KLX Presents at Gabelli 2017 Annual Aircraft Supplier Conference (Transcript)

KLX, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI)

Gabelli 2017 Annual Aircraft Supplier Conference Call

September 7, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mike Senft – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tony Bancroft – Gabelli and Company

Tony Bancroft

Okay. Now I would like to introduce Mr. Mike Senft, CFO of KLX. KLX is one of the world’s largest independent distributors and service providers in the aerospace fasteners and consumables business offering a broad range of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory supply chain services worldwide. KLX has 51 million shares outstanding, trades around $49 for a $2.5 billion market cap, $900 million of net debt for a $3.4 billion total enterprise value. We are delighted to have Mike here along with Michael Perlman will be joining him for our fireside chat discussions. I’d like to invite you up here or you welcome to say…

Thank you again for coming. I know you guys are – on your plate with – I have to get back to Florida here pretty soon. Thank you for taking the time. We could jump right into it. Let’s – would you just talk to me – what you see the consumable business, fasteners business growing in the aerospace segment over the medium-term. How do you see that?

Mike Senft

I’d be happy too. Good morning everyone. Yes, we do expect to have a business standing after next week as well. So hopefully it’s a good use of your time to be here with us this morning. I think that our business growth opportunity over the intermediate term, which is going to be built upon what we’ve think is a singular platform to meet our customer’s needs. Fulfillment is the essence of what we do it has a high service component to it both in terms of availability and our ability to understand and work with our customers to make sure that they have everything they need, when they need it, not in excess of what they need and to get paid fair value for that service.

The growth that we’ve seen in our business and that we expect to continue was really driven through four principal buckets I think; number one, on the OE side we have announced the first part of this year and into late last year $500 million of new OE wins/market share gains. I think that’s a real representation of this differential value proposition that we talk about. I love that phrase, I know a lot of people use it I think it sounds very literary. But in our case it represents a couple of things, it represents a very long history within the aerospace industry of understanding what our customers need, understanding where we can best buy it and buying quantum’s of it that give us a competitive advantage to always be in stock, get a fair price for it and make a differential margin on it, again that is a knowledge base that is hard to replicate.

On the OE side the ability to have over $1 billion of liquidity and $1.4 billion of inventory in place to service our customers in addition to a proven track record of delivering on that service promise is starting to really gain incremental traction with new customers as well as keeping our existing customers. We have not lost a material piece of business in well over five years. And I’m just using that as a round number, it’s probably much longer than that. And we would not expect to in the future based on the competitive dynamics of the industry and how we’re positioned.

So the OE business is a remarkably fruitful business for us right now. Obviously is highly competitive but given our differential value proposition we’ve been able to secure these wins, which we expect to ramp up starting at the end of this year and certainly going into 2018 and beyond. I’m positioning everything from inventory to the rest of my fulfillment system to start to provide those new customers with product as they need it as we ramp up.

The second area of growth we would expect over time to be obviously our aftermarket business. And we’ve called out that with over 11,000 aircraft delivered since the beginning of 2009 there is an embedded base of brand new opportunity set for us on the aftermarket side. Understandably, we can’t predict when that demand starts to turn up. And just to be clear with anyone in the audience who is not intimate with the aerospace industry, there are very different levels of aftermarket cycle associated with an aircraft. There are stipulated replacements certainly first and foremost on the engine, number of hours flown, which is the razor, razorblade analogy that makes all the engine manufacturers willing to as much as give away the new engine to capture the revenue stream over time of the aftermarket service. That is not something that predominantly anyone else in the industry help serve that is absolutely an OE centric aftermarket business.

The second level is the regularly replaced landing gear hydraulics, other high use parts company such as TransDigm who have preparatory products in a lot of those niches do a great job and the turnover in service requirements on the aftermarket side happen early in a new aircraft life and are pretty consistent from that point forward.

We tend to service the much heavier maintenance end of that next stage of aftermarket. And in particular when the aircraft comes out of the sky for a substantial retrofit that’s when we start to really make our money. People have asked why the cycle is taking “longer this time than before”. And I think the easiest or clearest answer to that is in understanding how much the base of aircraft that our customers utilize have changed since the last cycle. The MD-80 for all of its misery for those of us who flew it was an absolute godsend to this business from an aftermarket perspective.

