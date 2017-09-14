Alcoa Corporation (AA) Presents at Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)

Piyush Sood

So hi. I'm Piyush Sood. I'm the new mineral mining analyst at Morgan Stanley. Today with us, we have Bill Oplinger, he is the CFO of Alcoa. He was also the CFO of the previous Alcoa, the parent entity of the current Alcoa. So that was Alcoa Inc. This is Alcoa Corp. Alcoa Corp. is only focused on the upstream side of aluminum. And happy to have you here.

Bill Oplinger

Thank you so much.

Piyush Sood

So my first question for you is, since you have been CFO over there, now you're CFO over here, you probably are the best person for me to ask those question. Are you happy with the stock's performance right now? The way it's been over the last year or so. And do you think the investment community understands the business and is using the right tools to value the company?

Bill Oplinger

Well thanks for the question. It's a good question. We launched November 1, of last year. As you said, the Alcoa Incorporated broke up into Alcoa Corporation and Arconic. When we launched, we launched it around $21.44. We've had a really pretty good run-up in the last year. But I still think that there is potential opportunity there as I look at the valuation of the company. I think we can be perceived as a fairly complex company, because we've got three business lines; bauxite, alumina and aluminum.

And there's some easy tools to help people value the company. In our bauxite and alumina business, we've got a joint-venture partner, who's publicly traded, Alumina Limited. They own 40% of the AWAC joint venture. We own 60% of the AWAC joint venture. So it's easy to determine the valuation of our bauxite and alumina business. And then if you look at that in comparison to our market cap, I would think that probably analysts are missing one or two areas, either the valuation of our smelting business, which at today's price is a pretty valuable part of the business, or potentially just looking at today's pricing and not necessarily thinking that today's pricing will persist. So overall, we've done well so far, but I still think that there's potential upside.

Piyush Sood

So something that's been helping Alcoa stock price as the underlying commodity aluminum, that's gone up, and that's probably driven by China supply side of foam. What is your expectation right now on how many steps they're taking to, say, curtail capacity, stop projects from ramping up, shutting down old capacity? What are your thoughts here?

Piyush Sood

So to put it all into perspective, global market for aluminum is approximately 65 million metric tons. The Chinese are over half of that global marketplace. We've seen the Chinese get serious around curtailments. There are two initiatives within China. There is the what we call the MEP initiative, which is the Ministry of Environmental Protection, and the NDRC initiative. In our July conference call, we were projecting around a 6 million metric ton curtailment from approximately a 38 million metric ton operating run rate. If we were to look at that today, we would say that 6 million, we believe, is going to come off line, and there have been significant actions taken to curtail facilities in China.

So just recently, we would suggest that probably 4 million of the 6 million is curtailed. And probably the program that's getting more traction is the NDRC program, where the NDRC is curtailing facilities which don't have the correct operating permits. So as we enter into the winter heating season, we'll see how much comes off line. But for the first time in a long time, we're starting to see supply-side curtailments in China.

Piyush Sood

So we do hear a lot about aluminum curtailments, but I guess, they're also curtailing the underlying raw material, if I can call it alumina. So not going into numbers, but what is your sense there? Is the cut matching the aluminum side? Is it more, is it less? And how quickly can that come back, if it does?

Bill Oplinger

So we are seeing supply-side pressure at just about every part of the cycle. So alumina curtailments in China, but also caustic curtailments, coke and pitch curtailments and probably importantly, anode curtailments. And so that is putting some supply-side pressure on raw material prices, and in China, raw material availability. So all of that is, we believe, driving some of the upward pressure that we're seeing in both alumina and aluminum prices.

Piyush Sood

So, on the last call, you've laid out very clear capital deployment priorities, hold on, I think, $1 billion cash on the balance sheet, repay some debt, if you can. Then maybe renegotiate your revolver once you get a better penetrating, then returns on cash to shareholders. How is that progressing?

