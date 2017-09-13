JRI-DRA Merger Complete

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

We take a first look of the combined merger of DRA into JRI.

The Nuveen Diversified Real Asset Income & Growth Fund currently yields a 6.97% distribution and is trading at a discount of 7.68% to its net asset value.

JRI is a closed-end fund sponsored by Nuveen Investments, seeking a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of real assets.

Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis, including distribution quality and actionable investment ideas.

A few months ago I wrote about two of my favorite funds, the Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) and the Nuveen Diversified Real Asset Income Fund (DRA). What we most recently discussed in the DRA article in particular was the announced merger of the two funds, merging DRA, the larger fund into the older but smaller JRI.

Now that the Sept. 11th merger is complete, let's take a few moments to take inventory of what we have and address some of our earlier questions.

The New Fund

One of the differences in this merger is that a larger fund, DRA with its 550 million or so in investment exposure was merged into the smaller JRI. One reason for this perhaps is that while DRA was launched in 2014, JRI has a longer track record having been launched in 2012.

As a financial professional I can appreciate the potential struggle in Nuveen's mind and I believe ultimately merging DRA into JRI won for the simple reason that long term performance helps sell more.

With this merger we now have a fairly sizable fund.

Source: Nuveen Website

In its current form the fund has over $768 million in investment exposure and $543 million in common assets. While the fund is not a mega, billion dollar fund, it is at the point where the leverage and administrative expenses should be manageable.

Looking at the expenses, we do not yet have the latest data.

Source: Nuveen Website

As of last month, the fund had 1.91% base expenses and a total expense ratio of 2.6% inclusive of the leverage expenses. One thing to keep an eye out and will seek some clarification on is the leverage.

There are various ways for funds to get leverage for the fund. Some issue preferred shares, others have lines of credit with banks.

JRI had a $75 million line of credit with the banks. As of the last annual report the fund's interest rate on the leverage was 1-Month LIBOR + .85%.

Source: JRI Annual Report

While LIBOR rates are still historically quite low, they have been going up since 2015.

1-Month LIBOR based on U.S. dollar data by YCharts

Continually increasing LIBOR rates would ultimately start impacting the fund's earnings and the distribution if the underlying holdings are also not indexed. One of the things I will be looking for is to see if the spread over LIBOR (.85%) will be negotiated lower.

Other Things to Watch

By combining the funds, Nuveen believes it will bring greater liquidity with lower spreads for the traded shares. They further believe that with the bigger fund, the discounts to NAV will continue to close further.

One of the questions I posed in the previous articles is whether or not the discount to NAV difference between JRI and DRA would close. At the time of our previous JRI article on July 11, 2017, the discount to NAV was 8.69%, down from 9.92% on Sept. 8, 2016. Looking at DRA, at the time of our last article on July 10, 2017, the fund traded at an 8.69% discount to to NAV, down from 12.53% on Aug. 23, 2016.

Today, the combined JRI fund trades at a discount to NAV of 7.68%. While the discount to NAV is lower than it was at the time of our previous articles, it has actually opened up in the last month and over the past few days in particular.

JRI Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Nuveen is a good sponsor and they perform well in this space. While I would have no issues with holding the fund as an existing shareholder, I believe new investors should look at getting more clarity on a number of the issues we discussed such as leverage and new expense rations. I will be certainly revisiting the fund in the future once we have some additional data.

If you have not read my previous articles on these funds, please take a look at them in the links below:

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

Income Idea

Want further analysis and my take beyond the numbers? Please consider subscribing to my premium marketplace service, Income Idea.

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis of the fund along with discussion of the fund beyond the research numbers. More importantly, a more detailed discussion of whom the fund works best for, whether it is the right time to invest it in or not, and actionable strategies for implementation if it belongs in your portfolio.

I believe in active management that works, and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre. Simply click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article or on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.