And for all its virtues in that regard as you know. Essentially no MD-80’s left flying, the older 727, 737 models as well have been all but retired. And the newer aircraft in place today are being run much harder because they are just newer. People have asked us, aren’t there mandated services on a C&D basis. There are not other than aircraft manufacturer recommendations unlike engines which are FAA certified and require to specific tolerances unlike landing gear the thing that holds your seat down as long as it seems to still hold your seat down, that’s up to the airline to decide when they want to put that back in place, the bins even believe it or not the airframe.

I mean again, we make pretty good, we rather distribute pretty good product. Our OE suppliers make great product all certified and the stuff doesn’t break that easily. So it’s really required that the aircraft come down and need a complete refurbishment other than for things that every once in a while disconnect.

So aftermarket will come, we expect aftermarket to come, we keep hopefully leaning forward. And as my Chairman noted in our last earnings call, we are starting to consider the fact that the “ad-hoc” revenue that we consider in-house as part of the OE business because we sell it to OE manufacturing customers. In fact maybe going to them servicing first tier aftermarket business that they have.

So we still get great margin on it calling it “ad-hoc” selling it to them. So it’s not sacrificing anything to us but in fact the 8% OE growth that we showed in the second quarter, we may find over time as we look more closely at who bought what and why that that was less than 8% on that growth. And that in fact the “aftermarket component” i.e., who actually consume the product and for what was actually higher than the roughly flat aftermarket we called out in Q2. So, people have also asked us about, gee, there’s a bit of an upside on your margin in the second quarter that in fact could be part of the reason why the margin performed better in spite of the OE to aftermarket mix that we called out. So that’s really point two.

Point three is we do see an increase in activity on the biz jet side and on the military side all of the incredibly concerning negative rhetoric in the world right now. We do expect to lead to more defense spending, we would hope that none of that equipment ever gets used but fundamentally we think that there will be an increased focus on a new military budget that will support increased spending. And we will get a significant share of that business.

And then finally tying into that we couldn’t be happier with our Herndon acquisition at this point, while we significantly cut out revenues that had no particular profitability to them, which we knew we were getting along with the acquisition. Those are principally marginal commercial aircraft business that Herndon had. The core business is servicing military depots remains a robust business, we think Herndon has a substantial differential competitor in that business. It is an opaque market with billions and billions of dollars of revenue opportunity. And we think if we play our cards right with the access through Herndon that we have to all the DLA and the rest of the defense procurement budgets that we can grow that business significantly over time. And we’ve already announced some very attractive wins as a result of just having Herndon for a little over a year. So we’re very optimistic on that business as well.

Tony Bancroft

You explained that very well regarding – your business is a little different from your competitors. So just so I understand this correctly, your competitors that maybe have reported recently that in line with – RPM growth versus you who have these heavier checks can you explain these A and B checks versus C and D checks and how you compete against them but depending on where the cycle is? Does that make sense?

Mike Senft

Sure, Tony. So just to clarify your comments none of my competitors are doing better than I. If anything they’re all doing really poorly and someday my audiences going to appreciate that and really give me a substantial differential multiple for that execution, I’m really hoping for that, short time, please. As to my customer base which is a lot of where some of my OE product goes, a number of my customers have anecdotally shared with me that they are absolutely funneling their A and B check equivalent parts into the channel currently to position for the upswing in what they anticipate the aftermarket to be.

They have longer lead time. Somebody needs my stuff even if they need a lot of it, they know I can get it to them literally overnight. So my lead time visibility on when that aftermarket picks up is not very clear. They don’t have that luxury, so when they know they need new APUs in the field at MROs or with airlines they have to get them there in advance. And so there’s – I wouldn’t call it trade loading that’s actually a manipulative term. But certainly channel selling is taking place on the larger stuff right now, and the fasteners will inevitably follow that.

Tony Bancroft

Maybe switching over to the news, recently with a Boeing looking to getting into different businesses and services. Can you please discuss the structural changes that are happening in the industry, maybe a little more detail on both the OE and the aftermarket side?

Mike Senft

Yes. I think it’s hard – it’s too early to really say what the implications for our business for the Boeing initiative or I would note and we have noted in the past that we’re very thankful for ABL as a very good customer of ours and ABL is subsumed within the greater organization at this point. They’re very enthusiastic about continuing to work with us. So we’re not clear on what Boeing is hoping specifically to accomplish relative to our business, but we hope it will be a symbiotic rollout versus a cannibalistic one at some level.