Bill Oplinger

You have laid it out well. When we look at uses of cash, a couple of primary uses of cash. We will sustain the assets. We spend about $300 million of sustaining capital. We are investing in high-return projects. It's one of our key strategic priorities. We're going to spend about $100 million of return-seeking capital. Now these aren't huge numbers, but if you look at it in comparison to what we spent as a business in 2015, we've essentially tripled our return-seeking capital spend.

We do have obligations on pension and OPEB. We're going to spend around $230 million of cash in 2017. That will increase in 2018 due to the underfunded status of our pension plans. So that will increase by around $200 million. But beyond that, if there is excess available free cash flow, we will be looking to delever either through additional contributions to the pension plan or potentially paying back some debt that we have that's prepayable.

And as you alluded to, we do have some covenant revolvers that limit the amount of cash that we can return to shareholders. But over time, as our balance sheet improves, we would be looking at potentially renegotiating that and getting to a point where we can return cash to shareholders.

Piyush Sood

So maybe let's try to address the CapEx side a little bit. And any thoughts on the modern side, your joint venture in Saudi Arabia, either the new MoU you signed or the call options that eventually will come due?

Bill Oplinger

Right, so for those of you who aren’t, we are a 25% partner in a JV in Saudi Arabia. That enterprise is one of the world's largest integrated rolling, smelting, refining aluminum complexes in the world. We spent around $1 billion worth of equity over the last few years in investment in that facility. And we would argue it's probably the lowest cost smelter in the world.

We've recently announced an agreement that we will consider adding a third line there. So we'll be running through the analysis of whether that makes sense or not. But at the same time, we're looking to improve the operations basically through some small investments that we can do with the facility. As far as referred to the fact that as part of the agreement, there is a put-call process that allows us to get in an incremental 15% in that joint venture.

We currently have 25%, it would take it up to 40%. That will take place five years after last commercial operation of the different parts of the facility. So it's pretty far into the future at this point.

Piyush Sood

So if you have to decide to expand capacity, would it only be on the aluminum side or it would go all the way up to bauxite?

Bill Oplinger

Today, we've agreed to look at the smelter, and we have the ability to serve that smelter, the alumina coming in. It started out with alumina that was imported from Western Australia. So at this point, it would be a look at increasing the capacity of smelter, but we wouldn't be limited on our ability to increase the refinery either.

Piyush Sood

So as China is cutting aluminum capacity, you recently announced restart of the Warrick smelter. What's the rationale behind that? And what kind of synergies do you expect through your value chain?

Bill Oplinger

Yeah, We announced the permanent closure of the Warrick smelter, probably at the late 2015. When we were looking at the separation of the business, originally, the Warrick facility, which is an integrated power plant smelter and rolling mill, the rolling mill was going to go with the Arconic side of the business. About half-way through the process, we decided to keep the rolling mill in Alcoa Corp. And at that point, the smelter had already been curtailed. Since that time, crisis have gotten significantly higher. We also have a view that we are going to grow the shipments out of that rolling mill. So we've determined that we need the ability to have molten metal there. And so when we close that facility, originally, we had estimated around $100 million pretax impact of bringing in cold metal.

We're going to run three fits to that facility. So I think it's a safe assumption that we should get around a $60 million pretax benefit from running that facility.

Piyush Sood

Which is quite meaningful. If you're, if I use your guidance of, like, $2.1 billion EBITDA on a backward-looking aluminum price, does it..

Bill Oplinger

It is meaningful. It is a growth opportunity for us. We'll bring up a 150,000 metric tons of smelting capacity. We've got other growth opportunities in the future that are fairly easy for us to pull the trigger on. We've got a couple of other curtailed smelters that at today's prices, we've run the analysis to make, to see whether it makes sense to restart them.

And if you look at our three key strategic priorities as a company: First one is to cut cost and simplify the business; the second one is to invest in high-return projects, work would fit the bill there that it gives us a fairly quick turnaround and quick payback; and the third is to strengthen the balance sheet. And so when we're looking at that middle tier, that middle prong of the strategy, we've got work but we also have a number of debottlenecking projects around the system that provide good returns.

