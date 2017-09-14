Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 13, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Megan Faust – Chief Financial Officer

Greg Johnson – Investor Relations

Analysts

Shek Ming Ho – Deutsche Bank

Shek Ming Ho

Hi good morning, everyone. Let's get started. Today, we are very excited to have Amkor with us today, with CFO, Megan Faust; and Greg Johnson, Investor Relations. So I want to kick off with some of the near-term questions. How is the second half of 2017 unfolding so far compared to what your expectations are from a supply and demand perspective?

Megan Faust

We won’t be updating our guidance from Q2, but we can reiterate what our messages were with the Q2 guidance. So on average, we usually see a sequential growth of about 8% from Q2 to Q3, and we've actually guided higher than that, a midpoint of 9% in a range that would go up to 13%. So the second half of 2017 is unfolding as we would expect. There is strength in the communications end market as designed with the training of the flagship launches and as noted yesterday with the unveiling of the iPhone X that's the big part of the second half strength.

The other end markets are going to be steady, automotive as well as the other stable communications, networking and computing.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it. Maybe asked different way, what is the typical linearity within third quarter? And is that typically trending forward this year?

Megan Faust

Yeah, so third quarter is very typical, and then just around out the second half, sometimes people ask about the fourth quarter.

Shek Ming Ho

That’s what we are switching.

Megan Faust

Okay, and we’ve actually seen a historically that our fourth quarter might increase slightly or even decrease slightly. And it really alters year to year. So Amkor really looks at it on more of a first half, second-half story. And so we are seeing a strong second half this year. Fourth quarter where we've mentioned should be similar to Q3, so we're really not giving any hard guidance as far as the strength that's really going to depend on the strength of these flagship launches.

Shek Ming Ho

There are some chatters that, there is going to be a flagship smartphone. At least one of the models are being pushed out. We heard that, that typical model is – you won’t get it until September-end. Do you think that will change your seasonality in the first half of first quarter being a little stronger than normal.

Megan Faust

Yeah I definitely can linger with the length of the X coming out later. So we could experience a little bit stronger Q1 than what we've typically had. But it's really going to depend on how the those devices are received by the market. And then depending upon the timing of our bills it's too early to tell how those units are going to be committed.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it on the supply side, this is – more broadly seeking all the different industries. How did you feel the channel inventory. Is there something that concerns you. Do you see excess inventory double booking, any of those things in the near-term.

Megan Faust

Yes, so nothing of major concern that we're seeing. There is definitely strength, we're not seeing a whole lot of hiccups. And there are some constraints on our size. So that's obviously a good, good thing when we see some constrained capacity. And then the Chinese markets, were hoping are going to start to turn around soon. And I don't know Greg if you have anything to add to that.

Greg Johnson

Yeah, as we look into the broader market, say more trailing edge products analog mixed signal. Things that go into distribution, the days on hand tends to be remain below average. There are certain components shortages more broadly in the market, certain passive capacitors I think the industry in general is seeing some tight capacity there.

And the forecast that we see into Q3 looks like that trend would continue. So we don't necessarily see say some inflection point in the broader market. And then as Megan mentioned the communication space continues to be strong potentially into Q1 as the iPhone and the other models get rolled out.

Shek Ming Ho

Do you feel like you talked about some constraints, do you feel like that has impacted any of your revenue growth at all at this point.

Megan Faust

Yeah, it's not impacting. It is just managing with our customers, what’s most important and making sure that we're delivering the most important things first. And that's actually a key aspect of us managing our CapEx discipline as well is making sure that we're filling our factories and managing those peak time.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it. Maybe go in to the different segments a little more, on the communications side which is roughly 40%, 45% of sales. There are really a lot of moving parts in the last six to nine months, whether it is the China Smartphone, whether it is iPhone, maybe Samsung launches and all that stuff. Can you give us an update on that market? I think, Greg, can talk a little bit about the Chinese inventory but is inventory still an issue going forward?

Greg Johnson

I think what we saw in the first half of the year was the iOS market was steady. It’s a solid, some early builds for the current Eight and X started in Q2. And then Samsung did well, the launch of the Galaxy was well received. We have good content in that phone. The one area of weakness has been the Chinese brands, the OEMs like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi. They entered 2017 with some excess inventory, and it looks like it's going to continue to be sometime, maybe Q3, Q4 before they are finally burned through that.