But even if it was we’re extremely comfortable and this is not with any level of lack of respect for who I’m talking about here, because Boeing is the world leading most extraordinary aerospace company the world ever seen. But that said, we believe in what we do, we believe in our competitive profile or niche, we think that the tribal knowledge we have paired with $1.4 billion of inventory and over 20 years of experience in serving our customers is not something that somebody can replicate overnight even if they throw a vast amounts of capital and industry expertise.

There’s an implication that what we do sort of like I was excuses slight segway but having been a former Board member of the aerospace I was flabbergasted when I heard the self-side analyst try to say that manufacturing first and business class aircraft seats was a no barriers to entry business. I will wait to understand how B/E achieved the margins they did over a 20 year period with that fact pattern in places, any of us in this room could have gone out, stuff some foam and some fabric and call it an aircraft seat.

In the same way I think what we do in fulfilling our customer’s needs is not easily replaced or just intermediated. I think that in that same way is even with the difficulties one of our major competitors is having moving him out of the space in some of his best core accounts is a continuing fight. I don’t expect that anybody’s going to walk in tomorrow and just push us out of any of our major customers.

So the OE side and the aftermarket side particularly aftermarket where there are not the quantum’s and volumes. Boeing talks about aftermarket it is being sexy because the margins are wide. But when you’re talking about parts that go for $0.50 to $2 a piece maybe $5 maybe $10 a lot of them it’s really hard to dedicate a massive amount of the organization that it’s fires to $15 billion to $20 billion of revenues going to $50 billion to spend time on a $0.50 cotter pin. So, we’ll see what happens.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Excuse me, other industries I understand why distributors are importantly food service, they get the food out every day to the restaurants and so on and so forth. Can you step back and explain why aerospace distribution is important? Is it just holding inventory or are there other logistical components to it that make it an essential part of the value chain?

Mike Senft

Sure. To me distribution and again this is falling back perhaps too far into a one on one in the way I look at distribution, but I think it’s relevant to your question. Distribution has its highest value when your customer base is most defuse and therefore the needs are highly heterogeneous and not predictable in terms of timing. And I think that that is absolutely the case on the aerospace side. While, there is a significant component in our case 60% right now of total revenue that is “OE based” it would be a mistake to think that that OE product is by its nature a commodity, it is thousands and thousands.

I carry a million skews for a reason and the million is not because 80% of my sales is 12 of them and I just hold the other 988,000 or 998,000 sort of fun for the one day that I sell it. It’s a very defuse buying pattern of a lot of intricate things. Think about fasteners like we do in our home, it’s nails, it’s screws. I mean this is so much more involved and that the engineering in a modern aircraft that holds it together involves so many different types of what we still call a fasteners or a consumable today.

That our ability to support the suppliers, the manufacturers of the stuff, it’s over 250 manufacturers that we deal with for the core of our products. But even if you think about PCT, Arconic, Lisi we basically help them optimize their manufacturing platform. That’s what a distributor supposed to do. I take the burden off of him of trying to guess what when and I work with him and the customer to help him get economic unit production runs done, hold the inventory and then make sure it gets to the customer, so that his OE production line is not disrupted.

And then using that knowledge of what, when, where I arbitrage that into knowing how much to carry and what to carry to service the aftermarket when it’s no longer 1 million unit run to put an aircraft together, it’s a, I need a bag of parts that costs about $140. That the distributor roll is kind of no different than food service but with a much higher touch component.

Unidentified Analyst

Very helpful. And just a quick follow-up. Am I right to think that the distributors base is highly fragmented and if that’s – what’s the market share, what’s your market share; how big is the market?

Mike Senft

The FTC, I’m sure would love me to answer that question but I’m going to prevent – try to not answer it directly. I would tell you that we think we’re one of the largest, we have said we’re the world leader but we tend to qualify as well as quantify that answer. But fundamentally we and Wesco are the two largest providers of consumables in the world. Republican and then to your point exactly there are any number of smaller, I wouldn’t call them mom and pop, that’s a disrespectful phrase even though I respect mom’s and pop’s since our businesses.

