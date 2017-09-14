Kimco Realty's (KIM) CEO Conor Flynn Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 14:10

Call End: 14:48

Kimco Realty Corporation. (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference

September 13, 2017 02:10 PM ET

Executives

Conor Flynn - CEO

Glenn Cohen - CFO and Treasurer

David F. Bujnicki - SVP, Investor Relations and Strategy

Analysts

Craig Schmidt - Bank of America

Craig Schmidt

I’m starting to see a lot of similar faces. I want to call you the strip [ph] people, but -- welcome to Kimco Realty Corporation. We are going to have Conor start with a kind of broad overview and oversee the company, but just to my right, obviously, Conor is the Chief Executive Officer. To his right is Glenn Cohen, CFO and Treasurer; and to his right is Dave Bujnicki, Senior Vice President, IR. So, try to see if we can get them all to talk. But why don’t you take your introduction? We are to go to Q&A, and then just so I can say it now, at Q&A I’d love to see all of you ask question as well. So, please raise your hand and if I don’t see you, just start speaking, because I want -- we want to hear from you. So thanks.

Conor Flynn

Thanks, Craig. For the few of you that are not familiar with Kimco, we’ve a solid 50 plus year history, as the company was formed in 1958. It is Kimco's IPO in 1991 that kicked off the modern REIT era and our total returns of 11.1% since that time exceed both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 averages.

In addition, Kimco's dividends have shown an 8% compound growth rate since 2010. We are proud that we’ve been able to outperform and reward our shareholders during that span.

Looking forward, we continue to focus on improving total shareholder return and growth in net asset value through Kimco's 2020 vision, which is our five-year plan focused on three core principles. One, high-quality assets tightly clustered in major metro markets. Two, net asset value creation through redevelopment, select ground-up development and active investment management, and three, a strong balance sheet with financial flexibility.

We've aggressively transformed our U.S portfolio, selling close to $6 billion of real estate to create a tightly concentrated footprint of 510 high-quality assets with over 80% of our annual base rent coming from our top 22 core markets. Our tenant diversity is unmatched, as we have over 4,000 individual tenants and 8,700 leases. Our two largest tenants are TJX and Home Depot, who represent only 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively of total AVR, with only 15 tenants representing more than 1% of our AVR.

In terms of our operational results, we continue to benefit from a 38-year-old low in new supply, which has enabled us to produce strong core fundamentals. The continued strength in our operating results has run counter to the negative headlines surrounding retail over the past few months and is one of the major disconnects in the perception versus reality we see today in our product. This is demonstrated by occupancy levels that are near historic highs as well as five consecutive quarters in which our total blended leasing spreads for new leases and renewals grew by over 10%.

Year-to-date, the company has done more leasing volume than in any other point in our company's history. Demand for well located open-air retail is healthy and a new report from IHL Group noted that retailers are opening over 4,000 more stores than they’re closing in 2017 and they plan to open an additional 5,500 net new stores in 2018.

Furthermore, research reports show that brick-and-mortar stores are crucial to supporting retailers e-commerce growth. When a new store opens traffic to the retailer's Web site from within the surrounding postal area increases by over 50% on average within six weeks of opening the physical store.

Recent investments by companies in the areas of logistics, transportation, and technology show that successful major retail players have a laser-like focus on omni-channel integration, enhancing the in-store experience and mastering the last mile to revive the gold standard in customer service and convenience.

Examples include the Amazon Whole Foods transaction, AliBaba's new grocery concept in China, and Walmart's click-and-collect discount program, all which make it easy to see the future of retail taking shape, and the physical store is very much at the heart of it. Our open-air shopping centers are focused on essential goods and services. Many of our tenants are leaders in the successful implementation of omni-channel retailing or provide an experience or service such as restaurants, health clubs, hair and nail salons, and medical facilities.

Today over 70% of our AVR comes from properties having a grocery component and over 60% of our small shop space is derived from service-based tenants. Our high-quality portfolio contains multiple growth levers, including organic growth from in place rent steps, growth in occupancy from leasing, and value creation activities, various redevelopment opportunities and select ground-up development. These multiple levers will fuel our funds from operations growth over time.