We're also hearing like broadly in the industry that some of the Chinese brands may be waiting to see the new designs on the iPhone, to see some of the features that Apple is going to offer before launching their new models. So I think that we remain optimistic that, that will turnaround at some point, but it's hard to predict that exact timing.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay that is fair. One of the things I was very impressed, is that you have mentioned new content in the iPhone has actually gone up, and iPhone 7 versus the previous generation. When you actually launched the socket first of all you just mentioned that – Samsung your content is really good as well would you rather have a good Samsung sale or you world rather have a good iPhone sale. And what is your expectation going forward in terms of your content growth opportunity.

Megan Faust

Yeah, the content in the mobile phones is really important for us to be broad and deep. So we have a lots of different applications, we’re involved with many different customers so to the extent you launch the socket hopefully you have one more to be able to offset that. So yes we’ve significantly increased our content from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 7 and we've also significantly increased our content from the iPhone 7 to the new models the iPhone 8 or even the X.

As far as do we want someone to buy a Samsung or an iPhone, we’re pretty agnostic to that because we’re well positioned in both of those markets. And then even as you look in to the mid and low-tier phones in the Chinese market. We have a good space there as well.

Shek Ming Ho

Is it right to say that your content is higher in these flagship phones than the low-end phone?

Megan Faust

Sure, even if we were to remain stable we would still expect to grow. But despite that this year we're expecting increases in units as well.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay great.

Greg Johnson

And the other important thing is the different cadence throughout the year when these companies build. Samsung tends to build in Q2, sometimes a little bit in Q4 to the note, whereas Apple is focused on Q3 and Chinese brands largely try to build around those two. So that they can have the available capacity not just in the OSAT space but on the front end in the waferfabs.

So we don't necessarily look at it this Samsung versus Apple, we want everybody to be successful because any high-end phone across the world is going to have some Amkor content in it and that's good for us.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it. May be switching to automotive, which is roughly a quarter of your sales, it is pretty for markets to you since you’ve consolidated J-Devices which I believe, they have a very high exposure to Japanese markets. How should we think about the longer-term potential for this business, if you may not need the unit growth, the SAR growth but how about content growth and geography, expansion in geography.

Megan Faust

So the automotive market is really one of our key growth initiatives. And as we mentioned, we have about a $1 billion in the automotive space today. We’re the number one, OSAT supporting the automotive market and then what's exciting about automotive is what’s happening in that industry with the increased content. And, so as we mentioned we've increased our content in the iPhone and in the other mobile phones. The way that auto market is increasing their content, is what's really going to help us.

In addition to their marketing right now I think there's about estimates of $300 per car in silicon content. And that can even be today for the high-end up to a $1,000. So when you start thinking about autonomous and network connected cars that increased content is really going to be exponential.

In addition, the requirement for that content are requiring more advanced capability and that's where a company like Amkor has that capability to support the advanced requirements that are really being tested by the communications market. That then starts to permeate in to some of the adjacency markets like automotive.

Shek Ming Ho

Within the automotive business, majority of this is still Japan. What is the – how do you think about going to the European cars and the North American cars, the U.S. cars?

Megan Faust

So we actually have already have positioned outside of Japan, prior to even purchasing J-Devices, we had a foothold in the European markets, the NXP's. Greg, I don't know you if you have insight on the U.S. side.

Greg Johnson

Yeah, so we've got really good coverage across all the major brands. And especially the semiconductor companies that are supplying into that market through all of the major geographies even in the Asian spaces. As Megan mentioned, J-Devices has the vast majority of the outsourced automotive packaging and test in Japan with companies like Renesas and some of the other companies that they bought factories from initially.

And then Amkor proper has good content and good penetration in the folks in Europe and the U.S. penetration in the folks in Europe and the U.S. and it's really across all of the major players as well as all the different kinds of devices and types of silicon that are going into the automotive – automobile today.

Shek Ming Ho

So if combine the content growth the, maybe SAR doesn’t really grow that much in the global basis, what kind of growth rate would you expect within this three to five year for your business.

Greg Johnson

I think we can grow – last year we grew 20%, some of that was in organic. And some of that was inorganic. The year before that was about 10% on a like-for-like basis. The estimate on the industry side is that content in the vehicle will grow around that 10% range per year. So that's our goal as well as it's to grow with that industry content. And of course we'll try to exceed that. The way to do that would be there's still most of the IC's are packaged and tested internally at the IDMs in the automotive space. And there's opportunity for us to encourage more outsourcing as they grow and especially as that silicon starts to need more advance technologies, where most of them are more right about focus today. So we're going to look to both leverage that content growth and encourage more outsourcing.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it. The J-Devices, when you consolidated the market wasn’t really that great. I mean partly because maybe currency but since then you guys have done a lot of work in automotive in terms of factory consolidation, what is left to be done? And when it's all said and done, how do you think about the J-Devices to be splitted up separately. What’s in the margin for ...

