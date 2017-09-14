Should You Buy Seagate's Safe 8.2% Yield?

The company’s dividend is sustainable in the near term but may see a cut if its revenue continues to decline.

SSDs are expected to continue to replace the use of HDDs as the cost difference between the two narrows.

Investment Thesis

Shares of Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) have not done well in the past six months, and the company posted another disappointing quarterly report in late July. Its revenue continued to decline due to weak HDDs demands. However, the recent decline in Seagate shares has elevated its dividend yield to over 8%. We think the dividend is sustainable in the near term, based on our free cash flow analysis. However, as the revenue continues to decline, there is a possibility that we will see a cut. Along with the return we estimated based on the target price calculation, we do not think we should initiate a position at this price.

Why is Seagate Stock Price Declining?

Let us first take a closer look at why the stock price has been performing poorly. The reason of the poor performance in the past half year was due to the company's poor fundamentals. Its revenue has been declining for 3 straight years. Excluding the sight gain in 2015, the company's revenue has been on a decline since its fiscal 2012. The chart below shows Seagate’s quarterly revenue in the past 2 years, and we can see it continues to decline. Its Q4 fiscal 2017 revenue was $2.41 billion, down 9% YoY and 10% from its previous quarter.

The reason behind the revenue decline is that the company’s largest product segment, its HDD business, is declining due to weak HDD demand. Not only are PC sales growth stagnating, and in some quarters even modestly declining, but more and more PCs shift to use SSDs for their hard drive as the pricing different between SSDs and HDDs continues to narrow.

Seagate’s EPS has not been doing too well in the past few years. The graph below shows its EPS in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart, after the company moved out of the recession in 2009, Seagate reached the peak in 2012, posting $6.49 per share EPS. However, with weak PC sales demand and the gradual substitution of SSDs for HDDs, its EPS declined and reached a near low of $0.82 in 2016. The improvement in EPS in 2017 was mainly due to Seagate’s restructuring effort, as its revenue continued to decline.

The chart below shows the company’s quarterly gross margin in the past 2 years. The restructuring effort in 2016 has resulted in an improving gross margin. The margin reached the peak near 31% in Q2 fiscal 2017. However, this margin declined by 280 basis points quarter over quarter. The decline in both revenue and gross margin quarter over quarter likely was the cause of the stock’s continued decline since Seagate posted its Q4 earnings.

What is Seagate’s Strategy Turning its Business Around?

Now that we have looked at why the share price declined, we will look at the company's operating strategy to see if it can turn its business around.

Seagate is placing more emphasis on selling HDDs for enterprise systems, as management believe strong data storage demand in the cloud will result in high demand for the company's high-capacity HDDs. We like the strategy of focusing on storage demand from enterprise systems. However, we have not seen much revenue growth in the company's enterprise systems segment. The chart below shows Seagate’s revenue by product segment, and as we can see, the growth (if any) of sales of HDDs for enterprise systems is not enough to offset the decline in HDD sales from consumer PCs (blue bars) due to the rapid substation of SSDs from HDDs.

Seagate does sell SSDs through a supply agreement with Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). However, the quantity is not huge. In addition, the supply is not as stable as having production capacity of its own. The good part is Seagate avoids the high capital expenditure of flash production.

The company’s future still rests on its revenue from sales of HDDs for PCs and enterprise systems. According to Gartner, 83% of mobile PCs and 62% of desktop PCs will come with SSDs by 2020. This will further erode Seagate’s revenue - especially, overall PC sales are expected to decline slightly. On the enterprise side, SSDs are expected to grow rapidly, but HDD demand is going to remain strong. Demand for data storage space will continue to demand HDDs, as high-capacity HDDs still have better cost advantage over SSDs. However, as the cost difference between HDDs and SSDs continues to narrow, once a sweet spot is hit, Seagate’s revenue from enterprise systems may decline.

In its operation, the company continues its effort to restructure. On top of Seagate’s announced 40% HDD production capacity reduction last year, it is also laying off 600 employees. This will result in $90 million savings per year.

A Dividend Cut?

Now that we have discussed Seagate’s future prospects, we will check if its 8.2% dividend yield is sustainable or not. We will take a look at the free cash flow generated. This is an important metric to see if its dividend is sustainable or not based on past performance. The chart below shows the company’s dividends per share and its free cash flow per share on an annual basis. As the chart shows, Seagate has good dividend coverage going forward. Its dividend per share decline in 2017 was due to the adjustment to its dividend payment date. The company will continue to pay the same quarterly amount, as management iterated in the conference call.

We all know that past performance does not guarantee future results. If Seagate’s revenue continues to decline, the company may one day not generate enough free cash flow to cover its dividend payment amount. While this may not happen in the next few quarters, it is a risk investors should be aware of.

Valuation

Consensus among 28 analysts on the company’s fiscal 2018 EPS is $3.67 per share. Its 4-year average P/E ratio is 10.9x. Since revenue may be further eroded by SSD substitutions if the pace accelerates, and there is a possibility of dividend cut, we need to apply some margin of safety. Therefore, we will use a P/E ratio of 9.5x. With this, we calculated its target price to be $34.87 per share. This works out to about 6.2% at today’s closing price. We noted that a dividend cut will likely result in lower share prices as well.

Investor Takeaway

Although there is growth potential in Seagate’s HDD sales in enterprise systems, its HDDs for PCs are likely to continue to decline due to SSD replacement. This pace will only continue as the pricing gap between SSDs and HDDs narrows. With limited growth and a possibility of dividend cut lingering, the risk of buying the stock outweighs the possible return. Therefore, we do not recommend initiating a position in Seagate at the moment.