Kimco's age and size has led to a deep reservoir of mark to market opportunities, especially for the anchor and junior anchor spaces. The mark to market on anchor spaces in our portfolio is approximately 62% below-market. Through 2020 we’ve a 113 anchor leases expiring with no more remaining options totaling 2.1 million square feet.

We have a current redevelopment pipeline of $800 million focused on unlocking the highest and best use for each site and a future pipeline of projects and review totaling $2 billion. We see that capital allocated to redevelopments not only improves our net asset value, but offers incremental returns in the range of 8% to 13%.

Our ground-up development pipeline represents a limited number of signature projects, which are largely pre-leased and located in our key markets. In the second quarter, the leasing activity at the first phase of our Fort Lauderdale Dania Beach project reached over 75%, and in June we opened our Grand Parkway marketplace development in Houston and the project is running ahead of internal projections. Steel is going up on both Lincoln Square in Center City, Philadelphia and Pentagon City, in Arlington Virginia, two of our signature mixed-use projects.

The final piece of our 2020 vision is to further strengthen the balance sheet. Our weighted average debt maturity profile is now over 10 years with the recent bond issuance as we did in August representing one of the longest levels in the entire REIT industry. We remain focused on reducing our net debt to recurring EBITDA and improving our debt coverage metrics, with the intention of improving our current investment grade credit rating of BBB+, Baa1 to the elite A-/A3 level.

In summary, the foundation of our 2020 vision start to the tightly concentrated collection of high-quality assets in major metro markets, well-positioned to shine in an ever changing retail environment, our portfolio provides multiple growth levers enabling us to unlock embedded value to further grow NOI and expand the company's NAV, coupled with a strong balance sheet. Back to you Craig.

Craig Schmidt

Okay, great. I want to touch on something that you brought up in your introduction. That’s net store openings versus net store closings, I mean, a lot of focus has been on about 30 names on net store closings and fairly, yes, it has accelerated. But the IHL study that you’ve mentioned looks at all store openings and all store closings and they’re coming up with a positive number. What are you seeing in your leasing efforts? I mean, you're doing a lot of leasing volume. And when I look at whether its REIS or CoStar, they're not showing a huge pick up in vacancy.

Conor Flynn

So I think what you’re seeing happen today is there is categories of retail that are really successful and are continuing to grow store count. And the lion share of that is our product, and so when you look at the off-price segment of the business, TJX is our largest tenant and it's not just TJ Maxx, it's Marshalls, its HomeGoods. They've also launched a new concept called HomeSense, which is a little bit like what TJX is to Marshalls, this will be HomeSense will be to HomeGoods. You’ve got Ross with their two flags. You got Burlington, you got Nordstrom Rack. They are continuing to evolve and take advantage of really what they call the treasure hunt and they have very little, if any at all, e-commerce platform. So they have been able to shine in an era where most retailers are trying to fine-tune the omni-channel approach. Yes, that sector has fine-tuned the treasure hunt approach. And just between TJX, Burlington, and Ross, they have scheduled to open 300 net new stores in the next year. We are their largest landlord. We review with them constantly, so we feel like we've done a good job in terms of prioritizing -- doing stores with them.

And then when you look at the health and wellness concepts that are aggressively expanding, I think that's a big piece of it as well. You got Planet Fitness, that's now public. You got LA Fitness and then on the high-end you got lifetime and others that continue to want to open stores, and we feel like that's become part of everyday people's routines, and adds a nice service level of entity into the shopping center that’s convenient to where people live. We also think that there's a big growth component of specialty grocers. We've done a large amount recently and we’ve seen not only Trader Joe's and Sprouts, but Amazon Whole Foods looks to be looking to open new stores. We’ve got the new entrants from Germany, like Lidl. We've got all the others, so we continue to see the grocery environment be extremely competitive, but they are looking to grow store count. And so, when you look over the diverse demand forces that we have and you layer in some of the other success whether it's the Hobby Lobby and Michaels, and some of the other concepts that are growing, Target has their flex format which we’ve done a number of deals with which is smaller in size that they used to penetrate so in the denser markets. You look at that and see a pretty wide diverse demand and that's why we are cautiously optimistic that we can push our occupancy to all-time highs, even in an environment where people are shocked to learn that there's more stores opening than there are closing.