Megan Faust

Sure. So J-Devices, has been quite a long journey with us. So we've been involved with them for probably six years but just finished consolidating them at the end of 2015. So, as you mentioned when we purchased them, they were in the low-teens and margins, which for a pure wirebond factory that's not bad. So what we've done is send a multi-year project to sort of consolidating and selling.

So they had lots of factories, more than 10 factories throughout Japan. And we spent the last few years moving and closing some factories, so that we can concentrate that get better leverage on our fixed costs. So we will complete those activities in 2017 and so we've been experiencing some pressures on our margins during 2017 as we incur those costs to finish this project.

As we look at to 2018, we expect J-Devices will be able to perform in the high-teens from gross margin perspective. And as we shared on our earnings call for our Q3 guidance, if we were to remove those one time costs and also consider the benefits that we're expecting Amkor from a consolidated perspective would be at a 20% margin.

Shek Ming Ho

How about on the operating margin side?

Megan Faust

Operating margin will still expect a couple of points of increase as well.

Shek Ming Ho

And you are today in the high-single digits or mid-to-high single digits.

Greg Johnson

That is right.

Megan Faust

Yes

Greg Johnson

The goal on the what will drive the operating margin leverage is our objective is to keep OpEx relatively flat, even as revenue grow and therefore have that gross margin expansion, also translate down to operating margin.

Shek Ming Ho

So, I want to switch gears to the technology side. One of the key initiatives for you guys is a system-in-package for the wafer-level packaging. Maybe first question that is from a financial perspective, how should we think about your investment in these areas and what kind of gross margin for operating margin should we think about relative to the rest of business?

Greg Johnson

So the smartphone is really driving both of those technologies today. Wafer level packaging is an actual interconnect technology for packaging a die and getting it installed in the device. System-in-package is actually an architecture that allows you to put multiple dies as well as a lot of other components on a single package on a single substrate and create a system that has a lot of benefits to the designer.

So if we start with wafer level packaging, today that generates about 15% of total revenue and it's been the focus of our CapEx investments for the last couple years. And so we still invest on the flip chip side, we still invest on the wirebond side. But the majority share is now focused more on wafer level.

And as more functions in the smartphone migrate to wafer level and then as more of the brands adopt wafer level and then as the mid tier and the low tier priced smartphones start adopting that, we see a long runway for wafer level packaging to grow. That is a couple of benefits for us one it takes a lot of technology, quality, service and investment to deliver that product. It’s only the two or three largest OSATS that can really compete. So that's helping to roll up share just to our competitive set.

It's also important because it does generate typically higher gross margins than the corporate average. So in the spectrum, so to say hypothetically if Amkor is operating at about 20% corporate gross margin, the wirebond margins are down in the mid-teens. The advanced margins are in the upper 20s to low-30s then those wafer packages are in the high-end of that spectrum.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it. So you also have different strategies within, you offer different types of packaging within this category as well. Can you talk about – well, part of it is that the acquisition of Nanium, can you talk about all the different – three different areas that you guys are working on?

Greg Johnson

Yes, absolutely so there's – within wafer-level packaging there's three different types. The first one is called fan-in, the middle category is called low-density fan-out and the high – and the third one is called high density fan-out. And those been a spectrum of least complex to most complex. And the complexity is a function of both the size of the die and the pin count of the number of IOs per that die.

Today most of the revenue generated in the industry is on the fan-in side, what's also called wafer-level CSP and that's essentially where you think about the flip chip without a substrate, you bump the die, you profit in such a way that it can be attached directly to the system board without that substrate involved. And the benefits of that – in fact the benefits of our wafer packaging is that you can get a very small package, you can especially get a very thin package, you also have cost savings at the system level performance benefits and it helps with power consumption. So as more of the complex functions in the smartphone start to desire to migrate to wafer-level, you migrate out as – the wafer fan-in space to fan-out.

And so you have a low density fan-out, which is the middle category, which is Nanium. So we purchased Nanium, a company based in Portugal. And they were the leader both in technology and capacity in the fan-out space and by purchasing them we're able to allow them to grow, they were independent before and didn't really have the investment capital to expand, actually their major customers were also some of our major customers. So it was a really good fit. And so we're going to be investing in Portugal and growing that capacity and also putting the technology into Asia and offering that to an Asian-based supply chain.