They’re smaller enterprises that are $10 million to $100 million of revenues they carry a very tight core of inventory to try to target specific small pieces of the market more on the commodity side, they don’t have any of the public company costs I have, they don’t have any of the tight get it there by tomorrow, tight criteria with their customers. So they tend to run a much leaner shop and they are happy to take single digit margins for it. So it’s a very different part of the world and people ask me; why are those businesses? Because there isn’t enough arbitrage to take a 6% to 8% operating margin and take it to 16% to 18%.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a little bit about your debt and what your plan is to address it?

Mike Senft

I consider it to be a very attractive piece of my core capital that supports my ongoing business growth. I like to carry enough cash to maintain conservative liquidity in an industry that has seen some difficult times in the not that recent past but fundamentally my debt given that the ABL is undrawn has no maintenance covenants and has substantial incremental underlying borrowing capacity in addition to the 750 that I currently have available to me is supported by unsecured debt very effectively. I don’t think there’s a substantial arbitrage to reducing 5As and 7As interest rate right now even in the current interest environment as long as I want to keep the term at somewhere between six and 10 years.

So right now even though the bonds will become callable in the near future callable at 102 in 7As, 103 we’re probably not going to do anything with them it’s very attractive long term capital. And we’ll just continue to use it to support the growth in our business.

Tony Bancroft

Maybe you could quickly talk about – I read about your recent warehouse announcement. Can you maybe just talk about the facilities are different from your older once and how that sort of changes your business.

Mike Senft

Tony, it’s a great phrase older one that part of the issue is that we have operated with somewhat antiquated historical three major building facility in Doral in Miami. And this is giving us the opportunity to both consolidate three into one double our total capacity and implement warehouse management and inventory control systems that are state of the art, which will provide pick and pack at a much higher level of efficiency which will from a finance perspective give me a lot of incremental comfort in terms of the financial reporting data that comes out of that. We think it will just be – it’s not transformational substantially additive to our ability to serve our customers which we continue to grow.

It’s slated to begin moving in the latter part of the first quarter of 2018 and that’s principally the admin functions that will move out of the admin building within the Doral complex if you will. And then we would expect to start to move inventory in the middle to latter part of 2018 and be fully up and running with everything by the end of 2018.

Tony Bancroft

Maybe time for one more question, I sure do. Maybe you could sort of talk about the aftermarket and outlooks for the second half of the year. Maybe…

Mike Senft

Again, this is a bit of a Waiting for Godot experience for us because while we talk to our customers every day they in turn can’t mandate that United Continental or Lufthansa drag a plane out of the air and strip it down. In the same way, I would say, not talk much about part of the aftermarket that we are very much looking forward to is the freighter conversion market. As the ongoing volume of aircraft-based transport increases with trade as the global economy continues to grow, we think it’s inevitable with the next-generation of freighter aircraft conversions take place.

And I have to tell you those are Mona from heaven for our business. You want to talk about a glut of fastener usage when they convert to freighters we love it. We think aftermarket should turn up, we’ve just had an interesting conversation – I would predict that it will turn up in the second half of 2018. I don’t make predictions; I can even predict my house is going to be standing by Monday. Yes sir?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Mike Senft

Qualified as PMAs they are not. What’s your sense about kind of inching into that part of the world? We’re very concerned about angering our major suppliers. It’s the best distributors in the world walk the edge of agnostic with provocative and we are certainly getting into engineer products right now. But that’s on a bill to print basis where we’re just the intermediary and we find guys to actually fabricate it for the customers that bring us proprietary drawings. But that’s going to always be a very small part of our business you can get burned badly as my Chairman points out all the time if you’re not incredibly discreet about what you’re doing on that side.

It does bring up a broader issue though, and I very much appreciate the chance to say that we think that there is substantial incremental growth and continuing to focus on complementary products to continue to be a better full service, full cycle supplier for our customers because we do have a substantial edge in terms of this distribution platform we have. We’re not going to be able to start supplying huge parts, we’re not going to ship APUs overnight that we buy in arbitrage from our great customer Honeywell. But we will continue to look at electronics, we will continue to look at this whole chemicals and lubricants and other kind of add-on filters, types of parts that we know our customers want where they can come onto our e-commerce platform, which is just growing incredibly rapidly right now $100 million run rate and at even better margins than much of the rest of our business.

We see that as a wonderful opportunity set where they do a dropdown menu and they can get everything and everything they need from us.

Tony Bancroft

Impressive. I think that was a great discussion. Thank you for joining us today, Mike.

Mike Senft

Pleasure. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.