Craig Schmidt

Great. And then, one of the things is, this company is been exposed to a range of MSAs, which you’ve really put a focus into being in the largest MSAs, the largest metro markets. If maybe you could make a case for why you’re pursuing that? What have you seen when you have the exposure to all of the markets? Why are you pushing for major market exposure?

Conor Flynn

Yes, we made a very big priority to refocus the portfolio. There is a couple different reasons behind it. From an operational standpoint, we were spread across the entire country, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Brazil and we did not necessarily have the benefits of scale. So from an operating standpoint, to really be an efficient owner operator, I'm a big believer in having tight clusters of real estate that you can get to day in and day out, have your fingers on the pulse of what's going on in that market and really be sharpshooters and be nimble. When you're stretched to a point where you have to be a generalist, it can really work to against you. And so from an operating standpoint, that was key for us to get the benefits of being large and to take advantage of our scale. And we've gotten that now as we have sold close to $6 billion of real estate and really tightly the clustered in those major metro markets.

The benefits of density are huge. I mean, we think that the barriers to entry into those markets are significant. It makes the underlying value of your real estate that much more when you can see cities grow up around your asset. We've owned some of these assets for 50 plus years and if you think just from a high-level in terms of the ratio, we only really have 25% of our built real estate or 75% of it is just parking lots. And so we're not getting any revenue out of those parking lots, and so when you look at how underutilized our product is, we think that's why our redevelopment is so significant going forward and going to be a calling card for Kimco, because every time you see municipality start to lower parking ratio requirements which you’re already starting to see because Uber and Lyft, and driverless cars that will probably be coming sooner or later. Every time that code gets changed and that requirement gets lowered, a piece of our parking lot becomes actionable. And so when you have that great real estate that’s underutilized from an FAR perspective, you can then do something that create value. And if it's just putting entitlements in place to show that you can actually build density, then you have the optionality to decide what to do with those entitlements. And so you can sell those entitlements, you can ground lease those entitlements to a apartment developer or a hotel developer, or you can joint venture with that operator, but we see that our holdings now really showcase how just underutilized our product type is.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And then, you touched on the pipeline, $800 million plus. It was something that you talked about at your Investor Day, but now it looks like we are on the beginning of realization. So maybe talk a little bit about Dania Pointe and Gateway marketplace, which seem -- you seem to make some significant traction, particularly between the first and second quarters?

Conor Flynn

Yes, we are very happy to see a lot of movement there. Everything takes a long time in real estate and you got to put a lot of effort into it, especially on the development and redevelopment side of it. But we did just host our grand opening, ribbon cutting event at Grand Parkway marketplace. It's located within the 3 mile ring of where Exxon Mobil world headquarters just pretty much built the many city. And so we have seen just a huge demand from retailers because the way the spacing was when they built the Grand Parkway which just opened about two months before our site opened, it really created this new destination. And it's rare when you see a population of over 100,000 people within 5 miles making over $100,000, yet there's no retail within like a 5 mile ring. So we thought like we found a hole in the donut type of opportunity and that's where Target did a full-line store. We have opened now all of our Junior boxes on Phase 1 and we're under construction on Phase 2 and have two of our anchor boxes going to open shortly. So pretty unique situation that I think we took advantage of, and just enhanced our portfolio holdings in the Houston MSA.

