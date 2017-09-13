Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) Presents at BAML Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC)

BAML Global Real Estate Conference

September 13, 2017 1:25 PM PM ET

Executives

Tyler Rose – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rob Paratte – Executive Vice President, Leasing and Business Development

Steve Rosetta – Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer

Analysts

James Feldman – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

James Feldman

We are delighted to have team from Kilroy Realty Corp here today. Joining us from the team directly to my left is Steve Rosetta, the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; to his left, Rob Paratte, who is Executive Vice President, Leasing and Business Development; and to his left is Tyler Rose, Executive Vice President and CFO. So as everyone, I’m sure, knows by now the formality is really to be as interactive as possible. So the team’s going to give an update overview of the company, and then we’ll do Q&A. But please feel free to chime in with any questions you may have.

Tyler Rose

So I can give the two-minute overview of who we are for those of you who don’t know us. We’re a $10 billion West Coast REIT. The majority of our portfolio is office, but we do have a life science and a small residential component. So we’re in Seattle, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego. We’ve focused most recently on development. We have about $1.4 billion under construction currently in different markets on the West Coast and in different product types. Our markets remain very healthy, with strong leasing. VC funding remains solid. We’ve had it over the last several years, as you probably know, the best job growth in the nation. And given development risk, we do maintain a very strong balance sheet, with peer-leading, low leverage and strong debt-to-EBITDA. That’s sort of the two-minute overview. I don’t know if you two have any comments to add to that or whether we just want to open it up maybe to your questions. [Indiscernible]

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Feldman

So I guess, maybe two key topics we definitely want to cover, leasing and some of the developments; and then just general marketing conditions, especially backfilling some of the vacancies you guys laid out on the second quarter call. So maybe just to start out, if you want to – thinking about The Exchange, maybe talk about business conditions in San Francisco and leasing progress of that asset?

Rob Paratte

Sure. Thanks, Jamie. The exchange project is a 750,000 square-foot project that we currently have under construction in the South of Market area of San Francisco, and more specifically, it’s located in Mission Bay, which is home to UCSF as well as a variety of technology companies. The project topped out in July, and we’re delivering the shell and core in the second quarter of 2018. Just given the lack of space that’s in San Francisco and the growth we’re seeing in a lot of the tech sector companies as well as life science companies, we’ve got a lot of activity in the space.

That activity ranges from a low of 50,000 feet to a couple of opportunities that could take the entire project. We’re in active discussions with all of them and into detailed exchanges of documents and that sort of thing. So we’re very pleased with the activity we have, and we’re really not competing with. There’s one other project in town that’s a high-rise down by the Transbay Terminal, but very different product in terms of its high-rise smaller floor plates and doesn’t really appeal to what technology companies seek, which are the opposite, mid-rise and large floor plates.

And we’re finding – if I didn’t say it, we’re finding a people balance, I would say, between technology and life science companies. The project is a hybrid, so it can go either way, and they’re not mutually exclusive. You could do both life science and office simultaneously. So it’s pretty exciting time at that project right now.

Moving up to Seattle, you want me just go through our development or you want me to just talk…

James Feldman

Sure.

Rob Paratte

Okay. Just I’ll be quick. In Seattle, we have a 650,000 square-foot project we refer to as 363 Dexter. It’s in the South Lake Union submarket of Seattle, which is probably the hottest and tightest market in the country right now. It’s home to Amazon’s headquarters, but recently within the past couple of years, Google and Facebook have made big moves into the market as well. So we broke ground in July. We’re out making presentations and have some pretty serious interest there as well.

James Feldman

Okay. And then you’ve been in the news lately on Oyster Point. Can you talk about what that project’s all about and Kilroy’s interest in it?

Tyler Rose

Steve, do you want to tell something on that.

Steve Rosetta

Sure. So the Oyster Point project is a life science development that’s entitled for 2.2 million feet [indiscernible] project we’re looking at. We have a lot of hurdles to cross before we would be fully committed to it. And if and when that happens, it wouldn’t happen until late next year. So it’s in South San Francisco submarket, which is a market we are fond of. It’s one of the hardest life science markets in the country, and we’re excited about having a critical mass of space if this project works out.

James Feldman

And what’s the magnitude of that investment if it was to go through for a different…

Steve Rosetta

We’re not disclosing that right now. Still too many variables.

James Feldman

So my understanding so far is the site’s been split up half life science, half residential. Is that – is even that influx?