Piyush Sood

So that kind of feeds into my next question on. There was a payment due this year at smelter, I think it's called Wenatchee. And probably it's oldest smelter. And the payment is due on – is due next year. But you can avoid it if you restart it. So what are your thoughts? Is it worthy candidate for a restart at today's aluminum price?

Bill Oplinger

We run the calculus, right? And part of the Wenatchee calculus is that we do have a payment that we need to make to the public utility district out there, that was due this year. We were able to negotiate, pushing it out a year. When we get to the beginning part of next year, we'll run the numbers again and see if it makes economic value for us to run that facility. So it gives us good optionality, quite honestly.

And we've got same type of optionality down in Brazil. We've got a very good technology facility in Brazil down at the Sao Luis facility, which is a joint venture that's owned between us and South32. And there again, we'll run the numbers, and if it makes sense, we'll look at potentially restarting it.

Piyush Sood

Well China is cutting capacity, the Alcoa is looking to at least produce a little more. Do you think that becomes a headwind to aluminum price?

Bill Oplinger

There is some of the capacity restarts that we're looking at, you got to keep in mind that the global market's 65 million metric tons demand for aluminum is growing at a 5% clip, which the aluminum story has never been – has never had a problem with demand, right? Demand growth has been very, very good. We see that demand growth continuing. These restarts that we're starting – that we're looking at are pretty small in the global nature of the industry, right? So Warrick is about 160,000 metric tons, I believe value more would be couple of hundred thousand metric tons. So not necessarily a headwind to metal prices today.

Piyush Sood

That’s helpful. So moving from aluminum to alumina. We typically think of alumina one way or the other as correlated to aluminum price, even though this is a distinct market. And maybe a linkage of, or implied linkage rate of something between 15% to 20% roughly. Do you ever see that breaking? Is there anything out there that could break that dynamic? Can alumina become much more expensive than 20% or may be much cheaper than 15%?

Bill Oplinger

Well the industry probably dating back to 2009 and 2010, up until that time, there was a set linkage for sales of alumina to smelters. It was generally a percent of LME contract. The industry itself switched over to an API-based pricing.

And it was a smart thing to do. And the reason why it's was a smart thing to do is, while there is largely only one use for alumina. There is a smaller non-metallurgical grade market, but largely there's one use for alumina. So ultimately in the end, alumina prices will be tied to aluminum. You did see different input dynamics in the alumina space, and so what the API does is it allows that alumina to be traded independently of aluminum.

Over the long run, if metal prices were seriously high, alumina prices need to be pretty high. If metal prices were very, very low, ultimately, people will curtail capacity on the smelting side, alumina prices will come down. So over the long run, there should be some equilibrium there.

Piyush Sood

So now going further up the value chain to bauxite. Given now it's plans to expand your exports – or production and exports. I guess, those contracts are multiyear contracts…

Bill Oplinger

Yes.

Piyush Sood

We did see some contracts starting couple of years ago, and at some point, they will roll over. So it's something that's difficult for us to handicap on how much margin expansion you could see so maybe, if you could help us with that risk.

Bill Oplinger

Yes, the margins in the bauxite business are strong, right? So if you look at our margins, margins are in the 30% to 35% range. We would be looking to maintain those margins with growth. So we've announced a 10 million – growth of around 10 million metric tons of third-party bauxite over the next few years. That will be dependent on the fact that we can get the right contracts. We are very focused on making sure that we have contracts that provide us enough time to earn a decent return on the expansions that we would be doing. So we've got expansion opportunities down in Brazil at our Juruti mine.

Juruti was originally built to be less than three million metric tons. We have it running at 6.5 million metric tons today. I believe we can take it to 7.5 million metric tons and over with fairly low capital cost. The other big area that we have for opportunity for growing our third-party bauxite business is in Western Australia. And so, we would be looking at exporting bauxite out of Australia to China. And that would have no impact on our refineries. Quite honestly, we've got plenty of bauxite in Australia for the life of the refineries. So that's our two big growth areas on the bauxite side.