On Fort Lauderdale Dania Pointe, that's an asset that we worked on assembling. It's right next to our Oakwood Plaza. Oakwood is our largest asset in Florida. That retailers do exceptionally well. That’s what gave us confidence to really look at the volumes that were coming out of the asset that we own and get comfortable with taking on an adjacent development project. It's one that we are over 75% pre-leased now on in the first phase. So you will see us going vertical now on that project. It's an extension of what we think works well in that location and continue to think that with the frontage of I-95 that we have. If you're driving from Fort Lauderdale down to Miami, you're going to be looking at a Kimco Center for three exits of I-95 as how much we control close to 2.5 miles of frontage on I-95. So there's a lot of different demand forces in that area. We have a lot of hotels that are interested in opening flags there, apartment developers are hounding us as well, so on the second phase where we look to add significant density, we are going to be looking at taking the ground this approach and doing more mixed-uses there, but again trying to be risk-averse in terms of how much we take on ourselves and look to the best operators to ground lease portions of that asset to add some nice complementary uses to the retail that we see there.

Craig Schmidt

And when is that grand opening scheduled?

Conor Flynn

The back half of '18 is when the first phase will start to kickoff.

Craig Schmidt

And how much preleased are you?

Conor Flynn

75%.

Craig Schmidt

Suite?

Conor Flynn

Yes. We are excited. Its -- yes, it's pretty unique to get that piece of real estate like that. I mean, development is not for the fainted heart. You got to be confident about -- it's a long-term lead item and you got to have retailers that are excited about it to, because they have to sign up a year plus in advance. So, to get that type of commitment from your retailers that far in advance with all the changes that are going on in retail, makes us feel cautiously optimistic that we took the right project underway.

Craig Schmidt

It's interesting that you're not seeing that hesitancy just given the headlines in the churning of some of the formats?

Conor Flynn

Yes, again, it's -- you got to look a little bit deeper in terms of the headlines. I think Glenn, the headlines are provocative and looking to get you to click on the link, and so it's one that I understand what the media is trying to do. They’re trying to drive traffic and we try and drive traffic to our shopping center, so I get it, but at the same point I mean if you look at independent reports and obviously we're representing Kimco, so we see what's going on in the ground. But we can talk until we're blue in the face, but until you really see the retailer start to perform, it's probably going to fall on deaf ears and now you're seeing our -- really, our Rolodex of retailers start to produce big positive same-store sales, big positive comps, up and down whether it's TJX, Ross, Burlington, Walmart, Target, Cosco, Home Depot, these are all of our largest tenants and these are the guys that are opening stores with us. And so, they’re the ones that are confident that if a location fills a void for them, they’re going to jump at it, because they're very cautious in terms of when they attach themselves to a long need item like that. And so, I really think it has to checkout all the boxes for them to do it.

Craig Schmidt

Okay.

Glenn Cohen

Just keep in mind also there is still -- it is very little new development that’s going on. I mean, we’re talking about a couple of projects, but in general that -- you are a 38 year lows for new development, the projects that we're talking about are very specific to the area, Dania again right next to a 900,000 square feet fully leased asset that we have right near the airport, the shipping terminal that’s there. So it's a very, very specific piece which warranted the ability to do the development. The same thing with Grand Parkway, you have a highway that was just built where Exxon campus has 12,000 people at the area, the Woodlands which is a pretty affluent neighborhood to the north, so this hole in the donut that Conor talked about really call for another piece of retail note. But there is just not a lot of it that’s like that. So we took advantage of those opportunities.

Craig Schmidt

No, you’re right. I mean, very little development when you’re looking at the national level. Maybe a little bit of a pivot, but maybe what -- tell us what picture guys interest in Jantzen Beach and then acquisition?

Conor Flynn

So Jantzen Beach is 67 acres in Portland. So from a high-level perspective, 67 acres in Portland is a pretty unique opportunity. It's got huge barriers to entry if anybody has been to Portland, they know the growth barriers there are significant. And we see big near-term growth as well as future redevelopment potential there. It's really what Kimco has focused on in terms of our future acquisitions. And when you look at where we've been the most successful in our redevelopments and where we created the most value for our shareholders, its large pieces of real estate that we're able to work over a number of different phases or we can create significant value because of just how underutilized the real estate is. And so, that's a property that again these are needle in the haystack type things where we will be probably only acquiring one or two of them a year. But Portland is a growing market, one that we are -- we have a office there local, boots on the ground, sharpshooters there and we believe that the asset is well positioned. It's on the borders or takes advantage, where there is no sales tax, so everybody that lives across the border shops at the asset, because it's pretty much the only thing that you can hit right when you cross the border. It's right on the bridge there. The rents are way below market. The volumes from the retailers are way above the chain averages, and we look at the near-term opportunities in terms of adding some density that’s already entitled. And then the long-term redevelopment play is really to add significant density there we think we can do over time. So those are the types of opportunities that again we think are a little bit mispriced, because when you look at the cap rate on the existing income and then the future potential value creation you can do, that's really where I think Kimco is focused now for the long haul.