Steve Rosetta

That’s influx. The current entitlement is for 2.25 million square feet of life science. The owner is currently trying to rezone a portion of the site for residential, which would reduce the life science square footage.

James Feldman

And you wouldn’t want the residential.

Steve Rosetta

We are not currently looking at anything residential.

James Feldman

Okay. And so you kind of need to wait for that to play out and then see what happens.

Steve Rosetta

Right.

James Feldman

Okay. That makes sense. So it’s interesting, I mean, as I think about Kilroy, I’ve covered the company a long time. I mean, clearly, the push into life science right now is as heavy as I have ever seen it. So can you just talk about as a firm, as a brand like what do you think – what are the steps Kilroy still needs to make here to be considered a major life science player, if that’s even what you guys are after? Or am I thinking about it the wrong way?

Tyler Rose

Yes, I mean, I don’t think we’re going to become a major life science player to the extent if it’s 50% of our business. I mean, we don’t have a specific bogey from a percentage perspective. But I don’t think internally we think it would go 20% to 25% or above that. So I don’t know if that means we’re a major player. But we’re certainly in the markets already. We’re in San Diego, we’re Seattle, we’re in the Bay Area, three of the top four markets in the country. It’s a natural extension of our business. We’ve been doing it, and we’ve built life science. We own life science today. What we’re doing is just expanding that presence with the – we’re adding Tracy and Steve to the team who have a lot of experience in it. So we do want to grow it. But I don’t think it’s going to dominate the portfolio.

James Feldman

Do you think of like Alexandria, who’s kind of built a brand around life science. They’ve got their clusters. They do their workshops. And like do you feel like – are tenants requiring that of their life science landlords to be more of a presence in the markets within the actual industry? Or has just a more typical just kind of real – office real estate landlord? Do you not feel like you need to close that gap at all?

Tyler Rose

By close the gap, you mean like doing the incubators and…

James Feldman

Yes, just like brand yourself, have like Kilroy life science brand that is a center for life science activity. And I know Alexandria is a very unique example, but it seems to be that they’re having a lot of success with that.

Tyler Rose

Sure. I know they’ve banded themselves well, and they’re a great operator and developer. I think Kilroy’s brand is Kilroy. We’re not going to be just life science or just tech, but we’re going to do both very well. And we’re going to develop to the same standards in life science space as we have in the office space. So I don’t know if that answers your question. We’re are not looking at getting into the incubator business or venture investing right now. And – but I don’t think that’s necessary to be successful in this space.

James Feldman

Okay. That’s helpful. And then maybe just broader picture on silicon – or kind of Bay Area fundamentals. Just where do you think we are in the cycle? And then what’s the opportunity for Kilroy there beyond these developments going forward?

Rob Paratte

Well, dealing with the last part first, every time I think we’re reaching the apex of the cycle, it seems like it gets extended. As I kind of indicated with the activity we have at the exchange, it’s pretty, I would say, symbolic of various segments within the Bay Area that continue to be strong and see growth, both in employment and just demand for space. Silicon Valley, again, it’s a big geographic area and fragmented, but the best locations are those that are located on light rail and Caltrain line. Our projects are located on all those lines.

Where there is softness in Silicon Valley, it’s either outdated single-story or double-story R&D type product and/or product that’s too far off the freeway or not near these transportation lines. And that’s just going to be a tougher situation for some owners, because the technology tenants that are in the Valley are competing for employees. And employees either want to work in – live in San Francisco and commute by train down to San Jose, for example, or vice versa. But employees have a say in where they go.

So certain submarkets like Santa Clara and North San Jose are softer. But if you look at the core of Silicon Valley, which is Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Cupertino, very tight, very competitive for space. Palo Alto, the same story. And again, San Francisco, kind of ending up in San Francisco South of Market is the place to be. North of Market, you’ll see some, I think, softness in rents. And that stems partly from just the types of tenants that are there, which tend to be more fire category tenants than technology.

James Feldman

Okay. I guess, jumping back to the development pipeline. Can you also talk about some of your near-term and future projects? And any status update and – for people who may not be as familiar with those opportunities?

Tyler Rose

Yes. So besides The Exchange and Dexter, we also have one for sale under construction down in San Diego, which is a mixed-use development where we currently have some residential underway and some retail, 100,000 square feet of retail. So we will continue to build out the residential component of that. There is – there will ultimately be 600 units of residential. So that will be our next phase of growth in that project. The office component, we’re not ready to start that at this point. And then the other project is in Hollywood.

