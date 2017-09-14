Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT) CEO Donald Wood Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Conference

September 13, 2017 01:25 PM ET

Executives

Donald Wood - CEO, President and Trustee

Dan Guglielmone - CFO, EVP and Treasurer

Analysts

Craig Schmidt - Bank of America

[Call Starts Abruptly] Round table with Federal Realty Investment Trust. To my right I have Don Wood, President and CEO, and at the far end of the table we have Leah Andress. We also have Dan Guglielmone who'll be running in here inherently as the management in short weeks, so you'll know who he is when he comes and sits here.

Craig Schmidt

What we usually do is we have let Don speak a broad overview of Federal Realty, describe the company, some of the more macro issues we are dealing with, and at that point, we'll go to a Q&A. I'll ask some questions but please everybody around the table feel willing to participate, raise your hand, even if we don't even call you, just jump in with the questions because we want to hear from you. So, at that I'll turn it over to you Don.

Donald Wood

Thanks Craig and thanks everybody for being here and giving us the chance to talk you today. A lot of you as I look around the room know Federal and know Federal pretty well, for those that don't let me just do this really quickly. We've been around a long time. Federal is a -- we're categorized as a shopping center REIT, that's because we're definitely not a mall REIT. We're not sure we're shopping center REIT either, we're a retail real estate company, that's been around since 1962, about 21 million square feet coastal base, Boston, down to Washington DC and then Miami on the East Coast, Northern California, Southern California, on the West little bit Chicago.

We're agnostic if you will to the type of retail property that we have other than malls. And so, in this portfolio you'll see shopping -- grocery anchored shopping centers, you'll see mixed use of properties, you'll see street retail and some lifestyle, you'll see the occasional power center, you'll basically see some outlet, you'll see everything other than malls, and that’s by design. The company is really all about premium real estate, premium real estate defined by one thing, figuring out where demand exceeds supply and doing that in an over retail country in my view. And so, that first the ring of suburbs and those major cities is [indiscernible] our bread and butter. We've never acquired a portfolio of any size over the 55 years that we've been in business, and so it's a one kind of enhanced selected portfolio, [indiscernible] over that period of time.

If you think about what's happened in those markets that I mentioned, they're dense, they're densely populated and so a natural outflow of that business strategy was are there places we should be going up as opposed to out, and we began a mixed use initiative effectively, back in the 90s, lots of dumb tax to be paid when you start a mixed use initiative, it is a harder business to be sure, it will never be the majority of what it is that we do but it's an important part and an arrow in the quiver that we have.

The premium properties have, should and have produced better than average growth over the long period of time and they also allow us to do no more than 10% of the value of the company as a rough number in development which is what we've used to guide us towards mixed use developments like Assembly Row, Pike & Rose, additions to Santana Row on the West Coast.

So combined if you think of us as a premium retail real estate company with some enhanced growth from development over the long term but clearly looking towards the future of retail and the relevancy of retail products, when clearly all of the retail product in this country will not be relevant going forward. That's been, that's not new, as we'd like to identify that as your reason to exist today is probably too late, you probably needed to do that quite some time ago and we have.

Recently we confused some investors with an acquisition, a joint venture that we did in Los Angeles with a company called Primestor and Primestor was a -- or is a -- with an 88% venture on about $350 million worth of retail assets in primary Latino communities in South East LA and up in San Fernando Valley North and West. And the reason we did that is really-really simple, it's something we've been looking at for a while but couldn't figure out how to execute; it's one of the few places in the country where it's very clear that the population is growing in terms of education, in terms of purchasing power but are underserved in terms of retail.

6.5 square feet of retail per capita and those communities versus -- you pick the number from whatever source you look 20s and 30s, nationally and while the incomes are a little lower, $55,000 or so, $50,000 to $55,000 or so per household within three miles off the centers, the choices that there're to shop in terms of mainstream retail are more now and so the purchasing power per square feet or per capita per square feet of retail is very high.