Glenn Cohen

You know it's nothing. We seven assets that are there already, So it kind of comes back for this clustering approach. It's a pretty unique asset to be able to add to a portfolio where we have all the boots on the ground already. So we knew the market really, really well and just so the opportunity for it.

Craig Schmidt

You sort of surprising, just given how hot Portland is that you were able to get in and feel good and get this property?

Conor Flynn

Its competitive. I mean, it does -- that was definitely, we see no movement in cap rates for the high-quality, especially coastal real estate. And that's where our portfolio is focused, that’s where its heavily weighted. When you look at the New York, Boston, DC corridor, we are heavily weighted there. They’ve San Francisco, LA heavily weighted there. Seattle and Portland is two big markets for us as well. So, we continue to look for those needle in a haystack type of opportunities, and it's difficult, but you’ve got to be ready to pounce when you see those.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And then, obviously we just lived through the Amazon whole foods transaction. I wonder how do you feel that has impacted or affected your Albertson investment?

Conor Flynn

Well, from an investment standpoint, we still are cautiously optimistic that we think that there will be a monetization within the 2020 vision. We did just get a distribution from the Albertsons investment last quarter, you saw us raise our NAREIT FFO, so we have been very, very happy with our investment and made over $300 million on the initial investment till today. So we still think that we are sitting on something that can really generate significant cash for us in the future, it's not included in any of our metrics. It doesn't produce any FFO, any NOI. So if and when something were to occur, it's exactly that's plus that we can use the cash to fund our redevelopments, pay down debt, to a number of different things. But from a impact on our investment, they’re going to be investing heavily in technology, they’ve been doing that for a while now. All the major traditional grocers have been really working on omni-channel, click-and-collect, Home Delivery, that's been something that everyone's been doing. Nobody's really made any money on it, but it's really an amenity that I think consumers are demanding. You are also going to see meal kits from Blue Apron and others continue to be interesting even though, I’m not sure any money is made there either. But it is an amenity that people are looking at, but from an overall standpoint of the investment, keep in mind Albertsons owns over half their real estate and the real estate is on the coasts, pretty much the most valuable real estate there is. So we feel cautiously optimistic that there is a lot of embedded value there. Not only from the operational side, but from the real estate side. And they're still on track with the merger from Safeway that was not too long ago, the synergies are on track, EBITDA is growing nicely. They are still dealing with a little food deflation, so that’s just a grocers issue in general, it's not just an Albertsons issue. So they see a path to monetization, the whole consortium is aligned and believe in management. We’ve a very good management team there, that’s investing in price. It's investing in the look and feel of the centers. They wanted to be a grant opening like feeling every time you walk into an Albertsons store. They’ve been very successful at turning around the chains, if they’re picking over.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And then maybe Glenn, maybe you can tell us what are your -- some of your objectives. I know you’ve extended the term on the balance sheet, but do you want to get your net EBITDA, lower or are you looking to change the unsecured aspect of your portfolio?