So there's a middle category of moderately complex die that will use fan-out. And then on the high-end, we have what's called SWIFT or high density fan-out and that’s where the die is large and the pin count is high. And even more importantly SWIFT is a package, is an architectural tool that allows us to do multi-die integration, they’re heterogeneous die integration. And by that we mean putting different die of different functions say whether it's enough touch processor, an independent baseband or other types of components in the smartphone. In package that will drive those performance benefits and offer to end profile.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it, maybe within SWIFT, wafer-level fan-out in general, clearly TSMC has been doing it for a number of years now with Apple. But when do you think your version of this, is going to start generating revenue and by that time, what do you think you are going to get the most traction, I guess TSMC may have quarter than an area per se?

Greg Johnson

Yes, I think that for us, the benefit of SWIFT is working in a multi-die environment especially die of different functions, different sizes and die from different foundries. And right now as you mentioned TSMC has an alpha customer, they've been in the market for a couple of years. We are in qualification now with a couple of major customers and we see meaningful revenue from SWIFT in 2019 and beyond probably some early ramp revenue next year. But we think that there's applications in that mobile space on the complex side. And then in the future, there's also applications in the networking like the artificial intelligence and high performance computing space for technologies like SWIFT.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay, switching gears to China. China is another big initiator for you, for the past few years I think its still roughly is about 5% of sales, if I’m correct, can you talk about the potential and how is your relative position in that market?

Megan Faust

Sure. We have nowhere to go but up in China so we started with a really small base and what we measure ourselves is our business with Greater China’s customers that are headquartered there that are fabulous. So that’s how we are measuring the 5% business. We have significantly put attention on that because of where we started, we have several initiatives that need to increase our sales and support team there. And most notably, we have our second largest factory by revenue in China. We increased that by over 45% last year.

And then lastly, the technology offerings that we have in China to service that market especially in the advanced phase are very attractive so we have put a lot of attention and a lot of focus on the Chinese market and from there we see ourselves growing, we grew significantly again from a low base. But we expect to continue to grow and see that as a major upside.

Shek Ming Ho

How much – how big of – in terms of percentage of revenue, do you think China can get to it some quarter?

Greg Johnson

I think it might be helpful to look at some of our competitors. So ASE and SPIL in particular over 30% of their revenue comes from China and Taiwan versus roughly 5%. And so that gives us some sense of the potential, if we look at our market share in all the other markets in Japan, U.S., Europe we're either number one or number two. So we know that we can service those customers, it's a matter of – working on that penetration and on that market share shift.

Shek Ming Ho

So there should be very good potential to grow in the future?

Greg Johnson

Yes.

Shek Ming Ho

In terms of capacity, you have K5 coming up which is my understanding is a very big space, how quickly do you expect this capacity to start filling up and what does that means capital intensity when you start doing that?

Megan Faust

So we open K5 this year, it's a Class 100 particle control facility. So it's one of the most if not the most advanced factory, from a capacity perspective, yes, we have plenty of capacity there. We are expecting as Greg mentioned to start to ramp some products in 2018 but we expect that to be more meaningful in 2019.

Shek Ming Ho

In that SWIFT?

Megan Faust

Correct. But we also have other existing products like wafer-level. They can use some of the same equipment. So we're not solely using K5 for SWIFT, we're also bringing up the wafer-level fan-out then the Nanium technology we are copying that in K5 and using that technology there in that base and that's very attractive to the age of customers who want to stay from a supply chain perspective close.

One thing to note though is now that we have the show and we are not going to have to invest in building in order to achieve our growth initiative because we have this base. So from a CapEx perspective, we are planning to do that in a controlled way, we do expect our CapEx in 2018 to be similar to 2017 in and around the $500 million mark. We're not expecting these ramps to greatly increase our CapEx spend.

Shek Ming Ho

Is there a way to think about CapEx, there is some maintenance CapEx and then expansion CapEx so within that $500 million how it split between the two?

Greg Johnson

Yes, so we really don't have maintenance CapEx per se like the actual equipment if you do spend money on that it's almost all expensed, it the P&L. So the more maybe germanely to talk about it is what's our capital intensity over different points on the cycle and different levels of revenue growth. So in a new normal or the new normal for semi let’s say growth is modest maybe up mid single-digits, we want to keep that capital intensity in that 13% to 14% range, which is also right around depreciation.

If there's a correction in the market say something broad-based, we can dial that intensity back. And then if revenue starts to tick up to the high single-digits or approaching double-digits say, there's a hypothetical SWIFT gets adopted much more rapidly than we would expect and capital intensity would tick up temporarily to add that equipment.

Shek Ming Ho

Last question is on the industry fee, there has been a lot of consolidation in the last couple of years, in the past you had talk about it is beneficial to you with the consolidation within the OSAT industry that’s what the customers. Have you seen the benefit from these consolidation yet?