Now the Columbia Square is all wrapped up and fully leased on the office side. We’re ready to go on Academy. We’re all entitled. We could start today if we wanted to. What we’ve said publicly is that until we make some progress either on The Exchange or on Dexter that we’ll hold off starting The Academy. So that’s where we are in terms of those two projects. And in the next one after that is Flower Mart.

James Feldman

So sticking with The Academy, what – how would you characterize conditions in Hollywood? And we’ve seen a lot of news around Netflix and – just a lot of changes it seems right now in the content business. How would you characterize your opportunity set in that market in general?

Rob Paratte

Sure. Both the Westside of L.A. and Hollywood are the two strongest markets in the L.A. geographic region. When you look at Hollywood, there is no real Class A product that’s available right now. We have Columbia Square, which Tyler mentioned, which is completely leased. There’s nothing new on the horizon, so there is a real opportunity for us with The Academy project, which is about 375,000 feet mixed-use project, with housing apartments and small amount of retail. And again, Hollywood just has the dynamic that you’ve got the entertainment industry in such flux and change in a positive way, particularly, from the technology point of view.

Look at Amazon as an example, and how much content they’re producing, and that’s going to continue. And they’re actively in the market looking at different opportunities. So we think long term, Hollywood is a really strong market and will continue to be so, because that’s where – again, it’s all talent driven and that’s where the talent is.

James Feldman

Are you seeing demand for The Academy and you’re just holding off until just because of The Exchange?

Rob Paratte

No. I think, well, I’ll let – I mean, if you look at our 100 Hooper project in San Francisco where we hadn’t intended to start that until the exchange was done, we ended up doing a 320,000 foot prelease with Adobe, but we did that because they were there and ready to go. And I think, Tyler, the same would hold true if somebody came along and said, we want The Academy be opportunistic on that.

James Feldman

[Indiscernible]

Rob Paratte

But we have had – to answer your question, we have had conversations with a variety of companies on Academy even though it hasn’t started.

James Feldman

Okay. All right. And then thinking about, I guess – just, I guess, maybe talk a little bit about Seattle, one market we didn’t really touch on?

Rob Paratte

Sure. I think I’ve touched on. We have a 650,000 square-foot development project underway. South Lake Union has a sub 3% vacancy rate, Amazon being the primary occupier in that submarket. But lately, meaning, last 24 months, Google, Facebook and other technology companies have moved into the area. And it’s really the first time the Amazon’s had to compete, which, from a landlord’s point of view, is a good thing. The overall markets that I think are the strongest in the Seattle region are South Lake Union. Downtown Seattle has improved dramatically. Not so much in fire category growth, but technology companies have five labs, just took the entirety of a project that’s downtown, which is a Seattle-grown-based company. It’s been around for 20 years.

And then Bellevue, where we have two assets, is also a really strong submarket and predominantly known in the past as one of Microsoft satellite areas. Microsoft just recently renewed this year two major leases there. Amazon, for the first time, has taken a 0.5 million feet in that market. So vacancy in Bellevue is down to about 7% now. And there is no new development on the horizon immediately. So we see opportunity for rent growth. And there’s quite a bit of activity in both those markets.

James Feldman

Okay. And thoughts on Amazon’s HQ2. What does that do to Seattle’s longer-term growth prospects?

Rob Paratte

We think that the growth in Seattle will continue to be – will continue at the pace it has been. I mean, they’ve made no bones about that, that is their base, and that’s where they can draw on the types of employees they’re really seeking. However, that is a finite to grow the way they want to grow. They need to expand. I mean, we’ve had – there’ve been discussions where they’ve said in public that we can’t just all be Seattle, so they’ve looked in San Francisco not for headquarters, but for major presence. They’ve looked in Hollywood.

I personally think, and I don’t know – I don’t have any insider information, but I personally think the second headquarters would be either Denver, Austin, but I think there’s a strong possibility it could be here on the East Coast. So I see it as a diversification play. It’s not any different. You look at Google in the Bay Area and Google in Seattle, their plans in Seattle have not changed their demand for space in the Bay Area.

James Feldman

I think most people assume it’d be East Coast. Do you have any – based on what you know about Seattle, any thoughts on what would make sense for them, now that you guys are…

Rob Paratte

On the East Coast? I think it’s where they can get the tech talent they need. I mean, I personally thought Virginia, but I’m not close enough to that market to know the demographic as well as I know the West Coast.

James Feldman

Okay. And then hot topic this week has just been net effective rents. Not necessarily leasing spreads, but just if you think about your markets, where – what are net effective rents doing in – across your major markets on kind of a year-over-year basis?

