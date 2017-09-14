Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Call (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

David Lewis

Thanks for joining us here. My name is David Lewis, Medical Device Analyst from Morgan Stanley. Thanks for joining us here to round out medical device and pharmaceutical coverage here for the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference day-three. It's my pleasure to have with us here Johnson & Johnson and Senior Member Management, Dominic Caruso, Chief Financial Officer. Jason is going to read us some Safe Harbor statements, and we’re going to jump right in the Q&A.

Dominic Caruso

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Lewis

Thanks Jason. So Dominic, I'm going to start, I think, the most important investor day which is the pharmaceutical business. We said for years JNJ goes the way of pharma and our analysis, the price performance of JNJ is about 70% correlated to pharmaceutical. So it matters. So I want to talk about near-term and long-term. Let's start with the easier part of the equation, which is the near-term. First half of the year, pharmaceutical growth was probably not as robust as you would have liked. But you talked about several factors that give you confidence that we get acceleration into the back half of the year. I want to just walk through the confidence in that back half of the year reacceleration.

Dominic Caruso

Sure. Well, in the first half, we had some pretty tough comparisons to the prior year. And hopefully, if you follow us closely, you will agree that we’ve been very transparent about this back in 2016 in the first half. In the first two quarters, we had adjustments to rebate reserves that where we've basically caught up after lots of data, lots of delay in getting the data on those various related California Managed Medicaid et cetera. And those were impactful in the first and second quarter of 2016. So going into 2017, they were pretty tough comparisons.

Just to give you an idea, the overall growth rate is only 1.5% pharma, excluding acquisitions and everything and currency. And it would have been about 4.5% if you add -- if you adjust for those changes. So in the second half of the year, we obviously don’t have that 3% headwind. So that's pretty clear. The math there is easy. Plus we have the continued growth trajectory and the acceleration of growth in a number of very important assets; DARZALEX, IMBRUVICA, XARELTO's, STELARA et cetera, are all continuing to grow very nicely. So we said in the analyst call in the second quarter overall for the enterprise and certainly for pharma, in particular, we felt very confident in the back half reacceleration.

David Lewis

Okay. So if you move longer-term next couple of years for pharmaceutical business, a series of very significant tailwind and a few headwinds. Just let's hit the headwinds that are most on top of mind for investors right now, the first and the most obvious, which is biosimilars. And I think there is a dramatic amount of fear and loathing about biosimilars 18 months before this year, here we go this year, some of us would have thought 10%, 15% may be even 20% declines for biosimilars. And frankly, year-to-date receivable like 5% type decline. So maybe describe why the investor fear of biosimilar hasn’t really manifested in significant growth declines for J&J, specifically in the Remicade franchise.

Dominic Caruso

Sure. And we too had estimated around 10% to 15% and investors were asking us are you sure. Look at what biosimilars did in Europe, et cetera. And we felt pretty confident that the erosion in biosimilars would be relatively minor. And as David just pointed out, it's more like 5%. And there is a couple of reasons for that. One is that, I think we did a pretty good job of contracting for Remicade well in advance of the biosimilar entry from Pfizer to Celltrion. And we have enough of a robust portfolio of products in Managed Care where we can obliviously contract appropriately. And so that was well done by our team.

Having taking some credit for that, I will tell you that a large portion of the slow erosion has to do with certain natural barriers to biosimilar adoption. One is that there is no interchangeability. So a physician can’t just switch easily patient to a biosimilar, there is no interchangeability guidelines at all from the FDA. They’ve issued request for commentary. We and others have provided commentary that there is no guideline.

Very importantly, about 70% of the patients on Remicade are well treated. So there is really no need to switch the patient, except that there was perhaps some economic incentive. And relatively speaking, the economic incentive is small because the biosimilars have come out, and the most recent bio similar entry by Merck and Samsung. They’ve indicated 35% off list. And with Remicade being in the market already for many, many, many years, the way rebates go in the pharmaceutical market, we’re already there. So there is really no real incentive to that.

And then finally, the clinical data for biosimilar does matter. And I think physicians understand that and the Pfizer Celltrion data that was approved was only in the rheumatoid arthritis indication, and no evidence of any clinical benefit in the GI indication. And for us, Remicade, the entire business of Remicade, about 50% of it is in the GI indication. So all those factors combined has contributed to what we certainly expected, which is a very gradual slow erosion of Remicade even more gradual and more slow than any of us had anticipated.