Megan Faust

Yes, we are seeing the benefit and we’ll speak about the most recent OSAT consolidation proposed with ASE and SPIL that’s been a long journey and customers are uncertain and what's important there is to look at the concentration of their supplier base. If that does indeed go through, so we are experiencing some early rebalancing of that and where we probably benefit the most and that is in the China region.

And then from a customer consolidation, there's quite a bit of activity happening there as well. And as those customers consolidate and get bigger, they're really looking to the larger OSAT to continue to support them in order to have to scale the expertise needs, quality that reliability. So they're looking to those needs of that suppliers of which were in Tier 1 space as well.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay, within the OSAT consolidation, do you think you will be somehow involved, you don't really have anything packaging complete – but there is probably bunch of wirebonding help is out there that probably need some help.

Megan Faust

Obviously there's probably going to be a lot of continued movement in the OSAT space and we'll opportunistically explore those as they arise. Right now, we're really focused on our organic growth.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay, maybe switching to the financial side of things on the gross margin side, we talked a little bit about that earlier about there's some one-time charges in Q2. But obviously in the past, couple of gross margin getting 20% at the $1 billion revenue level, a year from now, with all those one-timer goes away, is it fair to assume the 20% gross margin at a $1 billion level?

Megan Faust

Yes, I think we gave some color on that from a pro-forma perspective and just repeating what we share that if we considered these one-time charges and the benefit that even Q3 we would be at 20% and did want to share that our Amkor proper, how we measured ourselves compared to data wise is that business environment which isn't even at $1 billion has achieved 20% margin consistently as well. So looking at a year from now, I think it is viable whether it's $1 billion or above that, I mean it really depends on your mix and how of the CapEx environment is at that time.

Greg Johnson

And specifically for Q3 so the revenue guidance at the midpoint is $1.80 billion and then the pro forma adjusting for the Japan restructuring costs is right about that 20%. So it's $1 billion plus really to get us to that near 20%.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay, got it. And switching, goes down to income statement, if you look at the EBITDA margin, if you were to catch up with the EBITDA margin for some of your bigger competitors I think there is still an high 20s, what are some of the factors, that you guys can do to get there, I know you’re – right now you’re probably in I think in low 20?

Greg Johnson

Yes, 22 or so.

Shek Ming Ho

How do you get the mix five to eight points?

Megan Faust

Yes, its pretty simple might not be easy but its pretty simple but revenue growth and CapEx discipline. So on the revenue growth side, our business is very much a fixed cost business so when we manage those fixed costs, the revenue growth really has a good fall through. And so we are able to get high leverage off of that revenue growth. So that's where most of our focus has been in the China, in the auto market is revenue growth.

The second lever to achieve that is really CapEx discipline and that's really what we've been focused on especially this year in a Q3 and Q4 potentially being constrained, really making sure that we're making smart CapEx decisions, we are not preventing growth but also not creating a situation where we aren’t maximizing utilization in our factories because high utilization and full factories is the answer to the EBITDA.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay, that’s we are looking – definitely looking forward to that. Now on the balance sheet side, you recently paid down some of the debt, is there like you target that level of leverage that you’re looking for?

Megan Faust

Yes, we don't have a specific target I mean obviously we're on a trend to reduce our debt and increase our debt – our leverage ratio are lower that pardon me – and it's really a function of what the needs are. So we are showing that we're building cash and we want to use that first to make sure we have what's needed to support the business. And especially any potential CapEx needs for wafer-level. And then we're looking at making sure that we're making smart decisions about lowering our cost of debt, no specific target.

Shek Ming Ho

Got it. In terms of your – obviously your business is getting better and better and your free cash flow generation is pretty, pretty nice – its kind of looking forward the next 12 months, is there a minimum balance of cash you want to keep and what do you do with the excess cash, we talk about paying down the debt but is the capital returns at the M&A, how – what the packing…

Megan Faust

So free cash flow, we've been able to show sustained cash flow the last few years. That's definitely our primary focus as far a minimum cash level, it's really fluid, its really going to depend on a next needs of the business, payables for CapEx, things like that. So we've been in the $400 or 500 range, $400 million range for the past year that's comfortable could we go lower and be able to pay down some debt, sure, but a reminder too, we also have a lot of capacity and I think on the line. So it's not really a minimum cash, the answer as it is a liquidity. And so we try to maintain a healthy liquidity that allows us the flexibility to make good business decisions timely.

Shek Ming Ho

Okay, for the remaining a minute or so, I just want to see if any questions on the – from the audience. But I think that we do it, thank you.