Piyush Sood

And how do you place yourself on the bauxite, say, either cost curve or quality curve, once you look at completing sources from Indonesia or now the newly expanding Guinea production. How do you place Alcoa versus those?

Bill Oplinger

Yes, it's really interesting. Bauxite's an interesting market because it's not a homogenous product, right. So the bauxite that comes out of Brazil is very high alumina content, but it's also far away from the end market, right? The end market generally being China, the bauxite that comes out of Western Australia is low alumina content but also has very low reactive silica. And that reactive – that low reactive silica allows a user to – a refinery to use less caustic. With caustic prices going up as quickly as they have gone up, it gives a structural advantage to our Western Australia bauxite.

So we use what we call value-in-use pricing model, which essentially tries to determine how much value a customer will get out of the bauxite. And in an inflationary environment for caustic, it makes our WA bauxite that much more attractive.

Piyush Sood

So if you were pricing your bauxite at this point, how do you do it? It's like a fixed price contract or does it vary based on any kind of public index that we can look at?

Bill Oplinger

We've been driving through our fixed-price contracts. Our customers will – want some variability in that pricing. At this point, we're going to probably be pretty quiet around the actual dynamics of our pricing. So we're trying to maintain the margins that we have and grow the business.

Piyush Sood

So you did mention caustic, and I think caustic prices and other input prices have been going up. But they run through as in with – they run with a lag through your P&L. So do you think, we've seen most of the cost increase? Or is there more to come at least through your P&L?

Bill Oplinger

Yes, so generally, and we give pretty good transparency around the various impacts on our P&L. So we give a sensitivity to EBITDA around metal prices, alumina prices, currencies, caustic soda. We also give a lag on how quickly that will hit. So depending on which raw material you're looking at. If you look at the back pages on our presentations, you'll see that there are lags. So with caustic prices running up, typically we see a three to six month lag on caustic.

So caustic will hit us in the future. In the near term, you might consider that to be a bad thing, however, we're probably the lowest caustic user out of all the refining companies. We have a structural advantage in the ore that we use in Western Australia, again, the bauxite that we use, that allows us to use much less caustic. So higher caustic prices in the near term puts some pressure on margins, but also should be supportive, theoretically, in higher alumina prices. So we don't view that necessarily as a bad thing.

Piyush Sood

So those were my main questions. I can go on. But I just want to see if there are something.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I'm just wondering if you could make some further comments on the demand you're seeing in aluminum. You're saying it's running at 5%. If you could just give a bit more detail on that. And specifically, what is aluminum's exposure to China's fixed asset investment program? And finally, some comments on copper aluminum substitution?

Bill Oplinger

Yes, lots of questions there. Our exact projection for demand growth is 4.75% to 5.25%. We've recently increased that ever so slightly in the second quarter. The reason why we increased that is we saw a good, strong, continued demand out of China. I believe, we put our Chinese demand growth between 6.5% and 7% this year. However, outside of China and what drove us to increase our demand projection was really some of the strength that we're seeing in Europe. So we underestimated the strength of demand in Europe.

So some of the sources that demand clearly, fairly strong demand in the transportation side, you asked specifically around exposure to China. We do see, as I said, continued strong demand in China coming from basically all the different areas, whether that's transportation, electrical distribution, construction. So overall, the demand picture on aluminum is good. If you follow the aluminum industry over the last 10 years, it's never really been a demand problem, right? Demand in aluminum has grown fairly consistently over the last decade at a 5% clip, plus or minus a percent. It's always historically been a supply problem. The Chinese have grown from around a 1 million metric tons in 2000 to 38 million metric tons in 2017.