David Lewis

Okay, very helpful. So next year, the only thing I could think that can change this, we could have more entrant so we generally have some sense of who they are. I guess, there could be rational pricing behavior next year. What's your view on players getting irrational in this business? Does that make sense to you?

Dominic Caruso

I don’t think it makes sense. I think it's too early in the biosimilar environment to act irrationally about price, because once you do that, you obviously damage the price capability in the business from hence forward. So I think the fact that we’re early, the fact that there is only two others, there is Merck and Pfizer. The fact that they have a pretty expansive business themselves, I don’t think that there is going to be a need for them to dramatically reduce price.

If they do, I think that first of all that will damage future biosimilar market entrants. And if they have a view of been a player in biosimilars, they’re going to do that at their own detriment. But if they do, we will see some continued more rapid erosion. But even so, David, I don’t believe we're going to see a very steep decline. It maybe incremental 5% a year or 5% to 10% a year in that range is the best we can figure. We may be wrong. So far, we've been right.

David Lewis

Okay. The only two other headwinds to think about, and the reason recent what I'm building up to here is, you talked about an ability to grow better than tiers, better than 5% your pharmaceutical average growth rates over these next several years. So I'm just trying to lay out that pathway for investors. So the only other piece, I mean, we can talk about INVOKANA. But to be honest, that's probably going to be a slower decline in the profitability of that product it's not super interesting to JNJ relative to Remicade. So I am not going to waste a lot of time there. But on ZYTIGA that's another event that’s coming up next year. Can you level set investors what matters from IP perspectives, ZYTIGA in '18 and '19?

Dominic Caruso

So ZYTIGA is under inner-parties review for the patent validity. And that is scheduled this month. And we’ll see how they rule. Even if they rule against our patent, we don’t believe that any generics will launch, because we currently are awaiting a trial with respect to generic competition. And that trial was originally scheduled for October. It's now not scheduled, expect for the fact that there is a September 28 hearing to determine when the next trial on ZYTIGA should be.

And so once that happens, then of course that could delay the potential entrant, because the 30-month stay with respect to ZYTIGA doesn’t expire until the end of 2018. But if that trial were to be postponed, obviously, that's good news. And then once -- if we were to lose that trial, obviously, we can still appeal, which we certainly would intent to do. So even though there maybe some ZYTIGA market entrants in 2018, we think it will be slightly postponed. It won't be at the beginning of '18.

Once that happens or if that happens, there might be a dip in that particular quarter, because ZYTIGA unlike Remicade which we talked about would experience a pretty rapid decline like any generic chemical compound as opposed to a biosimilar. But at the same time, we would experience that dip, the rest of the business is continuing to propel. So I still believe we’ll have healthy growth rates in our pharma business overall, even though we might see a dip at the time of the ZYTIGA generic entrants.

David Lewis

Okay.

Dominic Caruso

And we’ll give more color on this in January, because obviously, we’ll know more. And we’ll let you know whether or not it's included in our guidance and what level, et cetera.

David Lewis

Okay, that's very helpful. So in the annual period, is the ZYTIGA hit enough to have you growing below your peers in any given year? And do you still think there is enough momentum in the portfolio to grow at or above that pharma rates even with ZYTIGA?

Dominic Caruso

So we think that over the period, from now to 2021 which is what we described at our pharmaceutical business review day. We’re very confident that over that period of time, we’ll have the compound annual growth rate that's greater than the competitive set. In any one year, depending on the timing of a generic entrant, that maybe slightly off that mark. And again, it's just depends on how early in the year or something like ZYTIGA happens. But overall, I think we're going to be a very healthy pharmaceutical business for quite a bit of time here, given the strength that the portfolio, the pipeline and the current products in the marketplace.

David Lewis

Okay. We talked about headwinds let's talk about a couple of tailwinds in the pharmaceutical business. I am not going to go through the 68 products. And a couple of ones I think investors have not really fully embraced or understood or factored in their guidance. I probably call out STELARA and Crohn’s and the COMPASS data. Maybe just talk on those two, because they’re probably not fully forecasted in census numbers.