Tyler Rose

They’ve been trending upwards for sure in most of our markets given the rent growth we’ve had and the TI concessions in the free rent. I mean, Bob can comment more on free rent than I can. But from what I see, the free rent packages have not increased. TI packages have increased, but not to the extent that rents have gone up. I don’t know if that would be fair from what you’re seeing. So we’ve seen positive net effective rent growth over the last couple of years.

James Feldman

Across all four markets?

Tyler Rose

Well, certainly, in the Bay Area and Seattle and even in Los Angeles. San Diego is probably more flat.

James Feldman

Okay. So I guess, that brings us to San Diego fundamentals. And maybe just to tie into the lease expirations you guys talked about on the second quarter call, maybe just talk us through the big moves. But I know about half of them were San Diego. So just what the expectations are there? And maybe what that means for same-store NOI? Also, Tyler, explain on that.

Tyler Rose

Yes. And I think Rob can cover four specifically. But just big picture, actually 2018, from an overall expiration perspective, is fairly modest. It’s a little over 1 million feet, I think. The problem is there’s four turnkey expirations within that, that add up to 700 and 2,000 plus. So Rob can walk through those specifically. But we usually do a couple of million square feet a year of leasing. And so – this is our business rise. So we’re confident we’re going to work our way through these expirations. It’s just a little unusual that they’re so – they’re turnkey.

Rob Paratte

So I’ll start with San Diego since we’ve sort of ended there. We have Sabre Springs Corporate Center, which is on the I-15 corridor. It’s the best asset in that submarket. We have a tenant that is moving and has moved out actually that had been there for 15 years. So one of the things we’ll do as part of our releasing of the project is cosmetic upgrade of the exterior plaza, landscaping, fitness center, that sort of some amenities. The market in San Diego and in the I-15 corridor is a little different than what we were just talking about with respect to Seattle and San Francisco.

Therefore, the 300,000 feet we have coming back will, I think, go in the multitenant form, meaning, it’ll lease over a period of time. The second vacancy we have in San Diego is in Del Mar, which is in North County, San Diego and probably the strongest submarket in the county. Our one-for-sale project is located there as well. So we’re drafting a little bit off of the success of one-for-sale and the attraction, amenities and that sort of thing that project’s bringing. And we’re confident that this smaller vacancy that we have in Del Mar will lease and be attractive to tenants.

Stepping up to San Francisco, we have 200,000 feet at 101st Street, which is at the intersection of Mission and 1st Street in South of Market region. I won’t go into a lot of detail, but we’ve got activity. I think it’ll end up going to a single tenant in one chunk rather than multi-tenanting it. And then jumping to Bellevue up in the Pacific Northwest, we have 112,000 feet, that again there’s quite a bit of interest on that from both single users as well as multi-tenant. So I think we feel collectively that we have a really good handle on the vacancy we have coming up and have good plans in place for each of those assets.

James Feldman

So I guess, Tyler, as we think about what this does to numbers next – I guess, next year, just how do you think about the potential drag on same-store?

Tyler Rose

We’re certainly not going to get the growth that we’ve had in same-store that we’ve had the last couple of years, which has been phenomenal. And we had – this year, we’re projecting 2.5% to 3% overall, where the first quarter was up 10%. So you can see what’s happening the remainder of this year and some of that’s from the move-out in Seattle on the Westlake Terry project. So for next year, we haven’t given our guidance yet, and we’re not prepared to do that yet. But there will be downtime from these expirations. But that’s somewhat offset by the fact that Amazon will be moving into that space, and Westlake Terry will get a full year of – Columbia Square will come into the portfolio, I believe, from – well, actually, it won’t come into the same-store portfolio, but it will be adding growth to the NOI on a full year basis, along with the Heights in San Diego. So yes, we’re not going to get the same level of growth we’ve been getting in the last couple of years. In 2019 is where you’re going to see organic sort of – assuming we do well on our expirations of another top in our growth.

James Feldman

Okay. I mean, you think you could – it sounds like the tough one’s going to be Bridgepoint. The other one do you think you could actually have them leased before they even expire based on the conversations you had?

Tyler Rose

Talk to Rob.

Rob Paratte

I wouldn’t be an optimist and be in this business, but we have really good activity, I would say.

James Feldman

But I guess, you still have free rent periods, so there’ll be some…

Rob Paratte

In both those markets, free rent is pretty minimal. It’s more just construction time for both spaces.

