In Search Of Growth: Imperva

Imperva's (NYSE:IMPV) small TAM (total addressable market), coupled with the low entry barrier in its niche market, continues to put downward pressure on the data/web security play. Investors who are long-term bullish are more likely going to benefit from a positive black swan event if significant TRS (total return to shareholders) is to be derived in the near term as the foundational discs on which the cybersecurity industry rest continue to shift the ground under market incumbents and early entrants, causing increasing tremors and volatility.

After back to back earnings beats, the Street has erased most of its bearish prints, and sentiments are in favor of increased price targets and Buy recommendations for Imperva.



Recently, Ken Talanian of Evercore added Imperva to the firm’s core SMID idea list. His reason:



the company is a market leader in WAF which is an important area of securities as companies increase use of public-facing web applications and DDoS attacks continue to become more prevalent and easier to carry out.

Also, he cited the upcoming GDPR regulation in Europe:

"We believe the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, which is a regulation intended by the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the Council of the European Union to strengthen data security for EU residents, may serve as a catalyst for cyber-security growth in the next year as companies work to enhance their cyber-security posture. We do not believe that the GDPR is prescriptive in its requirements when compared to other compliance regimes such as PCI-DSS which typically have some specific check boxes. While the May 2018 deadline for compliance is less than a year away, companies have had several years to prepare for this. Nevertheless, based on our conversations with industry participants we believe that a significant proportion of companies have not sufficiently prepared and are beginning these efforts now.

In summary, late adopters of best-of-breed security measures are about to be forced to jump on the cybersecurity bandwagon as the need to stay compliant takes precedence over an attitude of indifference towards implementing cybersecurity best practices.

Imperva has been playing in the WAF market for some time now; over the years, the stock's performance has been taking two steps backward for every forward advance. Demand-side barometers continue to indicate strong interest for cybersecurity solutions. However, what we have is a small, highly congested niche market with a lot of competition in addition to a capped TAM.



(Source: Gartner)

The quadrant above paints a scary picture of the number of vendors challenging Imperva for the $321 million in revenue it’s projected to make in 2017. No vendor has cleared the $1 billion ARR in this niche. The WAF market is one of the few cyber niches that has managed to stand alone, given that large security vendors are not bundling WAFs with their security appliances.

This is because of the few overlaps in use cases for WAFs and firewalls. Technically, most WAFs are deployed at the 7th layer (application) of the OSI model, while traditional firewalls perform their work at the TCP/IP layer.



Right now, it appears more network vendors are getting interested in the space. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) are strong challengers, as indicated in the quadrant above.



It will also be interesting to observe Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent entry into the WAF market. As of now, its WAF offering is structured to be mainly compatible with Amazon workloads, with a significant portion of its sales coming from existing clients, according to Gartner. However, given that major WAF vendors have a reasonable portion of their future growth projections dependent on AWS use cases, we might be having a scenario in which IMPV witnesses a loss of market share akin to the one suffered by Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) when it lost a significant portion of its revenue as the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon decided to adopt their in-house content delivery systems.



If Amazon succeeds in taking its WAF mainstream, it will negatively impact the growth of Incapsula, Imperva’s cloud WAF which is targeted at SMBs. Remember, cloud security is projected to be the future of cybersecurity as more enterprises adopt public and private cloud platforms.



Dicing The Numbers



Imperva is guiding for a 21% YoY revenue growth. Market fever has warmed up to the stock due to favorable comps from last year. I don’t consider that number to be overly bullish, while improvements in operating margin as well as EPS make the excessive analysis of ratios below the gross margin line a futile exercise.



Right now, Imperva only has to deliver on the top line growth numbers, and I believe the Street will easily let go of lack of profitability.



The introduction of Flexprotect, which will enable the streamlining of Securesphere (on-prem firewall) and Incapsula (cloud-based firewall) will buffer demand levels for its WAF offerings as customers transition to the cloud. Amidst these new product upgrades, management is still worried about softness in demand for Incapsula and Threat Radar.



According to the last CC:



While we continue to be pleased with the momentum of subscriptions, lower than expected bookings from our Incapsula SMB team in the U.S. and the continued slowdown in ThreatRadar bookings acted as slight headwinds to the subscription growth in our Q2.



While that might be a leading indicator of a repetition of what we saw last year, I believe management has a better grasp on sales efficiency.

The increase in deferred revenue (+17% YoY, at $134 million) is an indicator of near-term demand linearity. Also, the short-term portion of that (deferred revenue) increased 22% YoY, while the non-GAAP gross margin remains fairly stable at 80%.

Sales ratios: Top Cyber Plays

Like most cyber plays yet to achieve profitability, a sales ratio is the best yardstick for gauging valuation. Imperva currently sits at a fairly balanced EV/Sales ratio compared to its peers. This ratio is expected to continue shrinking, from 4.32 down to 3.01 in 2018. This is an indicator that a significant portion of uncertainty is still baked into its valuation, and I don’t expect significant price swings in case of a miss.



In the scenario that management continues to deliver on its quarterly expectations, Imperva would be relieved from the uncertainty trapping its upward expansion. However, to achieve that, management needs to expand its TAM beyond the WAF market. Until then, IMPV remains an acquisition target at best, as investors continue to discount its lack of sustainable competitive advantage.

If you like my article and would like to stay up to date on the next one, you can click the "Follow" button next to my profile.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.