Dominic Caruso

So the data for STELARA and Crohn’s has been just remarkable. And so we think that, obviously, we have a great presence in the inflammatory bowel disease area with physicians and gastroenterologists. And so therefore our access is very good. But the data is so compelling that we believe that STELARA will outpace Remicade in Crohn’s disease. It’ll have a bigger impact than Remicade as already had in Crohn’s disease. So that’s great news. Also, you mentioned XARELTO. XARELTO now has been studied in more than 250,000 patients in upwards about 10 clinical trials in various indications. And the most recent on the COMPASS trial, which was for coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease showed 24% reduction in serious cardiac events, including death. And it's basically an add-on therapy to aspirin as opposed to switching a patient from warfarin or Coumadin to XARELTO.

So that data is compelling and expands the patient population two to three times, current patient population. And so therefore, we think the upside there, the tailwind from that indication is going to be phenomenal. We're still awaiting FDA approval of our submission, but that will probably happen mid-2018. So it will have an impact in ’18, but it’ll I think even have a better or more pronounced impact in '19.

David Lewis

That’s very helpful, Dominic, we sit down this time of year, I always love to give you the opportunity and there you're not going to provide 2018 guidance. But as you speak here in September of '17, as you think about '18. Are there any headwinds and tailwinds that we should be thinking about that come to mind for ’18 models?

Dominic Caruso

Well, we talked about the erosion of Remicade already been slower than we thought. And unlikely to ramp up so dramatically that’s going to make such a big impact. I think that’s well understood; the ZYTIGA timing is something that we have to keep an eye on; XARELTO data, which we just talked about and the new indication. Plus I would say the products like IMBRUVICA and DARZALEX continue to grow dramatically. I mean IMBRUVICA is growing in neighborhood of 50% a year. We’re continuing to expand the indication there.

So in the pharma business plenty of tailwinds. In medical device, we have the phenomenon and you’ve heard me say this before of a tail of two cities where we have some lower growth assets, and some assets that are growing very nicely. As you know, we’ve been pretty consistent and pruning the lower growth assets. We talked about the diabetes business. We’ve talked about that there are other opportunities that we think we have to continue to prune the lower growth assets. So that will impact the growth for the medical device.

And consumer is at a low right now in terms of overall consumer market growth. But we think that’s a temporary situation, and we think that that will eventually rebound. Remember, this year in consumer, there were significant headwinds in India and in China, it was regulations and the like, which obviously will anniversary and not been impact for us going forward in '18. So there the things I would look to in terms of modeling 2018.

David Lewis

It's very helpful. And then the one thing maybe the last three years, it' been interesting for a non-op perspective, just the volatility of other income. And you've got a lot of these assets divestitures. I mean, do you have any sense right now as you think about '17 versus '18 how other income is going to trend at a relative basis? Should other income be heavier in '18 relative to '17?

Dominic Caruso

Yes. Well, I'm not going to give you guidance on it. But I do think that we're not going to see a dramatic drop-off in other income for the very reason that I mentioned. And that is that we’re continuously pruning the portfolio. We use this other income, by the way, to invest in the rest of the business. So it's sort of -- whenever you see a bump in other income from divestiture gains, you should also see a bump in the run rate of R&D and SG&A expense so it doesn’t all fall to the bottom line. But I don’t see a dramatic tail-off from one year to the next.

David Lewis

Okay. And maybe shifting focus then to capital performance for a second. And I told you just before but I had breakfast with Alex a few weeks ago, and I asked him kind of similar things. And we had a mini note out about this. But JNJ always says you love all your children equally, and no one ever does. But assuming you love all your children equally. The question we’re asking is pharmaceutical growth, as a percent of revenues, never been higher in the history of JNJ. And when I look at the cap deployment under Alex Gorsky versus his predecessor, I see it being shifted more towards pharma than the medical devices. So I know we may say we love all our children equally, but the action seems to say we want to be in pharma, we don’t really want to be in medical devices. So what's…

Dominic Caruso

Yes, I don’t think the actions say that. I think what the actions say is we’re going to do the best deal we can to generate the most value for shareholders than we can. Just so happens that in pharma, we have the opportunity to do a very significant deal in Actelion. It's unique in a lot of ways. It's a pretty focused area. It gives us an expansion into another therapeutic area. But we did this deal with the structure of all OUS cash. And obviously, we did it with the unique structure where we carved out the R&D, early stage R&D and they created their own new company, called Idorsia.