James Feldman

Okay. And what kind of mark-to-market did you see?

Tyler Rose

The mark-to-market? Well, on the two, the Bay Area and Seattle, it’s about 30% below market. But the two San Diego is about 30% above market. So when you take them together, they sort of wash on a weighted basis.

James Feldman

Okay. Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

The Oyster Point, is only that existing life science market? Or is that an idea where you create?

Steve Rosetta

No, it’s an existing life science market. South San Francisco is probably the number two market in the country as far as concentration of life science tenants.

Unidentified Analyst

And that’s not subject to the product.

Steve Rosetta

No. It’s a separate…

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible]

Tyler Rose

We are not a life science developer. It’s owned by a few different Chinese investors.

James Feldman

Anything else? Can you guys talk about just asset values in your markets? What do you think? Maybe a question for you, Steve. Just what you’re seeing in terms of whether price preferred or cap rates, but what the trend seems to be right now? And how we should be thinking about the risk of foreign capital flows?

Tyler Rose

I mean, we’re seeing maintained high level of competition for the trophy assets, Class A properties like we own. San Francisco 222 Second traded at around the 4% cap. That’s $1,200 – low $1,200 a foot. L.A., there is a couple buildings on the West Side, they’re on the market now. I don’t know exactly whether price is going to come in on those. And then moving down to San Diego Diamond View Tower, which is in downtown San Diego, near the ballpark traded about a week ago, going in high 4s, like 4.7%, $675 a foot. And there’s a building in Del Mar, which is our largest submarket. It’s in Ashgrove 4.5% going in yield. So prices are strong. In San Diego, we’re seeing 50 to 100 basis points over San Francisco spreads.

James Feldman

And who are the buyers.

Tyler Rose

So in the case of downtown San Diego is Divco fund, discretionary fund. And in Del Mar Heights, it’s the Irvine Company, so Don Bren’s company. It’s – that’s their first acquisition in the market, which will be an interesting trend to watch, because they tend to like markets where they can control a lot of product.

James Feldman

Yes, it’s interesting. So they don’t have anything else Del Mar right now?

Tyler Rose

No, they don’t. It’s their first building.

James Feldman

Okay. Maybe cash?

Tyler Rose

They are typically unlevered. They have got some leverage in some of their portfolio – private company.

James Feldman

Okay. And as you guys think about a big conversation point, especially here in New York, it’s just impact of foreign flows, China slowing down outflows. Are you seeing that at all in the West Coast markets? Or

Tyler Rose

Really not. I mean, we’re not seeing any slowdown or any impact. And we didn’t see a lot of foreign capital to the – not to the extent you’ve seen here on the East Coast. So I think the impact is going to be minimal. We haven’t really noticed at all in the pricing of the deals that have been marketed so far.

James Feldman

Okay. And then, Steve, maybe talk to us about the – you joined Kilroy pretty recently. Maybe talk to us about the decision to join the company and how you’re spending your time.

Steve Rosetta

Sure. So I’ve been consulting with Kilroy for about the past 12 months, and I’ve got to know the executives really well and was impressed by the scale and the depth of the team. And I was looking for a change and a new challenge. And I’m excited to be on board and partnering with everybody. I’m really spending my time focusing on strategy. That can be from a macro level of the company, but also micro level on the markets with the market leaders on how to optimize the assets we have, how to execute on the development and leasing with Rob and what new opportunities we should be pursuing.

James Feldman

Okay. Are there specific markets that seem more interesting, places maybe Kilroy hasn’t been so far?

Steve Rosetta

We’re always looking at new markets selectively, but I think right now our focus is just to continue growth in the markets we’re in and kind of learning and evaluating fundamentals in new markets that are interesting to us.

James Feldman

And maybe, Tyler, similar question. You just – Kilroy has added a lot of headcount lately. So maybe just talk us through the other changes beyond Steve, some of the people that Kilroy has hired. And what has it set the company up for the next five, 10 years that might be…

Tyler Rose

Yes. Well, the other noteworthy hire was hiring Eliott Trencher from Cohen & Steers to help both Steve on sort of strategy. I mean, he has covered office and life science companies, so he can be helpful on both those fronts. He knows the markets really well. He knows the people that we compete with really well. And he’s going to help Michelle and me on investor issues as well. So he is the other noteworthy hire. We made some other smaller change as well on the leasing side, but nothing beyond that.

James Feldman

Tracy has replaced.

Tyler Rose

Tracy came aboard over a year ago now, and she has been focused on life science and the San Francisco market, but really mostly on life science. Maybe you’re referring to Mike Sanford, who left in January, as head of the Northern California region.