Glenn Cohen

Sure. I mean, obviously all this was a -- it was a very busy month for us. So we kind of hit the bond market, issuing $860 million of bonds, we hit the potential preferred market with $275 million at five and eight. Earlier in the year we refinanced our credit facility which was $2.25 billion. We took care of a mortgage in our Tustin property for $206 million, lowering the rate by 265 basis points. So we continue to do all the things to extend debt maturity profile. I think Conor mentioned the debt maturity profile for the company today is 10.3 years, especially the longest of any REIT not just in the description, but any REIT today we've issued a $1.2 billion of 30-year paper over the last few years. And we continue on this path to try and bring our ratings to an A-/A3. If you look at all the things that the rating agencies are after, we really check all of their boxes, really except for net debt to EBITDA on a recurring basis and that's the one that we still need a little bit more work on. So our overall objective is by 2020 to have a net debt to EBITDA in the five to 5.5 times range. We are in the low 6s now. And a lot of that’s going to come from EBITDA growth. So we've invested a lot of capital with $400 million of investment in these development projects that until really this month haven't been fully anything. So Grand Parkway will start flowing now. EBITDA will come on from that. As Conor mentioned, Dania will start to come online in '18, Lincoln square project will start coming online in '18. So all these capital investment that's been made will start generating more EBITDA. And the EBITDA growth, is expected to outpace any levels of debt increases, so overall net debt to EBITDA will come down, but we think we’re positioned the balance sheet in the best shape it's ever been as a public company, Our liquidity position is at its maximum point that it's ever been and next year we will have only $75 million of debt maturity and we don’t have another bond that matures until October '19, which is an opportunity for us, because it's [indiscernible] is the interest rate, and we’ve no debt maturities in 2020. So we’ve really positioned. The goal really is to continue lease up, finish our development and redevelopment projects and really grow the EBITDA.

Craig Schmidt

So has Conor told you to take the year off in 2016 [ph]?

Glenn Cohen

No. One of the things that’s also happened is that you maintained your same-store NOI guidance, so which expects an acceleration in the second half. But what gave you the confidence to hang with those numbers?

Conor Flynn

So, again, same-site NOI, which is very much impacted in the first half of the year by the Sports Authorities. They have -- we’ve down a lot of lease up on that. Some of that will start flowing in the back half of this year. And again lease up is very strong. If you look at our economic occupancy versus our leased occupancy. The spread between those two is setting a $320 basis points. It’s the widest spread that we’ve had really since we’ve been public. So again, as a leader indicator. We know, with the way we do same-site NOI is cash based. So we need to get the leased occupancy to become economic and flowing. So that will start happening, and we see its turning to pick up as we get to the second half of this year and then certainly expected to accelerate as we go into 18.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And then maybe an update on your Sports Authority situation. You saw the first half of the year where we leased a large amount of the Sports Authority Boxes.

Conor Flynn

We see a diverse set of demand forces that I mentioned earlier. So the first quarter we did five boxes with five totally different retailers. Second quarter we did four and we continue to think that between two and five a quarter is really what we've been averaging. And again it's one that we look at as the spread in terms of re-leasing spread. It has been around 10% to 15%. To the positive, so we still see that if the real estate is well located and the box lends itself to whether it's an off price user, a grocery store, Fitness player, there is plenty of users out there to occupy those. So we continue to push those forward. We are over 97% leased. Over 10,000 square feet. So very, very healthy on the boxes over 10,000 square feet and continue to think that as we work over the portfolio, we are going to push that as high as we possibly can.

Craig Schmidt

And I realize you either want to talk about specific names or when you think of the big box junior anchor category heading into '18. Do you think you will have fewer store closings in that area?

Glenn Cohen

I mean, that seemed to be one category that might still have some challenges, but looking pretty healthy.

Conor Flynn

So our watch list tenants have actually not changed. So that that's pretty interesting when you think of that it, because the disruption that’s being created here, it's been a pretty long time in terms of what's been on our watch list and how it's being playing out. What we have been doing is reducing our exposure to those watch list tenants over time and that’s through disposition as well as releasing. And so office supply is one that has been on the list for a long period of time. What’s interesting now as I think you're starting to see how it's going to play out with Sycamore buying Staples. They been pretty vocal that they’re buying the business to business side of it. Office Depot has been pretty vocal at their focused on the retail side of it in the physical store base and there have been a little bit of a stare down in certain markets where they both has stores for a while and you will probably see that continue to play out. And I think there is enough sales volumes there for the physical stores to continue to be successful. They’ve actually been the most vocal. What’s interesting is, when you look at any of the office supply players, they’ve come out publicly and said that when they close a physical store, there are online sales fall off a cliff in that zip code. So they see the tethering effect that we talked about a lot in terms of how much ecommerce is driven by the store and vice versa. So that’s one of the areas that has been the most vocal in terms of how closely connected it is.