And so what we did there is we were able to get the hardest part of any acquisition synergies immediately in day one, which is R&D synergies are always the hardest. And we were able to get 100% R&D synergies day-one, that's a pretty unique situation. And I would think an anomaly in the way deals are done. And so therefore, when you take that particular unique situation out of the mix, I don’t think you control the same conclusion that we’re more heavily investing in pharma versus medical devices, because we've done a series of medical device acquisitions over the year.

They are just not one pronounced big deal like we did Synthes some years ago. So the way we think about our children is we do love them equally, but they have different criteria, because they have different cost of capital and they have different risk profiles. So therefore, they’re only equal in the sense that we risk-adjust our -- the returns that we want in order to equalize our decision making process. And then one continues to stick out more than the other because of that then of course we execute on that one.

In medical devices, many of the assets in medical devices, as you know, because you cover them are, quite frankly, overvalued in our opinion. And so we're patient and we’ll just wait for the right time to act on those assets.

David Lewis

Okay. And then how much, I guess, I know that the two largest transactions in the history of the company and since I cover the company, have that unique financial elements. Synthes used ex-U.S. cash. You already talked about the R&D dynamic of Actelion, which is underappreciated. But you also used ex-U.S. cash. How much is -- where the cash comes from versus the widget you're buying, you factor into these decisions or what JNJ does with capital?

Dominic Caruso

So it's on the list, but it's not at the top of the list. So strategically, do we want to be in the space? We spend a lot of time thinking about is this an area we want to be in. So what’s the market dynamics? Is the asset itself the right asset for us to be in in that particular space. Then how can we engineer the transaction at a certain price that makes sense for our shareholders, and can we avail ourselves of any tax efficiencies and when we do, it's obviously gravy. If the cash wasn’t available to us in a tax efficient manner from utilizing OUS cash, as you know, we have plenty of borrowing capacity. So if the deal was right, we would just be able to use our borrowing capacity and get the deal done at relatively low rates as opposed to spending the OUS cash and paying the tax on that if we weren’t able to structure it prematurely in the face upcoming U.S. corporate tax reform. So it's on the list. It makes sense for us to try to optimize it. It's not at the top of the list. And even if we were not to optimize it that way, we still have the borrowing capacity to do it in a way that makes sense for us.

David Lewis

So I think everyone in this conference asked these large corporate who have a lot of cash. They have this view that everyone is waiting around for tax reform to go out and do big deals. And even when you did Actelion, I had investors calling me saying that Dominic guy has lost his mind. He should have waited for tax reform. So what's your view on that?

Dominic Caruso

Well, I don’t think I've lost my mind, because I do believe that zero is a better rate than any corporate tax reform proposal, whatever it would be. Of course, that’s an OUS asset with OUS cash. Corporate tax reform doesn’t really benefit you in any way in that situation. I think that some companies will wait for corporate tax reform to do a deal. And therefore, they’ll have access to cash. But then there’ll will be lots of deals that are probably going to be chased and therefore prices are going to go up.

So if I could do a deal today, if I had a deal in front of my today that makes sense for my shareholders today regardless of whether I have the ability to use OUS cash or not, I would rather do it today with my borrowing capacity when I would way -- when everyone else is in the market bidding up the price of that asset.

David Lewis

We would agree. And may be sticking with this conversation of different children, your consumer has a very important brand identity factor within Johnson & Johnson, but from a profitability prospective, it may represent, I don’t know, 9% to 10% of your profits. So it's starting to look increasingly irrelevant. So I am going to talk about two things; one, for the most -- what should be the less durable franchise in J&J, most recently, that growth has been less durable. So what are some of the near-term factors that you're seeing in the consumer franchise? When your mind feel cyclical one feels structural, so what is fixable here near-term in terms of getting the consumer franchise back on track. Because first half '16, it looked like we were off to the races and the last four quarters have been a different story.

Dominic Caruso

I think it's more of a secular issue. I don’t think it's peculiar to J&J. We’ve seen all the consumer, major consumer players express this perspective that what’s happening in the marketplace is that what we've all known to be the case that online shopping consumer has a variety of choices. They can select products and try them out relatively easy through an Amazon or whatever. But that's now taking hold and the big players like us, P&G and others with mass market or club presence or whatever, is less of a growth potential. And therefore, we have to shift and be able to do both.

And I think that that's what we’re going to do that's what we're already doing. And I think that that's only a matter of time, because obviously, we’re confident in the strength of the brand. But it's like another channel that we now have to penetrate more rapidly than we previously all expected that we have to do that.