As Piyush asked the question, we're finally starting to see some curtailments in China. And as we said, we're looking at around a 6 million metric ton curtailment in China on an annual full run-rate basis. As far as substitution goes, I don't have really good data between substitution impacts between copper and aluminum. The substitution that we think is more meaningful in the future is really aluminum versus steel, right? And I was talking with an investor earlier, I think one of the areas that, that could be a game-changer over the next few years is electric vehicles, right? So as the world goes to more electric vehicle usage, you need to take weight out and one of the solutions to taking weight out is greater usage of aluminum.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. In your last call, you talked about alumina market going to slight deficit. Since then, we've seen prices, I guess, up to 20% are there about caustic, as you point out, maybe contributing somewhat. But just how we kind of thing through supply growth on alumina and do we stay in that foreseeable future? How does that – just your thoughts on supply demand for alumina.

Bill Oplinger

Yes, I want to differ a little bit. We actually put our 2018 estimates out in early next year. So we will come out with a view around 2018 supply demand in the first part of January. But the dynamics that we're seeing on the alumina side, and really starting with bauxite, right? So some of the curtailments that you've seen in bauxite mining in China are very similar to some of the curtailments you're seeing in refining and smelting. It's impacting availability of bauxite in China. Roughly 44% of the mining capacity in China is in Shanxi, and you've all probably heard that Shanxi has been cracking down on some mining in Shanxi.

And so what we're seeing is combined that with significantly higher caustic prices, the alumina prices have gone up fairly dramatically over the last few weeks. As you said, we're projecting ever-so slight deficit in global supply demand in alumina in 2017, very slight surplus on the metal side. But as we roll into 2018, I think you're seeing some dynamics that are favorable and that is higher caustic prices, bauxite prices and bauxite availability that's tightening.

Piyush Sood

So I have one more question. The way you kind of framed that Warrick would add about $60 million EBITDA roughly. Could you give us an update on the Rockdale lime swap maybe to describe it? And if you can help quantify how much EBITDA that can add.

Bill Oplinger

Sure. So just for those in the audience that aren't familiar with the Rockdale facility. Rockdale is a smelter that we curtailed probably dating back to the global financial crisis. In Rockdale, we have a power contract that rolls into our transformation business unit, probably costs us around $50 million to $70 million of EBITDA each year. We've been working with the local utility supplier down there to potentially get out of that contract. And at this point, those negotiations are still ongoing. If we can't come to a favorable settlement there, we'll pursue or valuate the legal options that are available to us in Texas.

Piyush Sood

Okay. Any other?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you explain the caustic problem? Why is there a shortage? Or why is the cost going up? Where is it derived from? Just sort of the rough deal, thanks.

Bill Oplinger

Sure. So caustic is a critical input for the refining business. Caustic basically acts as it enables the splitting of the alumina out of the bauxite. Caustic is also a byproduct of sodium chloride. And so the two products that are – come out of the sodium chloride atom are bauxite and chlorine – I'm sorry, caustic and chlorine. In China, with all the environmental curtailments that are going on, we're seeing some of the PVC production in China being curtailed.

With PVC production being curtailed, there's less demand for chlorine. And so there is actually curtailments of the caustic process. So we're starting to see those curtailments, again, largely due to the environmental considerations and that's what's driving prices up. Add on to that, we had some storms in – down in Texas and in the Gulf Coast and that has driven at least in the near term some tightness around caustic also. Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Could you also comment on the profitability of the Chinese smelting refining industry? Obviously, the curtailing of six million tons, but is the rest of it still well smacking?

Bill Oplinger

Yes. So the latest look that we did this – did on this was back in July, right? And so prices have changed and raw materials have changed. But at the time on the smelting side, we were estimating up to 20% of the Chinese capacity was still cash negative. Now since that time, prices have gone up, but also input costs have gone up too. So I don't have latest look at today's pricing, but we'll come out in October and give you an update on how much underwater capacity we think there is in China. On the alumina side, a similar number back in July.

Alumina costs are pretty high in China. And we were looking at numbers north of $320 a ton for costs in China back in July. And the caustic market, as I've said, has just gotten significantly more expensive since then. So the capacity in China has a portion of the capacity that's underwater.

Piyush Sood

I think we have run out of time. So Bill, thank you for coming and handling this rapid-fire questions.

Bill Oplinger

Thank you.