Glenn Cohen

But we are still waiting for -- there is a couple of names that we’ve been watching closely for a while now that have posted negative same-store sales for a while and have been bringing through cash for a while and we just continue to position ourselves to be ready to use those as opportunities, because on average as I said, we are 62% below market -- anchor boxes and on those watch list tenants we are actually even further below markets. So we look at those as real opportunities to as soon as we get those boxes back, to either release them or to tear them down and do something that’s a higher end better use of those locations.

Craig Schmidt

I’m just going to check for any other questions or questions in the field?

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

I was just going to ask one quick one, because we are talking about like Dania Pointe and Gateway assets that are in Houston and Florida. Was there any impact from the hurricanes that came through?

Conor Flynn

So, Houston we are very, very lucky. We actually -- all of our sites are opened and operating there and we will not be filing an insurance claim there, which is pretty amazing when you think about the flooding and devastation that went on there. And again, in Florida, we got lucky as well. We’ve seen almost our entire portfolio, except for one asset that’s in the Florida Keys, that was right sort of in the eye of the storm there in Marathon. So we should have a report today in terms of what kind of damage was done there. But again, most of those are now open and operating, if not all. And we will have some clarity on the one side that we have in Marathon, and that’s really a tiny piece of our portfolio. So in all, we felt like we really dodged a pretty significant hit. The retailers that we’ve in our shopping centers, the Home Depots, who are the largest landlord, the targets, the Walmart's, the -- you name it, the grocery stores. People are going to be needing to get to these stores and replenish. So, getting those stores opened and operating, getting the site safe and using it even -- we’ve partnered with some people too in terms of relief points to use our centers to that advantage as well. So doing what we can to help.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

Conor Flynn

Great. So one of the things that we’ve in our leases is we don’t have the same percentage rent clauses that some of them enclosed malls. So that’s I think a big debate in terms of who should get the sale when it occurs, when it's in that trade area, if its online of if that’s the physical store. Monetizing that is going to be difficult for us, but we do utilize it as a way to reinforce how important those stores are to the whole Omni-channel approach to the retailers future. So it's one that we continue to appointment to and show as more data comes out. That really the store is the heart of the whole retail experience and that they have to have that to really be able to produce the online sales, that they’re hoping to and you’re seeing it now if your ecommerce players opening stores, as well as the physical stores are doing e-Commerce as well. So it's one that we continue to think as validation of what the future of retail is going to look like with click and collect, home delivery, returns, Walmart is one that I always like to point out that they really figured out -- Amaze that others having fallen soul that if you buy it online and pick it up in the store. We got a further discount. And if you think about it, they save on shipping, they save on returns, because you’re more than likely to keep the product once you see it or touched it out. And they also benefit from add on sales. Once you walk into the store, you usually grab something in the checkout isle, you weren't expecting to buy. And so all those things add up to reasons why to drive more traffic to your stores? And I think that Walmart taking advantage of that is just like a first mover advantage, but I do think you’re going to see more of that.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. Can't put it off anymore, rapid-fire time. Bank of America's economist believe there is little evidence of a recession hitting in the near-term, barring any unforeseen events. As of now do you expect overall growth in 2018 to remain equal to '17, lower or higher.

Conor Flynn

I think we are going to be equal.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. Which of these macro themes will impact real estate the most over the next three to five years? Aging baby boomers? Millennials having children or disruptive technology like driverless cars or AI.

Conor Flynn

Actually I think its millennial having kids. I mean, I think they’re going to fill a big void that’s occurring right now.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. And there is a lot of debate on whether or not current administration at Congress can you get anything done in '18. Which of the following do you think is most likely to get done next year, tax reform, repeal/change ObamaCare, a large infrastructure bill or nothing?

Conor Flynn

I obviously think it's going to be tax cuts and not necessarily a reform.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. I guess, we would all applaud that. Thanks everyone for coming, and thank you guys for participating.

Conor Flynn

Thanks so much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.