And that all again goes back to the basic idea of -- and our business plan is an increasing stream of cash flow with a lower level of risk on average for the long term. We believe that's a new arrow in our quiver, we hope it turns into another -- it is a strategic partnership that I hope yields additional asset purchases primarily in Los Angeles County but we'll see, we're engaged here and I want to make sure that relationship works over the next few years before we do anything more aggressive that way and that's kind of what we're about.

So, let me stop there. Actually, let me mention one other thing. Everything I just talked about was the left side of balance sheet. Equally important to that is the right side of the balance sheet and we've worked really hard over long period of time, that had us as close to a fortuitous balance sheet as we possibly can, we are one of the very few REITs of any type, that have -- that are A rated from Moody's, Standard and Poor's and Fitch, we're really proud of that.

We've have during this period of development over the past five and six years we've over equitized if you will, we have raised a lot of equity to lower our leverage throughout that period of time, we're very low levered, and much of what we've been doing in the past couple of years is short term dilutive whether it's development -- developing residential product that's part of our mixed use or whether it's proactively taking on anchored tenants, the better centers for a long term, all of which is -- everything that we're doing with short dilutive we believe is very value accretive over the mid and long-term.

So, let stop with that at this point and open up to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Craig Schmidt

Great. In your introduction, I brought back to the fact that some of the earliest developers and legacy developers of shopping centers envisioned that there would be the [indiscernible] component that there will be resi an office and hotel and all that. And it's like with the after two thirds of the century we're actually complete that [indiscernible]. Speaking of that it's clear that being good at mixed use is an advantage here. But when you're thinking about the different types of mixed uses what goes into your thinking for us whether you're going to add a condo or office or restaurant.

Donald Wood

Yeah, it's really interesting, I think the two most overused words in the past 12 months an in our business is curating. As everybody is curating something, we can talk about it little bit and mixed use. And when I say mixed use, what it means, mixed use means a lot of different things to a lot of the different people including us. If our new guys I have to label things, I have to call things something. But for us, what we have the opportunity to do because of where we have owned land or shopping centers over a long period of time is to be able to intensify the uses. And in a few places, I would never want to company of all this that is way to risk the public company but for a few small amount of places, there is the ability to intensify to create effectively a community where the environment that is created on the ground for which we became expert at and that is the retail ground floor can fortify the rents that are willing to be paid up top. That's proven out time-and-time again.

The issue is if you don't do that street right, you are going to get the premium upstairs whether it's from the office tenant or from the residential tenants and [indiscernible]. But if you do, do it right and you are creating a community, you do need some daytime traffic, daytime traffic needs that do some office. Nighttime traffic and dinner and all that is great for the residence and weekends to have. and if you're doing some office, good to have a hotel in there, doesn’t have to be big, but a place that has the amenity. And as a result, we have done different uses, and we've done that on both coast, both at San [indiscernible] and on the East Coast outside of Washington DC and outside of Boston Massachusetts.

In all in those already and we certainly see it in Bethesda, Massachusetts so including that one and those four it's been very clear that the premium that’s paid if you're looking at a spreadsheet and you're saying okay, here is my deal, it's very easy to say wow, much of your income comes from residential, your income comes from office, that retail piece really isn't very important because it's 20% of the overall income stream of the overall project. And that would your first tactical mistake. There is lesser in the age of the Jetsons, where you can fly into your office space on the sixth floor or something else like that you have to come into the ground floor. And becoming the ground floor that environment has to be right, it has to be curated or whatever say in 20 years merchandised right with the rate tenancy that is relevant and has to feel right. Then maybe you'd be willing to pay $300 more a month to live upstairs or $5 a foot more in your office space upstairs. That's what we do, that's all in the DNA of doing it.

Now, I don't think have announced this yet to a few people this morning, but in our Assembly project we also felt like we needed to do some per sale units, doesn't help the REIT all that much, it's not about the steady stream of income but just to infer rent in a project like that, didn't feel sufficient, we felt like we needed to do some condos, and so we did 107 condos, as of this morning they were all sold out. They're all sold out more than a year ahead of schedule, and sold out at $860 of square foot and some kind of number like that, they're all sold out with anybody ever walking in the building to buy.

