conversation and Asia is one strong example of that, in Japan, Korea, a large portion of our business, even if we are directly integrated with the client, even if - in many of the instances, we bill directly the client.

The agency is part is part of the relationship, because it's part of the practice in those or there are also certain clients, because they have existing relationship with agencies that do want the agency in the mix. It's a small portion of our business, and it has come down slightly. It's true, because as we increased our presence over time, I think we steered our clients in a manner that there is less probably agency mix, but it's a smaller - it's a small decrease. And in any case, we don't rely on them to sell.

Unidentified Analyst

Just trying to think a little more about ITP exposure. I think you said it was about 20% of devices, is that what you said earlier?

Benoit Fouilland

I didn't say that the exposure was 20%. I said that the universe of the business, the mix of our business that is done through - if you look at all type of business with Apple users, so being web mobile, desktop, it's around 20% of our volume…

Unidentified Analyst

And then, just given that - typically if you talk to any sort of retailer, they would say that, particularly on mobile, iOS devices convert at significantly higher rates than Android or any of the other platforms out there. Would that mean that, that to mention the exposure, we should assume that the spend on iOS mobile is significantly greater than the device count?

Benoit Fouilland

No, the mix that I gave you is the mix within our business, so within the revenue that the Revenue ex-TAC - it's Revenue ex-TAC, so it's not in term of number of devices. It's just Revenue ex-TAC. So, in number of devices it will be much smaller than that. So now, I want to put that back into the context. This is the mix of our business that we do with Apple users. We clearly, and given all of the uncertainty on how still the feature is going to be released. We don't believe in the scenario where suddenly 20% of our business is at risk.

We have very strong track record of adapting to technology changes. We talked a lot about that in the last 20 minutes. So we would expect, even if there was to be a significant impact in the ecosystem we would expect to offset a significant portion of it.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just secondly, I noticed you guys put out at a press release that you're hosting a call tomorrow. Anymore [ph] you can tell us about what that is?

Benoit Fouilland

I mean, the call tomorrow is completely unrelated with ITP. This is something that was planned for a long time. It's a sell-side briefing on the commerce - on commerce marketing. Since we've communicated now to our clients, to the markets in our Q2 earning around commerce marketing and the opportunity, mid-term opportunity that we see in commerce marketing, the sell-side briefing tomorrow is specifically on this. So it's unrelated with ITP.

Unidentified Analyst

On this Apple issue, like if you lose [some of built-in] [ph] like, I don't know what the technological issue is, like maybe track or something, does it impede your ability to create better shopper graphs, user graphs and deliver. And so it might impact your ability to create broader value in your ecosystem itself, like if you have - don't have one piece of the puzzle.

Benoit Fouilland

So what the feature as we understand it is doing is ultimately making it more difficult to reach the Apple users. If you are considered as a tracking, as a tracking type, so which would mean that after a short window of time you will not be able to read the cookies anymore, that is without relying on partners that are not going to be considered as tracking site, that is without taking into account some of the technology approach we can put in place to still be able to read those cookies.

So what could be the impact if you take into consideration all of those upset is that, it could make it more difficult for us to capture the shopping income [ph] data from these type of remaining users for which our countermeasure will not have been efficient.

But it's a portion. It will be a very small portion. We believe a total of the entire universe of granular data that we capture on our users compared to the total universe.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] the value of your user graph, the differentiation of your user graph [indiscernible].

Benoit Fouilland

Might, sorry?

Unidentified Analyst

Might go down [indiscernible].

Benoit Fouilland

I don't think that it would reduce the value of our user graph. I mean, our user graph, just to put in context, the user graph is our ability to notify user across the several devices. This we have very significant scale, with maps, the vast majority of the users that we see now. So I will not agree with the assumption that you're making. It will reduce our ability to enrich the granular actionable data, for those particular users where countermeasure will not be efficient or effective.

Unidentified Analyst

Any potential impact to your business from the EU Google fine, if they ultimately have to rework their shopping product? The EU fine on Google, they have to rework the shopping product.

Benoit Fouilland

We don't believe that this would impact our business.

Unidentified Analyst

So one area we haven't - and I guess this is going to have to be the last one given our time. But can you give us just sort of where you said on Asia you made the decision earlier this year to pull out of China, what did you learn in that experience and how do you view sort of that broader opportunity now?

Benoit Fouilland

So I want just to clarify, we did not make the decision to pull out of China. So that's a big - we still have a team on the ground in China. We still have a business in China, which is to help Chinese e-commerce companies to drive sales outside of China.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Benoit Fouilland

Where we decided to scale back our operation is specifically around the domestic exchange market, and simply because having - we've been very committed to this market. We've overcome several difficulties, because this is a market that is very unique and insulated to a certain extent, so we built supply locally with local partners. We've put infrastructure in place. But there is one, we believe sustainable obstacle that would remain, which is the access to the extent required to the sales tracking information.

And there is a lack of willingness within the domestic market for e-commerce companies to be fully transparent on the sales tracker, because obviously it gives to a third party the position within the market. And that is an obstacle that without overcoming this obstacle the performance of our solution was compromised, so that's the reason why we reduced the capital [ph].

Now, we are very excited about the prospect in Asia. We're still committed to the Chinese market with respect to the international business. And we've seen very healthy growth in the core market of Japan, which is the biggest Asian market. We see a significant opportunity for development in Southeast Asia. We've opened India. We have a subsidiary in Singapore that ultimately covers the market around Singapore. So with 22% of our business in Asia today, we see an opportunity to grow that mix over time in the total business of the company.

Heath Terry

Okay. Benoit, thanks so much for taking the time to join us.

Benoit Fouilland

Thank you very much. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.