David Lewis

And I remember a conversation I have with Jorge and your consumer business about the consumer M&A, I think you know as lot of the company get bigger in consumer for years, wrong, write or indifferent, hasn’t happened. You do extraordinarily well with these single product brands. There is no question. And it also makes no sense to buy very large companies, like Colgate who are already very, very good at what they do, assuming those are two kind of true statements. So the question becomes what makes sense in consumer for JNJ to do? And it does seem to make sense that businesses inside other larger conglomerates could be run more efficiently by JNJ. Is it safe to assume that if you’re going to do something in consumer, it's probably -- and that's going to be large, I should caveat, it's going to come from a large conglomerate where you think you can drive efficiencies?

Dominic Caruso

Well, just naturally, you would think that big business that have a consumer health part of their business and may not necessarily have the consumer engine that we have as a priority, for our company, it's one of the three priorities we have. Like you were saying, we love our children equally. But that will be a natural fit for us, because we believe we can run those businesses within our consumer sector more efficiently than they’re currently being run as a part of a bigger enterprise. There’s not too many of those left, to be honest, but those will be the logical choices to be part of the JNJ consumer franchise in the future.

David Lewis

Okay. So we had a few more minutes left before we wrap-up, obviously, the global healthcare conference. We haven't talked about broader pharmaceutical pricing. From the heat of this debate; 12 and 18 months ago from an administration perspective; or how you are thinking about the future of pharmaceutical pricing; or what you had to do differently. How hasn’t to be evolved in your opinion over the last through 18-months. Is the rhetoric still is as intense as you thought from a Washington perspectives? Are you changing anything strategically? How do you see it?

Dominic Caruso

So then the rhetoric has died down quite a bit, to be honest, it's not to say that the pressure isn’t still there but the rhetoric has died down. There is more of an understanding that the pharmaceutical industry is complex but there are more players than just the branded pharmaceutical player. Obviously, there as the PVMs and that they play a role in the way pharmaceutical pricing is done in the way costs are passed on to the consumer. So there is a better understanding of that.

And as you know, we were one of the first companies that issued the transparency report where we described very clearly what our gross and our net price was for the last five years. And we've been very clear in that report that our incremental R&D spend over that time period was greater than the increment to our revenues due to price. So therefore, we've established that price has gone to innovation, which everyone, including our government, wants to see happen. So I think more transparency is good for this debate. And hopefully, others will take our lead and also be as transparent.

David Lewis

Okay couple of macro questions, just to wrap up. On medical device taxation your view about the extension of the medical device repeal into 2018?

Dominic Caruso

We're hopeful that it will be extended, because it's their generally bipartisan support for it. It may be tied to something else that will hang it up a little bit. But we're hopeful that it won’t be reinstated at the beginning of 2018.

David Lewis

And then lastly utilization two components to that. I think your messaging in the second quarter call was generally stable utilization as we look at broader medical device volumes showed in the second quarter. They were down, but we think about 70 basis points, so I mean it's pretty irrelevant. There has been a lot of the rhetoric around Managed Care and hospitals at this conference and before this conference. How do you see the utilization environment here playing out year-to-date?

Dominic Caruso

So we saw -- once we got all the data for the second quarter, it was little less than safe. So it dropped a little bit. We do think that that’s related to the uncertainty about ACA, as you remember, all the consternation over the new healthcare bill. And we think it's also related to patients waiting, because there is more preponderance of high deductable plans, waiting and postponing their procedures to later in the year. That’s what we think the phenomenon is. We don’t thinks it’s a dramatic change in the overall growth of the medical device sector.

David Lewis

Okay. And just lastly, weather related disruption came up on almost every call. We had -- during the last three days, we got a really broad perspective across a lot of products. Any broad comments you would like to make about either Huston or Southern Florida?

Dominic Caruso

Well, first of all, all of our employees are safe, which is very, very important. And all of our facilities were relatively un-scaled, especially in Puerto Rico where we have a fantastic presence there. I would say, we will probably see some disruption in elective procedures certainly in South Florida, large retiree community, et cetera. I think we might see some delay in elective procedures, but not a dramatic impact.

David Lewis

With that, we actually run a bit over. Dominic thanks so much for being here today. Thank you all for listening and thank you for joining our three days conference.

Dominic Caruso

Thank you.