Now that’s because Boston market is extremely strong? Yes, that's right, not just that, it's that the environment that's been created in the three years or so that that Assembly has been open has clearly become a center of importance and so when I say relevance, these properties do have a long-term growth that they certainly that -- you do a power center, and there's a power center, and maybe at five or four anchors to go in or whatever it is and you're done, that's the income stream and you're done. If you do mixed use right, you've got the chance to make some more money over the longer period of time and phased so that it can be the gift that keeps on giving, but you got to get the first phase right.

At Pike and Rose, we also built 99 condos, 42 of those are gone at this point. So, which is where we thought it would be just that the other has so outperformed; how we thought it would be it's pretty terrific.

The point is the other uses are somewhat de-risked by the right street and the right retail environment and if you're looking forward you're looking at days where retail is clearly under a some level of stress in the country, it's awful nice to know that if you do, do a subsidized deal down below that you've got the opportunity to make it up in your residential or your office, that's not your goal but you got the opportunity to effectively do that, whereas you don't have that opportunity to the extent to one floor shopping center.

Craig Schmidt

One more big picture question, the changes that are happening in retail, I mean invariably [indiscernible] financial times, it's all [episode of] ecommerce, [indiscernible] like changing millennials in the driver seat, just different interest and uses in terms of products versus experiences as well as ecommerce, but I mean what do you see that has caused so much evolution?

Donald Wood

Oh my gosh, it's the change in consumer behavior overall, every time I see it, it's so natural to put the V and the S after bricks and mortar and ecommerce, and it is so not bricks and mortar versus ecommerce, it's our way of thinking; it is all about the changing consumer and what that consumer likes to spend his or her money on, what they demand. And it's not just retail at all, I see it, it was so clear when Merrill Lynch and Bank of America and Merrill Lynch actually who were in office space across from Pike & Rose, a block over were paying a number roughly half of what they ultimately paid to be in Pike & Rose. They didn't do that because it's pretty to be in Pike & Rose, they did that because they believed it would be more profitable to get in as a private network group and a few other groups that are in there. And so, they did that because they can attract people to come to outside suburban office space without amenities that are there, they're not going to be able to attract young people, they're not attract customers who demand more. People, in general have become so much more demanding with respect to convenience and with respect to time, efficiency, all of those things that I don’t think this is about bricks and mortar versus online it's about not curating but merchandising an environment, creating environment that is health and beauty, entertainment, right kind of food and alcohol. Frankly the ability to have flexibility in terms of where do you go and how efficient it is.

When you put all that together it helps you to figure which retailers are getting it, are figuring it out, which ones are not, who their specific customers are, that trends work urbanization. I mean I'm absolutely talking about both here, but it's because of where we own the properties and we see demand coming in. Will that revert at some time when millennials are -- sure I suspect, but what's different today, what we're seeing is if you live 80 years and what you used to be aiming for or the apartment guys are all aiming for 22 to 35 years old, that's what you're aiming for.

Well now you've got certainly that 22 maybe not even 35 maybe 38 or 39 on that side, but you're also getting what we're getting, 50-year olds, 60-year olds, 70-year olds looking for rentals for example because of that convenience, because of that experience of piece of their business, so in the hole ending years you're relevant to a larger percentage of the population to come and spend time and money at your centers.

And all of this is working together, it will continue to evolve, somebody asked me this morning the question, what will Amazon do with Whole Foods, I don't know, and I don't think a lot of people know. And I actually was little iffy and said I'm not sure I all that much care. And the reason I say it that way is because if you are the real estate owner, what's your job is the real estate at least as we see is the real estate owner is to effectively create that place, that the widest possibility of retailers one of each. And so, if it's not that full set of grocery store okay, it's of different use, it's more health and beauty, it's more entertainment, it's something else, that possibility is not possible in a lot of places where shopping centers are, but is in more urban areas. And so, from my perspective it's not so much about what happens to one particular tenant, very smart and I think Milton Cooper one time they just looked me that every tenant is going bankrupt. I know Mil, I know. But very tenant has gone bankrupt at one point or another, as the real estate owner what is it that you're doing to attract those who are new to the game that we haven't even considered today. That’s probably the answer to your question.