James Feldman

Okay. Any other topics you feel like people should be aware of anything you may have missed as we’re…

Tyler Rose

Well, one thing I should have mentioned at the beginning, on the sustainability front, we just got named by GRESB for the fourth year in a row as the leader for – the number one REIT in sustainability. And we also got added to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, which – it’s important for our tenants, it’s important for our employees. And I think a lot of investors actually are paying more attention to it. So we’re pretty proud of that four years in a row. We like that.

James Feldman

Okay. Any questions? Okay. So maybe, Tyler, thinking about the flow rates, you’ve got a growing development pipeline. Just philosophy on leverage and what you need to tackle still on the balance sheet here, if anything, and where you may raise some capital if you need to.

Tyler Rose

Yes. So our strategy has been on dispositions. We had a heavy disposition here last year. This year is a little bit lighter. We’re going to do about $200 million this year. We’ve been issuing bonds to fund our growth. We did do an equity offering in January. We did a joint venture with Norges last year to raise capital. So those are sort of four pieces to it. I guess, the preferred market is also open to us. We just redeemed our existing preferred. And so we’re going to continue that same strategy going forward, continue to focus on dispositions, evaluate equity. But that’s a little more challenging at the moment. But we have – in terms of leverage and debt capacity, we do have a fair amount of debt capacity. We have the lowest leverage in our sector. We have strong debt-to-EBITDA. So given our development risk, we want to keep it that way. So we’re not going to go crazy, but we do have room to issue some bonds. We just redid our bank line. We have $250 million bank line now, extended it out five years. So we have full capacity on that. So we have a lot of options. And the last point is the joint venture option. As we get into some larger transactions, we may or may not choose to go that way as well to help take some risk off the table or to help fund that. So we don’t need to make that decision today. But the joint venture option is also there, and we have a really strong relationship with Norges if that was to make sense.

James Feldman

Are they restricting just select markets? Do they look at anything you guys have to offer there in San Francisco [indiscernible]

Tyler Rose

Yes. I mean, I think they really like the Bay Area. But I think they will look at other markets.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. All right. And then the final question for me is, just in terms of the cycle, I mean, West Coast markets tend to be later cycle. What are the – what are you guys watching is the key risk here across any of your markets that we may be – so I guess, L.A. is probably the most relevant, because it seems to hold on the longest. What are your – what signs are you seeing there? Either things are going to continue on for a while here in a pretty positive direction or you’re starting to see a little bit of warning signs?

Rob Paratte

Again, we – tracking an overall market is a little difficult if you segment it into the submarkets again. We track growth pretty carefully. And the pace at which transactions are happening, the pace at which tours are being conducted. And we monitor all of that. And there is definitely a correlation between the number of tour activities or tours and presentations you’re doing to actually having an outcome in terms of a lease. So all the markets I discussed have different varying paces, and you can – it’s tangible. I mean, it’s what we do. So what I look for is just that slowdown in velocity.

And that does mean, I mean, negotiations still take a long time even in the tight market, even with competitive space, because a lot of these particularly tech companies are very sophisticated today. Corporate real estate is a completely different world than it was even 5 years ago. So the level of complexity in making transactions has increased probably in a good way because they’re underwriting and really understanding the real estate that they’re getting involved with. And for us, that’s a positive, because we want long-term leases. We’re not doing anything less than 10 years in most cases and pushing out to 15.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. All right. If there’s no other questions, I’m going to go into our rapid fire closing questions. So 3 questions here, if you could give me your thoughts. Bank of America’s economists believe there’s little evidence of a recession hitting in the near term barring any unforeseen events. Do you expect the U.S. economy in 2018 will grow more than in 2017, less than 2017 or the same?

Tyler Rose

Same

Jamie Feldman

The same. All right. Number two, which of these macro themes will impact real estate the most over the next 3 to 5 years: aging baby boomersmillennials having children or disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and driverless cars, to name a few?

Tyler Rose

Three

Jamie Feldman

I always tell the West Coast companies. There’s a lot of debate on whether or not the current administration and Congress can current administration and Congress can get anything done in 2018. Which of the following do you think is most likely to get done in 2018: tax reform, repeal or change of Obamacare, a large infrastructure build or none of the above?

Tyler Rose

Tax reform.

Jamie Feldman

Tax reform. All right. Well, thank you very much. We appreciate you guys coming and your time.

Tyler Rose

Thank you.