Craig Schmidt

2017 you kind of signaled over a year ago, about a year ago that it was going to be a transition year, have things proceeded as you envisioned them and how do you see where you start to emerge out of that transition phase, when that might take…

Donald Wood

This is tricky for us, we traded a premium, if you simply sit back and you put on a matrix, same-store growth and lease rollover and you pick whatever metrics you want on this matrix, and you can have multiples on it and decide oh my god, these guys are whatever priced. And that is absolutely the result of looking at that matrix and the problem is today with research deployments in a lot of firms being cut down, problem with generalist trying to understand our business as we go, it's hard to be able to spend the time to understand these individual companies, and so our biggest challenge is we do have an -- it's a more complicated business plan and that we do have various different arrows in the quiver, we do have -- we don't have just grocery anchored shopping centers and a team of people that just do leasing and when there is an anchor ,they can see the job is not just. Backfill that anchor they can see as quickly as you can, the job is to use that as an opportunity to see if you can redevelop and re-strengthen the shopping center.

To answer your question Craig, we made a very specific push to do things that hurt current earnings and current metrics at the -- debt expense for the benefit of the value creation if you will in these assets over time, and we did a lot, and we did in a number of different ways, we did it by buying CocoWalk and Sunset Place that we bought with the specific purpose of effectively living through a degrading income stream for three years until those things were entitled and able to be redeveloped to something far better. And we bought Sunset at seven plus yield of its size, it's about seven plus yield asset, it's a five or 4.5 or something else like that, but we knew that income stream, and the stellar income stream was coming down.

That's okay but it gets muddled in our numbers and it dilutes our numbers, the same to some extent with CocoWalk. I just talked about a bunch of mixed use development which includes residential as the biggest part of the capital outlay, the lease up that's 12, and 15, and 18 months lease up of those buildings are dilutive by very nature of the lease up of those properties. At the same time, we proactively bought out A&P so that we would specifically have vacancy on those anchor sites that we could redevelop those shopping centers, other things happen like Sports Authority.

So, all of those I think smart initiatives for the long term in a business that were compared often against more commodity type advantage where those are not be arrows in their quiver makes for a difficult comparison. So, you see a reduction in that growth in '17. You'll see a reduction in that growth in '18 not all '17 it should be better than '17 and then better in '19. You kind of see that. Our dilemma is how you move the needles, on when do you take a deep breadth from doing those dilutive things that are good for the future and my sense is we will take a deep breadth on that now, because it's important that investors see clearly and we're working on our disclosures to improve to see the benefits of the things that we are doing that we're short term dilutive.

So that’s a long-winded way of saying we are where we want to be of things like that condo [indiscernible] which is an extra $12 million of cash and therefore value creation than we were anticipating more than a year sooner is a very positive thing, our lease up of The Henry which is the latest building at Pike and Roses is far ahead of schedule at leasing pace which is actually short-term negative as it goes, but will clearly be a good thing going forward. We have to work on doing a better job I think of disclosing and having investors understand, because investors don't have the time to do much more than that metric and that does not serve us well.

Craig Schmidt

Maybe let's focus a little bit on what you want to do with the balance sheet. I think we have a 5-6 -- EBITDA ratio. Do you want to get that lower, do you want to change term, are you looking at getting more un-securitized, but maybe just tell us what you…?

Dan Guglielmone

Yeah in terms of that, at the end of the second quarter we were at 5.6 with the acquisition of Prime Store. It will go up modestly in terms of a net debt to EBITDA. In 2018 now as we deliver we're phase 2 assembling Pike & Rose EBITDA will come online as we sell the condos, that will be income coming back as we step up our asset sales and so forth.

So, over the course of 2018 we will get that back down in line, to kind of the 5 to 5.5 times range that we're looking to operate the balance sheet in in terms of from a leverage perspective. We have an industry leading or sector leading weighted average debt maturity of 11 plus years. I think that we feel very comfortable. A lot of that was down with about over $800 million of 30-year debt which we've been from a long-term perspective as Don like to say equity in his lifetime. We think this positions the balance sheet very, very well.

And I think that we expect to access opportunistically the unsecured market as we go forward, we look to opportunistically access the equity market as a stock price kind of trades in at levels that we feel comfortable with. We've stepped up our asset sale activity in 2017 and '18 and so far, this year we will by the end of the third quarter, would have sold more this year than we have in the previous five years, over the course of what we have under contract what we've completed and what's coming to market that we're fairly confident. $350 million of asset sales that will occur in 2017 and 2018. I don't think people will appreciate $150 million roughly of that is for the condos, Assembly and Pike & Rose, 110 which are already in the contract 112. So, we feel as though we positioned the balance sheet to migrate and keep us in a very, very low leverage, low risk, fortress like manner. Although you will see net debt to EBITDA inch up over the next quarter too as we execute on this planned balance sheet.

Donald Wood

I wonder if you wouldn't mind if I can just add a little bit about the assets sales, those are probably different as I said around that -- I look at you guys and then what you've heard in former meetings, previous meetings today or yesterday. The asset sales that Dan is talking about, our company doesn't have -- if you were to sell the bottom 15% or 20% of Federal, you wouldn't improve your same-store growth all that much, it's a very narrow range and that goes down to the -- we don't have a lot of that stuff, we really don't, so the standard deviation between our bad stuff and good stuff is very narrow and that comes from 50 years of one at a time as opposed to client portfolios.

So, when Dan is talking about asset sales, let me give you the plethora of what that is. It includes a [low forward] sale of office over retail in San Francisco, 150 Post Street that we just announced accretive, it includes selling the land under the partner's building in Somerville, Massachusetts to partners selling the land under the Avalon Bay Apartments to Avalon Bay, the lease is turned effectively to there, so at very accretive prices because we create value there over that time, it also includes the condos that we just talked about.

So those sales are accretive sales and part of our overall business plan. Now on the other side, just to kind to show the way the other side goes, there's an asset that we own that we don't like very much, and [indiscernible] Illinois and it's sitting outside of Chicago and it's been -- there's way too much competition, there're shopping centers everywhere, I think every company in here owns something there, one way or the other and a few years ago we tried to sell it, environmental issue came up, we had to fix the environmental issue, couldn't get it done and sell it, three years ago we tried to sell it, then Safe Way which own the grocers sold, that grocer said [indiscernible] then there was uncertainty whether the grocer would stay right on it.

A few months ago, we tried to sell it, and we get it under contract at a cap rate that I was blown away by and I'm saying here, saying maybe what, in the outer suburbs maybe I'm wrong, maybe these things are trading well, and the day Amazon announced the Whole Foods acquisition, that deal fell through. Again, so it's a small asset that has gone through way more trouble to get this sold than it should, it's now under contract in the mid-seven, so it's just [indiscernible] effectively there.

So there're small examples like that on both sides that do help us get an idea of really what is happening out there and trying to understand how not only retailers but the investment community is looking at the risk profiles of various different type of assets and I do think it's an advantage for us to have lots of different types of assets be agnostic if you will to the type of assets because in almost every case comes down to the specific dynamic of that local piece of real estate and not at overall macro kind of even say.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. One of the things that came up from last quarter and you' touched on it in your introduction Prime Store. It definitely communicated to me that your most important dynamic is that you want to be in areas of high density or as you said demand exceeds supply. How much of the also improving characteristics of looking those plays into your willingness to make this a [indiscernible]?

Donald Wood

It's an important factor. You kind of have to go back. I think if anybody who invested in Federal, ever questions any capital allocation that we do where you can't see it through the prism, our job is to create an increasing stream of cash flow over the long-term without too much concentration but in any one thing, that's the mantra. If you can't look through at that prism and you say that doesn't make any sense to me, it's a phone like right away, because everything we do is look through at that prism. Prime Store clearly was looked through and saying and say look, demand has to equal supply. So, I need the demand side in terms of what's happening to the Latino community, their purchasing power, their education improvements, not the necessarily the direct first people that come over and spend a ratio of things like, coming over but the third and the fourth who are recognized in terms of Ross, in terms of TJX and Home Goods and Costco. And so, the demand side of that is critical and apparent. The supply side is equally important. And when you're talking about 6.5 square feet of retail availability per capita, that is just playing a whole lot less than anywhere we've looked. That’s important together and so if you think about that together, because we have such density there, even with income levels at 50 or 55 which are lower than Federal's income levels, when you take those income levels and you say, what are they fending it on, and what choices do they have to spend it on, it becomes very concentrated in terms of revenue possibilities, probabilities that they actually perform very well per capita. And that’s per foot DLA. And that's how we look at the overall thesis.

Then it comes down to well how do you execute. And the reality of the expertise provided for like 25 years of that [indiscernible] and his team convincing the Rosses of the world and the TJXs of the world that no, you can make a lot of money here if we can accumulate which he did, big pieces of land, not small 100,000 square foot centers generally, I mean these are 17 acres on average 20,000 feet, 200,000 feet. So, they're big. When I look at that expertise coupled with the supply and demand characteristics, that's what open space. And would again and I hope continue so to say.

Craig Schmidt

Okay. Let's check and see if there is questions, otherwise I am going to go to rapid fire.

Donald Wood

Rapid fire, and tell me about rapid fire.

Craig Schmidt

[Question Inaudible].

Donald Wood

Well we've had our first legal deal, so that's good. And that's certainly a first time. We have our first couple of Amazon books in our portfolio, when you look at Federal tenant base, the fact that we're talking about a preferred place for Amazon Books, for [indiscernible] in addition to Ross, TJX, and the more traditional that we're used to, it shows you that the real estate that we own, I think we've been pretty successful in opening up the funnel and creating a place where at a lot of different levels, within that we are getting stuff done, the restaurant side, the [indiscernible] with [Truefood Kitchen] and with North, the better -- the new concepts that are there often are there at Federal. The fact that REI moves two miles away to be in Pike and Rose because that's where their customers need them to be for -- with the environment that they need to be in, it's really, it's important to us. The fact that LLB really did our first deal, it's across from REI about to open to create that whole -- that's the place you go for outdoor clothing accessories, high end and everything else that they do there, it's pretty indicative of the quality of the real estate, so I love the question because if you do take a look at the tenant base I think you will see a broader tenant base in this portfolio than just about anywhere else.

You're also talking about by the way in that 850 million of top line rent that we get, you're talking about 8% of it or so that is office or residential, and 8% or so that is office together, so each of that's 16% of the revenue stream, that's also diversifying. That diversifying and broadness of product is a real competitive advantage.

Craig Schmidt

Question one, Bank of America economists believe there's little evidence of a recession hitting in the near term, barring any unforeseen events. As of now, do you expect the overall growth in '18 to remain equal to '17, lower or higher?

Donald Wood

A bit higher.

Craig Schmidt

Which of these macro things will impact real estate the most over the next three to five years, ageing baby boomers, millennials having children or disruptive technology like driverless cars and AI?

Donald Wood

Well I was going to say disruptive technology until you said driverless cars and AI. But because in total, technological changes I do think impacts consumer behavior and what's important to people and so that's the category to me that's more -- I think that's more than baby boomers, I mean it does depend on the technological changes, it is something that will be those necessarily.

Craig Schmidt

Finally, there's a lot of debate on whether or not the current administration at Congress can get anything done in 2018. Which is the following do you think is most likely to get done, tax reform, repeal change Obamacare, a large infrastructure building, a bill or nothing?

Donald Wood

I could see tax reform getting on. Actually, it's not tax reform, I can see a rate reduction, it's not reform tax. I don’t possibly see reforming the tax changing, I could see a rate reduction something on the tax side.

Craig Schmidt

Okay, great. Well thank you everyone for coming and thank you for guys for presenting.



Donald Wood

Thank you, guys.

